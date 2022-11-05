Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pearl's Bagels

review star

No reviews yet

1017 7th St., NW.

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Egg and Cheese
Classic Lox

Sandwiches

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$2.25

Choose your bagel, spread and add-ons!

Classic Lox

Classic Lox

$10.00

Ivy City Nova Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Microgreens

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$7.25

Cage-free eggs and Tillamook sharp yellow cheddar.

Pharmacy Special

Pharmacy Special

$8.00

Scallion and Chive Cream Cheese, Epic Curing Naked Bacon, Slice of Tomato

The Frenchie

The Frenchie

$10.25

Ham, cage-free eggs and gruyere cheese with Grey Poupon dijon mustard.

The Jack

The Jack

$9.00

Smoked tuna spread, tomato and microgreens. Nassau Street Seafood's famous smoked tuna spread is made in Princeton, NJ.

Green Monster

Green Monster

$10.25

Oven-roasted deli turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, cucumbers, microgreens, mayo and dijon mustard.

El Pollito

El Pollito

$10.25

Egg and cheese with Qui Qui DC's el pollito chicken sausage. Comes with Swiss and American cheeses, hot sauce and Little Wild Things microgreens.

Bees Knees

Bees Knees

$10.25

Honey ham, Tillamook cheddar, tomato, Little Wild Things greens, Duke's mayo and tangy honey mustard.

Sandra D

Sandra D

$10.00

Nana's Hot Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Epic Curing bacon, tomato, cucumbers, Little Wild Things microgreens, Mike's Hot Honey

Garden Party

Garden Party

$10.50

Hummus, Impossible plant-based sausage, tomato, red onions, cucumbers, dill pickles, Little Wild Things microgreens

The Tom

The Tom

$10.25

Thanksgiving on a bagel! Turkey, house-made cranberry sauce, greens and a light schmear of caramelized onion and rosemary cream cheese.

Just Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."

Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.25

Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."

Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$2.25

Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."

Onion Bagel

Onion Bagel

$2.25

Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."

Poppy Bagel

Poppy Bagel

$2.25

Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."

Whole Wheat

$2.25

Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."

Cinnamon Raisin

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.25

Note: this is just for a bagel. If you'd like it toasted or with cream cheese on it, scroll up to "sandwiches" and select "build your own."

Bulk Bagels

Half Dozen Assorted Bagels

$12.00

An assortment of 6 bagels, chosen based on what we currently have available. Sorry, we cannot guarantee any specific requests, but feel free to put your preferences in the comments.

Dozen Assorted Bagels

$24.00

An assortment of 12 bagels, chosen based on what we currently have available. Sorry, we cannot guarantee any specific requests, but feel free to put your preferences in the comments.

Day-Old Assorted Bagels (4)

$3.00

Sorry -- we cannot guarantee specific requests and cannot slice them. We pre-pack these at the end of each day and they are an assortment of what we have left.

Just Spreads

Small Plain Cream Cheese

Small Plain Cream Cheese

$1.75

2 oz container (enough for one bagel)

Plain Cream Cheese

Plain Cream Cheese

$5.50

8 oz container

Small Honey Butter

Small Honey Butter

$2.50

2 oz container of salted and whipped honey butter

Scallion and Chive Cream Cheese

Scallion and Chive Cream Cheese

$7.00

8 oz container

Nana's Hot Jalapeno Cheese

Nana's Hot Jalapeno Cheese

$7.50

8 oz of Nana's secret recipe! A spread similar to pimento cheese, but with jalapeños and cheddar.

Veggie Cream Cheese

Veggie Cream Cheese

$7.25

8 oz container of cream cheese with carrots, celery, bell pepper and herbs.

Strawberry Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$7.25

8 oz container

Lox Spread

$13.50

Ivy City nova lox, dill, lemon and cream cheese.

Smoked Tuna Spread

$14.25

8 oz of the Princeton, NJ, classic from Nassau Street Seafood. A little bit smoky, a little bit sweet, this spread is great on a bagel or just served with crackers.

House-Made Smoked Whitefish Spread

$13.50

8 oz of wild-caught Great Lakes whitefish, brined and hot-smoked by Ivy City Smokehouse, then combined with shallots, lemon, chives, cream cheese and mayo.

Little Sesame Hummus

$5.00

Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

16 oz cup of house-made Small World cold brew over ice.

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00

12 oz cup of Princeton, NJ's Small World Coffee "Home Brew" **DELIVERY CUSTOMERS: we do not recommend ordering hot coffee for delivery**

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

$3.25Out of stock

Brewed in-house and infused with a little bit of lemon and mint

Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea

$4.00

Slightly-sweetened hibiscus blossom and mint tea brewed in-house. Caffeine free.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75

12 oz cup of Dammann Freres hot tea

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12 oz of Ghirardelli hot chocolate

Small Natalie's Orange Juice

$2.75Out of stock

8 oz of Natalie's OJ.

Large Orange Juice

Large Orange Juice

$4.50

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50
Spindrift Seltzer

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.00
San Pellegrino Aranciata

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.50
San Pellegrino Limonata

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.50
UpDog Kombucha

UpDog Kombucha

$5.00
Recess CBD Seltzers

Recess CBD Seltzers

$5.00

Hemp-infused sparkling waters

Olipop Soda

Olipop Soda

$2.50
Just Water Spring Water

Just Water Spring Water

$2.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

12 oz bottle of Red Jacket apple juice

Apple Cider

$3.00

12 oz bottle of Red Jacket apple cider

Joe Tea Lemon Tea

Joe Tea Lemon Tea

$3.25
Joe Tea Half and Half

Joe Tea Half and Half

$3.25

Joe Tea Peach

$3.25Out of stock

Pantry

Chips

$2.50
Small World Coffee Beans

Small World Coffee Beans

$15.95

12 oz bag of "Home Brew" from Small World Coffee in Princeton, NJ. The perfect morning cup -- smooth and bold with a little acidity. A blend of beans from Colombia, Sumatra, and Papua New Guinea.

Pearl's Bagels Everything Spice

Pearl's Bagels Everything Spice

$5.00Out of stock

Our signature mix of Maldon salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried minced onion and dried minced garlic.

Epic Curing Naked Bacon

Epic Curing Naked Bacon

$15.00

COMES FROZEN. 1 lb of thick-cut locally cured and smoked bacon from Epic Curing. They take Vande Rose all-natural and free range pork, cure it for a week in their spice blend and then smoke it low and slow. The perfect addition to our bagels!

Ivy City Nova Lox

Ivy City Nova Lox

$9.00Out of stock

4 oz package of locally-cured nova lox from Ivy City Smokehouse. Cured in the traditional Nova Scotia style, this balanced blend of high quality salt, brown sugar, and spices produces a wonderful, clean tasting and lightly smoked salmon.

Mike's Hot Honey

Mike's Hot Honey

$9.99

12 oz of honey infused with chili

Sticky Fingers Vegan Cookies

Sticky Fingers Vegan Cookies

$3.00
Stick Fingers Vegan Brownies

Stick Fingers Vegan Brownies

$3.00
La Trinquelinette Strawberry Preserves

La Trinquelinette Strawberry Preserves

$11.99

Simple, small-batch preserves made of fresh fruit and unrefined cane sugar.

La Trinquelinette Apricot Preserves

La Trinquelinette Apricot Preserves

$11.99

Simple, small-batch preserves made of fresh fruit and unrefined cane sugar.

Small Jar of House-Made Apple Butter

Small Jar of House-Made Apple Butter

$5.00Out of stock

4 oz of house-made fruit preserves

Capers in Vinegar

Capers in Vinegar

$3.99

3 oz of Agostino Recca capers in vinegar.

Maldon Salt

Maldon Salt

$8.50Out of stock

8.5 oz of Maldon sea salt flakes

Crystal Hot Sauce

Crystal Hot Sauce

$2.00

3 oz of the Louisiana classic

DC Bee Honey

DC Bee Honey

$14.50Out of stock

Support our local urban pollinators with a purchase of raw DC Bee honey! Every jar sold helps support the DC Beekeepers Alliance. Our current supply comes from hives in Tacoma and the West End.

Poppy Picks (Mints + Toothpicks)

$3.00

Harmless Harvest Dairy-Free Yogurt

$2.50Out of stock

Cocojune Overnight Oats

$3.00

Mast Chocolates

$2.99

Plates, Napkins and Knives

$2.00

Priced per dozen bagels

Sides

Side of Mike's Hot Honey (1 oz)

Side of Mike's Hot Honey (1 oz)

$1.00

Side of Scallion and Chive Cream Cheese

$2.25

Side of Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.50

Side of Nana's Hot Jalapeno Cheese

$2.50

Side of Strawberry Cream Cheese

$2.50

Side of Lox Spread

$4.50

Side of Whitefish

$4.50

Side of Tuna

$4.75

Side of Avocado Spread

$2.75

Side of Hummus

$2.25

Side of Strawberry Jam

$1.50

Side of Peach Jam

$1.50Out of stock

Side of Apple Butter

$1.50Out of stock

Side of Regular Butter

$1.00

Side of Lox

$4.25

Merch

Grey T-Shirts

Grey T-Shirts

$20.00

Super soft Bella and Canvas tee with Pearl's face on the front and our logo on the back.

Pink T-Shirts

Pink T-Shirts

$20.00

Super soft Bella and Canvas tee with Pearl's face on the front and our logo on the back.

Blue T-Shirts

Blue T-Shirts

$20.00
Tank Tops

Tank Tops

$18.00

Women's flowy (and very soft) tank top.

Tote Bags

Tote Bags

$10.00
Hats

Hats

$25.00

Hats with an embroidered patch of Pearl's face on the front and "Pearl's Bagels" embroidered on the back.

Onesies

Onesies

$20.00
Yeti Cup

Yeti Cup

$42.00Out of stock

Dark Grey T-Shirts

$20.00

White/Light Grey T-Shirts

$20.00

Cookbooks and Food Memoirs

Bread: A Bakers Book of Techniques and Recipes

Bread: A Bakers Book of Techniques and Recipes

$45.00

By Jeffery Hamelman. An essential for both seasoned and aspiring bread-bakers alike! Learn the fundamentals and how to make 140 different recipes. A great resource!

Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza

Flour Water Salt Yeast: The Fundamentals of Artisan Bread and Pizza

$35.00

By Ken Forkish. The perfect guide for a beginning bread baker or aspiring pizza chef!

Bread Baker's Apprentice: Mastering the Art of Extraordinary Bread

Bread Baker's Apprentice: Mastering the Art of Extraordinary Bread

$40.00

By Peter Reinhart. An excellent and comprehensive guide to all kinds of artisan breads.

Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking with the World's Most Versatile Plant-Based Protein

Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking with the World's Most Versatile Plant-Based Protein

$30.00

Written by Joe Yonan of the Washington Post, this book features 125 globally-inspired recipes for filling vegetarian dishes -- many from local DC restaurants!

Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat

Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat

$29.99

By Chrissy Teigen

Cravings: Hungry For More

Cravings: Hungry For More

$29.99Out of stock

By Chrissy Teigen

Dining In

Dining In

$32.50

By Alison Roman

Nothing Fancy

Nothing Fancy

$32.50

By Alison Roman

Notes From a Young Black Chef: A Memoir

Notes From a Young Black Chef: A Memoir

$16.95

By Kwame Onwuachi

Ottolenghi Simple

Ottolenghi Simple

$35.00

By Yotam Ottolenghi

The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook

The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook

$35.00

By Deb Perelman

Smitten Kitchen Every Day

Smitten Kitchen Every Day

$35.00

By Deb Perelman

New World Sourdough

New World Sourdough

$27.99
Cook This Book

Cook This Book

$32.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now open 7 days a week! On busy weekends we may have to turn off online ordering in order to better serve our in-person customers. We are always open for walk-in orders and try to move the line as quickly as possible!

Website

Location

1017 7th St., NW., Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Pearl's Bagels image
Pearl's Bagels image
Pearl's Bagels image
Pearl's Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

dLeña
orange starNo Reviews
476 K Street, NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
HipCityVeg - Chinatown - 712 7th St NW, DC
orange starNo Reviews
712 7TH STREET NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Busboys and Poets - 450 K
orange starNo Reviews
450 K Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Stellina Pizzeria - 508 K st NW
orange starNo Reviews
508 K Street Northwest Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
FIG & OLIVE - DC
orange star4.2 • 4,609
934 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Dolcezza - City Center DC
orange starNo Reviews
904 Palmer Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston