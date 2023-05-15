Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Caterers

Pecan Creek Grille

2,556 Reviews

$$

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100

Houston, TX 77077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pecan Smoked Peppered Bacon

$4.49

Breakfast Sausage

$3.99

Three eggs any style

$5.97

Take Home Re-Heat Menu

Take Home

You've found our family meal section. everything served cold for you and the family to reheat at your convenience!

Meat and 2 sides

$39.99

Served cold w/ reheat instructions! Choice of up to 2 - Meatloaf with spicy tomato sauce, Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Catfish, scroll down to select your 2 sides and beverage.

King Ranch Casserole

$39.99

This dish sells out most Wednesday's at the grille. Our take on this south texas legendary meal, prepared and frozen so you can heat it up when the family is ready to eat at your home.

Stacey's Chicken Enchilada Casserole

$39.99

This casserole comes frozen. You can reheat in your oven from frozen or thawed. One of our families favorite week night meals, ready to pop into your oven on your schedule. Great with Spanish rice and charo beans or any 2 sides you choose.

Pecan Crusted Catfish w/ tomato cream sauce

$46.99

Served cold w/ reheat instructions! This will become a family favorite! 4 large fillets coated with our pecan mixture and grilled - served with tomato cream sauce, 2 sides of your choosing and a drink for the family.

Pecan Crusted Chicken w/ Mollasses Cream Sauce

$46.99

Served cold w/ reheat instructions! If you've had it, you know. One of the most popular dishes of the regulars, heated back up at home when the family is ready. served w/ Molasses cream sauce, 2 sides of your choosing and drink for the family.

Fajitas

$49.99

Served cold w/ reheat instructions! Beef, Chicken or Combo w/ 2 sides, Choice or tortillas, chips and salsa, guacamole, sour cream, pico and cheese

Pulled Pork Sliders

$39.99

Served cold w/ reheat instructions! A full quart of our 9 hour slow braised Pork, w/ 12 slider buns, dr pepper onions, Cilantro/ Serrano Aoli and 2 sides w/ drink

French Toast or Pancakes, Bacon and Eggs

$31.96

Served cold w/ reheat instructions or hot - please tell us! Choice of 8 slices of French Toast or 8 pancakes, 8 strips of Bacon and 8 scrambled eggs

All American for 4

$43.96

8 scrambled eggs, Hash Browns, 4 orders of Breakfast meat, 4 biscuits

Texan Breakfast for 4

$39.56

8 scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese, quart of jalapeno cheese grits, 4 biscuits and pint of gravy

Migas for 4

$37.56

8 eggs scrambled w/tomatoes, onions, green chilies, chips and cheese, quart of refried beans, 1/2 pint of pico, 8 tortillas

Huevos con Chorizo for 4

$43.96

8 eggs scrambled with Brock's famous chorizo, pint of refried beans, pint of hash browns, 1/2 pint of pico, 8 tortillas

Ala carte main dish

$22.99+

Add ons to Take home meals

Bacon and Jalapeno Cheese Casserole

$15.99

Our famous Jalapeno Cheese Grits with eggs and bacon, casserole style. Ready to heat and eat tommorow morning with some biscuits maybe?

Tray of Breakfast meat

$32.99

Bacon, Ham, Patty Sausage, Link Sausage, pick up to 2

Biscuits

Choose 2, 6, or 12 Biscuits to reheat at home

Add a side

$4.49+

Feed The First Responders

I'd like to add an amount for the first responder card!

$2 on the card

$2.00

$5 on the card

$5.00

$10 on the card

$10.00

$20.00 on the card

$20.00

$25.00 on the card

$25.00

$50.00 on the card

$50.00

$100.00 on the card

$100.00

$500.00 on the card

$500.00

$1,000.00 on the card

$1,000.00

$5,000.00 on the card

$5,000.00

Breakfast (Online)

Breakfast Entrees (Online)

All American

$11.99

2 eggs your way, hash browns, choice of breakfast meat & choice of bread

Full English

$12.49

2 eggs your way, choice of side, roasted mushrooms and tomato, choice of breakfast meat & choice of bread

Californian

$10.49

3 egg whites & 1 yolk scrambled w/mushrooms, spianch & low cal cheese. served w/sliced tomato, fresh fruit & wheat toast

Texan

$10.89

2 Eggs scrambled/chopped bacon & cheese, jalapeno cheese grits, Biscuit & gravy

Migas

$10.49

2 eggs scrambeld w/ tortilla chips, green chilies, onion, tomato, melted jack & cheddar chese, refried beans, tortillas

Rancheros

$8.29

2 eggs your way on top of a corn tortilla w/ choice of sauce, refried beans, tortillas

Burrito

$11.49

12 in flour tortilla stuffed w/ sausage,eggs & refried beans, topped w/choice of sauce and cheese

The Relleno

$12.99

2 green chilies stuffed w/sausage & cheese battered & fried. Topped w/2 fried eggs, choice of sauce and cheese. served w/ refried beans and tortillas

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.49

voted top 5 in the city! 2 fried eggs, ham steak shredded cheese on brioche bun w/serrano-cilantro mayo. pick 1 side

Chicken fried steak and eggs

$10.99

Hand battered cutlet, 2 eggs your way, hashbrowns, biscuit and gravy. Double the meat add$4.49

Shrimp and Grits

$13.99

Pecan smoked peppered bacon, onions, tomato, lemon & shrimp all sauteed together covering a generous bowl of signature jalapeno cheese grits w/slice of texas toast

Huevos con Chorizo

$11.49

2 eggs scrambled w/housemade chorizo, hash browns, refried beans, tortillas

Biscuits and Gravy

$10.99

2 biscuits split and covered w/sausage gravy w/2 over medium eggs w/ hash browns

Scramble A

$8.39

2 eggs scrambled with cream cheese, dill and chives served with side dish and bread of your choice

Scramble B

$8.49

2 eggs scrambled with canadian bacon and Swiss cheese served with side dish and bread of your choice

Scramble C

$10.79

2 eggs scrambled with sausage, mix cheese, peppers and onions served with side dish and bread of your choice

Omelets (Online)

All omelets made w/3 eggs or egg whites, served w/1 side & choice of bread

Beginner

$10.39

Diced Ham, Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Denver

$11.29

Diced Ham, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Bell Pepper, Onion

California

$9.39

Spinach, Mushroom, Low Cal Cheese

Garden

$9.69

Tomato, Bell Pepper, Spinach, Mushroom

Texican

$11.69

Bacon, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeño, Pico de Gallo

Big Deal

$14.99

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Hash Browns, Bell Pepper, Onion, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Green Chili Sauce

New Meixcan

$13.29

Pulled Pork, Bell Pepper, Onion, Green Chili Sauce, Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Abe Froman

$13.29

If you haven't seen the movie, maybe you aren't cool enough to order this one? Just sayin' House-Made Chorizo, Link Sausage, Ground Sausage, Onion, Jack & Cheddar Cheese

The Greek

$13.29

Chicken Breast, Feta, Onion, Tomato

Sweets (Online)

Short Stack Pancakes

$4.99

Single Large Pancake

$5.99

Two Large Pancakes

$9.99

Single French Toast

$3.99

Two Slice French Toast

$6.39

Three Slice French Toast

$9.39

Full Belgian Waffle

$7.49

Half Belgian Waffle

$5.59

Chicken & Waffle

$11.99

Pecan Crusted Chicken and Waffle

$13.99

Taco Time (Online)

All tacos served on Flour Tortilla with one egg and the ingredients of your choice. Base price will include one filling (a few premium fillings will increase the base price) More fillings can be added at additional cost.

signature taco

$4.29+

This one is special! We grind the pork shoulder in house, roast the chilis and garlic and grind the spices to create our housemate chorizo. then we grill it with hash brown potatoes, egg and cheese, all folded into a grilled flour tortilla. No substitutions on this one, you get it the way its intended to be made!

One Taco - build your own

$2.63

Two Tacos - build your own

$5.25

Four Tacos - build your own

$10.50

Box of Tacos - build your own

$31.25

Split the box? You must select the most expensive ingredient of the two and wrote in the other half in notes. We will not produce the tacos otherwise. This system has limitations and we ask you to help us when splitting the box. If you want all thirteen tacos the same, all good!

Ala Carte (Online)

Pecan Smoked Peppered Bacon

$4.49

Breakfast Sausage

$3.99

Ham Steak

$4.29

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Fajita Steak

$5.29

Hash Browns

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Jalapeño Cheese Grits

$3.99

Order of Toast or Muffin

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Sliced tomatoes

$2.99

Roasted Tomatoes

$2.99

House Made Biscuit

$1.49+

Gravy

$1.69

Sausage Gravy

$2.99

Fresh Fruit or Berries

Granola and Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Bowl of Oatmeal w/ Fruit or nuts

$5.99

One egg any style

$1.99

two eggs any style

$3.98

Three eggs any style

$5.97

Beverages (Online)

Fresh Squeeze Orange Juice

$2.39+

Milk

$1.59+

Coffee

$3.00+

Please use special instructions section to tell us what you like in your coffee and we will put that in the bag for you! Be specific with quantity!

Iced Tea

$2.77+

Please use special instructions section to tell us what you like in your tea and we will put that in the bag for you! Be specific with quantity!

Fountain Drink

$2.77+

Bottled Beverages

Click here for water, selection of Juices, and some bottled sparking selections

Kids breakfast menu (Online)

Chloe

$3.99

Colton

$4.99

Cooper

$9.79

Adler

$5.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

Use this on line platform to schedule and pay for your pick up, curbside, or delivery orders while practicing social distancing in this new normal!

Website

Location

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

Gallery
Pecan Creek Grille image
Pecan Creek Grille image
Pecan Creek Grille image
Pecan Creek Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
orange star3.8 • 1,135
1010 highway 6 N houston, TX 77079
View restaurantnext
Frank's Grill - Westheimer
orange star4.3 • 1,823
12225 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
The Bull & Bear Tavern & Eatery
orange star4.3 • 842
11980 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
High Tower Cafe - Corporate Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
5959 Corporate Drive Houston, TX 77036
View restaurantnext
Ember & Greens
orange star4.8 • 241
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B Houston, TX 77024
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 216-Katy
orange starNo Reviews
21799 Katy Freeway Katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Houston

Urban American Kitchen - Urban American Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,407
14008 Memorial Drive Houston, TX 77079
View restaurantnext
Los Tios - Memorial
orange star4.4 • 872
14006 Memorial Houston, TX 77079
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 005 - Energy Corridor
orange star4.5 • 860
14515 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77079
View restaurantnext
Tony's Mexican Restaurant - Barker Cypress
orange star4.6 • 372
17790 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77094
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.0 • 288
1275 Eldridge Parkway Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Impero Italiano
orange star4.7 • 263
14028 Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77079
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
EaDo
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
West University
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Museum District
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Northside Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sixth Ward
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
South Belt/Ellington
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Spring Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Rice Military
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston