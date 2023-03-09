Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pearly's Beach Eats

review star

No reviews yet

903 Douglas Avenue

Dunedin, FL 34698

Food Menu

Appetizer

Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.50

Bacon, Ranch, Parmesan, Green Onion

BBQ Pork & Queso Fries

$9.75

Queso, BBQ Pork, Green Onion

Chip Trio

$8.75

Salsa, guacamole, queso

Fish Spread

$9.75

Fish spread, club crackers

Gnarley Nachos

$11.75+

Queso, onion, banana peppers, jalapenos, sour cream, choice of BBQ pork or grilled chicken

Quesadilla

$7.75

Flour tortilla, cheddar jack cheese, choice of cheese, chicken or steak

Chicken tender 5pc

$8.75

Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, parm cheese, croutons, caesar dressing, choice of blackened chicken or shrimp

Cobb Salad

$11.95

Lettuce, ham, bacon, egg, feta, tomato, lemon poppy dressing, choice of blackened chicken or shrimp

Tacos

Served with tortilla chips and salsa

Black Bean Taco

$5.25

Black bean patty with feta (patty is made with feta, can't be omitted), fresh cabbage slaw, guacamole, chipotle steak sauce

Chicken Taco

$6.75

Grilled chicken, fresh cabbage slaw, cool cilantro baja sauce, cheddar jack cheese

Fish Taco

$7.25

Wild caught cobia, mango jicama slaw, cheddar jack cheese, mango salsa. Served grilled, blackened or fried

Pork Taco

$6.75

Slow roasted pork, pickled onion, cilantro, tomatillo sauce, cheddar jack cheese

Shrimp Taco

$6.75

Black bean and corn salsa, avocado chipotle sauce, cheddar jack cheese. Served grilled, blackened or fried

Steak Taco

$7.25

Sliced ribeye, onions, pepper, Chipotle Steak Sauce, cheddar jack cheese

Veggie Taco

$5.25

Grilled onions and peppers, rice, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, tomatillo sauce, cheddar sauce

Volcano Shrimp Taco

$6.75

Fried shrimp, mango jicama slaw, Volcano sauce, cheddar jack cheese

Burritos/Bowls

Baja Bowl

$11.75

Fried tortilla bowl, rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, cheddar jack cheese, black bean and corn salsa. Sides of guacamole and Baja Sauce. Served with choice of protein

Chicken Burrito

$12.75

Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar jack, lettuce, Baja Sauce.

Pork Burrito

$12.75

Flour tortilla, slow roasted pork, rice, black bean and corn salsa, pickled onions, tomatillo sauce, cheddar jack cheese

Steak Burrito

$13.75

Flour tortilla, sliced ribeye, grilled onions and peppers, rice, black bean and corn salsa, cheddar jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, Chipotle Steak Sauce

Veggie Burrito

$11.75

Flour tortilla, grilled onions and peppers, rice, black bean and corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, tomatillo sauce, cheddar jack cheese

Sandwiches

Choice of tortilla chips, potato chips or fritos. Upgrade to slaw, fries or fruit for $1.95

Banh Mi Wrap

$12.75

Flour tortilla, fried shrimp, cilantro, jalapeno, pickled carrots and jicama, garlic mayo, sweet chili sauce

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.75

BBQ Pulled Pork , mango jicama slaw, onion, pickle, served on brioche bun

Cheesesteak

$13.75

Steak, grilled onions and peppers, American cheese, served on a hoagie

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.75Out of stock

Flour tortilla with chicken salad made with grapes, celery and sliced onions, topped with lettuce, tomato. Side of honey mustard

Cobia Fish Sandwich

$13.75

Wild caught cobia, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, lemon. Served grilled, blackened or fried and on a brioche bun

Cuban

$12.75

Pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickle, served on Cuban bread. Side of Cuban mustard

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Fried chicken breast, pickle, garlic mayo, sweet chili sauce. Served on brioche bun

GBLT

$10.75

Guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served on

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.75

Fried shrimp, remoulade, lettuce, tomato, served on a hoagie

Burgers

Choice of tortilla chips, potato chips or fritos. Upgrade to slaw, fries or fruit for $1.95

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.95

Two quarter lb beef patties, American cheese, bacon, onion straws, BBQ Sauce

Big Sur

$12.95

Two quarter lb beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Sur Sauce

Black Bean Burger

$11.95

Black bean patty with feta (patty made with feta, can't be omitted), mango salsa, guacamole, lettuce, tomato

Classic Double

$12.95

Two quarter lb beef patties, American cheese. Add toppings for additional charge

Classic Single

$9.95

Quarter lb beef patty, American cheese. Add toppings for additional charge

Queso Burger

$12.95

Two quarter lb beef patties, queso, pickled onions, mango salsa

Volcano Burger

$12.95

Two quarter lb beef patties, American cheese, fried jalapenos, cabbage slaw, Volcano Sauce

Baskets/Sides

Calamari Basket

$11.75

1/2 lb fried calamari, served with choice of sauce

Chips & Guac

$7.25

Chips & Queso

$7.25

Chips & Salsa

$6.75

Fresh Fruit

$4.25

Seasonal fruit

Fries Basket

$4.25

Mango Jicama Coleslaw

$4.25

Shrimp Basket

$12.75

10 fried shrimp, served with choice of sauce

Chip Refill

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$6.25

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Corn Dog

$6.25

Kids Quesadilla

$6.25

Dog Patty

$5.00

Sauce Add Ons

Side baja sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Bean And Corn Salsa

$0.50

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Guacamole-large

$2.00

Side guacamole-small

$1.00

Side queso- large

$2.00

Side Queso- Small

$1.00

Side ranch

$0.50

Side remoulade

$0.50

Side salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side volcano sauce

$0.50

N/A Drinks Menu

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Beer Menu

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

HOB Mango Hefe

$6.00

Mad Manatee IPA

$6.00

One Eyed Lager

$6.00

Longboard

$4.00

Bottled Beers

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light- btl

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Stella N/A

$5.00

Canned Beers

Adoptable Lager

$5.00

3 Daughters Tropical Hefe

$5.00

Beach Blonde

$5.00

Big Wave

$5.00

Bud Light Next

$3.00

Luminescence- Fl Ave

$5.00

Reef Donkey

$5.00

Shock Top

$3.00

Space Dust

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Sunshine City IPA

$5.00

Wavemaker

$5.00

Sunset Vibee IPA

$5.00

Ciders/Seltzers/Shots

3 Daughters Creamsicle

$6.00

Ace Cider

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Canteen Spirits

$6.00

Cutwater

$6.00

Fireball

$3.00

Fris

$6.00

Funky Buddha Seltzer

$4.00

High Noon

$6.00

Kona Seltzer

$4.00

Nutrl

$6.00

Raspberry Lemonade Cider- 3 Daughters

$4.00

So Co

$3.00

Wine Menu

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Louis Martini Cabernet

$9.00

Clos du Bois Pinot Noir

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Btl

$15.00

Merlot Btl

$15.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Btl

$27.00

Clos du Bois Pinot Noir Btl

$21.00

White Wine

Chardonnay

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Ecco Dormani Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Chardonnay Btl

$15.00

Pinot Grigio Btl

$15.00

Ecco Dormani Pinot Grigio Btl

$21.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc Btl

$27.00

Rose/Champagne

Barefoot White Zin

$5.00

Rose La Jolie

$9.00

Prosecco

$5.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Sangria

Red Sangria

$7.00

White Sangria

$7.00

Rose Sangria

$7.00

Bubbly Sangria

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Casual and comfortable environment with good vibes and delicious food

Website

Location

903 Douglas Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

