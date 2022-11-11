Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Seafood
Salad

Pearl's

124 Reviews

$$

133 N. Limestone

Lexington, KY 40507

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadstick
Hellbabe
Old No. 1

Starters

Kale Salad

$10.00

w. pistachio, scallion, and miso dressing (VG)

Vegan Caesar Salad

$10.00

w. mixed bitter greens, red onion, crouton, house caesar dressing, nooch (VG)

Wedge Salad

$10.00+

Iceberg w. onion, everything bagel crunch and ranch. Add Broadbent Bacon + $3

Farm Greens

$11.00

w. Creamy parmesan dressing, pickled red onion, marinated artichoke hearts, and breadcrumb

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Breadstick

$8.00

w. marinara and ranch

Vegan Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

Cauliflower "wings" in a spicy Korean sauce or vegan buffalo sauce

Woodfire Veg

$12.00

Local radicchio salad with citrus, greens, walnut, feta and croutons

Seafood

Mussels

$13.00

P.E.I. mussels in coconut lemongrass broth with charred sourdough.

Tinned Woodfired Sardines

$10.00

w. Lemon, Chili flake, onion, sourdough

Squid Sofrito

$10.00

wood fired w. sunrise sourdough and lime

Pizza

Pizza special

$23.00

Olive oil, arugula, speck, local pears, Gorgonzola, parm and vin cotton.

Old No. 1

$16.00

Tomato sauce, low mozz, fresh mozz, parm, CA olive oil and basil.

Marinara (VG)

$15.00

Tomato sauce, capers, olives, garlic, fermented serranos, olive oil, and fresh herb mix (no cheese) We recommend adding Anchovies

Hellbabe

$20.00

Tomato sauce, low mozz, fresh mozz, salami picante, red onion, pepperoncini, parm, hot honey

Purl's Pick

$18.00

Pizza maker’s choice - your choice of meat, veg, or vegan, we do the rest. Trust us.

1080 PIZZA

$20.00

tomato sauce, double pepperoni, fermented serrano peppers, low moisture mozz, fresh mozz, everything bagel crust, parm

STAFF PIE

$18.00

CAOO, fresh mozz, low moisture mozz, Castelvetrano olive, lemon, basil

Coppa Pie

$20.00

CAOO, marinara, pesto, coppa, cheese blend

Rosemary and Cream

$19.00

Cream, rosemary, local mushrooms, cherry tomato, low mozz, lemon ricotta, sesame crust

Cheese Pizza - No Frills

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza -no Frills

$17.00

Side of Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of Vegan Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side of Vegan Ranch

$1.00

Side Of Parm

$1.00

Side Of Hot Honey

$1.00

Gramma Slice

$13.00Out of stock

Deep dish slice with brick cheese, tomato sauce, ricotta, hot honey, basil

Gramma Slice Vegan

$13.00Out of stock

Deep dish slice w. Vegan ricotta, tomato sauce, hot honey, basil

Sweets

Tiramisu

Vegan Chocolate Pudding

$6.00

Sorella Gelateria Gelato

$5.00

Torrone- pistachio, almond, marshmallow

Sorella Gelateria Vegan Sorbetto

$5.00

Black currant

Alcohol

OJ

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

WANTTL

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Gin, Carpano Antica, Campari, Bitters

Spritz

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Marg

$9.00

Pastis

$7.00

Digestivo

$9.00

Compilation

$11.00

Queen Directory

$11.00

Moria Day

$11.00

Bit Part 3

$11.00

Spesh

$11.00

Wild Nature glass

$11.00Out of stock

Wild Nature btl

$42.00Out of stock

Heaps glass

$12.00

Heaps Btl

$44.00

Ugni Glou glass

$11.00

Ugni Glou btl

$46.00

Gulp Hablo glass

$12.00

Gulp Hablo btl

$42.00

Litrotto Glass

$11.00

Cantina Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Cantina Btl

$46.00Out of stock

Litrotto Btl

$45.00

H&M glass

$12.00

H&M btl

$44.00

Cirelli Montepulciano glass

$11.00

Cirelli Montepulciano bottle

$42.00

Pedro Parra glass

$11.00

Pedro Parts btl

$42.00

Gulp Red Glass

$11.00

Gulp Red Btl

$44.00

Tiamo Prosecco

$11.00+

Menti Pet-Nat glass

$12.00

Menti Pet-Nat btl

$48.00

Glass Rose

$10.00

Bottle Rose

$38.00

Peroni

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Three Floyd's Pilsner

$6.00

Turtleback Ridge

$15.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Hi Wire Hi Pitch Mosaic

$7.00

Urban Artifact Bushel

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00

Madtree Amber

$6.00

NA BEER

$5.00

W6th Fuzzy Fields

$6.00

Benchmark

$5.00

Cabrito Blanco

$5.00

Praire Vodka

$5.00

Praire Gin

$5.00

Old Overholt Rye

$5.00

Rum

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$6.00

Michter's

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$6.00

Castle And Key Small Batch Bourbon

$12.00Out of stock

Knobb Creek

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Banhez Mezcal

$8.00

Corralejo Anejo

$7.00

Corralejo Blanco

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.00

Fotaleza Blanco

$10.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$12.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Tito's

$6.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombaby Sapphire

$6.00

St. George

$8.00

Castle And Key

$7.00

Plantation 5 Year

$7.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Dewar's 12

$9.00Out of stock

Dewar's White Label

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$6.00

Meletti

$5.00

Montenegro

$6.00

Cynar

$6.00

Underberg

$3.00

Eda Rhyne Fernet

$7.00

Misc

12 oz Bottled Ranch

$10.00

Green Juice

$35.00Out of stock

Coffee

$25.00Out of stock

Corkage fee

$15.00

Cater

$5,000.00

Merch

Yellow small

$25.00

Yellow medium

$25.00

Yellow large

$25.00

Yellow XL

$25.00

Pink small

$25.00

Pink medium

$25.00

Pink large

$25.00

Pink XL

$25.00

Bagel T Shirt

$25.00

Rope Hat, Pink Pearl :)

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$20.00Out of stock

New Hat!!

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Woodfired Pizza + Shellfish + Natural Wine

Website

Location

133 N. Limestone, Lexington, KY 40507

Directions

