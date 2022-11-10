Pedals Smoothie and Juice Bar 16 Main Street Unit 301

  • Home
Popular Items

Make your own bowl
Giro D’Italia
Pedal's Signature Latte 😍

Smoothies

The Fat Tire

The Fat Tire

$9.25

Kale, organic almond mylk, store made almond butter, banana, local maple syrup

Mountain Biker

Mountain Biker

$9.25

Organic cocao, organic store made - almond mylk, organic store-made allmond butter banana, local maple syrup,

Billy Oat

$9.25

Oat Milk, Oats, Tahini, Banana, Cinnamon, Dates, Maple Syrup

Fuel Your Ride

$9.25

Beets, Pears, Lemon, Ginger, Kale, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chia seeds

The Airline Trail

$9.25

For chocolate peanut butter lovers! Homemade almond mylk, peanut butter, cacao, banana and maple syrup.

Whirlwind HIll

Whirlwind HIll

$9.25

Cold Brew, cacao, almond mylk plant-based protein, dates, local maple syrup, almond butter, ground fairly and organic coffee grounds

NEWtella Smoothie

NEWtella Smoothie

$9.25

our house made Newtella made with organic cacao and hazelnuts, our house made nut mylk, banana and Durham Sugar house maple syrup. So good!

The Nutty Pedaler

$9.25

Cashew Coconut Mylk, Almond Butter, Banana

The Bunny Hop

The Bunny Hop

$9.25

Carrot, ginger, turmeric, banana, apple, lemon, coconut mylk, dates

Beet you up the hill

Beet you up the hill

$9.25

Beet, pear, ginger, lemon, organic store made almond mylk, peaches

Trolley Trail

Trolley Trail

$9.25

Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Homemade Almond Mylk, Strawberries, Banana.

The Wheelie

The Wheelie

$9.25

Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Raspberries, banana, organic store-made almond mylk

Acai you at the finish line

Acai you at the finish line

$9.25

Acai, mango, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, maple syrup

The Beach Cruiser

The Beach Cruiser

$9.25

Coconut milk, fresh squeezed orange juice, pineapple, banana, creme de coco, blue spirulina

Dragon today

Dragon today

$9.25

Pitaya (dragon fruit), stevia lemonade, banana, pineapple, coconut milk

The Main Mango

The Main Mango

$9.25

Mango, coconut mylk, banana, cardamom, lime, maple syrup

The Paleo-ton

The Paleo-ton

$9.25

Organic matcha, organic store made almond mylk, avocado, stevia, almond butter

Shoreline Greenway

Shoreline Greenway

$9.25

Named after a Connecticut biking trail, we blend our sweet green juice (green apple, pineapple, cucumber, mint) with banana and avocado to make a sweet and silky smoothie!

Midnight 🕛 Ride

Midnight 🕛 Ride

$9.25

Our cold pressed Apple Juice with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and activated charcoal

Discount Smoothie Of The Month Club

-$0.85

Cold Pressed Juice & Mylk (price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)

Healthy Green Juice

Healthy Green Juice

$9.00

Kale, cucumber, celery, green apple, lemon, ginger

Beet Street

Beet Street

$9.00

Beet, pear, ginger, lemon

Carrot Zinger

Carrot Zinger

$9.00

Carrot, apple ginger, lemon

Organic Almond Mylk

Organic Almond Mylk

$9.00

Organic Almonds, Dates

Sweet Green

Sweet Green

$9.00

Pineapple, mint, cucumber, green apple

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$9.00

Celery- great for digestion especially when enjoyed first thing ing the am!

Snap Juice

Snap Juice

$9.00

Apple with a generous amount of ginger and lemon!

November juice of month

November juice of month

$9.00

Sweet Potato, Carrot, Orange, Bell Peppers, Ginger

Ninja Shot

$4.50

Ginger and Lemon with a pinch of cayenne, a drop of maple syrup and a tablespoon of cold pressed apple

Orange

$9.00

Nothing but Oranges!

Apple

$9.00

Green apple, Red Apple and lemon

Chai

$8.00
Lemonade with Spirulina

Lemonade with Spirulina

$8.00Out of stock

Stevia lemonade with spirulina

Four Pack Juice

Four Pack Juice

$33.00

pick 4 of your favorites and save a couple bucks too!

Six Pack Juice

Six Pack Juice

$50.00

Get a six pack of your favorite juices, feel great tomorrow and save a few $$.

1 Day Juice Cleanse

1 Day Juice Cleanse

$50.00
2 Day Juice Cleanse

2 Day Juice Cleanse

$97.00
3 Day Juice Cleanse

3 Day Juice Cleanse

$140.00

Bottle Return

Bottle Return

-$1.00

Employee Bottle Return

-$0.50

Signature Bowls

The Grand Tour

The Grand Tour

$12.00

Acai Bowl (Acai, banana, pineapple and coconut milk ) topped with coconut, hemp flax granola , mango and almond butter

Vuelta

$12.00

Strawberry Banana Bowl topped with strawberries, coconut, banana and newtella

Giro D’Italia

Giro D’Italia

$12.00

Acai Bowl topped with banana, strawberries, hemp flax granola and newtella

Cyclocross

Cyclocross

$12.00

Banana Coconut base made blue with spirulina topped with pineapple, strawberries, banana and granola -

Criterium

Criterium

$12.00

Our Pitaya (dragon fruit) base topped with coconut, granola, Storemade 'newtella', and banana

Century

Century

$12.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bowl with banana, cocao and peanut butter toped with chocolate chips, granola, banana and peanut butter

Make your own bowl

Make your own bowl

$12.00

pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!

Oatmeal

$8.00

Organic, certified gluten free oats topped with four of your favorites!

Chia Pudding With Two Toppings

Chia Pudding With Two Toppings

$6.00Out of stock

Retail/Snacks

Peanut Butter- 16 Oz

Peanut Butter- 16 Oz

$12.00Out of stock

Peanuts, a little salt and a perfectly smooth blend.

Newtella - 16 oz

Newtella - 16 oz

$15.00

Organic Hazelnuts and Organic Fairly traded Cacao make this spread so good, and without palm oil.

Almond Butter- 16 Oz

Almond Butter- 16 Oz

$15.00

Organic, fair trade Almonds blended smooth as can be

Smoothie Cups by Kleen Canteen

Smoothie Cups by Kleen Canteen

$20.00
Exqual Exchange Tea (BOX) Retail ☕🏕

Exqual Exchange Tea (BOX) Retail ☕🏕

$8.00

Equal Exchange Box Tea Choose from Vanilla Rooibos (Herbal); Hibiscus ( Herbal); Green Tea; Chai; or English Breakfast

Hot Chocolate Retail🍫☕

Hot Chocolate Retail🍫☕

$8.00

Organic and Fairly traded make this hot chocolate guilt free.

Coconut Bowls

Coconut Bowls

$8.00

A great re-use of the shell of a coconut, these bowls are perfect for you at home smoothie bowls, oatmeal and more!

Large Granola

Large Granola

$6.50

Flax Seed/Hemp Granola packaged to enjoy at home.

Cashews

Cashews

$10.00Out of stock
Dried mango

Dried mango

$8.00Out of stock
Equal Exchange Chocolate Bar

Equal Exchange Chocolate Bar

$5.00

Organic and Fairly Traded Choose From Milk; coconut milk or caramel

Chocolate Almond Round

Chocolate Almond Round

$4.50

Vegan and Gluten Free Almond Butter, almonds, cocoa, oats, maple syrup

8 Oz Peanut Butter

$6.00

8 Oz Almond Butter

$8.00

8 Oz Newtella

$8.00

Granola Bite 2/5

$5.00Out of stock
Carrot Cake Cookie

Carrot Cake Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Vegan and Gluten Free

Espresso/Other Drinks

Pedal's Signature Latte 😍

Pedal's Signature Latte 😍

$4.65

Organic Espresso with your choice of store made almond mylk

Homemade Mocha Latte☕🍫

Homemade Mocha Latte☕🍫

$5.00

Organic espresso with our house made almond mylk, organic cacao and coconut sugar

Cold Brew☕❄

$4.50

Organic, Fairly Traded and brewed for 24 hours!

Americano

$3.50

Espresso☕

$3.00
Whipped Coffee (Iced) 🌾☕

Whipped Coffee (Iced) 🌾☕

$5.00

Organic instant coffee whipped with coconut sugar and poured over iced oat milk.

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Matcha Latte ( iced )

$5.50

Vegan Hot Chocolate🍫

$4.00

Organic hot chocolate with oat milk

Hot tea

$2.50

Alll organic, choose black, green, red, ginger or peppermint.

Chai

$8.00

Toasts (contains gluten) (Single $7, Double $11)

Newtella, Banana, Flax

$7.00+

Peanut Butter, Strawberries, Cacao Nibs

$7.00+

Avocado with Everything seasoning

$7.00+

Almond Butter, Banana, Chia Seeds

$7.00+

Bagels with "Plant based Cream" Cheese (Plain, Everything or Wheat) (contains gluten)

Plain Schmear (V)

$5.00

Berry Schmear (V)

$5.00

Veggie Schmear (V)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pedals is a plant based, gluten free smoothie and juice bar!

Website

Location

16 Main Street Unit 301, Durham, CT 06422

Directions

Gallery
Pedals Smoothie and Juice Bar image

