Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen

1,351 Reviews

$$

617 Ames Street

Elk Rapids, MI 49629

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Salad
Fried Chicken Po'Boy
Bowl Gumbo Ya Ya

Appetizers

Alligator

$10.99

Straight from the Bayou! Served with remoulade sauce for dipp'n.

Crawfish Cakes

$9.99

Crawfish tails blended with herbs and spices, sauteed and served with smoked tomato broth and remoulade sauce.

Red Bean Cakes

$7.99

Red beans simmered with vegetable, herbs and spices. Pan fried and served with Cajun creamed corn.

BBQ Shrimp

$12.99

Made with peeled shrimp and served with french bread to mop up the extra sauce.

Cajun Shrimp

$12.99

Peeled shrimp sauteed in garlic butter & Cajun spices.

Fried Shrimp App

$12.99

Southern fried served with cocktail sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Corn fried and served with Creole sauce & Parmesan.

Grits & Greens App

$10.99

Andouille sausages sauteed with garlic butter & collard greens, served over cheddar grits.

Soup & Salad

Bowl Gumbo Ya Ya

$6.99

Homemade, with chunks of chicken & spicy Andouille sausage, finished with rice.

Bowl Crawfish Chowder

$7.99

Crawfish tails simmered with corn, potatoes, onions, celery, sweet cream & bacon.

House Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens topped with sliced radishes, cheddar, cucumber, Cajun spiced croutons, black-eyed pea relish & pickled carrots.

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.99

Buttermilk fried chicken breast served atop mixed greens with radishes, cucumber, cheddar, black-eyed pea relish and pickled carrots.

Cherry Pecan Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens topped with toasted pecans, dried cherries, crumbled blue cheese & sweet red onions.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Pear's Caesar dressing with romaine & fried okra.

Tomato Caprese

$12.99

Fresh tomatoes and fried green tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella. Finished with basil pesto, olive oil & balsamic.

Side Caesar

$6.99

Po' Boys & Muff

Fried Chicken Po'Boy

$13.99

Buttermilk fried chicken breast served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions & honey jalapeno mayonnaise.

Blackened Catfish Po'Boy

$14.99

Crusted with Cajun spice, blackened & served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions & remoulade sauce.

Fried Shrimp Po'Boy

$14.99

Corn dusted shrimp, served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, onions & remoulade sauce.

Beef Brisket Po'Boy

$14.99

Slow cooked beef brisket, thinly sliced and served on French bread, smothered with pan gravy and sliced onions.

Turkey Club Muffuletta

$14.99

Smoked sliced turkey, stacked with provolone, Cajun bacon, lettuce, tomato, olive salad & chipotle mayonnaise.

Cheeseburger Po'Boy

$13.99

A grilled 1/2 pound Black Angus burger served deluxe style with melted American cheese on French bread.

Fried Green Tomato Muffuletta

$12.99

Fried green tomatoes & blackened provolone cheese, finished with olive salad & spring greens.

Whitefish Muffuletta

$15.99

Buttermilk fried Walleye stacked high with lettuce, tomato, olive salad, and remoulade sauce.

Lunch Entrees

Brisket of Beef Lunch

$13.99

Slow simmered until fork-tender then served with pan gravy, cheddar mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.

Bronzed Chicken Alfredo Lunch

$10.99

Chicken dusted with Pearl's blend of spices, seared in cast iron and tossed with garlic-parsley linguine and creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce. Served with a side of fresh vegetables.

Bronzed Shrimp Alfredo Lunch

$14.99

Shrimp dusted with Pearl's blend of spices, seared in cast iron and tossed with garlic-parsley linguine and creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce. Served with a side of fresh vegetables.

Delta Catfish Lunch

$12.99

Delta catfish with your choice of preparation and side dishes.

Fried Chicken Lunch

$10.99

Buttermilk dipped, served with cheddar mashed potatoes, Andouille milk gravy and Collard greens.

Jambalaya Lunch

$13.99

Pear's spiciest dish! Chicken, shrimp and andouille, simmered with tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers & garlic over tasso rice.

Shrimp & Grits Lunch

$11.99

Cheddar grits smothered with shrimp, sauteed in charred tomatoes and garlic her butter.

Whitefish Piquant

$13.99

Fresh Cross Fisheries Whitefish, your choice of preparation with two side dishes.

Salmon Lunch

$14.99

Fresh Salmon with your choice of preparation and two side dishes.

Dinner Entrees

Marinated Flat Iron Steak Topped with garlic herb butter. Served with truffle parmesan mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables

Jambalaya

$21.99

Pearl's spiciest dish! Chicken, shrimp, and andouille, simmered with tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers & garlic, served over tasso rice.

Brisket of Beef

$20.99

Slow simmered until fork-tender then served with pan gravy, cheddar mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.99

Buttermilk dipped, served with cheddar mashed potatoes, Andouille milk gravy and Collard greens.

Bronzed Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Chicken dusted with Pearl's blend of spices, seared in cast iron and tossed with garlic-parsley linguine and creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce. Served with a side of fresh vegetables.

Bronzed Shrimp Alfredo

$21.99

Shrimp dusted with Pearl's blend of spices, seared in cast iron and tossed with garlic-parsley linguine and creamy Cajun Alfredo sauce. Served with a side of fresh vegetables.

Delta Catfish

$22.99

Delta catfish with your choice of preparation and side dishes.

MI Strip Steak

$28.99

10oz Michigan grown strip steak with Bourbon spiked demi gloss. Served with cheddar mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables.

Crescent Pork Ribeye

$19.99

Pork Ribeye, seared in a cast iron pan with Cajun seasoning. With red beans and rice & fresh vegetables.

Shrimp & Grits

$20.99

Cheddar grits smothered with shrimp, sauteed in charred tomatoes and garlic her butter.

Plantation Platter

$16.99

Bean cakes with creamed corn, fried green tomatoes with creole sauce, cheddar grits and garlic spring greens.

Whitefish Piquant

$21.99

Whitefish, Sauce Piquant - whitefish broiled with traditional Louisiana style sauce piquant and served over white rice.

Crawfish Etoufee

$21.99

Kids

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Served with Ranch. Choice of french fries or vegetable.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Choice of french fries or vegetable.

Mac N Cheese

$8.99

Choice of french fries or vegetable.

Corn Dogs

$8.99

Choice of french fries or vegetable.

Sides

Applesauce

$2.99

Cheddar Grits

$4.99

Cheddar Mashed

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$5.99

French Fries

$4.99

Fried Okra

$4.99

Hush Puppies

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Tasso Rice

$5.99

Vegetable

$5.99

White Rice

$5.99

Collard Greens

$4.99

Creamed Spinach

$6.99

Red Beans & Rice

$5.99

Dessert

Blackberry Cobbler

$8.99

Chocolate Cake

$8.99Out of stock

Cocktails, Beer & Wine

Abita Amber

$5.75

Beck's

$5.75

Bellaire Brown

$5.75

Blue Moon

$5.75

Bud Light

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

CEO Stout

$6.75

Coors Lite

$4.75

Corona

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

High Noon SELTZER

$6.75

Founders All Day

$5.75

Labbat

$4.75

Labbat Light

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Miller Lite

$4.75

Octorock Cider

$5.75

Redbridge

$5.50Out of stock

Sam Adams

$5.75

Smart Alec Cider

$6.75

Soft Parade

$6.00

Heineken NA

$5.25

Two Hearted

$6.00

Shorts Autumn IPA

$5.50

Gls Cabernet, Josh

$9.25

Gls Hous Cabernet

$6.25

Gls Malbec, Vista Flores

$10.00

Gls Merlot, Robert Mondavi

$7.50

Gls Pinot Noir, Clos Du Bois

$8.25

Gls Pinot Noir, Rodney Strong

$12.00

Gls Red Blend, Don Ramon

$7.00

Gls Wine Feature

$9.00

Gls Zinfandel, Wanted

$9.25Out of stock

BTL Cabernet, Josh

$36.00

BTL Cabernet, Daou

$55.00

BTL Malbec, Vista Flores

$39.00

BTL Canernet, Ch.Montelena

$120.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Clos Du Bois

$32.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Rodney Strong

$47.00

BTL Red Blend, Don Ramon

$27.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Ponzi

$68.00

BTL Zinfandel, Wanted

$36.00Out of stock

Gls BHV, Chard

$8.25

Gls Buehler, Chard

$9.75

Gls Fume Blanc, Ferrari

$8.75

Gls Hous Chardonnay

$6.50

Gls Pear, Townline

$7.50Out of stock

Gls Bel Lago, Pino Grigio

$10.50

Gls Santa Marg, Pino Grigio

$12.50

Gls Riesling, CGT

$7.75

Gls Riesling, Townline

$9.00Out of stock

BTL Chardonnay, Argyle

$59.00

BTL Chardonnay, BHV

$31.00

BTL Chardonnay, Newton

$85.00

BTL Chardonnay, Buehler

$38.00

BTL Fume Blanc, Ferrari

$34.00

BTL Pear, Townline

$28.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Bel Lago

$40.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Santa Marg.

$48.00

BTL Riesling, CGT

$28.00

BTL Riesling, Townline

$35.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00+

Hurricane

$17.00+

Margarita

$18.00+

Cherry Marg.

$21.00+

Moonshine

$8.49

Bourbon Appetizers

Bluegrass Yard Birds

$9.99Out of stock

Flash fried wings tossed with soy bourbon glaze.

Mammoth Mushrooms

$8.99

Drunken Pretzels

$7.99

Bourbon Shrimp

$13.99

Spiked French Onion Soup

$8.99

Bourbon scented French onion soup, toasted French bread & Gruyere cheese

Spirited Spinach Salad

$14.99

Romaine lettuce, bourbon candied bacon, fried green tomatoes, Creole tortilla chips, chopped egg, Gorgonzola, and green onions served with a bourbon honey mustard dressing

Entrees

Chicken/Waffles

$20.99

Daniel Boone Stroganoff

$22.99

Sirloin of beef stewed with bourbon scented brown gravy and button mushooms, served over black pepper pasta with sour cream

Bourbon Dijon Pork Ribeye

$20.99

with cheddar grits and bourbon bacon brussels sprouts

Orange Bourbon Salmon

$28.99

Fresh salmon baked with orange bourbon glaze. Served with white rice and bourbon bacon brussels sprouts

Bourbon Bratwurst

$12.99Out of stock

Ebel's cherry bratwurst braised in bourbon bacon and cabbage. Topped with bourbon dijon mustard, served with red beans and creole chips.

Bourbon Dessert

Cherry Pecan Bread Pudding

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen features Cajun/Creole cookin', southern specialties, fresh seafood, an extensive list of fine bourbons and unique libations; all served up with a heap of southern hospitality!

Website

Location

617 Ames Street, Elk Rapids, MI 49629

Directions

Gallery
Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen image
Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen image
Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen image
Pearl's New Orleans Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Local - Elk Rapids, MI
orange star4.6 • 225
145 Ames Street Elk Rapids, MI 49629
View restaurantnext
Cellar 152
orange star4.4 • 324
152 River St Elk Rapids, MI 49629
View restaurantnext
Torch Lake Beer Company
orange starNo Reviews
9149 Helena Rd. Alden, MI 49612
View restaurantnext
Bay View Inn
orange starNo Reviews
5074 US-31 N Williamsburg, MI 49690
View restaurantnext
GJ's Pizza & Market
orange star4.3 • 396
2700 Holiday Rd Traverse City, MI 49686
View restaurantnext
Hearth and Vine Cafe - Located at the beautiful Black Star Farms in Sutton's Bay, Michigan - - Call 231-944-1297 upon arrival, we can bring it out to you!
orange starNo Reviews
10844 E. Revold Rd Suttons Bay, MI 49682
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elk Rapids

Cellar 152
orange star4.4 • 324
152 River St Elk Rapids, MI 49629
View restaurantnext
The Local - Elk Rapids, MI
orange star4.6 • 225
145 Ames Street Elk Rapids, MI 49629
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elk Rapids
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston