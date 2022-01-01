Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Juice & Smoothies

Pecoraro Latteria

101 Reviews

$$

636 Metropolitan Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Coffee

Latteria Drip

Latteria Drip

$3.25+

House brewed coffee

Espresso

$3.50+

Single Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso topped with frothed milk

Doppio Macchiato

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Espresso, warm milk, and top with frothed milk

Latte

$5.00+

Italian Mocha

$5.15+

Lavazza bean espresso, gianduja crema

Cortado

$4.75

Half espresso and half warm milk

Americano

$4.75+

Iced Latte

$5.35+

Cold Brew

$5.00

Shaken Almound Espresso

$5.35

Shaken Mocha Espresso

$5.35

Black Iced Tea

$4.50

NA Beverages

Coke 8oz

$3.00

Diet Coke 8 oz

$3.00

Sprite 8 oz

$3.50

Lg Still Water Btl.

$7.50

Large Sparkling Water Btl.

$7.50

Milk

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

San Pellegrino Chinotto

$3.25

Sm Still Btl.

$3.00

Sm Sparkling Btl

$3.85

San P- Limonata

$3.50

San P- Arranciata Rossa

$3.50

San P-Aranciatta

$3.50

San P- Pompelmo

$3.50

San P-Clemetine

$3.50

San P- Melograno& Arancia

$3.50

BK Best Peach Palmer

$3.50

BK Best Lemonade

$3.50

BK Best Peach

$3.50

San P- Limone & Menta

$3.50

Kimino Yuzu

$4.85

San Bene - Peach Tea

$3.50

San Bene - Lemon Tea

$3.50

Tassoni cedrata

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Curious elixir mock tail No.1

$4.50

Curious elixir mock tail No.4

$4.50

Medium sparkling San Benedetto

$4.00

San Benedetto natural water medium

$4.00

Ghia

$6.00

Ghia s

$7.00

Niasca sparkling Limonata

$3.25

Bakery

Fresh Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.75
Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza

Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza

$5.00

Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy

Latteria Sourdough

Latteria Sourdough

$6.00

House made bread

Sicilian Sfincione - Focaccia & Tomato Round

$8.00

Thick Sicilian pizza similar to a focaccia

Seeded Baguette

Seeded Baguette

$5.75

Sourdough Baguette

$4.50

Chestnut Cake

$6.50

Vegan Berry Tart

$6.50

Pear Tart

$6.50

Torta Della Nonna

$6.50

Ricotta Cake

$6.50

Plain Cornetto

$3.75

Apricot Cornetto

$5.00

Pistachio Cornetto

$5.00

Crema Cornetto

$5.00

Nutella Cornetto

$5.00

Carciofe A La Judea (Each)

$3.50

Panzerotto

$7.50

Vegetarian "Soup of the day"

$8.00

Baconless Vodka Sauce

$9.00

Bolognese Meat Sauce

$12.50

Pine Nut Basil Pesto

$9.00

Sun Dried Tomato Pesto

$9.00

Tomato Sugo

$9.00

Fresh Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Biscotti Cookies

Biscotti Cookies

$5.00

Cheese

Mozzarella Fior di Latte Selection

$8.00

per pound

Mozzarella Affumicata (Smoked)

$9.85

per pound

Mozzarella Di Bufala

$18.00

per pound

Le Pico goat cheese France

$15.00

Latteria Soressina topolino provola

$8.50

Meats & Cold Cuts

Bresaola DOP 1/2 lbs

$16.00

per pound

Coppa Sweet 1/2 lbs

$13.00

per pound

Pistachio Mortadella 1/2 lbs

$14.00

per pound

Prosciutto Cotto 1/2 lbs

$12.00

per pound

Prosciutto DOP

$30.00

per pound

Salami Finocchina 1/2 lbs

$16.00

per pound

Speck 1/2 lbs

$15.00

Saucisson SEC

$12.50

Saucisson D’Arles - Olympia Provisions

$12.75

Chorizo Seco - Charlitos

$15.00

Fresh Pasta

Fresh Pasta Cut of the Day 1/2lb

$15.00

CRACKER/BREADS

Sabatini truffle crisps

$12.00

Blueberry maple crisp (Jan’s farmhouse)

$7.99

Everything crisps (Jan’s farmhouse)

$7.99

Cranberry pistachio crisps (Jan’s farmhouse)

$7.99

Nordic crisps

$9.50

Jocelyn tomato & oregano breadsticks

$6.75

Croccantina Rosemary

$6.00

Crocantina chilli

$6.00

Crocantina plain

$6.00

Crocantina tomato

$6.00

Jocelyn & Co Popcorn

$9.00

Coffee & teas

Organi chai Rooibos Harney & Sons

$12.99

English Breakfast Harney & Sons

$9.99

Egyptian Chamomile Harney & Sons

$9.99

Earl Grey Harney& sons

$12.99

Lavazza oro

$14.00

Lavazza classic cold brew

$5.00

Lavazza cold brew w oat

$5.00

Lavazza Nitro cold brew

$5.00

Lavazza crema gusto

$7.50

Lavazza Dek decaf espresso

$11.75
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Made with amore here in Brooklyn from the finest ingredients, all sourced locally and consciously.

Website

Location

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Directions

