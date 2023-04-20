Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pearl of the Island Caribbean

review star

No reviews yet

1490 FL-7 Bay A

Margate, FL 33063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Entrees

Creole Shrimp

$14.99

Boulet

$14.99

Ground beef meatballs

Turkey

$13.99

Chicken

$11.99

Griot

$14.99

Fried pork

Beef Legumes

$15.99

Seafood Legumes

$24.99

Shrimp conch & blue crab

Spicy Cajun

$15.99

Salmon

Kabrit Goat

$19.99

Tassot Beef

$19.99

Fried stewed

Kalalou

$16.99

Okra (Wednesday only)

Salmon & Shrimp

$20.99

Pouldi

$15.99

Sunday only

Pate Kode

Aranso pate

$5.99

Smoked herring

Hot Dog pate

$4.99

Chicken pate

$4.99

Caribbean Breakfast

Haitian Spaghetti

$8.99

With hot dog 8 aranso

Raggout Pied Boeuf

$12.00

Cow's foot rogout

Salt Fish

$11.00

Moru

Beef Liver

$10.00

Fwa

Sides

Akra

$4.99

3 pieces . Friday & Saturday only

Marinade

$2.49

3 Pieces . Friday & Saturday only

Sauce Pwa

$1.99

Beans puree

Plantains

$1.99

3 Pieces

Macaroni Au Gratin

$5.99

Macaroni Salad

$5.99

RICE ( DU RIZ)

$5.99

Griot

$8.99

Boulet

$9.99

Meatballs

Turkey

$9.99

Legumes

$9.99

Lambi

$20.00

Conch

Pikliz

$0.50

Sauce

$0.50

CHICKEN

$7.99

Fruit Juice

Corosol

$5.99

Sour soup

Guava

$4.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Citron

Passion Fruit

$4.99

Grenadia

Papaya

$4.99

Mango

$4.99

Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99+

Soup

Soup Joumou

$12.00

Sunday morning only

Goat Head Soup

$15.00

Saturday morning only

Drinks

Can

$1.50

Bottle

$2.00

RAGAMAN

$3.99

TORO

$3.99

SPORTSHAKE

$3.49

Snapple

$2.49

Malta

$3.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
take out and casual dining haitian restaurant dishing up fritay, griot , legumes, pate kode & other Caribbean specialties.

1490 FL-7 Bay A, Margate, FL 33063

Directions

