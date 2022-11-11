Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street 999 State Street

review star

No reviews yet

999 State Street

New Haven, CT 06511

Order Again

Popular Items

Make your own bowl
The Airline Trail
NEWtella Smoothie

Smoothies

The Fat Tire

The Fat Tire

$9.25

Kale, organic almond mylk, store made almond butter, banana, local maple syrup

Mountain Biker

Mountain Biker

$9.25

Organic cocao, organic store made - almond mylk, organic store-made almond butter, banana, local maple syrup,

The Airline Trail

$9.25

For chocolate peanut butter lovers! Homemade almond mylk, peanut butter, cacao, banana and maple syrup.

Whirlwind HIll

Whirlwind HIll

$9.25

Cold Brew, cacao, almond mylk plant-based protein, dates, local maple syrup, almond butter, ground fairly and organic coffee grounds

NEWtella Smoothie

NEWtella Smoothie

$9.25

our house made Newtella made with organic cacao and hazelnuts, our house made nut mylk, banana and Durham Sugar house maple syrup. So good!

The Bunny Hop

The Bunny Hop

$9.25

Carrot, ginger, turmeric, banana, apple, lemon, coconut mylk, dates

* Fall Special* Autumn Ride

$9.25Out of stock

Sweet Potato, Radish, Beet, Carrot, Apple, lemon, Ginger, Almond Butter and Banana

Billy Oat

$9.25

Oat Milk, Oats, Dates, Cinnamon, Tahini, Banana, Maple Syrup

The Nutty Pedaler

$9.25

Coconut Cashew Mylk, Organic Almond Butter, Banana

Fuel your Ride

$9.25

Beets, Pear, lemon, ginger, peanut butter, banana, Kale, Chia Seeds

Trolley Trail

Trolley Trail

$9.25

Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Homemade Almond Mylk, Strawberries, Banana.

Acai you at the finish line

Acai you at the finish line

$9.25

Acai, mango, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, maple syrup

The Wheelie

The Wheelie

$9.25

Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Raspberries, banana, organic store-made almond mylk

The Main Mango

The Main Mango

$9.25

Mango, banana, coconut mylk, banana, cardamom, lime, maple syrup

Beet you up the hill

Beet you up the hill

$9.25

Beet, pear, ginger, lemon, organic store made almond mylk, peaches. Topped with black seeds

The Beach Cruiser

The Beach Cruiser

$9.25

Coconut milk, fresh squeezed orange juice, pineapple, banana, creme de coco, blue spirulina

Dragon today

Dragon today

$9.25

Pitaya (dragon fruit), stevia lemonade, banana, pineapple, coconut milk

The Paleo-ton

The Paleo-ton

$9.25

Organic matcha, organic store made almond mylk, avocado, stevia, almond butter

Shoreline Greenway

Shoreline Greenway

$9.25

Named after a Connecticut biking trail, we blend our sweet green juice (green apple, pineapple, cucumber, mint) with banana and avocado to make a sweet and silky smoothie!

Midnight 🕛 Ride

Midnight 🕛 Ride

$9.25

Our cold pressed Apple Juice with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries , banana, and activated charcoal

Cold Pressed Juice & Mylk (price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Healthy Green Juice

Healthy Green Juice

$9.00

Kale, cucumber, celery, green apple, lemon, ginger

Beet Street

Beet Street

$9.00

Beet, pear, ginger, lemon

Carrot Zinger

Carrot Zinger

$9.00

Carrot, apple, lemon, ginger

Single Speed

Single Speed

$9.00

Choose Cold Pressed Apple or Orange

Organic Almond Mylk

Organic Almond Mylk

$9.00

Organic Almonds, Dates

Sweet Green

Sweet Green

$9.00

Pineapple, green apple, cucumber, mint

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$9.00Out of stock

Nothing but celery - great for digestion especially when consumed early in the morning

Snap Juice

Snap Juice

$9.00

Apple with a generous amount of ginger and lemon!

October Juice of the Month

October Juice of the Month

$9.00Out of stock

October juice of month -- Sweet Potato, Radish, Carrot, Beet, Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Cinnamon

Ninja Shot

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger and Lemon with a pinch of cayenne, a drop of maple syrup and a tablespoon of cold pressed apple

Lemonade with Spirulina

Lemonade with Spirulina

$8.00Out of stock

Stevia lemonade with spirulina

Chai

Chai

$8.00Out of stock

Black tea , oat milk; Cardamom, Cloves, black peppercorn, cinnamon, maple syrup

Four Pack Juice

Four Pack Juice

$33.00

pick 4 of your favorites and save a couple bucks too!

Six Pack Juice

Six Pack Juice

$50.00

Get a six pack of your favorite juices, feel great tomorrow and save a few $$.

1 Day Juice Cleanse
$50.00

1 Day Juice Cleanse

$50.00
2 Day Juice Cleanse

2 Day Juice Cleanse

$97.00Out of stock
3 Day Juice Cleanse

3 Day Juice Cleanse

$140.00Out of stock

Signature Bowls

The Grand Tour 🚲

The Grand Tour 🚲

$12.00

Acai Bowl (Acai, banana, pineapple and coconut milk ) topped with coconut, hemp flax granola , mango and almond butter

Vuelta 🚲

$12.00

Strawberry Banana Bowl topped with strawberries, coconut, banana and newtella

Giro D’Italia 🚲

Giro D’Italia 🚲

$12.00

Acai Bowl topped with banana, strawberries, hemp flax granola and newtella

Cyclocross 🚲

Cyclocross 🚲

$12.00

Banana Coconut base made blue with spirulina (a natural -antioxidant food color) topped with pineapple, strawberries, banana and granola -

Criterium 🚲

Criterium 🚲

$12.00

Our Pitaya (dragon fruit) base topped with coconut, granola, Storemade 'newtella', and banana

Century 🚲

Century 🚲

$12.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bowl with banana, cocao and peanut butter toped with chocolate chips, granola, banana and peanut butter

Make your own bowl

Make your own bowl

$12.00

pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!

Oatmeal 🌾

$8.00

Organic, certified gluten free oats topped with three of your favorites!

Chia Pudding With Two Toppings
$6.00

Chia Pudding With Two Toppings

$6.00

Retail/Snacks

Peanut Butter- 16 Oz

Peanut Butter- 16 Oz

$12.00

Peanuts, a little salt and a perfectly smooth blend.

Newtella - 16 oz

Newtella - 16 oz

$15.00

Organic Hazelnuts and Organic Fairly traded Cacao make this spread so good, and without palm oil.

Almond Butter- 16 Oz

Almond Butter- 16 Oz

$15.00

Organic, fair trade Almonds blended smooth as can be

Earth day Special- 50% off! Smoothie Cups Retail
$10.00

Earth day Special- 50% off! Smoothie Cups Retail

Smoothie Cup

Smoothie Cup

$15.00

Kleen Kanteen water bottle with pedals logo

Exqual Exchange Tea (BOX) Retail ☕🏕

Exqual Exchange Tea (BOX) Retail ☕🏕

$8.00

Equal Exchange Box Tea Choose from Vanilla Rooibos (Herbal); Hibiscus ( Herbal); Green Tea; Chai; or English Breakfast

Hot Chocolate Retail🍫☕

Hot Chocolate Retail🍫☕

$8.00

Organic and Fairly traded make this hot chocolate guilt free.

Coconut Bowls

Coconut Bowls

$8.00

A great re-use of the shell of a coconut, these bowls are perfect for you at home smoothie bowls, oatmeal and more!

Large Granola

Large Granola

$6.50

Flax Seed/Hemp Granola packaged to enjoy at home.

Cashews

Cashews

Coconut Balls (2 For $5)
$5.00

Coconut Balls (2 For $5)

Equal Exchange Chocolate Bar

Equal Exchange Chocolate Bar

$5.00

Organic and Fairly Traded Choose From Milk; coconut milk or caramel

Chocolate Almond Round

Chocolate Almond Round

$4.50

Vegan and Gluten Free Almond Butter, almonds, cocoa, oats, maple syrup

8 Oz Newtella
$8.00

$8.00

8 Oz Peanut Butter
$6.00

$6.00

Almond Butter 8 Oz
$8.00

$8.00

Toasts

Vegan toast (contains gluten) topped with our house made nut butters, hummus, avocado etc!

Newtella, Banana, Flax
$7.00+

$7.00+

Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Cacao Nibs
$7.00+

$7.00+

Avocado

$7.00+

Almond Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds
$7.00+

$7.00+

Bagels with "Cream" Cheese (Plain, Everything or Wheat)

Plain Schmear (V)
$5.00

$5.00

Berry Schmear (V)
$5.00

$5.00

Veggie Schmear (v)
$5.00

$5.00

Espresso/Other Drinks

Pedal's Signature Latte

Pedal's Signature Latte

$4.65

Organic Espresso with your choice of store made almond mylk

Homemade Mocha Latte

Homemade Mocha Latte

$5.00

Organic espresso with our house made almond mylk, organic cacao and coconut sugar

Cold Brew

$4.50

Organic, Fairly Traded and brewed for 24 hours!

Americano

$3.50

Espresso

Whipped Coffee (Iced)

Whipped Coffee (Iced)

$5.00

Organic instant coffee whipped with coconut sugar and poured over iced oat milk.

Matcha Latte
$5.00

$5.00

Matcha Latte ( iced )
$5.50

$5.50

Vegan Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Organic hot chocolate with oat milk

Hot tea

$2.50

Alll organic, choose black, green, red, ginger or peppermint.

Sunday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Cold-pressed juice, Smoothies, organic espresso with house-made almond mylk lattes, nut butters, and more!

999 State Street, New Haven, CT 06511

Directions

