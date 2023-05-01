Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pearlz - Charlotte

review star

No reviews yet

7804 A Rea Rd

Charlotte, NC 28277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Cold Starters

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$17.95

toasted white sesame seeds, cucumber, soy, tobiko wasabi caviar, wonton chips, crushed avocado

Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp Cold

Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp Cold

$15.95

1/2 lb. beer boiled with old bay, cocktail sauce

Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp Hot

Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp Hot

$15.95Out of stock

1/2 lb. beer boiled with old bay, cocktail sauce

Pearlz House Salad

Pearlz House Salad

$9.95

mixed greens, tomato, scallions, croutons, cucumber, & egg with choice of dressing

Classic Caesar Salad Pearlz

Classic Caesar Salad Pearlz

$8.95

add fried oysters or grilled shrimp $7

Iceberg Wedge Pearlz

$10.95

bleu cheese dressing, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, crisp bacon

BLT Seafood Salad Pearlz

BLT Seafood Salad Pearlz

$16.95

shrimp, crab, shredded lettuce, carrots, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, egg, green goddess dressing

Hot Starters

Baked Oysters Rockefeller

Baked Oysters Rockefeller

$16.95

1/2 dozen, crawfish, lump crab, bacon. our twist on the classic recipe

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$11.00
Calamari

Calamari

$16.95

lemon basil aioli

Char Broiled Oysters Pearlz

$16.95

NOLA butter, parmesan, 1/2 dozen

Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters

$6.95

maple butter

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$15.95

served warm, cream cheese, horseradish, warm baguette

Crab Dip with Extra Bread

Crab Dip with Extra Bread

$17.95
CUP Seafood Gumbo

CUP Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Egg Rolls (2)

$13.00

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

cocktail sauce

Grilled Shrimp App

$15.95
Lump Crab Cakes

Lump Crab Cakes

$16.95

mustard sauce

NE Clam Chowder Bowl

NE Clam Chowder Bowl

$11.00

NE Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00
Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp Hot

Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp Hot

$15.95Out of stock

1/2 lb. beer boiled with old bay, cocktail sauce

Southern Fried Oysters

Southern Fried Oysters

$13.95

bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, celery

Steamed Clams Pearlz

$15.95

white wine garlic butter broth

Steamed Mussels Pearlz

Steamed Mussels Pearlz

$15.95

white wine garlic butter broth

Entrees

Lowcountry Fish & Chips

Lowcountry Fish & Chips

$18.95

cod, beer battered, with malt vinegar, cajun tartar, house chips

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

chef’s daily creation

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$24.95

shrimp, clams, mussels, herbs, white wine garlic, tomato, linguine

Certified Angus Beef NY Strip

Certified Angus Beef NY Strip

$29.95Out of stock

roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, grilled balsamic onions, chimichurri

Pearlz Fried Shrimp Dinner

$23.95

house chips, corn fritters, cocktail sauce

Pearlz Fried Oyster Dinner

$24.95

house chips, corn fritters, cocktail sauce

Pearlz Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$23.95

house chips, corn fritters, cocktail sauce

1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Oyster Fried

$23.95

Tacos & Sandwiches

Pearlz Signature Burger

Pearlz Signature Burger

$15.95

certified angus beef,® roasted garlic herbed goat cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spinach, pickled red onion, house chips

Crab Cake Sandwich Pearlz

Crab Cake Sandwich Pearlz

$18.95

pan seared crab cake, baby arugula, tomato, mustard sauce, house chips

New England Lobster Roll Pearlz

New England Lobster Roll Pearlz

$27.95

classic lobster salad, top split bun, house chips

Plain Burger Pearlz

$9.95
Taco Platter (1) Pearlz

Taco Platter (1) Pearlz

$7.95

Served on flour tortillas Your choice of Tuna Taco, Grilled Mahi Taco and Crispy Shrimp Taco

Taco Platter (2) Pearlz

Taco Platter (2) Pearlz

$14.95

Served on flour tortillas Your choice of Tuna Taco, Grilled Mahi Taco and Crispy Shrimp Taco

Taco Platter (3) Pearlz

Taco Platter (3) Pearlz

$19.95

Served on flour tortillas Your choice of Tuna Taco, Grilled Mahi Taco and Crispy Shrimp Taco

Sides & Add Ons

Grilled Asparagus

$5.95

Brocolli Slaw

$5.95

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$5.95

Andouille Cajun Red Rice

$5.95

Corn Fritters

$5.95

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$5.95

Homeade Chips

$5.95

Baguette

$1.00

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Wonton Chips

$0.50

Seasoned Fries

$5.95

Add Crab Cake ($7)

$7.00

Add Scallops ($18)

$18.00

Add Shrimp ($7)

$7.00

Bleu Cheese (.50)

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese (.50)

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Fish Fingers Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Fried Shrimp Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Grilled Shrimp Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Hamburger Sliders Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Pasta Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders Pearlz

$7.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$7.00
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$7.00

Gluten Friendly Menu

GF House Salad Pearlz

$9.95
Classic Caesar Salad Pearlz

Classic Caesar Salad Pearlz

$8.95

add fried oysters or grilled shrimp $7

Iceberg Wedge Pearlz

$10.95

bleu cheese dressing, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, crisp bacon

BLT Seafood Salad Pearlz

BLT Seafood Salad Pearlz

$16.95

shrimp, crab, shredded lettuce, carrots, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, egg, green goddess dressing

Char Broiled Oysters Pearlz

$16.95

NOLA butter, parmesan, 1/2 dozen

GF Grilled Shrimp App Pearlz

$15.95

Steamed Clams Pearlz

$15.95

white wine garlic butter broth

Steamed Mussels Pearlz

Steamed Mussels Pearlz

$15.95

white wine garlic butter broth

GF Pearlz Burger

$15.95

GF Taco Platter (1) Pearlz

GF Taco Platter (2) Pearlz

GF Taco Platter (3) Pearlz

GF NY Strip Pearlz

$28.95

GF Grilled Shrimp DInner Pearlz

$23.95

Homeade Chips

$5.95

Grilled Asparagus

$5.95

Brocolli Slaw

$5.95

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$5.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Original, Eclectic Little Oyster Bar Relaxed, light-filled eatery with outdoor seating serving classic seafood, raw bites & burgers.

Website

Location

7804 A Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Basil Thai - Stonecrest
orange starNo Reviews
7800 Rea Rd A Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Taco - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
7708 Rea Road Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Nothing but Noodles - Stonecrest
orange starNo Reviews
7930 Rea Road Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Ramen Bar Kazoku
orange starNo Reviews
7828 Rea Rd #B Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
TRUE Crafted Pizza
orange star4.5 • 1,702
7828 Rea Road Suite F Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Green Brothers Juice- Piper Glen - 6432 Rea Road Suite, A-2
orange starNo Reviews
6432 Rea Road Suite, A-2 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston