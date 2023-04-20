Pearl of the Island Caribbean
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
take out and casual dining haitian restaurant dishing up fritay, griot , legumes, pate kode & other Caribbean specialties.
Location
1490 FL-7 Bay A, Margate, FL 33063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Swirl Wine Bistro - 1435 Lyons Road - Coconut Creek, FL 33063
4.8 • 516
1435 Lyons Rd Coconut Creek, FL 33063
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Margate
Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurant