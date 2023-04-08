Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pearz - West Ashely

No reviews yet

9 Magnolia Rd

Charleston, SC 29407

Popular Items

NE Clam Chowder Bowl
Baked Oysters Rockefeller
Pearlz Fried Oyster Dinner

Food

Cold Starters

Tuna Tartar

$17.95

toasted white sesame seeds, cucumber, soy, tobiko wasabi caviar, wonton chips, crushed avocado

Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp Cold

$15.95

1/2 lb. beer boiled with old bay, cocktail sauce

Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp Hot

$15.95

1/2 lb. beer boiled with old bay, cocktail sauce

Pearlz House Salad

$9.95

mixed greens, tomato, scallions, croutons, cucumber, & egg with choice of dressing

Classic Caesar Salad Pearlz

$8.95

add fried oysters or grilled shrimp $7

Iceberg Wedge Pearlz

$10.95

bleu cheese dressing, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, crisp bacon

BLT Seafood Salad Pearlz

$16.95

shrimp, crab, shredded lettuce, carrots, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, egg, green goddess dressing

Hot Starters

NE Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

NE Clam Chowder Bowl

$11.00

CUP Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$11.00

Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp Hot

$15.95

1/2 lb. beer boiled with old bay, cocktail sauce

Char Broiled Oysters Pearlz

$16.95

NOLA butter, parmesan, 1/2 dozen

Southern Fried Oysters

$13.95

bleu cheese, buffalo sauce, celery

Corn Fritters

$6.95

maple butter

Lump Crab Cakes

$16.95

mustard sauce

Baked Oysters Rockefeller

$16.95

1/2 dozen, crawfish, lump crab, bacon. our twist on the classic recipe

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

cocktail sauce

Calamari

$16.95

lemon basil aioli

Steamed Mussels Pearlz

$15.95

white wine garlic butter broth

Steamed Clams Pearlz

$15.95

white wine garlic butter broth

Crab Dip

$15.95

served warm, cream cheese, horseradish, warm baguette

Pork Rinds

$8.00Out of stock

Clam Strips

$15.00

Bleu Cheese Chips

$12.00

Crab Dip Extra Bread

$17.95

Homemade Fries App

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp App

$15.95

Raw

Hard Shell Clams 1/2 Doz

$10.00

Entrees

Lowcountry Fish & Chips

$18.95

cod, beer battered, with malt vinegar, cajun tartar, house chips

Shrimp & Grits

$24.95

chef’s daily creation

Seafood Pasta

$24.95

shrimp, clams, mussels, herbs, white wine garlic, tomato, linguine

Certified Angus Beef NY Strip

$29.95

roasted fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, grilled balsamic onions, chimichurri

Pearlz Fried Shrimp Dinner

$23.95

house chips, corn fritters, cocktail sauce

Pearlz Fried Oyster Dinner

$24.95

house chips, corn fritters, cocktail sauce

Pearlz Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$23.95

house chips, corn fritters, cocktail sauce

1/2 Shrimp 1/2 Oyster Fried

$23.95

Tacos & Sandwiches

Pearlz Signature Burger

$15.95

certified angus beef,® roasted garlic herbed goat cheese, applewood smoked bacon, spinach, pickled red onion, house chips

Crab Cake Sandwich Pearlz

$18.95

pan seared crab cake, baby arugula, tomato, mustard sauce, house chips

New England Lobster Roll Pearlz

$27.95

classic lobster salad, top split bun, house chips

Plain Burger Pearlz

$9.95

Taco Platter (1) Pearlz

$7.95

Served on flour tortillas Your choice of Tuna Taco, Grilled Mahi Taco and Crispy Shrimp Taco

Taco Platter (2) Pearlz

$14.95

Served on flour tortillas Your choice of Tuna Taco, Grilled Mahi Taco and Crispy Shrimp Taco

Taco Platter (3) Pearlz

$19.95

Served on flour tortillas Your choice of Tuna Taco, Grilled Mahi Taco and Crispy Shrimp Taco

Daily Specials

DS - Seafood Wontons

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$24.95

chef’s daily creation

DS - Snapper Small Plate

$22.00

DS - Catfish Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh Catch

Halibut Fresh Catch

$30.00

Lane Snapper Fresh Catch

$30.00

Catfish Fresh Catch

$29.00

Sides & Add Ons

Grilled Asparagus

$5.95

Brocolli Slaw

$5.95

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$5.95

Andouille Cajun Red Rice

$5.95

Corn Fritters

$5.95

Flash Fried Brussel Sprouts

$5.95

Homeade Chips

$5.95

Baguette

$1.00

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Wonton Chips

$0.50

Add Crab Cake ($7)

$7.00

Add Scallops ($18)

$18.00

Add Shrimp ($7)

$7.00

Bleu Cheese (.50)

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese (.50)

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Fish Fingers Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Fried Shrimp Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Grilled Shrimp Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Hamburger Sliders Pearlz

$7.95

Kids Pasta Pearlz

$7.95

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$6.50

Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Tollhouse Pie

$7.00

Double Dare Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Coconut Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Gluten Friendly Menu

GF House Salad Pearlz

$9.95

Classic Caesar Salad Pearlz

$8.95

add fried oysters or grilled shrimp $7

Iceberg Wedge Pearlz

$10.95

bleu cheese dressing, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, crisp bacon

BLT Seafood Salad Pearlz

$16.95

shrimp, crab, shredded lettuce, carrots, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, egg, green goddess dressing

Char Broiled Oysters Pearlz

$16.95

NOLA butter, parmesan, 1/2 dozen

GF Grilled Shrimp App Pearlz

$15.95

Steamed Clams Pearlz

$15.95

white wine garlic butter broth

Steamed Mussels Pearlz

$15.95

white wine garlic butter broth

GF Pearlz Burger

$15.95

GF Taco Platter (1) Pearlz

GF Taco Platter (2) Pearlz

GF Taco Platter (3) Pearlz

GF NY Strip Pearlz

$28.95

GF Grilled Shrimp DInner Pearlz

$23.95

Homeade Chips

$5.95

Grilled Asparagus

$5.95

Brocolli Slaw

$5.95

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$5.95

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Original, Eclectic Little Oyster Bar Relaxed, light-filled eatery with outdoor seating serving classic seafood, raw bites & burgers.

Website

Location

9 Magnolia Rd, Charleston, SC 29407

Directions

