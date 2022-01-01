American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pedal Pushers Cafe Downtown Lanesboro
1,159 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Great selection of burger, bowls, baskets, and salads. Many gluten-friendly and vegetarian options. Locally-sourced items as much as possible.
Location
121 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN 55949
Gallery