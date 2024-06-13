This restaurant does not have any images
Pecorino's
1717 N Bayshore Dr 1st Floor Kiosk
Miami, FL 33132
Utensils
Sandwiches
- #1 Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, vine ripened tomatoes, basil, and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #2 Prosciutto Mozzarella
vine ripened tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oili and balsamic vinegar. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$16.95
- #3 Imported Prosciutto and Goat Cheese
goat cheese, fig-balsamic glaze and arugula. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$16.95
- #4 Tuna Salad Sandwich
lettuce, vine-ripened tomatoes, lemon juice. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #5 Turkey Breast and Brie
improted french brie, romaine lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, mayo or mustard. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #6 Turkey Breast and Swiss
lettuce, tomatoes, mayo or mustard. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #7 Smoked Turkey and Cheddar
lettuce, tomato, and honey Dijon mustard. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #8 Rare Roast Beef
lettuce, tomatoes, mayo or mustard. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #9 Rare Roast Beef and Artichoke Hearts
imported Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #10 Grilled Veggie
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, homemade mozzarella, basil and balsamic vinegar. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #11 Grilled Chicken and Roasted Red Peppers
basil and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #12 Grilled Chicken and Avocado
lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes and honey Dijon mustard. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #13 Ham and Imported Swiss
lettuce, tomatoes, mayo or mustard. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #14 Black Forest Ham and Imported French Brie
lettuce and tomato. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #15 Smoked Norwegian Salmon
cream cheese and capers. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #16 Mortadella and Fresh Mozzarella
lettuce and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #17 Genoa Salami and Mozzarella
basil and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #18 Soppressata and Provolone
tomato, lettuce and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #19 Capicola and Provolone
lettuce, tomato and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #20 Curry Chicken
Curry chicken salad. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- #21 "World Famous" Chicken Salad
poached chicken breast, golden raisins, pine nut, granny smith apples and basil, touch of mayo. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$15.95
- American Peasant
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, grilled eggplant, lettuce and tomato. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- Angry Sicilian
Prosciutto di Parma, Genoa salami, Soppressata, Mortadella, Capicola, provolone, lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes, roasted peppers, aged balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$17.95
- Brickell Club Deluxe
Ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo or mustard. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- Italian Peasant
Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, grilled eggplant, lettuce and tomato. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$16.95
- South Beach Classic
Roast beef, roasted peppers, lettuce, horseradish. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- The Wedge
Smoked turkey breast, mozzarella, lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes, honey Dijon mustard. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- Veggie Delight
Grilled eggplant, mushrooms, melted provolone, tomato, onions and peppers. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- Grilled Black Angus Burger
with lettuce, tomato and your choice of aged cheddar, fresh mozzarella, swiss or blue cheese, served with fries$17.95
- Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich
with frresh mozzarella and pomodoro sauce. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$15.95
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
with fresh mozzarella and pomodoro sauce. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$15.95
- Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
with frresh mozzarella and pomodoro sauce Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$15.95
- Philly Cheesesteak
shaved prime rib, sauteed mushrooms and onions, with melted ages provolone. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread. With a side of fresh fries.$17.95
- Portobello Sandwich
Portobello mushrooms, vine ripened tomatoes, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella drizzled with basil, oil and balsamic vinegar, served warm. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$14.95
- Steven's Chicken Melt
Grilled chicken, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard. Served on a freshly baked Italian artisan bread.$15.95
Starters
- Minestrone$6.95
- Soup of the Day$6.95
- Antipasto
a choice selection of italian meats, cheeses, olives, peppers and giardiniera$22.95
- Baked Brie En Croute
whole baked brie wrapped in a crispy puff pastry and drizzled with warm apricot glaze, ser ed with fresh fruti and crackers$21.95
- Fried Calamari and Zucchini Straws
tender calamari and zucchhini lightly fried, served with our signature pomodoro sauce.$19.95
- Mozzarella Caprese
Thick slices of homemade mozzarella and vine ripened tomatoes seasons with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil$16.95
- Mozzarella Caprese with Prosciutto
Thick slices of homemade mozzarella and vine ripened tomatoes, seasoned with balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil over imported prosciutto di parma.$19.95
- Portobello Mushroom Torta
grilled portobello mushroom, roasted eggplant vine ripened tomato, melted fontina cheese drizzled with an aged balsamic, and extra virgin olive oil. Finished with our signature pomodoro sauce$19.95
Salads
- Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
sesame seared ahi tuna served medium rare over a bed of mixed baby greens with a soy-ginger vinaigrette$25.95
- Chicken Breast Salad
All natural grilled chicken breast topped with an arugula balsamic tomato salad$23.95
- Chicken Salad Salad
poached chicken breast, golden raisins, pine nut, granny smith apples and basil, touch of mayo, served over baby greens with balsamic vinaigrette$21.95
- Goat Cheese Salad
Pistachio crusted goat cheese over mixed baby greens with a passion fruit and white truffle vinaigrette$19.95
- Grilled Churrasco Salad
Grilled churrasco steak served over perricone's organic greens with a chianti wine and dijon mustard vinaigrette, tomato, topped with aged gorgonzola$31.95
- Classic Romano Caesar
Freshly grated parmigiana cheese and garlic croutons over tender romaine hearts$14.95
- Baby Green Salad
Mixed baby greens and vine ripened tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette.$10.95
- Organic Salad
Organic baby greens, arugula and belgian endive with wlanuts and julienne apples, topped with crumbled gorgonzola finished in a fine herb sherry wine vinaigrette$18.95
- Quinoa Salad with Roasted Chicken
Tricolor organic quiona with pulled rotisserie chicken breast, fresh kale, sliced granny smith apples, radish, dried apricots, and golden raisins. Finished with lemon juice, exstra virgin olive oil and basil$23.95
- Cashew Encrusted Salmon
Fresh salmon encursted with cashews served over spinach with strawberries and feta cheese, tossed in a chipotle key lime vinaigrette$25.95
- Small Baby Green Salad
Mixed baby greens and vine ripened tomatoes with a balsamic vinaigrette.$5.95
- Small Caesar Salad
Freshly grated parmigiana cheese and garlic croutons over tender romaine hearts$6.95
- Small Fresh Fruit Salad
Assorted seasonal fruit.$5.95
- Small Organic Salad
Organic baby greens, arugula and belgian endive with wlanuts and julienne apples, topped with crumbled gorgonzola finished in a fine herb sherry wine vinaigrette$7.95
- Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken
California spinach, sliced free range chicken breast, fresh strawbnerries, candied walnuts and low fat raspberry vinaigrette finished with crumbled gorgonzola$20.95
- Tuna Salad over Baby Greens
All white Albacore tuna prepared in a traditional style. Served on a bed of mixed greens or fresh baguette.$14.95
Pasta
- Penne Bolognese
in our famous meat sauce$20.95
- Chicken Parmigiana Pasta
Delicately seasoned and lightly fried chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, served over pasata prepared with crushed tomatoes, frtesh basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil$21.95
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Steven's moms recipe for traditional eggplant parmigiana. Served with penne pomodoro$20.95
- Fettuccine Alfredo
fettucine pasta with aprmigiano reggiano cream sauce$20.95
- Fiocchi Gorgonzola
Purse shaped pasta stuffed with fresh pear and four cheese, served witha walnut gorgonzola sauce$24.95
- Garganelli Carbonara
Our take on this classic italian dish prepared with garganelli pasta, shaved proscuitto di parma and sweet peas, with a roasted shallot light cream sauce$20.95
- Homemade Potato Gnocchi
choose from coral pink, quattro fomaggi or pomodoro sauce$20.95
- Linguine with Shrimp
Homemade linguine pasta with sautéed shrimp in our signature Pomodoro sauce.$22.95
- Jumbo Lobster Ravioli
maine lobster stuffed ravioli.$22.95
- Meat Lasagna
Traditional homemade meat lasagna with our signature pomodoro sauce.$20.95
- Quinoa Penne with Vegetables
Gluten free quinoa penne with fresh broccoli florets, roasted butternut suash and eggplant, cherry tomatoes, garlic, white wine and exstra virgin olive oil.$18.95
- Penne Pomodoro
Penne pasta tossed in a simple tomato sauce with garlic, basil, and olive oil.$14.95
- Penne with Grilled Chicken
Penne pasta with grilled chicken breast, Kalamata olives, julienne sundried tomatoes, diced feta cheese, basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oiil$19.95
- Seafood Linguini
linguine with gulf shrimp, ocean scallops, mussels, and calamari in scampi sauce$23.95
- Spaghetti with Meatballs
Homemade turkey or grandma jennies classic meaballs with our signature sauce$20.95
- Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
Homemade spinach and bufala ricotta cheese ravioli with a coral pink sauyce$19.95
- Whole Wheat Penne with Fresh Salmon
Salmon medallions, broccoli florets, roasted pine nuts and a coral pink sauce$21.95
Entrees
- Chicken Breast Marsala
Chicken breast pounded thin then sauteed with wild mushrooms and imported marsala wine, served wtih garlic mashed potatoe and broccolini$23.95
- Chicken Breast Milanese
Chicken breast pounded thin, pan fried, topped with arugula balsamic tomato salad$23.95
- Chicken Breast Salad
All natural grilled chicken breast topped with an arugula balsamic tomato salad$23.95
- Skirt Steak
8oz Grilled marinated churrasco steak topped with crispy onion strings, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed asparagus and a side of chimichurri$35.95
- Mahi Mahi
Served with your choice of Mango BBQ glaze or simply seasoned with fresh herbs, roasted lemin and served with brown rice and broccolini.$25.95
- Pan Seared Salmon
Pan seared with white wine, saffron, butter, served wtrih brown rice and quinoa blend and asparagas.$27.95
- Half Roasted Chicken
Half free range murray's chicken marinated for four hours, lightly seasoned and finished with natural juices and fresh herbs. Served with brown rice and quinoa blend and sauteed asparagus$25.95
- Veal Marsala
Provimi veal pounded thin, then sauteed with wild mushrooms and imported marsala wine, served with garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini$29.95
- Veal Milanese
Provimi veal pounded thin, pan fried, topped with arugula balsamic tomato salad$29.95
- Veal Parmigiana
Provimi veal breaded and pounded thin, topped with melted homemade mozzarella and served with a side of pasta pomodoro$29.95
Sides
- 1/4 lb Bruschetta$2.25
- 1/4 lb Curry Chicken Salad$2.75
- 1/4 lb Chicken Salad$2.75
- 1/4 lb Italian Mixed Olives$2.50
- 1/4 lb Penne Caprese$2.50
- 1/4 lb Tuna Salad$2.75
- Baguette 1/2 (White)$1.50
- Baguette Whole (White)$2.95
- Beef Meatball with Sauce$3.95
- Brown Rice & Quinoa Blend$5.95
- Dirty Chips$1.95
- French Fries$6.95
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.95
- Marinated-Grilled Chicken Breast 1/4lb$2.25
- Sauce Alfredo$2.95
- Sauce Bolognese$3.95
- Sauce Four Cheese$3.95
- Sauce Pesto Cream$3.95
- Sauce Pink$2.95
- Sauce Pomodoro$2.95
- Sauteed Asparagus$6.95
- Sauteed Broccoli$6.95
- Sauteed Broccolini$6.95
- Sauteed Spinach$6.95
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.95
- Turkey Meatball with Sauce$3.95
- Veggie of the Day$6.95
- 1/4 Artichokes$3.75
Kid's Menu
Desserts
- Brownie
Made with Ghirardelli chocolate topped with crunchy peanuts.$3.95
- Cannoli Small
A classic. Creamy ricotta cheese and chocolate chips in crisp pastry.$2.95
- Cannoli Large$4.95
- Cannoli Cream$3.95
- Carrot Cake
Lots and lots of walnuts and plump raisins frosted with a light cheese icing.$8.75
- Chocolate Layer Cake
Our signature dessert. Triangular chocolate cake filled with rich bittersweet chocolate-hazelnut mousse, finished with chocolate ganache frosting.$8.50
- Coffee Cake$4.00
- Crumb Cake$4.00
- Fresh Fruit Bowl
Assorted freshly prepared seasonal fruits served chilled.$5.95
- Giant Cookie$2.50
- Key Lime Pie
Homemade graham cracker crust and a creamy filling bursting with flavor.$7.95
- Macaron$2.25
- Mini Cupcake$2.25
- New York Style Cheesecake
Traditional New York style cheesecake kissed with a hint of Myer's Rum.$8.75
- Rugelach$2.25
- Strawberries and Cream
Bowl of fresh strawberries, topped with whipped cream.$5.95
- Tiramisu
Traditional luxurious Italian dessert. Imported mascarpone cheese and lady fingers delicately soaked in alternating layers of espresso and Kahlua.$7.75
Beverage
- American Coffee$2.75
- Arizona Ice Tea$2.25
- Can Soda$2.75
- Coconut Water$2.99
- Dr. Brown Soda$2.50
- Emp Bev $1$0.93
- Ginger Beer$4.50
- Herbal Tea$3.95
- illy Coffe Drink$4.00
- Lorina Sparkling Lemonade$3.99
- Manhattan Soda$3.75
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$2.75
- Natalie's Lemonade$3.99
- Natalie's Orange Juice$3.99
- Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade$3.99
- Sparkling Small Bottled Water$4.25
- Still Small Bottled Water$1.95
Grocery
- 1/4lb Cappicola$4.99
- 1/4lb Cheddar$3.25
- 1/4lb Deluxe Ham$3.25
- 1/4lb Genoa Salami$3.25
- 1/4lb Mortadella$4.99
- 1/4lb Oven Roasted Turkey$3.25
- 1/4lb Prosciutto$4.99
- 1/4lb Provolone$4.75
- 1/4lb Roast Beef$4.99
- 1/4lb Swiss$3.25
- Almond Fig Cake$6.99
- Baci$1.45
- Balsamic Glaze 800ml
Roland 800ml$15.99
- Belgian Chocolate Thins$5.99
- Dalmatia Fig Spread$7.99
- Dirty Chips$1.95
- Gum$2.99
- Haribo Gummy Candy$1.99
- Kettlecorn$6.99
- Key Lime Cookies$8.99
- Kind Bar$4.99
- Large Quadritini$7.99
- Loacker Patisserie$6.99
- Mozzarella Log$9.59
- Nocciolata Hazelnut Spread$7.99
- Nutella Biscuits$9.99
- Ritter Chocolate Bars$5.99
- Small Quadritini$6.99
- Trail Mix$3.99
- Truffle Honey$14.95
- White Truffle Oil 8.4 fl oz.$27.99
- Iguana Hot Sauce$6.99
Daily Specials
- Deli Pasta$12.95
- Hot Sandwich$15.95
- Chicken Special$15.95
- Fish Special$16.95
- MON 2 Meatballs$6.95
- MON Spaghetti Meatball$14.00
- MON Meatball Parm$10.95
- MON Meatball Greens$12.00
- 2 for Tuesday$15.95
- WED Chick Parm$15.95
- WED Eggplant Parm$15.95
- THURS Chicken Picatta$15.95
- THURS Mahi Picatta$16.95
- FRI Fiocchi$14.00
- FRI Salmon Salad$16.95
- FRI Spinach Salad$15.95
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
The former Catering Director at Perricone's and the staff have opened Pecorino's! Staying true to authentic Italian Cuisine is our mission. Offering favorites including Baked Brie, Our World Famous Chicken Salad, Fiocchi, Chicken Parmesan, and Goat Cheese Salad, Pecorinos has something for everyone. The name pays homage to Italy's 2 favorite exports: wine and cheese. We provide full-service catering, delivery, and pick up.
