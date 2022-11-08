Pecado Bueno - Eastlake 2356 Eastlake Ave E
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
At Pecado Bueno, we take simple taqueria food to a new level. Our food is hand-crafted using fresh, natural ingredients, organic when it matters. We always utilize sustainable seafood and hormone-free, organic-fed chicken, beef, pork, and eggs. Everything we serve is prepared fresh, simply, and from scratch, the way it should be!
Location
2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Armistice Coffee Roaster - Armistice Eastlake
No Reviews
2201 east lake avenue Seattle, WA 98102
View restaurant