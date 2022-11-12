Peat's Cider Social

Monday Night Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Oct-Nov

$120.00

This is a one-time sign up for one team of bowlers for 2 games Monday Nights, 6-8PM. We'll only be counting first 2 games scores, but your team has the lanes reserved and is welcome to continue bowling until 8PM! In addition to the sign up fee, you will pay $20 per team each week at the bowling counter. This 8-week league will start the first week of October and run through the end of November, working around any expected holiday closures. There are only 8 teams available for league nights.