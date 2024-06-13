Restaurant info

The former Catering Director at Perricone's and the staff have opened Pecorino's! Staying true to authentic Italian Cuisine is our mission. Offering favorites including Baked Brie, Our World Famous Chicken Salad, Fiocchi, Chicken Parmesan, and Goat Cheese Salad, Pecorinos has something for everyone. The name pays homage to Italy's 2 favorite exports: wine and cheese. We provide full-service catering, delivery, and pick up.