Pearlz - East Bay St.

No reviews yet

153 East Bay St

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cold Starters

Tuna Tartar

$16.95

toasted white sesame seeds, cucumber, soy, tobiko wasabi caviar, wonton chips, crushed avocado

Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00

1/2 lb. beer boiled with old bay, cocktail sauce

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.95

vegetables, crackers

Pearlz House Salad

$9.95

mixed greens, tomato, scallions, croutons, cucumber, & egg with choice of dressing

Classic Caesar Salad Pearlz

$8.95

add fried oysters or grilled shrimp $7

Iceberg Wedge Pearlz

$10.95

bleu cheese dressing, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, crisp bacon

BLT Seafood Salad Pearlz

$16.95

shrimp, crab, shredded lettuce, carrots, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, egg, green goddess dressing

Hot Starters

NE Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

NE Clam Chowder Bowl

$11.00

CUP Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$11.00

Cup Soup of the Day

$8.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$11.00

Char Broiled Oysters Pearlz

$13.00

NOLA butter, parmesan, 1/2 dozen

Southern Fried Oysters

$12.00

bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, celery

Corn Fritters

$6.00

maple butter

Lump Crab Cakes

$16.95

mustard sauce

Baked Oysters Rockefeller

$15.95

1/2 dozen, crawfish, lump crab, bacon. our twist on the classic recipe

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

cocktail sauce

Calamari

$15.95

lemon basil aioli

Steamed Mussels Pearlz

$15.95

white wine garlic butter broth

Steamed Clams Pearlz

$15.95

white wine garlic butter broth

Crab Dip

$15.95

served warm, cream cheese, horseradish, warm baguette

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Entrees

Lowcountry Fish & Chips

$18.95

cod, beer battered, with malt vinegar, cajun tartar, house chips

Shrimp & Grits

$24.95

chef’s daily creation

Seafood Pasta

$24.95

shrimp, clams, mussels, herbs, white wine garlic, tomato, linguine

Certified Angus Beef NY Strip

$28.95

roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, grilled balsamic onions, chimichurri

Pearlz Fried Shrimp Dinner

$23.95

house chips, corn fritters, cocktail sauce

Pearlz Fried Oyster Dinner

$23.95

house chips, corn fritters, cocktail sauce

Pearlz Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$23.95

house chips, corn fritters, cocktail sauce

1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Oyster Fried

$23.95

Tacos & Sandwiches

Pearlz Signature Burger

$15.95

certified angus beef,® roasted garlic herbed goat cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spinach, pickled red onion, house chips

Crab Cake Sandwich Pearlz

$18.95

pan seared crab cake, baby arugula, tomato, mustard sauce, house chips

New England Lobster Roll Pearlz

$26.95

classic lobster salad, top split bun, house chips

Plain Burger Pearlz

$9.95

Taco Platter (1) Pearlz

Served on flour tortillas Your choice of Tuna Taco, Grilled Mahi Taco and Crispy Shrimp Taco

Taco Platter (2) Pearlz

Served on flour tortillas Your choice of Tuna Taco, Grilled Mahi Taco and Crispy Shrimp Taco

Taco Platter (3) Pearlz

Served on flour tortillas Your choice of Tuna Taco, Grilled Mahi Taco and Crispy Shrimp Taco

Sides & Add Ons

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Brocolli Slaw

$6.00

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

Andouille Cajun Red Rice

$6.00

Corn Fritters

$6.00

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Homeade Chips

$6.00

Baguette

$1.00

Parmesan Cheese (.50)

$0.50

Bleu Cheese (.50)

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Fish Fingers Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Fried Shrimp Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Hamburger Sliders Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Pearlz

$7.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Tollhouse Pie

$7.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Original, Eclectic Little Oyster Bar Relaxed, light-filled eatery with outdoor seating serving classic seafood, raw bites & burgers.

