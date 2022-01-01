Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pecan Square Café

1200B West 6th Street

Austin, TX 78703

Popular Items

Sausage Pizza
Pizza Rosa
Lettuces

Appetizers

Olives

Olives

$9.00

Marinated olives with citrus and hot peppers

Salads & Sides

Lettuces

Lettuces

$14.00

Local lettuces with soft herbs & moscatel vinaigrette

Salad Provençal

Salad Provençal

$24.00

Tuna conserva, seasonal lettuces and vegetables, olive vinaigrette

String Beans

String Beans

$11.00

Blanched string beans with caper aioli

Pizzas

Potato Pizza

$24.00

La Ratte potatoes, Gorgonzola, fried rosemary

Pizza Rosa

$24.00

Louisiana shallots, Piave, pistachio, speck

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$26.00

Hatch chili sausage, Fontina, Bianco tomato, basil

Chicken

Roasted Greener Pastures Chicken, charred pumpkin, sprigarello, sauce verjus
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$36.00

Roasted Greener Pastures Chicken, charred pumpkin, sprigarello, sauce verjus

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$72.00

Roasted Greener Pastures Chicken, charred pumpkin, sprigarello, sauce verjus

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Pecan Square Cafe, located in the heart of Clarksville, serves simple, seasonal food inspired by our home in Austin. With a focus on market driven ingredients and an evolving roster of dishes, the menu is straightforward but elevated. The beverage program will deliver dynamic variations on classic cocktails, with an approachable and sophisticated wine selection. Open for lunch, brunch, and dinner seven days a week. Service is easygoing, warm, and casually elegant.

1200B West 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703

