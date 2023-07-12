Hats

Beer Set Apart Hat

$26.00

Beanie (Assorted Colors)

$18.00

Gray Snapback

$25.00

Peculierist Hat (Assorted Colors)

$28.00

Flatbill White/Maroon Peculier Hat

$26.00

Silo Patch Snapback

$25.00

Navy Snapback

$30.00

Sign Snapback

$30.00

Sun Hat

$20.00

Teal w/ White Patch Snapback

$25.00

Flex Fit Gold Flower L/XL

$35.00

Tees/Tanks

Geometric "Peculier" Tank

$22.00+

Set Apart Pistachio Tank

$19.00+

Ladies Charcoal

$20.00+

Unisex Tee

$20.00+

Kinda Peculier Crop

$18.00+

Peace, Love, Peculier Tank

$20.00+

Sweatshirts/Longsleeves

Black Zip Up

$50.00+

Charcoal Zip Up

$40.00+

Crewneck Pullover

$40.00+

Flannel

$60.00+

Puffy Vest

$45.00+

Sherpa Zip Up

$40.00+

Kinda Peculier LS

$22.00+

MISC Merch

Backpack

$40.00

Blanket

$45.00

Camping Package

$100.00

Cufflinks

$12.00

Dog Collar & Leash

$25.00

Fanny Pack

$20.00

Golf Balls

$9.00

Large Patch

$1.00

Necklace

$18.00

Peculier Earrings

$12.00

River Package

$75.00

Small Patch

$0.50

Socks

$6.00

Wooden Flwr Earrings

$20.00

Raft ONLY

$25.00

Stanley

$25.00

Sunglasses

$5.00

Glassware

1 Liter

$15.00

Coffee Tumbler

$15.00

Pint (IPA)

$7.00

Stanley

$25.00+

Stein w/ Handle

$25.00

Stemless 12oz

$7.00

Tankard Mug

$7.00

Tulip

$7.00

Camping Flasks

$20.00