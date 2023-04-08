Pearz - West Ashely
Sunday
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday
8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Original, Eclectic Little Oyster Bar Relaxed, light-filled eatery with outdoor seating serving classic seafood, raw bites & burgers.
Location
9 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407
Gallery
