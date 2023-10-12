Popular Items

The Fat Tire

$9.25

Kale, organic almond mylk, store made almond butter, banana, local maple syrup

The Wheelie

$9.25

Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Raspberries, banana, organic store-made almond mylk

Trolley Trail

$9.25

Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Homemade Almond Mylk, Strawberries, Banana.


Smoothies

The Fat Tire

$9.25

Kale, organic almond mylk, store made almond butter, banana, local maple syrup

Mountain Biker

$9.25

Organic cocao, organic store made - almond mylk, organic store-made almond butter, banana, local maple syrup,

The Airline Trail

$9.25

For chocolate peanut butter lovers! Homemade almond mylk, peanut butter, cacao, banana and maple syrup.

Whirlwind HIll

$9.25

Cold Brew, cacao, almond mylk plant-based protein, dates, local maple syrup, almond butter, ground fairly and organic coffee grounds

NEWtella Smoothie

$9.25

our house made Newtella made with organic cacao and hazelnuts, our house made nut mylk, banana and Durham Sugar house maple syrup. So good!

The Bunny Hop

$9.25

Carrot, ginger, turmeric, banana, apple, lemon, coconut mylk, dates

Billy Oat

$9.25

Oat Milk, Oats, Dates, Cinnamon, Tahini, Banana, Maple Syrup

Fuel your Ride

$9.25

Beets, Pear, lemon, ginger, peanut butter, banana, Kale, Chia Seeds

Trolley Trail

$9.25

Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Homemade Almond Mylk, Strawberries, Banana.

Acai you at the finish line

$9.25

Acai, mango, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, maple syrup

The Wheelie

$9.25

Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Raspberries, banana, organic store-made almond mylk

The Main Mango

$9.25

Mango, banana, coconut mylk, cardamom, lime, maple syrup

Beet you up the hill

$9.25

Beet, pear, ginger, lemon, organic store made almond mylk, peaches. Topped with black seeds

The Beach Cruiser

$9.25

Coconut milk, fresh squeezed orange juice, pineapple, banana, creme de coco, blue spirulina

Dragon today

$9.25

Pitaya (dragon fruit), stevia lemonade, banana, pineapple, coconut milk

The Paleo-ton

$9.25

Organic matcha, organic store made almond mylk, avocado, stevia, almond butter

Shoreline Greenway

$9.25

Named after a Connecticut biking trail, we blend our sweet green juice (green apple, pineapple, cucumber, mint) with banana and avocado to make a sweet and silky smoothie!

Midnight 🕛 Ride

$9.25

Our cold pressed Apple Juice with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries , banana, and activated charcoal

Discount Smoothie Of The Month Club

-$0.93

Cold Pressed Juice & Mylk (price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Organic Almond Mylk

$10.00Out of stock

Organic Almonds, Dates (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Beet Street

$10.00

Beet, pear, ginger, lemon (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Carrot Zinger

$10.00

Carrot, apple, lemon, ginger (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Celery Juice

$10.00Out of stock

Nothing but celery - great for digestion especially when consumed early in the morning. (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Chai

$8.00

Black tea , oat milk; Cardamom, Cloves, black peppercorn, cinnamon, maple syrup

Healthy Green Juice

$10.00

Kale, cucumber, celery, green apple, lemon, ginger (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Refresh

$10.00

Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Watermelon

$10.00Out of stock

Watermelon, Lime, Mint (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Apple Juice

$8.00

Red and Green Apples with a little lemon. (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Lemonade with Spirulina

$8.00

Stevia lemonade with spirulina

Orange Juice

$9.00

Just Oranges! (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Ninja Shot

$6.00

Ginger and Lemon and a tablespoon of cold pressed apple (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Sweetie Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Cantaloupe, Pear, Strawberries, Lemon, Ginger. (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Snap Juice

$10.00

Apple with a generous amount of ginger and lemon! (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Sweet Green

$10.00

Pineapple, green apple, cucumber, mint (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Four Pack Juice

$37.00

pick 4 of your favorites and save a couple bucks too! (Price includes a $4 bottle return deposit)

Six Pack Juice

$50.00

Get a six pack of your favorite juices, feel great tomorrow and save a few $$. (Price includes a $6 bottle return deposit)

Juice Cleanse

$56.00+Out of stock

Includes a bottle Celery, Carrot Zinger, Beet Street, Snap, Healthy Green and Almond Mylk. (Price includes a $1 6bottle return deposit per bottle)

Bottle Return

-$1.00

Bottle Return Employee

-$0.50

Signature Bowls

The Grand Tour 🚲

$12.00

Acai Bowl (Acai, banana, pineapple and coconut milk ) topped with coconut, hemp flax granola , mango and almond butter

Vuelta 🚲

$12.00

Strawberry Banana Bowl topped with strawberries, coconut, banana and newtella

Giro D’Italia 🚲

$12.00

Acai Bowl topped with banana, strawberries, hemp flax granola and newtella

Cyclocross 🚲

$12.00

Banana Coconut base made blue with spirulina (a natural -antioxidant food color) topped with pineapple, strawberries, banana and granola -

Criterium 🚲

$12.00

Our Pitaya (dragon fruit) base topped with coconut, granola, Storemade 'newtella', and banana

Century 🚲

$12.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bowl with banana, cacao and peanut butter toped with chocolate chips, granola, banana and peanut butter

Make your own bowl

$12.00

pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!

Oatmeal 🌾

$8.00

Organic, certified gluten free oats topped with three of your favorites!

Chia Pudding With Two Toppings

$7.00

Retail/Snacks

Almond Butter- 16 Oz

$15.00

Organic, fair trade Almonds blended smooth as can be

Newtella - 16 oz

$15.00

Organic Hazelnuts and Organic Fairly traded Cacao make this spread so good, and without palm oil.

Peanut Butter- 16 Oz

$12.00

Peanuts, a little salt and a perfectly smooth blend.

8 Oz Newtella

$8.00

8 Oz Peanut Butter

$6.00

Almond Butter 8 Oz

$8.00

Choc Chip Cookies (Vegan/gf)

$3.00
Chocolate Almond Round

$4.50Out of stock

Vegan and Gluten Free Almond Butter, almonds, cocoa, oats, maple syrup

Brownies(vegan/GF)

$4.00Out of stock
Cashews

$10.00Out of stock
Equal Exchange Chocolate Bar

$5.00

Organic and Fairly Traded Choose From Milk; coconut milk or caramel

Coffee Bag Retail Eq Ex

$14.00Out of stock
Coconut Balls (2 For $5)

$5.00Out of stock
Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

A great re-use of the shell of a coconut, these bowls are perfect for you at home smoothie bowls, oatmeal and more!

Earth day Special- 50% off! Smoothie Cups Retail

$10.00Out of stock
Large Granola

$6.50Out of stock

Flax Seed/Hemp Granola packaged to enjoy at home.

Hot Chocolate Retail🍫☕

$8.00

Organic and Fairly traded make this hot chocolate guilt free.

Smoothie Cup

$15.00

Kleen Kanteen water bottle with pedals logo

Mango Dried - Eq Ex

$8.00Out of stock
Tea (BOX) Retail Eq. Exchange☕🏕

$8.00

Equal Exchange Box Tea Choose from Vanilla Rooibos (Herbal); Hibiscus ( Herbal); Green Tea; Chai; or English Breakfast

Small Chocolate Almond Round

$3.25Out of stock

Toasts (available gluten free)

Vegan toast (contains gluten) topped with our house made nut butters, hummus, avocado etc!

Almond Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds

$7.00+

Avocado

$7.00+

Newtella, Banana, Flax

$7.00+

Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Cacao Nibs

$7.00+

Bagels with "Cream" Cheese (Plain, Everything or Sesame)

Berry Schmear (V)

$5.00

Veggie Schmear (v)

$5.00

Plain Schmear (V)

$5.00

Espresso/Other Drinks

Pedal's Signature Latte/Cappuccino

$4.65

Organic Espresso with your choice of store made almond mylk

Homemade Mocha Latte

$5.00

Organic espresso with our house made almond mylk, organic cacao and coconut sugar

Americano

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Organic, Fairly Traded and brewed for 24 hours!

Espresso

$3.00
Whipped Coffee (Iced)

$5.00

Organic instant coffee whipped with coconut sugar and poured over iced oat milk.

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte ( iced )

$5.50

Vegan Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Organic hot chocolate with oat milk

Hot tea

$2.50

Alll organic, choose black, green, red, ginger or peppermint.

Hot Chai

$7.59

Black Tea, Cardamom, Peppercorn, Cinnamon, Cloves, maple syrup and oat mylk.

Hot Cold-Pressed Cider

$7.59

Hot Coffee

$2.65

Organic and fairly traded

Doggie Bowls

A nutritious, frozen, safe treat for your dog.

Banana with Sprirulina Doggie Bowl

$4.00Out of stock

Pitaya, Pineapple, Banana Doggie Bowl

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry, Banana, Pineapple, Doggie Bowl

$4.00Out of stock