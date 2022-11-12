Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street 284 York Street

review star

No reviews yet

284 York Street

New Haven, CT 06511

Order Again

Popular Items

Whirlwind HIll
Make your own bowl
Oatmeal 🌾

Smoothies

The Fat Tire

The Fat Tire

$9.25

Kale, store- made organic almond mylk, store made organic almond butter, banana, local maple syrup

Mountain Biker

Mountain Biker

$9.25

Organic cacao, organic store made - almond mylk, Organic store- made almond butter, banana, local maple syrup

The Airline Trail

$9.25

For chocolate peanut butter lovers! Homemade almond mylk, peanut butter, cacao, banana and maple syrup.

Fuel your Ride

$9.25

Beets, Pears, Lemon, Ginger, Peanut Butter, Kale, Chia Seeds

Whirlwind HIll

Whirlwind HIll

$9.25

Cold Brew, cacao, almond mylk plant-based protein, dates, local maple syrup, almond butter, ground fairly and organic coffee grounds

NEWtella Smoothie

NEWtella Smoothie

$9.25

our house made Newtella made with organic cacao and hazelnuts, our house made nut mylk, banana and Durham Sugar house maple syrup. So good!

Billy Oat 🌾

Billy Oat 🌾

$9.25

Oat Mylk, tahini, ceylon cinnamon, banana, maple syrup, dates, oats.

The Bunny Hop

The Bunny Hop

$9.25

Carrot, ginger, turmeric, banana, apple, lemon, coconut mylk, dates

Trolley Trail

Trolley Trail

$9.25

Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Homemade Almond Mylk, Strawberries, Banana.

Nutty Pedaler

$9.25

Cashew Coconut Mylk, Banana, Almond Butter

The Wheelie🚲

The Wheelie🚲

$9.25

Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Raspberries, banana, organic store-made almond mylk

Acai you at the finish line

Acai you at the finish line

$9.25

Acai, mango, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, maple syrup

The Beach Cruiser

The Beach Cruiser

$9.25

Coconut milk, fresh squeezed orange juice, pineapple, banana, creme de coco, blue spirulina

Dragon today

Dragon today

$9.25

Pitaya (dragon fruit), stevia lemonade, banana, pineapple, coconut mylk

The Main Mango

The Main Mango

$9.25

Mango, banana, coconut mylk, cardamom, lime, maple syrup

Beet you up the hill

Beet you up the hill

$9.25

Beet, pear, ginger, lemon, organic store made almond mylk, peaches

The Paleo-ton

The Paleo-ton

$9.25

Organic matcha, organic store made almond mylk, avocado, stevia, almond butter

Shoreline Greenway

Shoreline Greenway

$9.25

Named after a Connecticut biking trail, we blend our sweet green juice (green apple, pineapple, cucumber, mint) with banana and avocado to make a sweet and silky smoothie!

Midnight 🕛 Ride

Midnight 🕛 Ride

$9.25

Our cold pressed Apple Juice with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, banana and activated charcoal

Discount Smoothie Of The Month Club

-$0.93

Cold Pressed Juice & Mylk ($8 plus a $1 bottle return deposit)

Native Tomato, Beets, Parsley, Celery, Lemon
Healthy Green Juice

Healthy Green Juice

$9.00

Kale, cucumber, celery, green apple, lemon, ginger

Beet Street

Beet Street

$9.00

Beet, pear, ginger, lemon

Carrot Zinger

Carrot Zinger

$9.00

Carrot, apple, lemon, ginger

Organic Almond Mylk

Organic Almond Mylk

$9.00

Organic Almonds, Dates

Sweet Green

Sweet Green

$9.00

Pineapple, mint, cucumber, green apple

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$9.00

Just celery! Great for digestion especially when enjoyed first thing int he morning!

Snap Juice

Snap Juice

$9.00

Apple with a generous amount of ginger and lemon!

November juice of month

November juice of month

$9.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato, Carrot, Orange, Bell Peppers, Ginger

Apple

Apple

$9.00

Red Apple, Green apple and a little lemon

Orange

$9.00

Nothing but oranges!

Ninja Shot

$5.00

Ginger and Lemon with a pinch of cayenne, a drop of maple syrup and a tablespoon of cold pressed apple

Lemonade with Spirulina

Lemonade with Spirulina

$8.00

Stevia lemonade with spirulina

Chai

Chai

$8.00Out of stock

Black tea , oat milk; Cardamom, Cloves, black peppercorn, cinnamon, maple syrup

Four Pack Juice

Four Pack Juice

$33.00

pick 4 of your favorites and save a couple bucks too!

Six Pack Juice

Six Pack Juice

$50.00

Get a six pack of your favorite juices, feel great tomorrow and save a few $$.

1 Day Juice Cleanse

1 Day Juice Cleanse

$50.00
2 Day Juice Cleanse

2 Day Juice Cleanse

$97.00
3 Day Juice Cleanse

3 Day Juice Cleanse

$140.00

Bottle Return

Bottle Return ♻🍾

-$1.00

Bottle Return Employee

-$0.50

Signature Bowls

The Grand Tour 🚲

The Grand Tour 🚲

$12.00

Acai Bowl (Acai, banana, and pineapple ) topped with coconut, hemp flax granola , mango and almond butter

Vuelta 🚲

$12.00

Strawberry Banana Bowl topped with strawberries, coconut, banana and newtella

Giro D’Italia 🚲

Giro D’Italia 🚲

$12.00

Acai Bowl topped with banana, strawberries, hemp flax granola and newtella

Cyclocross 🚲

Cyclocross 🚲

$12.00

Banana Coconut base made blue with spirulina (a natural -antioxidant food color) topped with pineapple, strawberries, banana and granola -

Criterium 🚲

Criterium 🚲

$12.00

Our Pitaya (dragon fruit) base topped with coconut, granola, Storemade 'newtella', and banana

Century 🚲

Century 🚲

$12.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bowl with banana, cocao and peanut butter toped with chocolate chips, granola, banana and peanut butter

Make your own bowl

Make your own bowl

$12.00

pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!

Oatmeal 🌾

$8.00

Organic, certified gluten free oats topped with four of your favorites!

Chia Pudding With Two Toppings

Chia Pudding With Two Toppings

$6.00

Retail/Snacks

Peanut Butter- 16 Oz

Peanut Butter- 16 Oz

$12.00

Peanuts, a little salt and a perfectly smooth blend.

Newtella - 16 oz

Newtella - 16 oz

$15.00

Organic Hazelnuts and Organic Fairly traded Cacao make this spread so good, and without palm oil.

Almond Butter- 16 Oz

Almond Butter- 16 Oz

$15.00

Organic, fair trade Almonds blended smooth as can be

Smoothie Cups Retail

Smoothie Cups Retail

$20.00
Exqual Exchange Tea (BOX) Retail ☕🏕

Exqual Exchange Tea (BOX) Retail ☕🏕

$8.00

Equal Exchange Box Tea Choose from Vanilla Rooibos (Herbal); Hibiscus ( Herbal); Green Tea; Chai; or English Breakfast

Hot Chocolate Retail🍫☕

Hot Chocolate Retail🍫☕

$8.00

Organic and Fairly traded make this hot chocolate guilt free.

Coconut Bowls

Coconut Bowls

$8.00

A great re-use of the shell of a coconut, these bowls are perfect for you at home smoothie bowls, oatmeal and more!

Cashews

Cashews

$10.00
Dried mango

Dried mango

$8.00
Equal Exchange Chocolate Bar

Equal Exchange Chocolate Bar

$5.00

Organic and Fairly Traded Choose From Milk; coconut milk or caramel

Chocolate Almond Round

Chocolate Almond Round

$4.50

Vegan and Gluten Free Almond Butter, almonds, cocoa, oats, maple syrup

Coconut Granola Bites

$5.00

Hemp Seeds, oats, granola, maple syrup, coconut. two for $5

8 oz Peanut Butter

$6.00

8 oz Almond Butter

$8.00

8 oz Newtella

$8.00Out of stock

Equal Exchange Coffee Retail Bag

$12.50

Espresso/Other Drinks

Pedal's Signature Latte (SM 4.65, LG 5.20, ICED 5.60)

Pedal's Signature Latte (SM 4.65, LG 5.20, ICED 5.60)

$4.65+

Organic Espresso with your choice of store made almond mylk

Homemade Mocha Latte (SM-5, LG 5.60, ICED-5.60)

Homemade Mocha Latte (SM-5, LG 5.60, ICED-5.60)

$5.00+

Organic espresso with our house made almond mylk, organic cacao and coconut sugar

Cold Brew

$4.50

Organic, Fairly Traded and brewed for 24 hours!

Americano (SM 3.50, MD 4.50)

$3.50+

HOT Chai -

$8.00Out of stock

Black Tea with cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, black peppercorn, maple syrup and oat mylk

Espresso (SGL 2, DBL 3)

$2.00+
Whipped Coffee (Iced) 🌾☕

Whipped Coffee (Iced) 🌾☕

$5.00

Organic instant coffee whipped with coconut sugar and poured over iced oat milk.

Matcha Latte (SM-5,LG-5.75, ICED 5.75)

$5.00+

Matcha, Coconut Sugar, Oat Mylk

Vegan Hot Chocolate (SM 4, LG 5, FROZEN 7)

$4.00+

Organic hot chocolate with oat milk

Hot tea (SM 2.50, LG 2.75 )

$2.50+

Alll organic, choose black, green, red, ginger or peppermint.

Hot Coffee (SM 2.50, LG 3)

$2.50+

Organic and Fair-trade!

Organic Iced Tea

Organic Iced Teas -

$4.00

Cold Brewed for 24 hours for the smoothest brew. As always, organic and fair-trade. * Hibiscus with Stevia Simple Syrup * Green Tea lightly sweetened with local maple syrup *Ginger Tea *Black Tea

Toasts (contains Gluten but available GF on request!)

Newtella, Banana, Flax

$7.00+

Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Cacao Nibs

$7.00+

Avocado

$7.00+

Almond Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds

$7.00+

Bagels with "Cream" Cheese (Plain, Everything or Wheat) (Contains Gluten but available Gluten Free upon request)

Plain Schmear (V)

$5.00

Berry Schmear (V)

$5.00

Berries sweetened with a little stevia and plant based 'cream' cheese

Veggie Schmear (V)

$5.00

Plant based 'cream cheese' loaded with veggies

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
All the good stuff, none of the bad!

