Pecking House

274 Hall St

Brooklyn, NY 11205

Popular Items

Chili Fried Chicken Meal (3 Piece)
Chicken Sandwich #14
Chili Fried Chicken Meal (2 Piece Meal)

Food

Chili Fried Chicken Meal (3 Piece)

$35.00

3 Pieces of Fried Chicken brushed with Pecking House's Signature Tianjin Chili and Szechuan Peppercorn Chili Sauce, 1 Mashed Potatoes with Duck Heart Gravy, 1 Roasted Broccoli with Smoked Almond Romesco, 1 Butter Bean Salad with Sesame and Cilantro

Chili Fried Chicken Meal (2 Piece Meal)

$23.00

Mix of white and dark meat with choice of 2 seasonal sides

Naked Fried Chicken Meal (3 Piece)

$35.00

3 Pieces of Fried Chicken dusted with white pepper and five spice, 1 Mashed Potatoes with Duck Heart Gravy, 1 Roasted broccoli with smoked almond romesco, 1 Butter Bean Salad with Sesame and Cilantro

Naked Fried Chicken Meal (2 Piece)

$23.00

Mix of white and dark meat with choice of 2 seasonal sides

Chili Wings (4pcs)

$15.00

4 buttermilk brined chicken wings brushed with Pecking House's Signature Tianjin Chili and Szechuan Peppercorn Chili Sauce

Chili Fried Cauliflower Meal

$28.00

3 Pieces of Fried Cauliflower brushed with Pecking House's Signature Tianjin Chili and Szechuan Peppercorn Chili Sauce, 1 Mashed Potatoes, 1 Roasted broccoli with smoked almond romesco, 1 Heirloom Bean Salad with Sesame and Cilantro

Salt & Pepper Duck Drummettes

$18.00

Confit duck drumsticks, pan seared and topped with pickled jalepenos, fried garlic and cilantro

Chicken Sandwich #14

$14.00

Buttermilk-brined chicken breast, fried crispy, glazed with dark soy caramel, served on a brioche bun with pineapple jam and charred cabbage

Orange Pepper Wet Wings

$12.00

Crispy chicken wings with citrus butter sauce and hot paprika

Oyster (Mushroom) Po' Boy

$12.00

Cornmeal and buttermilk battered oyster mushrooms fried crispy and served on toasted french bread with lettuce, tomatoes, housemade green peppercorn tartar sauce and Pecking House hot sauce

Sides

Side - Roasted Broccoli (cup)

$5.00

Roasted broccoli with smoked almond romesco

Side - Mashed Potatoes with Duck Heart Gravy (cup)

$5.00

Creamy mashed potatoes topped with confited duck heart gravy

Side - Heirloom Bean Salad (cup)

$5.00

Heirloom Beans with cilantro, sesame and black vinegar

Extras

Green Garlic Ranch

$2.00

Housemade ranch with garlic chives - perfect accompaniment to our chili chicken!

Side - Heirloom Bean Salad (pint)

$8.00

Pint of our popular heirloom bean salad with cilantro, sesame and black vinegar

Drinks

Saratoga Sparkling Water (12oz)

$2.50

Elderflower Soda

$4.00

Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sanzo Calamansi Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sanzo Yuzu Sparkling Water

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pecking House is a pun on a longstanding Chinese dining institution in Fresh Meadows, NY called Peking House. The restaurant was forced to close during the COVID pandemic and is now being relaunched as a takeout/delivery only operation selling hot chili fried chicken dinners under the leadership of a fine dining chef. Limited quantities available. First come first serve.

Location

274 Hall St, Brooklyn, NY 11205

Directions

