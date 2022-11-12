Peat's Cider Social
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Peat's Cider Social offers a one-of-a-kind hard cider drinking experience featuring a newly remodeled taproom and pet-friendly patio. Stop in for the hard cider, made locally at the family farm, and stay to socialize over the family-friendly bowling and arcade games.
Location
6201 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville, MI 49127
