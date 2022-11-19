Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peckish 1320 College Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

1320 College Ave.

Boulder, CO 80302

Order Again

Popular Items

7 Bone In WING Meal
10 Wings
7 Boneless Wing Meal

Hungry Buff Meals

Lunch Special. 10 wings, fries, and drink

$16.00
7 Bone In WING Meal

7 Bone In WING Meal

$11.49
Chicken Sandwich Meal

Chicken Sandwich Meal

$11.49
7 Boneless Wing Meal

7 Boneless Wing Meal

$11.49

Loaded Fries

$9.99Out of stock

4 Tender Meal

$11.49

6 Tender Meal

$12.99

7 Cauliflower WING Meal

$11.49
Loaded Mac-N-Chz

Loaded Mac-N-Chz

$11.49

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.50
10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.80

15 Wings

$22.00
20 Wings

20 Wings

$29.00

30 Wings

$43.00

40 Wings

$59.00

50 Wings

$70.00

100 Wings

$133.00

Sides

Small Waffle Fry

$4.25

Party Waffle Fry

$9.50

Small Truffle Fry

$6.00

Party Truffle Fry

$13.00

Small Cheese Curds

$6.50

Party Cheese Curds

$15.00

Small Mac-N-Chz

$5.75

Party Mac-N-Chz

$12.50Out of stock

Small Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Party Mini-Corn Dogs

$14.00

Small Onion Rings

$5.75

Party Onion Rings

$12.50

Small Mac Bites

$7.00

Party Mac Bites

$15.00

Small Pickle Chips

$6.50

Party Pickle Chips

$14.00

Small Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50Out of stock

Small Pretzel Bites

$6.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

Small Chocolate

$3.50

Medium Chocolate

$5.00

Large Chocolate

$6.00

Small Vanilla

$3.50

Medium Vanilla

$5.00

Large Vanilla

$6.00

Small Strawberry

$3.50

Medium Strawberry

$5.00

Large Strawberry

$6.00

Small Cookie Monster

$3.50

Medium Cookie Monster

$5.00

Large Cookie Monster

$6.00

Small Mango Sorbet

$3.50

Medium Mango Sorbet

$5.00

Large Mango Sorbet

$6.00

Small Honey Lavender

$3.50

Medium Honey Lavender

$5.00

Large Honey Lavender

$6.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Party Packs

40 Wings, 2 Party Fries

$55.00

100 Wings, 4 Party Fries

$130.00

Extras

Extra Celery and Carrots

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Misc Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ketchup

Misc. Charge

Misc.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
We sell traditional buffalo style wings with over 20 different sauces to choose from, as well as a variety of fried sides and desserts.

1320 College Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Peckish image
Peckish image
Peckish image

