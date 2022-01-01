Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pedal Pushers Cafe Downtown Lanesboro

1,159 Reviews

$$

121 Parkway Ave N

Lanesboro, MN 55949

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

blackened chicken grain bowl
bacon, cheddar, ranch burger
white cheddar cheese curds

SHAREABLES

crispy brussel sprouts

crispy brussel sprouts

$8.00

halved and deep-fried brussels sprouts drizzled with a balsamic glaze

white cheddar cheese curds

white cheddar cheese curds

$9.50

breaded curds (WW Homestead Dairy -Waukon, IA) fried to a golden brown and served with ranch dressing.

truffle & parmesan fries

truffle & parmesan fries

$8.00

crispy skin-on french fries tossed with truffle zest & grated parmesan cheese

ENTREES

mango shrimp rice bowl

mango shrimp rice bowl

$15.00

quinoa-crusted shrimp & crispy fried brussel sprouts with mango-apple & red pepper salsa drizzled with sweet chili sauce on lemon basmati rice

gorgonzola steak & spuds

gorgonzola steak & spuds

$16.00

tri-tip steak dry roasted & sliced with roasted red potatoes, red peppers, green beans, carrots & mushrooms topped with a creamy gorgonzola sauce

korean style pork bowl

korean style pork bowl

$15.00

smoked & cured pork loin with gochujang served on korean spiced quinoa-rice pilaf with roasted red peppers, green beans, carrots, mushrooms topped with pickled radishes & kimchi

blackened chicken grain bowl

blackened chicken grain bowl

$12.75

blackened chicken breast with black bean corn salsa and crumbled queso fresco served on a bed of quinoa and vegetable rice pilaf, drizzled with poblano avocado ranch sauce

vegan falafel bowl

$14.00

deep-fried falafel with lemon basmati rice, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled carrots with tahini-lemon dressing

chicken pot pie

chicken pot pie

$11.00

tender chunks of chicken and organic local vegetables in a creamy gravy topped with a flaky golden-brown crust

fish & chips basket

fish & chips basket

$16.50

two fillets of beer-battered haddock deep-fried to a golden brown served with fresh-cut french fries and creamy cabbage coleslaw

chicken strips & fries

chicken strips & fries

$11.50

hand-breaded crispy chicken tenders served with fresh-cut french fries with choice of dipping sauce

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

1/3 lb bison patty topped with mayo, gorgonzola crumbles & fried onions
bacon, cheddar, ranch burger

bacon, cheddar, ranch burger

$12.75

1/3 lb grilled ground beef topped with apple-wood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce & ranch dressing on a brioche bun

california burger

california burger

$12.50

1/3 lb grilled ground beef topped with american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles on a brioche bun

grilled fish tacos

grilled fish tacos

$13.00

blackened tilapia fillets on flour tortillas topped with chipotle mayo, queso fresco, lettuce, and black bean corn salsa

pulled pork & slaw

pulled pork & slaw

$13.00

slow roasted bbq pulled pork topped with aged cheddar cheese & creamy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun

just-a-burger

just-a-burger

$11.00

1/3 lb grilled ground beef on a brioche bun served with pickles

SALADS

apple, cranberry, walnut

apple, cranberry, walnut

$12.00

diced apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese & romaine lettuce with poppyseed dressing

SIDES

french fries

french fries

$3.00
creamy coleslaw

creamy coleslaw

$3.00
half brussel sprouts

half brussel sprouts

$4.00
lemon basmati rice

lemon basmati rice

$3.00
fresh garden salad

fresh garden salad

$4.00

bowl - hearty tomato soup

$6.50Out of stock

cup - hearty tomato soup

$4.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

hamburger

hamburger

$6.00

includes fries, baby carrots & apple juice box

cheeseburger

cheeseburger

$6.50

includes fries, baby carrots & apple juice box

chicken strips

chicken strips

$6.00

includes fries, baby carrots & apple juice box

kraft mac-n-cheese

kraft mac-n-cheese

$5.00

includes fries, baby carrots & apple juice box

DESSERT

milkshakes

milkshakes

$6.50

vanilla, chocolate or strawberry topped with whipped cream & cherry

root beer float

root beer float

$5.50

topped with whipped cream

Brownie

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

Brownie sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Cheescake Bar

$4.25

Apple Crisp

$5.99Out of stock

BEVERAGES

draft root beer

draft root beer

$3.00

16 oz draft root beer

pepsi products

pepsi products

$2.00

12 oz can

celsius - wild berry

$3.00

sprakling energy drink 12 oz can

big river kombucha

$4.00Out of stock

fresh brewed iced tea

$2.75
chocolate milk

chocolate milk

$2.00

white milk

$2.00

10 oz glass

apple juice can

apple juice can

$1.00
coffee

coffee

$1.75
bottled water

bottled water

$2.00

hot tea

$1.75

HARD CIDER & WINE

loon juice strawberry shandy - hard cider

loon juice strawberry shandy - hard cider

$5.00
loon juice honeycrisp - hard cider

loon juice honeycrisp - hard cider

$5.00
shania - spanish red wine

shania - spanish red wine

$5.00
shania - spanish white wine

shania - spanish white wine

$5.00

Tap Beer

minnesota gold - american lager

minnesota gold - american lager

$5.00
lift bridge - mango blonde

lift bridge - mango blonde

$6.00
surly furious - ipa

surly furious - ipa

$6.00
mirror universe - hazy ipa

mirror universe - hazy ipa

$6.00Out of stock

shell's - oktoberfest

$6.00

COFFEE BEANS

coffee beans

coffee beans

$22.00Out of stock

fresh roasted in house, 2 lbs whole bean, guatemalan dark roast

RETAIL

cry baby craig's

cry baby craig's

$6.50
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$3.00
t-shirts

t-shirts

$20.00

sweatshirts

$45.00
bike jersey

bike jersey

$65.00
coffee mugs

coffee mugs

$19.00
Lanesboro book

Lanesboro book

$16.50

Carlin's honey

$8.00

Carlin's maple syrup

$12.00Out of stock

meat sticks

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great selection of burger, bowls, baskets, and salads. Many gluten-friendly and vegetarian options. Locally-sourced items as much as possible.

Website

Location

121 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN 55949

Directions

Gallery
Pedal Pushers Cafe image
Pedal Pushers Cafe image
Pedal Pushers Cafe image
Pedal Pushers Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
155 East 3rd Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Root River 102
orange star4.3 • 33
102 Coffee Street W Lanesboro, MN 55949
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lanesboro

Root River 102
orange star4.3 • 33
102 Coffee Street W Lanesboro, MN 55949
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lanesboro
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Albert Lea
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Waterloo
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston