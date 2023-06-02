Pearl's Crooked Cone Creamery LLC 411 Highway Dd

  • Home
Hand Dipped

Waffle Cones/Chips/Bowles

1 Scoop Waffle Cone

$3.75

2 Scoop Waffle Cone

$4.25

3 Scoop Waffle Cone

$5.00

Waffle Nachos

$7.00

Waffle Bowels

$5.25

Hand Dipped Scoops

1 Scoop Hand Dipped

$2.75

2 Scoops Hand Dipped

$3.25

3 Scoops Hand Dipped

$4.00

Shakes

Small 12oz Shake

$4.50

Medium 16oz Shake

$5.50

Large 20oz Shake

$6.50

Sundaes

Basic Sundaes

Small Sundae 5oz

$3.25

1 scoop of any flavor of hand dipped or soft serve with hot fudge and whipped topping and a cherry

Regular Sundae 8oz

$4.50

2 scoop of any flavor of hand dipped or soft serve with hot fudge and whipped topping and a cherry

Large Sundae 12oz

$5.50

3 scoop of any flavor of hand dipped or soft serve with hot fudge and whipped topping and a cherry

Double Large Sundaes

$9.75

Large Sundaes only Double scoop of any flavor of hand dipped or soft serve with hot fudge and whipped topping and a cherry

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.50

Special Sundaes

Apple Pie Delight

$7.00

1 Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with Spiced apple topping and roasted walnuts. With pieces of pie crust on the side then drizzled with butterscotch and topped with whipped topping a drizzle of butterscotch and a cherry

Banana Split

$7.00

Fresh banana sliced in half 3 scoops of vanilla ice cream with your choice of 2 toppings then topped with Whipped topping and a 3 cherries

Heavenly Brownie

$7.00

Fudgy brownie at the bottom ( can be heated) topped with 2 scoops of vanilla or chocolate, covered in hot fudge or hot salted caramel, topped with whipped topping a drizzle of chocolate syrup and honey and a chocolate dipped cherry. Can add nuts if wanted.

Hot Fudge Parfait

$7.00

Hot Fudge and peanuts on the bottom 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream with more hot fudge and peanuts topped with whipped topping an a cherry

Strawberry Short Cake

$7.00

Pieces or pie crust or waffle cone in the bottom topped with 2 scoops of ice cream which are topped with Strawberry Topping, whipped topping, strawberry drizzle and a cherry

The Kings Sundae

$7.00

3 scoops of vanilla with sliced banana topped with peanut butter, Marshmallow and drizzled with chocolate syrup and honey with cherry and banana pies on top.

Tropical Split

$7.00

A freshly sliced banana in half with 2 scoops vanilla and 1 scoop rainbow sherbet in the center, Topped with pineapple, drizzled with chocolate syrup and salted caramel them topped with Marshmallow sprinkled with roasted pecans and coconut flakes

Soft Serve

Soft Server Cones/bowls

Small Cake/bowl

$2.49

Medium Cake/bowl

$2.89

Large Cake/bowl

$3.59

Medium Waffle Cone

$3.89

Large Waffle Cone

$4.59

Small Dip Cone

$2.99

Medium Dip Cone

$3.89

Large Dip Cone

$4.09

Shaved Ice

Shaved Ice 2 Flavors

Small 12oz

$1.50

Medium 16oz

$2.00

Large 20oz

$3.00

Medium Flower Bowel

$3.00

Large Flower Bowel

$4.00

Shaved Ice Specials

Banana Split 20oz

$5.00

Banana and Strawberry flavor drizzled with sweetened condensed milk

Very "Berry" 20oz

$5.00

Blue Raspberry, Strawberry and Cherry topped with a Cherry

Sunset 20oz

$5.00

Banana, Watermelon, Orange, Strawberry and Blue Raspberry topped with Watermelon Candy

Rootbeer Float 20oz

$5.00

Root beer and Vanilla topped with whipped topping

Ocean View 20oz

$5.00

Vanilla, Blue Raspberry, and Lemon-Lime topped with gummy sharks

Trout Catch 20oz

$5.00

Lemon-Lime, Strawberry and Watermelon topped with gummy worms

Rainbow 20oz

$5.00

Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Lemon-Line, Blue Raspberry and Grape

Hola! 20oz

$5.00

Cherry, Condensed Sweetened milk, Lemon-Lime and a drizzle of Orange

Shaved Creamsycle 20oz

$4.75

Extras Flavors

Extra Flavor

$0.25

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

12oz Fountain

$1.50

16oz Fountain

$2.00

20oz Fountain

$2.25

Floats

Small 12oz Float (1 scoop)

$2.59

Medium 16oz Float (2 scoop)

$3.59

Large 20oz Float (3 Scoop)

$4.59

Extra Flavors

Extra Flavor

$0.25

Miscellaneous

Candies

Gummy Worms

$0.50

Gummy sharks

$0.50

Gummy Bears

$0.50

Heath Bars

$0.50

M&Ms

$0.50

Reeses Pieces

$0.50

Ande's Mints

$0.50

mini Peanut Butter Cups

$0.50

Toppings

Almonds

$0.50

Blueberry

$0.50

Brownie

$0.50

Butterscotch

$0.50

chocolate chip cookie

$0.50

Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Coconut flakes

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Hot Caramel

$0.50

Hot Fudge

$0.50

Marshmallow

Oreo

$0.50

Peanut Butter

Peanuts

$0.50

Pecans

$0.50

Pie Crust

$0.50

Pinapple

$0.50

Raspberry

$0.50

Salted Caramel Drizzle

$0.50

Spiced Apple

$0.50

Sprinkles

$0.50

Strawberry

$0.50

Walnuts

$0.50

Wild cherry

$0.50

Cherries

$0.25

Ice

10 lb bag of ice

$2.75

Block of ice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Cool Treats Made With Warm Hearts!

Location

411 Highway Dd, Cuba, MO 65453

Directions

