The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar, The heart of Southbay's Dorchester shopping center.

No reviews yet

20b District Ave

Dorchester, MA 02118

Popular Items

Pomme Frites (French Fries)
1/2 Ceasar Salad

SHAREABLES

Crab Dip

$19.00Out of stock

Cod Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Chargrilled Oysters

$21.00

Grilled Oysters topped with Garlic Parmesan Butter

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

House made Deviled Eggs topped with Smoked Bacon and Shrimp

Lobster Mac

$28.00Out of stock

Fresh Maine Lobster in a a Rich Cheese Sauce and topped with crispy breadcrumbs

Brisket Mac

$22.00Out of stock

Mussels

$17.00

Lump Crab Cake

$29.00Out of stock

Served with lemon spicy aioli

Waffle & Lobster

$37.00Out of stock

Belgian Waffle

$14.00Out of stock

Bang Bang Shrimp

$18.00

SALT & PEPPER SHRIMP

$18.00

Chargrilled Lobster

$28.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$23.00

Seared Scallops

$21.00

Scallops and Cream Corn

$23.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$17.00

COBB SALAD

$17.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blackened Fresh Shrimp, Crispy Bacon, Avocado and Boiled Egg slices, served with House Made Bleu Cheese Vinaigrette

GARDEN SALAD

$14.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots Add Chicken or Blackened Shrimp

Seasonal Salad

$17.00

1/2 Ceasar Salad

$9.00

1/2 Garden Salad

$7.00

SANDWICHES

Lobster Roll

$37.00

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Pearl Burger w/ Fries

$18.00

100% Angus Beef Patty topped with Blue Cheese, Caramelized onions, Arugula and Tomato. Served on a Toasted Potato Bun

LARGE PLATES

Trinity

$90.00

Stuffed Salmon

$37.00Out of stock

Scampi

$28.00Out of stock

1/2 Chicken

$31.00Out of stock

Herb Roasted Chicken Served over Mashed Potatoes with Fresh Seasonal Veggies and topped with Lemon Cream Sauce

Seafood Gumbo

$33.00Out of stock

Salmon & Mash

$27.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Pineapple Coconut Guava Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Apple Caramel Pie

$12.00Out of stock

BRUNCH

Brioche French Toast

$18.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$22.00

Short Rib Skillet

$18.00

Breakfast Burger

$18.00

Lobster Newburg & Cheese Grits

$29.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

English Muffin

$5.00

Two Eggs Any Style

$7.00

Grits

$6.00

Thick Cut Bacon

$7.00

Banana Bread French Toast

$19.00

SOUPS

New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

SIDES

Pomme Frites (French Fries)

$8.00

Crispy Potato Fries made fresh daily

Side of Macaroni and Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon

$22.00

Blackened Shrimp 6

$15.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$18.00Out of stock

Cream Corn

$7.00

Side Of Rice

$5.00Out of stock

with Compound Butter

Green Beans

$7.00Out of stock

Asparagus

$7.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Southern hospitality with city sophistication. Welcome to The Pearl at South Bay, a contemporary seafood grill and raw bar on District Avenue at South Bay!

20b District Ave, Dorchester, MA 02118

Directions

