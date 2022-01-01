Restaurant header imageView gallery
Peculiar Slurp

1,017 Reviews

$$

307 Penn Ave

Scranton, PA 18503

Takoyaki

$14.00

Seafood Jjamppong

$17.00

Snacks / Share / Enjoy

Banchan

Banchan

$10.00

pickled treats for the table, including Peculiar pickles, house fermented kimchi, soy mirin pickled egg, & seasonal offerings

Peculiar Salad

Peculiar Salad

$8.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, house pickled ginger vinaigrette, heritage greens, pickled radish, carrot, pickled red onion

Karaage

Karaage

$12.00

Our hand breaded fried chicken in mesquite spiced gluten free rice flour, w/ the sauce preparation of your choice

Crab Rangoon Dip

Crab Rangoon Dip

$14.00

Cream cheese dip w/ maple smoked soy, ginger & garlic, Kani crab, toasted sesame, bruleed smoked cheddar, everything spiced warm soft pretzel

Hot Honey Brussels & Belly

$12.00

Honey sambal glazed fried brussels & pork belly, beer cheese fondue, crispy shallot

Flauta Spring Rolls

$10.00

Crispy fried roll w/ cilantro, pulled pork & queso fresco, topped w/ roasted cabbage, chipotle kewpie & lime avocado puree

Brisket Bombs

Brisket Bombs

$12.00

Panko breaded fried rice balls of kimchi, vegetables & braised brisket, spiced w/ maple smoked soy, ginger & fried garlic, w/ more kimchi on the side & kimchi mayo

Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Bao / Tacos / Sandos

BBQ Pulled Pork Bao

BBQ Pulled Pork Bao

$9.50

Hoisin BBQ glaze, braised pork, Peculiar pickles, pickled red onion

Chicken Maple Bacon Bao

Chicken Maple Bacon Bao

$11.00

Southern fried tenderloin, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle tarragon maple syrup, pickled banana pepper

Chickpea Salad Sando

$13.50

Togarashi Tuna Tacos

$14.00

Plates / Bowls / Platters

Pulled Pork Shoyu Ramen

Pulled Pork Shoyu Ramen

$16.00

Slow roasted pork, pork bone & soy broth, dashi, slow poached egg, radish, scallion, noodles, narutomaki

Spicy Double Pork Ramen

$19.00

Garlic sambal & pork shoyu broth, noodles, braised pulled pork & smoked prime reserve pork loin, house fermented kimchi, soy mirin pickled egg, scallion

Black Garlic Mushroom Ramen

$16.50

Stir fried snow peas & 3rd Kingdom mushrooms, olive oil roasted tomatoes, black garlic shio vegetable broth, noodles, radish

Pork Cheek Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles

Pork Cheek Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles

$17.00

Noodles, braised pork cheeks, scallion, peanuts, sesame seeds, fried garlic, sichuan chili oil, black vinegar, bourbon barrel aged soy, charred napa

Mushroom Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles

Mushroom Sichuan Dan Dan Noodles

$18.00

Noodles, Berkshire pork or roasted 3rd Kingdom mushrooms, scallion, peanuts, sesame seeds, fried garlic, sichuan chili oil, black vinegar, bourbon barrel aged soy, charred napa

Roasted Mushroom Bibimbap

Roasted Mushroom Bibimbap

$18.00

Korean BBQ roasted mushroom, house fermented kimchi, pickled red onion, Peculiar pickles, soy mirin pickled egg, kimchi mayo, crispy garlic rice in a stone bowl

BBQ Brisket Bibimbap

BBQ Brisket Bibimbap

$18.00

Korean BBQ braised brisket, house fermented kimchi, pickled red onion, Peculiar pickles, soy mirin pickled egg, kimchi kewpie, crispy garlic rice in a stone bowl

Pulled Pork Bibimbap

Pulled Pork Bibimbap

$17.50

Sriracha citrus braised pork, house fermented kimchi, pickled red onion, Peculiar pickles, soy mirin pickled egg, kimchi kewpie, crispy garlic rice in a stone bowl

Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein

$17.00

Stir fried black tiger w/ sweet & salty lo mein sauce, noodles, fire roasted corn, snow peas, carrot, toasted sesame

Smoked Pork Chop

$16.50

Pantry

Peculiar Pickles Retail (pint)

Peculiar Pickles Retail (pint)

$5.99
Peculiar Kimchi Retail (pint)

Peculiar Kimchi Retail (pint)

$8.99
Soy Mirin Eggs Retail (pint)

Soy Mirin Eggs Retail (pint)

$6.99

Pittston Ketchup Retail (14oz)

$3.99

Momofuku Chili Crunch Retail (5.5oz)

$13.99

Momofuku Soy Sauce Retail (8oz)

$13.99

Cold Drinks

Birch Parlor

$4.00

Butterscotch Parlor

$4.00

Root Beer Parlor

$4.00

Cane Cola Boylans

$3.00

Cream Soda Boylans

$2.50

Orange Cola Boylans

$2.50

Harney Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Harney Green Tea

$4.00

Harney Peach Tea

$4.00

Ginger Kombucha

$6.00

Raspberry Kombucha

$6.00

Yuzu Soda

$3.50

Solan de Cabras Natural Spring Water

$2.50

Diet Soda

$3.50

Pumpkin Root Beer Parlor

$4.00

Pumpkin Root 4 Pack Take Out

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

A groovy Downtown Scranton restaurant specializing in Asain Noodles, Korean BBQ & a bunch of funky stuff in-between!

Website

Location

307 Penn Ave, Scranton, PA 18503

Directions

