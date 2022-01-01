Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Pearl & Lime

406 Reviews

$

1440 Hancock St

Quincy, MA 02169

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Pork Belly Taco
Carnitas Taco
Birria Taco

Specials!

Chocolate Pudding

$7.00

Sponge Cake

$7.00

For The Table

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

*GF* *VEGAN*

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.00

*GF* *VEG*

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$9.00

*GF* *VEGAN*

Street Corn

$10.00

Grilled Corn, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Taki Crumble, Tajin *GF* *VEG*

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$8.00

Kale, Cotija, Caesar Dressing, Tortilla Crisps *GF* *VEG*

Chayote Salad

$9.00

Charred Acorn Squash

$8.00

Chipotle, Salsa Verde, Cotija & Toasted Pepitas *GF *VEGETARIAN*

Papas Bravas

Papas Bravas

$8.00

Crispy Seasoned Potatoes, Pepper Agrodolce, Roasted Garlic Aioli *GF* *VEG*

Chicken Tinga Taquitos

$9.00

4 PER ORDER. Chicken Tinga, Cilantro, Chipotle, Oaxaca Cheese, Taki, Chimichurri Ranch

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$11.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Chimichurri Ranch, Lime *GF*

Grilled Wings

Grilled Wings

$9.00

Mole, Chimichurri Ranch *GF*

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

Carnitas, Grilled Pineapple, Charred Jalapeño, Cilantro-Lime Crema

P&L Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla Chips, House Queso, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeño, Black Bean, Tajín Seasoning, Cilantro-Lime Crema, Cotija *GF* *VEG*

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Tacos & More

Chicken Tinga Taco

$4.50

Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cotija, Cilantro-Lime Crema *GF*

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Chipotle Braised Pork Shoulder, Salsa Roja, Onion, Radish, Cilantro *GF*

Chipotle Tofu Taco

$4.50

W/ Chayote & Tomatillo Salsa *GF *Vegan*

Guisada Taco

$5.25

Crispy Pork Belly Taco

$5.25

Charred Jalapeño & Pineapple, Crispy Onion & Cabbage *GF*

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

Crispy Shrimp, Pineapple-Serrano Salsa, Lime Crema & Cotija

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$5.25

Crispy White Fish, Jicama Slaw, Papaya Salsa, Lime Crema, Cotija *GF*

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$12.50

2 PER ORDER! Choice of CARNITAS, CHICKEN TINGA, OR BRAISED LAMB Cheese, Onion, Pork (or Lamb) Consommé. Dipped, Stuffed & Fried! *GF*

Mushroom & Piquillo Empanadas

$8.00

Chihuahua Cheese & Morita-Tequila Salsa TWO PER ORDER

Chorizo Empanadas

$9.00

Tomatillo Salsa, Chihuahua Cheese TWO PER ORDER

MISC Items

To-Go Cutlery

Napkins

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

a good spot to load up on tacos after a long day. Or have a crisp margarita made with fresh, hand-squeezed lime juice. Or a cold beer. Or a shot of something you’ve never heard of. a great place for celebrating: an anniversary, the weekend, Chuck Norris’s birthday. the neighborhood joint for when you don’t feel like doing dishes and you need to treat yourself. It’s your home away from home, and it’s your quick, convenient getaway. But mostly, Pearl and Lime is the place where all of our favorite people come together.

Website

Location

1440 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169

Directions

Gallery
Pearl & Lime image
Pearl & Lime image
Pearl & Lime image

