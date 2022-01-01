Pecan Square Café
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:45 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Pecan Square Cafe, located in the heart of Clarksville, serves simple, seasonal food inspired by our home in Austin. With a focus on market driven ingredients and an evolving roster of dishes, the menu is straightforward but elevated. The beverage program will deliver dynamic variations on classic cocktails, with an approachable and sophisticated wine selection. Open for lunch, brunch, and dinner seven days a week. Service is easygoing, warm, and casually elegant.
1200B West 6th Street, Austin, TX 78703
