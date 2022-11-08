  • Home
Pecado Bueno - Eastlake 2356 Eastlake Ave E

No reviews yet

2356 Eastlake Ave E

Seattle, WA 98102

Popular Items

Burrito (served with chips)
San Diego Burrito
BOB (Bowl of Burrito)

The Basics

BOB (Bowl of Burrito)

$12.95

Same as our burrito but without the tortilla. Served in a bowl. Add chips for $1.00.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Organic eggs, chorizo, tater tots, cheese, ranchero sauce, mild chiles, and onions. Rolled in a large flour tortilla. Served with chips.

Burrito (served with chips)

$13.95

Flour tortilla, black beans, rice, 3 cheeses, pico de gallo. Choice of grilled chicken, carnitas, butternut squash, jackfruit, carne asada, chipotle prawns, or battered cod.

Classic Torta

$13.95

Grilled torta roll, mayo, refried black beans, Swiss cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, sliced avocado, fried egg, and ranchero sauce. Choice of carnitas, chorizo, chicken, jackfruit, carne asada, or squash.

Fish Tacos (2)

$11.50

Beer battered Alaskan cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce crema. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

Fish Tacos (3)

$14.95

Beer battered Alaskan cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, and tartar sauce crema. Choice of corn or flour tortilla

Quesadilla

$13.95

Flour tortilla, 3 cheeses, roasted pasilla peppers, Choice of grilled chicken, carnitas, squash, carne asada, chipotle prawns, or jackfruit.

San Diego Burrito

$14.95

Flour tortilla, carne asada, guacamole, tater tots, 3 cheeses, refried black beans, Pasilla peppers, onions, cilantro, avocado lime crema, and habanero salsa.

Soft Tacos (2)

$11.50

Served on corn or flour tortillas with pico de gallo, avocado-lime creme, and lettuce. Choice of grilled chicken, carnitas, cod, or butternut squash.

Soft Tacos (3)

$14.95

Served on corn or flour tortillas with pico de gallo, avocado-lime creme, and lettuce. Choice of grilled chicken, carnitas, cod, or butternut squash.

Street Tacos (2)

$11.50

Choice of grilled chicken, pork carnitas, jackfruit, beer battered cod, carne asada, chipotle prawns, or butternut squash. With cilantro, chopped onion, side of tomatillo verde sauce. Served with 2 corn tortillas per taco.

Street Tacos (3)

$14.95

Choice of grilled chicken, pork carnitas, jackfruit, beer battered cod, carne asada, chipotle prawns, or butternut squash. With cilantro, chopped onion, side of tomatillo verde sauce. Served with 2 corn tortillas per taco.

Taquitos (2 crispy rolled tacos)

$11.50

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken adobo, carnitas, or potato and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, avocado-lime crème, and cotija cheese.

Taquitos (3 crispy rolled tacos)

$14.95

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with chicken adobo, carnitas, or potato and cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, avocado-lime crème, and cotija cheese.

Shared Plates

6 Layer Dip

$10.95

Refried black beans, sour cream, guacamole, cheese, salsa, and jalapeños. Served with house made tortilla chips.

Bottomless Chips and Salsa Bar

$8.95

House made tortilla chips and salsa.

Ceviche

$13.95

Seasonal wild white fish and prawns. Prepared in lime and orange juice with red onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Served with house made tortilla chips

Nachos

$11.95+

House made tortilla chips smothered in three cheeses, black beans, corn, tomatoes, jalapeños, guacamole, Mexican sour crème, and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla

$13.95

Flour tortilla, 3 cheeses, roasted pasilla peppers, Choice of grilled chicken, carnitas, squash, carne asada, chipotle prawns, or jackfruit.

Specialty Entrees

Enchiladas (2)

$16.50

Choice of organic chicken adobo, carnitas, butternut squash, or cheese enchiladas (all contain cheese) smothered in your choice of ranchero, three cheese, or tomatillo sauce. Served with green rice and black beans sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Enchiladas (3)

$18.95

Choice of organic chicken adobo, carnitas, butternut squash, or cheese enchiladas (all contain cheese) smothered in your choice of ranchero, three cheese, or tomatillo sauce. Served with green rice and black beans sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Surf and Turf Platter

$22.95

Marinated and grilled skirt steak. Served with a blistered onion and a fried jalapeno. Choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with green rice and black beans sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Taco Platter (2)

$15.50

Served on corn or flour tortillas with pico de gallo, avocado-lime creme, and lettuce. Choice of grilled chicken, carnitas, cod, carne asada, chipotle prawns, organic butternut squash, or jackfruit. Served with green rice and black beans sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Taco Platter (3)

$17.95

Served on corn or flour tortillas with pico de gallo, avocado-lime creme, and lettuce. Choice of grilled chicken, carnitas, cod, carne asada, chipotle prawns, organic butternut squash, or jackfruit. Served with green rice and black beans sprinkled with cotija cheese.

Salads and Soups

Baja Avocado Caesar

$12.95

Romaine, avocado-Avocado-Caesar dressing, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and avocado.

House Made Soups (rotating seasonal selection)

$8.95

Served with chips and salsa bar.

Mexican Chop Chop

$12.95

Romaine, avocado, corn, tomatoes, black beans, roasted pasilla peppers, 3 cheeses, creamy roasted pasilla dressing.

Tostada

$10.95

Bed of lettuce, black beans, pico de gallo, and three cheeses on a crispy corn tortilla. Topped with avocado, sour crème, and avocado-lime crème. Served with a side of verde sauce.

Traditional Taco Salad

$13.95

Romaine, black beans, 3 cheeses, corn, jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, Mexican sour crème, grilled achiote chicken, and tortilla bowl

Mango Shrimp Salad

$14.95Out of stock

All Day Breakfast

Breakfast BOB (Bowl of Burrito)

$12.95

Same as our breakfast burrito but without the tortilla. Served in a bowl.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Organic eggs, chorizo, tater tots, cheese, ranchero sauce, mild chiles, and onions. Rolled in a large flour tortilla. Served with chips.

Breakfast Torta

$13.95

Eggs and Chorizo on a grilled torta roll with mayo, refried black beans, Havarti cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, sliced avocado, and ranchero sauce.

Chilaquiles

$14.95

A traditional Mexican favorite. Tortilla chips soaked in eggs and fried with mild chilies. Topped with cheese and a fried egg over medium.

Huevos Rancheros con Carne

$15.95

Crispy corn tortilla with 2 eggs over medium, ranchero sauce, cotija cheese, rice, black beans, and choice of carne asada or chorizo and side of warm tortillas.

Sides

Butternut Squash

$3.95

Extra Taquito

$5.75

Fried Jalapeño Peppers (2)

$2.50

Guacamole

$2.95

Side of Black Beans

$3.95

Side of Butternut Squash

$3.95

Side of Carne Asada

$5.95

Side of Carnitas

$4.95

Side of Chicken

$4.95

Side of Chipotle Prawns

$5.95

Side of Green Rice

$3.95

Side of Jackfruit

$3.95

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Tater Tots

$3.95

Single Taco

$5.75

Tortillas (2)

$2.50

Veggie Green Rice and Black Beans

$4.95

Kids Menu

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$9.95

Kids Quesadilla

$8.95

Desserts

Cookies

$2.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Pecado Bueno, we take simple taqueria food to a new level. Our food is hand-crafted using fresh, natural ingredients, organic when it matters. We always utilize sustainable seafood and hormone-free, organic-fed chicken, beef, pork, and eggs. Everything we serve is prepared fresh, simply, and from scratch, the way it should be!

Website

Location

2356 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102

Directions

