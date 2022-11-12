Peat's Cider Social

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cider TO GO

4-Pack Huntsman

4-Pack Huntsman

$16.00

Peat's Flagship: Semi-dry, crisp apple. Now in 12oz cans! 6% ABV

22oz. Bottle Skipper

$11.00Out of stock

Semi-Dry, with Thai Lime Leave and LIme Zest 5% ABV

22oz. Bottle Pit Stop

$11.00

Semi-dry with Apricot, Chamomile, and Cardamom 5.9$

22oz. Bottle Knave: Galaxy

$11.00Out of stock

The Knave Dry Hopped series. Semi-dry with MI Galaxy hops. 6% ABV

Grandpa's Cider

$8.00

A fresh half gallon of sweet cider from our friends at Jollay Orchards. Non-Alcoholic.

Huntsman 64oz. Growler + Fill

Huntsman 64oz. Growler + Fill

$31.00

Peat's Flagship: Semi -Dry, Crisp Apple. 6% ABV

Huntsman 32oz. Howler + Fill

Huntsman 32oz. Howler + Fill

$18.00
Apothecary 64oz. Growler + Fill

Apothecary 64oz. Growler + Fill

$33.00

Rosé cider with hibiscus and strawberry. Tart & punchy, our driest cider on the menu. 6.5% ABV

Apothecary 32oz. Howler + Fill

Apothecary 32oz. Howler + Fill

$19.00
Knave: Galaxy 64oz. Growler + Fill

Knave: Galaxy 64oz. Growler + Fill

$33.00

semi-dry, dry-hopped w/ Michigan hops. 6% ABV

Knave: Galaxy 32oz. Howler + Fill

Knave: Galaxy 32oz. Howler + Fill

$19.00
Pit Stop 64oz. Growler + Fill

Pit Stop 64oz. Growler + Fill

$33.00

Semi-Sweet with Apricot, Chamomile, and Cardamom 5.9% ABV

Pit Stop 32oz. Howler + Fill

Pit Stop 32oz. Howler + Fill

$19.00
Aviator 64oz. Growler + Fill

Aviator 64oz. Growler + Fill

$33.00

Semi-Sweet with Michigan Blueberries 5.9% ABV

Aviator 32oz. Howler + Fill

Aviator 32oz. Howler + Fill

$19.00
Angler 64oz. Growler + Fill

Angler 64oz. Growler + Fill

$33.00

Semi-Dry with Orange Zest and Coriander 4.5% ABV

Angler 32oz. Howler + Fill

Angler 32oz. Howler + Fill

$19.00
Good Witch 64oz. Growler + Fill

Good Witch 64oz. Growler + Fill

$33.00

Semi-Sweet Apple Pie Spiced Cider 6% ABV

Good Witch 32oz. Howler + Fill

Good Witch 32oz. Howler + Fill

$19.00
Outfielder 64oz. Growler + Fill

Outfielder 64oz. Growler + Fill

$33.00

Semi-Dry and Refreshing with Watermelon. 4% ABV

Outfielder 32oz. Howler + Fill

Outfielder 32oz. Howler + Fill

$19.00
Petal Pusher 64oz. Growler + Fill

Petal Pusher 64oz. Growler + Fill

$33.00

Semi-Dry with Lavender and Lemon 4.8% ABV

Petal Pusher 32oz. Howler + Fill

Petal Pusher 32oz. Howler + Fill

$19.00
Skipper 64oz. Growler + Fill

Skipper 64oz. Growler + Fill

$33.00

Semi-Dry with Thai Lime Leaf and Lime Zest 5% ABV

Skipper 32oz. Howler + Fill

Skipper 32oz. Howler + Fill

$19.00

League Bowling

Monday Night Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Oct-Nov

Monday Night Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Oct-Nov

$120.00

This is a one-time sign up for one team of bowlers for 2 games Monday Nights, 6-8PM. We'll only be counting first 2 games scores, but your team has the lanes reserved and is welcome to continue bowling until 8PM! In addition to the sign up fee, you will pay $20 per team each week at the bowling counter. This 8-week league will start the first week of October and run through the end of November, working around any expected holiday closures. There are only 8 teams available for league nights.

Thursday Night Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Oct-Dec

Thursday Night Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Oct-Dec

$120.00

This is a one-time sign up for one team of bowlers for 2 games Thursday Nights, 6-8PM. We'll only be counting first 2 games scores, but your team has the lanes reserved and is welcome to continue bowling until 8PM! In addition to the sign up fee, you will pay $20 per team each week at the bowling counter. This 8-week league will start the first week of October and run through the beginning of December, working around any expected holiday closures. There are only 8 teams available for league nights.

Sunday Afternoon Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Oct-Dec

Sunday Afternoon Team 8 Week Sign Up Fee Oct-Dec

$120.00

This is a one-time sign up for one team of bowlers for 2 games Sunday Afternoons, 4-6PM. We'll only be counting first 2 games scores, but your team has the lanes reserved and is welcome to continue bowling until 6PM! In addition to the sign up fee, you will pay $20 per team each week at the bowling counter. This 8-week league will start the first week of October and run through the beginning of December, working around any expected holiday closures. There are only 8 teams available for league nights.

Glassware

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00
Snifter

Snifter

$5.00
Stemless Wine Glass

Stemless Wine Glass

$5.00
Teku Stemmed Glass

Teku Stemmed Glass

$15.00Out of stock
Ceramic Campfire Mug

Ceramic Campfire Mug

$10.00
Tasting Glasses

Tasting Glasses

$3.00
Empty Growler

Empty Growler

$8.00

Apparel

PCS Jersey Tee - Lavender

PCS Jersey Tee - Lavender

$25.00+
PCS Jersey Tee - Teal

PCS Jersey Tee - Teal

$25.00+
PCS Jersey Tee - Red, White + Blue

PCS Jersey Tee - Red, White + Blue

$25.00+
PCS Red

PCS Red

$20.00+

Canvas brand tri-blend lightweight tee.

PCS Black

PCS Black

$20.00+

Canvas brand tri-blend lightweight tee.

PCS Champion Baseball

PCS Champion Baseball

$30.00+

Champion brand 3/4 sleeved baseball tee. Knock it out of the park in Peat's Cider Social fashion!

Pullover Hoodie

Pullover Hoodie

$50.00+

Soft and cozy Independent brand mid-weight hooded sweatshirt adorned with the Peat's Cider Social logo.

PCS Blame it on My Juicebox

PCS Blame it on My Juicebox

$16.00+

Half pint sized tees for the little apples of your eye.

PCS Onesie - Gray

PCS Onesie - Gray

$20.00+
PCS Onesie - Turquoise

PCS Onesie - Turquoise

$20.00+
PCS Onesie - Lavender

PCS Onesie - Lavender

$20.00+
Long Sleeve Pocket Tee - Clover

Long Sleeve Pocket Tee - Clover

$30.00+
Long Sleeve Pocket Tee - Paprika

Long Sleeve Pocket Tee - Paprika

$30.00+
Long Sleeve Pocket Tee - Shadow

Long Sleeve Pocket Tee - Shadow

$30.00
Bright Cider Sweatshirt

Bright Cider Sweatshirt

$50.00+

Soft and cozy Independent brand mid-weight hooded sweatshirt adorned with the Peat's Cider Social logo.

Sweatpants - Gray PCS

Sweatpants - Gray PCS

$40.00+

Soft and cozy Independent brand mid-weight hooded sweatpants adorned with the Peat's Cider Social logo. Features side pockets and one rear pocket, along with the ability to possibly improve your bowling/cider drinking game.

Let's Roll Gray Long Sleeve

Let's Roll Gray Long Sleeve

$30.00+
Black Long Sleeve Retro Pattern

Black Long Sleeve Retro Pattern

$30.00+
Red T-Shirt

Red T-Shirt

$20.00+
Green T-Shirt

Green T-Shirt

$20.00+
Charcoal Shirt

Charcoal Shirt

$20.00+
Grey Shirt

Grey Shirt

$20.00+

Accessories

Bandanna

Bandanna

$7.00
Sticker

Sticker

$1.00
Koozie

Koozie

$3.00

Hats

Black Hat

Black Hat

$20.00
Waffle Knit Beanie- Forest Green

Waffle Knit Beanie- Forest Green

$25.00
Waffle Knit Beanie- Oatmeal

Waffle Knit Beanie- Oatmeal

$25.00
Waffle Knit Beanie - Black

Waffle Knit Beanie - Black

$25.00
Waffle Knit Beanie - Merlot

Waffle Knit Beanie - Merlot

$25.00
Mauve Corduroy Hat

Mauve Corduroy Hat

$25.00
Indigo Corduroy Hat

Indigo Corduroy Hat

$25.00

Mug Club

InCider's Club

InCider's Club

$195.00

Become a member for lifetime perks including cider and bowling discounts, early access to specials and more. Once joined, members receive a Peat’s Cider t-shirt, a logo glass of their choice, and an InCider exclusive enamel pin as part of the welcome package.

Peat's Cider Social offers a one-of-a-kind hard cider drinking experience featuring a newly remodeled taproom and pet-friendly patio. Stop in for the hard cider, made locally at the family farm, and stay to socialize over the family-friendly bowling and arcade games.

