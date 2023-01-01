Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peconic County Brewing 221 East Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

221 East Main Street

Riverhead, NY 11901

FOOD

SNACKS

Giant Pub Pretzel

$15.00

pcb beer cheese, pub mustard

Tater Kegs

$12.00

jumbo tater tots stuffed with cheddar & bacon served with sriracha aioli

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

served with remoulade

Steak Tidbits

$13.00

marinated steak on garlic toast points, crispy onions, brown ale teriyaki reduction, arugula

Pickle Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Vegetable Dumplings

$12.00

WINGS

tossed in buffalo, sweet chili, teriyaki, or chef’s hot sauce served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

Classic Wings

$16.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

HANDHELDS

all served with fries.

BYO Burger

$15.00

half pound brisket & short rib blend, lettuce, tomato, red onion toasted brioche bun

Pretzel Burger

$18.00

half pound brisket & short rib blend, pcb beer cheese, bacon, bacon jam, crispy onions toasted pretzel bun

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

plant based burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion toasted pretzel bun

Riverhead Cheesesteak

$17.00

shaved marinated steak -or- pulled chicken, grilled peppers, caramelized onions, pcb beer cheese toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

crispy -or- grilled chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon tarragon aioli toasted brioche bun

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

crispy chicken cutlet, nashville hot sauce, lettuce, pickles, lemon tarragon aioli toasted brioche bun

French Onion Toastie

$14.00

grilled sandwich with swiss & french onions

Pork Belly Toastie

$14.00

grilled sandwich with sliced pork belly, pickled onions, hoisin sauce, white cheddar & mozzarella

TACOS

three per order napa cabbage slaw, spicy aioli, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, corn tortilla

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Cauliflower Tacos

$12.00

FLATBREADS

Rustic

$13.00

whipped goat cheese, mozzarella, truffle oil, dressed arugula, shaved parmesan, balsamic reduction

Unsung Gyro

$16.00

marinated steak, tzatziki sauce, tomato, cucumber, diced red onion, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, microgreens

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

crispy chicken cutlet, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, red onions, ranch dressing, microgreens

SALADS

House Salad

$7.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, shredded cheddar

Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Asian Napa Salad

$15.00

beer battered shrimp, romaine, napa cabbage, shredded carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds, green onion, micro greens, soy ginger vinaigrette

KIDS

Classic Flatbread

$12.00

marinara, mozzarella

The OG Toastie

$12.00

grilled sandwich with american served with fries

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

three crispy tenders served with fries

DESSERT

Funnel Fries

$7.00

served with stouthampton caramel sauce

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$2.76

Diet Pepsi

$2.76

Sierra Mist

$2.76

Orange Crush

$2.76

Boylan Root Beer

$3.67

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$3.67

Good 2 Grow Apple Juice

$4.59

Saratoga Water Still

$2.76

Saratoga Water Sparkling

$2.76
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
