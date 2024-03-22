Peddler's Cafe & Catering Eden
3632 N. Wolf Creek dr.
Eden, UT 84310
Breakfast
- 2 Slices Bacon$4.95
- Avocado Bowl$13.95
Tri-colored quinoa, black bean, tomatoes, salsa, and Cheddar Jack cheese. Topped with an egg, fresh avocado, and lemon macadamia nut vinaigrette
- Breakfast Plate$11.65
2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, and a ciabatta bun toasted with raw honey
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
Egg, maple peppered bacon, Cheddar cheese, and smoked chipotle pesto on a ciabatta bun
- Choco Craz Waffle$10.95
2 chocolate chip pearl sugar waffles served with banana, whip, and maple syrup
- Ciabatta with Avocado$7.95
- Ciabatta with honey$3.95
- Italian Sausage Burrito$10.95
Italian sausage, rice, eggs, green chilies, and Cheddar cheese served with Peddlers salsa
- Keto Eggs Up$7.50
2 eggs over spinach with tomatoes, avocado, and salsa
- Mango Acai Bowl$11.95
Topped with blueberries, granola, and coconut chips
- Pesto Egg Toast$12.95
2 pesto eggs over marble rye toast topped with tomatoes, avocado, crumbled bacon, and blackberry balsamic reduction
- Southwest Chicken Burrito$10.95
Blackened chicken, rice, eggs, black beans, corn, and pepper Jack cheese served with Peddlers salsa
- Sugar Rush Waffle$10.95
2 pearl sugar waffles served with blueberries, whip, and maple syrup
- Sweet Quinoa Bowl$8.95
Tri-colored quinoa, almond milk, blueberries, assorted nuts, seeds, and dried fruit
- Veg Head Burrito$10.95
Brown rice, black beans, butternut squash, and marinated mushrooms served with Peddlers salsa
Lunch
- Soup$5.79+
- 3 Beef Empanada & Green Sauce$13.95
- (Vegan) Avocado Bowl$10.95
Tri-colored quinoa, black beans, salsa, and lemon macadamia nut vinaigrette. Topped with fresh avocado and tomatoes
- Chicken Alfredo Gluten Free Pasta$14.95
Gluten-free pasta with homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and a roll
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta$14.95
Fettuccine pasta with homemade Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and a roll
- Chips and Salsa$5.95
- Giant Pretzel$13.95
With beer cheese & mustard
- Grilled Cheese and Tomato Artichoke Bisque$11.50
Three cheese blends of Gouda, bee hive smoked apple, hatch chili cheeses, and French bread served with tomato-artichoke bisque
- Peddlers Chicken Enchiladas$16.95
Tortilla stuffed with chicken, spinach, pepper Jack, and goat cheeses topped with a roasted corn tomatillo sauce served with chips and salsa
- Rachel Sandwich$11.50
Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, and house dressing on marble rye
- Sweet Potato Fries with Chipotle Aioli$7.95
- Turkey Club Sandwich$11.50
Sliced turkey, maple peppered bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, and lettuce on a ciabatta bun
- Warm Pesto Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and pesto on a ciabatta bun
- Winter Salad$10.95
Spinach, mandarin oranges, pickled beets, nut, and seed mix all tossed in balsamic vinaigrette
Coffee
Coffee
Specialty Drinks
Chillers
Tea
Smoothies
- Strawberry Matcha$8.95
Green tea, oat milk, spinach, avocado, strawberries banana, dates, and matcha
- Pina Colada Greens$8.95
Coconut water, pineapple juice, bananas, spinach, avocado, dates, and moringa powder
- Vanilla Ice Cream$8.95
Oat milk, banana, vanilla, dates, and cashews
- Banana Date$8.95
Oat milk, bananas, dates, cacao nibs, and cashews
- Golden Mango$8.95
Coconut water, mango, dates, ginger, and chai spices
- Mocha Freeze$8.95
Cold brew, oat milk, almond butter, bananas, cacao powder, cacao nibs, and dates
- Gone Berries$8.95
Oat milk, bananas, strawberries, dates, acai, and goji berries
- Chai-licous$8.95
Oat milk, bananas, dates, ginger, cashews, and chai spices
Catering Menu
Bite Size Appetizers
- Roasted Carrot Avocado Bites
- Shrimp Shooter
With fresh fruit salsa
- Indonesian Chicken Skewers
With spicy tahini sauce
- Artichoke Parmesan Crostini
- Smoked Cheddar Polenta with Garlic Shrimp
Served in small cup topped with bacon and green onions
- Pork Tenderloin
With warm brie and pear sauce
- Grilled Scallops
Wrapped in prosciutto
- Goat Cheese Crostini
With red grape tomatoes, fresh basil & blackberry balsamic essence
- Savory Bacon and Leek Bread Pudding
- Empanada
With green sauce
- Seared Ahi Crostini
With burnt soy, pickled ginger & wasabi aioli
- Blue Crab Cocktail
Served on cucumber slices
- Gorgonzola Grilled Pear Crostini
- Shrimp & Fresh Blue Crab Quesadilla
- Chicken, Gala Apple, and Goat Cheese Pizza Bites
- Smoked Trout
With caramelized onions & lime caper aioli on sourdough toasts
- Shrimp & Avocado Salsa
Served with pita chips
- Saffron Meatballs
- Stuffed Baby Potatoes
With shrimp and bacon
- Roasted Cauliflower
With creamy Cheddar cheese sauce
- Jerk Chicken Skewer
- Pan Seared Juniper Ahi Tuna
Served with pickled ginger & wasabi
- Crab Stuffed Mushroom
- Beef Martini Skewers
Marinated beef, grape tomatoes, and blue cheese stuffed olives
- Ginger Carrot Soup Shooter
With coconut cream
- Fig, Prosciutto and Blue Cheese Squares
- Lemon Macadamia Nut Chicken Skewers
- Bacon Wrapped Dates with Almonds
- Parmesan Chicken
With honey mustard dipping sauce
- Marinated Shrimp
Rolled in pickled ginger and cucumber
- Shrimp & Smoked Sausage Skewers
Brushed with cilantro lime glaze
- Goat Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
- Sausage Skewers
Brushed with bourbon mustard sauce
- Wild Mushroom Bruschetta
Pesto, almond & cheese
Plated Appetizers
- Smoked Salmon Board
A lime caper aioli, caramelized red onions, and baguettes
- Baked Brie
With seasonal chutney & sourdough bread
- Mozzarella Chainring
Mozzarella slices layered with pesto & tomatoes
- Pita Bread
With tzatziki (cucumber sauce)
- Baked Pita Chips & Vegetables with Assorted Dips
Roasted red pepper hummus, burnt soy cream, spinach artichoke
- Fresh Seasonal Fruit Tray with Assorted Dips
Lemon-poppy seed yogurt strawberry mousse
- Charcuterie Board
Assorted salami, 3 cheeses, smoked almonds, fig or other spread, fresh berries, dried fruits, grapes, baguettes, and crackers
- Mediterranean Mezze Platter
Assorted salamis, hummus and pita, olives, feta and sundried tomatoes
- Cheese Tray
(Asst. Import & dom.) with breads, crackers, grapes & pears
Entrée Appetizers
Soups
Salads
- Peddler's Mixed Greens
With seasonal fruit, goat cheese, candied pecans tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette
- Italian Special
Greens with prosciutto, mozzarella, olives & red peppers tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette
- Oriental Salad
With napa, bok choy, red & yellow peppers, bean sprouts, snow peas, carrots & cucumbers tossed in our ginger-sesame vinaigrette
- Vegetable Salad
Marinated & roasted eggplant, red & yellow peppers, fennel, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion & asparagus
- Mozzarella Salad
With roasted garlic, roma tomatoes, kalamata olive & basil
- Mediterranean Salad
With feta, cucumbers, tomatoes & kalamata olives
- Spicy Peanut Salad
With peppers, chilis, parsley
- Honey-Dijon Pasta Salad
Tossed with broccoli, peppers, almonds, and feta in honey-dijon vinaigrette
- Corn & Jicama Salad
Tossed with black beans, cilantro & a roasted cumin-lime vinaigrette
- Orange Citrus Pasta
Tossed with artichokes, peppers and feta
- Fresh Berry Quinoa Salad
With coconut chips, nuts, seed, dried fruits, and sweet orange vinaigrette
Desserts
- Fresh Apple Cherry Crisp
Baked apples and cherries with a ginger-brown sugar topping with real whip cream
- Tiramisu
Layered lady finger soaked is espresso with a rich blackberry-vanilla crème filling topped with coco and white chocolate
- Lemon-Blueberry Bare Cake
Light white cake with lemon cream cheese filling and fresh blueberries
- NY Style Cheesecake
Choice of one: marbled espresso, plain, berry or carrot
- Vanilla Crème Brulee
- Chocolate-Coconut Pie
A toasted coconut crust filled with a rich dark chocolate ganache
- Chocolate Mousse Cake
Two chocolate cake layers with semi-sweet chocolate mousse & topped with berries
- Mixed Berry Crisp
Mixed berries topped with cinnamon brown sugar crumb top & topped with real whip cream
- Fruit Flan
A pastry shell topped with lemon cream and fresh seasonal fruit
- Ginger Carrot Cake
With orange cream cheese frosting
- Dark Mocha Tart
3-Tiered chocolate cake with layers of rich espresso cream
Assorted Bite Size Desserts
- Chocolate-Coconut Tartlets
- Berry Tartlets
A granola crust with fresh berries and white chocolate
- Mini Crème Brulee
Vanilla, chai and earl grey
- Orange Ginger Buttermilk Panna Cotta
- Salted Caramel Shortbread Bars
- Assorted Fudge Truffles
Rolled in crushed candy, nuts and coconut
- Cherry White Chocolate Shortbread Cookies
- Caramelized Pears
With champagne sauce and Gorgonzola
- White Chocolate-Gingerbread Blondies
- Stuffed Strawberries
With goat cheese, blackberry balsamic & candied pecans
- Chocolate Covered Strawberries
- Cheesecake Covered Strawberries
- Triple Espresso Brownies
- Pumpkin Spice Bars
- Chocolate Mousse Brownie Shooters
- Bacon Pecan Shortbread
- Chai Pudding Cups
With berries and dried fruits and nuts
- White Chocolate Rice Crispy Treats
- Chocolate-Pistachio Phyllo Rolls
- Chocolate Pecan Truffles
- Lemon Raspberry Shortbread
- Mini Cupcakes
- Brownies
- Assorted Cheesecake Bites
Drinks (CTR)
- Cranberry Lime Cooler
- Raspberry Lemonade Spritzer
- Pomegranate Cranberry Apricot Punch
- Strawberry Mango Lemonade
- White Grape Pineapple Spritzer
- Hot Chocolate Bar
Milk chocolate with flavored syrup (raspberry, hazelnut, vanilla, mint), mini marshmallows, toffee bits, peppermints, real whip cream and cherries
BBQ
- BBQ Sage Pork Ribs & Blackened Salmon$38.00
Per person
- Smoked Pork Ribs Southwest Chicken & BBQ$32.00
Per person
- Brisket Southwest Chicken & BBQ$32.00
Per person
- Grilled Top Sirloin & Lime Cilantro Chicken$38.00
Per person
- Buffalo Burgers & Brats$24.00
Per person. Buffalo Burgers with brown sugar bacon and gruyere cheese. Brats with sauerkraut, grilled red onions and stone ground mustard
- Blackened Chicken & Sweet Smoked Pulled Pork$22.00
Per person. Blackened chicken with mango salsa
- BBQ & Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwiches$16.00
Per person. With strawberry salsa & horseradish roulade
- Hamburgers & Southwest Chicken Thighs$18.00
Per person. Hamburgers with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce
- Hamburgers & Brats$16.00
Per person. Hamburgers with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce. Brats with sauerkraut, grilled red onions and stone ground mustard
- With Assorted Bars Dessert Bbq Sage Pork Ribs & Blackened Salmon$38.00
Per person
- With Assorted Bars Dessert Southwest Chicken & BBQ - Smoked Pork Ribs$32.00
Per person
- With Assorted Bars Dessert Southwest Chicken & BBQ - Brisket$32.00
Per person
- With Assorted Bars Dessert Grilled Top Sirloin & Lime Cilantro Chicken$38.00
Per person
- With Assorted Bars Dessert Buffalo Burgers & Brats$24.00
Per person. Buffalo burgers with brown sugar bacon and gruyere cheese. Brats with sauerkraut, grilled red onions and stone ground mustard
- With Assorted Bars Dessert Blackened Chicken & Sweet Smoked Pulled Pork$22.00
Per person. With mango salsa
- With Assorted Bars Dessert BBQ & Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwiches$16.00
Per person. With strawberry salsa & horseradish roulade
- With Assorted Bars Dessert Hamburgers & Southwest Chicken Thighs$18.00
Per person. Hamburgers with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce
- With Assorted Bars Dessert Hamburgers & Brats$16.00
Per person. Hamburgers with Cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce. Brats with sauerkraut, grilled red onions and stone ground mustard
Breakfast & Brunch (CTR)
- Bagels$10.00
Per person. Bagels with jam, cream cheese and honey. With fresh fruit plate, yogurt and granola
- Assorted Pastries Muffins$10.00
Per person. Assorted pastries muffins - muffins, cinnamon rolls, donuts. With fresh fruit plate, yogurt and granola
- Croissants$12.00
Per person. Croissants with honey and jam. Hard boiled eggs (peeled), maple peppered bacon, and fresh fruit plate
- Full Quiche$12.00
Per person. Cinnamon rolls, ham/brown sugar biscuit muffins, and fresh fruit plate
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich$13.00
Per person. With fresh fruit plate, yogurt and granola
- Croissant BLT$16.00
Per person. With maple peppered bacon, tomato and lettuce. Hard boiled eggs (peeled). Pumpkin chocolate chip muffins, and fresh fruit plate
- French Toast$18.00
Per person. With berries, fresh whip cream and syrup. Feta egg bake, maple peppered bacon, and fresh fruit plate
- Full Quiche*$18.00
Per person. Roasted red potatoes, maple pepper bacon, cinnamon rolls, and fresh fruit plate
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwiches and Coffee Cake Muffins$15.00
Per person. With fresh fruit plate yogurt and granola
- Italian Flare Burritos$16.00
Per person. Italian sausage, cheese, egg, rice, and salsa. Roasted red potatoes. Yogurt, berries and granola, and blueberry muffins
- Egg and Cheese Bake$16.00
Per person. Maple peppered bacon, roasted red potatoes, mini bagels with cream cheese spread, and fresh fruit plate
- Fresh Fruit Flan$18.00
Per person. Shortbread crust, cream cheese, and fresh fruit mozzarella platter slices layered with pesto, tomatoes and a blackberry balsamic reduction. Roasted red potatoes and peppers, and egg cheese bake
- Pulled Smoked Sweet Pork Breakfast Tacos$20.00
Per person. With guacamole, salsa, cilantro. Hard boiled eggs (peeled), fresh berry quinoa salad with pumpkin seeds, sliced almonds, sunflower seeds, cranberries tossed in sweet orange citrus vinaigrette, and pumpkin chocolate chips muffins
Box Lunches
- Tier 1$12.00
Per person. Includes: chips, salsa, and dessert or mixed green salad and whole fruit
- Tier 2$14.00
Per person. Includes: mixed green salad, whole fruit and dessert or chips, salsa, whole fruit and dessert
- Tier 3$16.00
Per person. Include: chips, salsa, mixed green salad, whole fruit, and dessert
Dinners Entrees (CTR)
- Sage Roasted Airline Breast of Chicken$36.00
With a lemon thyme sauce served with rosemary roasted red potatoes and sautéed squashes and red onions
- Tenderloin of Beef
With maple peppered bacon, crisp potatoes Anna, Chef's choice of vegetable and a horseradish béarnaise
- Peddlers Salmon$38.00
With honey soy glaze, fresh ginger butter sauce served over sautéed vegetables and basmati rice with lemon roasted asparagus
- Grilled Pork Tenderloin$28.00
With caramelized gala apples and red onions served with roasted yams, potatoes. Peppers and garlic
- Sautéed Tiger Prawns
Served over a shrimp tamale smothered with a roasted corn sauce
- Marinated Tri Tip$42.00
Served with tarragon mashed potatoes and cheesy cauliflower
- "Ahi" Nspiring
Pan seared & dusted ahi tuna served over basmati rice & fresh sautéed vegetables topped with a wasabi cream sauce
- BBQ Sage Roasted Pork Ribs$38.00
Served with smoked Cheddar polenta and roasted brussels
- Miso Mahi Mahi$38.00
Served with sweet pea risotto and spaghetti squash
- Prime Rib
Topped with a wild mushroom sauce served over herbed polenta and chef's choice vegetables
- Pepper Crusted Cod$38.00
With samba sauce atop herbed pearl couscous and fennel carrots
Holiday Meals
- Tier One (Holiday)$28.00
Per person. Tarragon mashed red potatoes, Chefs vegetables romaine salad with asst. Veg. Ranch and balsamic vin. Rolls and butter
- Tier Two (Holiday)$34.00
Per person. Cornbread stuffing, tarragon mashed red potatoes, chef's veg. Candied pecan yams, fresh cranberry sauce, rolls & butter, romaine salad with asst. Veg. Ranch and balsamic vin
- Tier Three (Holiday)$42.00
Per person. Cornbread stuffing, tarragon mashed red potatoes, chef's veg. Candied pecan yams, fresh cranberry salad rolls & butter
Lunch & Dinner (CTR)
- Peddlers Chicken Enchilada$22.00
Per person. With chicken, pepper jack and goat cheeses, spinach - topped with a sweet corn tomatillo sauce, served with black bean/tomato rice, chips and salsa, mixed green salad with cumin lime vinaigrette
- Jerk Chicken$18.00
Per person. Served with fig, coconut, almond rice, chef's choice vegetable, mixed green salad and rolls
- Grilled Brats$16.00
Per person. Served with tarragon mashed red potatoes, sautéed apples and red onions, chef's choice vegetable, spinach salad with honey dijon vinaigrette and Portuguese rolls
- Orange Chicken Rice Bowl$16.00
Per person. With brown rice, sautéed red cabbage, broccoli, carrots and peppers served with spinach salad, fresh fruit tray and Portuguese rolls
- Mozzarella Tomato and Pesto Chicken$22.00
Per person. Served over brown rice, chef's vegetable and spinach salad
- Sweet Pulled Pork Taco Bar$16.00
Per person. Served with flour and corn tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, Cheddar jack cheese, cilantro and limes. Cilantro lime jasmine rice, chips and salsa, mixed green salad, and pineapple
- Green Chili Chicken Taco Bar$16.00
Served with flour and corn tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar jack cheese, cilantro and limes. Cilantro lime jasmine rice, chips and salsa, mixed green salad, and pineapple
- Alfredo Chicken Pasta$18.00
Per person. With snap peas, grape tomatoes, peppers, mozzarella/tomato/pesto antipasto, Caesar salad, and garlic cheese bread
- Lemon Grilled Chicken$16.00
Per person. Served over quinoa with zucchini, almonds and grapes pita bread with hummus cucumber, kalamata olives, tomatoes & feta antipasti
- Lemon Grilled Pork$16.00
Per person. Served over quinoa with zucchini, almonds and grapes pita bread with hummus cucumber, kalamata olives, tomatoes & feta antipasti
- Southwest Chicken$16.00
Per person. With baked beans, roasted potatoes, orange citrus coleslaw and cornbread
- Orient Express Salad$16.00
Per person. With ginger sesame beef, 4 cabbage blend, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, bean sprouts with ginger sesame dressing served with a fresh fruit tray, veggie tray with hummus and roasted garlic bread
- Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Marinated chicken and steak, pepper, & onions served with flour and corn tortilla, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar jack cheese, limes and cilantro. Lime cilantro jasmine rice, black beans, chips and salsa and pineapple
- Fish Tacos$18.00
Per person. Blacken tilapia pan seared & baked, laid atop a bed of four blend cabbage & topped with tomato-orange relish. Served with black bean & tomato rice, mixed green salad, corn and jicama salad
- Beef Brisket$28.00
Per person. With roasted red potatoes, baked beans with bacon, fennel roasted carrots, orange citrus coleslaw, cornbread and honey butter
- Blackened Salmon$28.00
Per person. Topped with fresh fruit salsa served with coconut almond jasmine rice, chef's vegetable, spinach salad and rosemary olive oil bread
- Wild Mushroom & Italian Sausage Pasta$18.00
Per person. In a Syrah tomato sauce & served with mozzarella, pesto and tomato platter, Caesar salad, and garlic cheese bread
- BBQ Sage Pork Ribs$20.00
Per person. Served with smoked Cheddar polenta, roasted brussels, spinach salad and Portuguese rolls
- Pecan Crusted Chicken$22.00
Per person. With butternut squash, pecan and sage wild rice, chef's vegetables, spinach salad and Portuguese rolls
- Pesto Salmon$28.00
Per person. Served with chef's risotto, chef's vegetables, mixed green salad and bread
- Prosciutto/Gruyere Chicken$22.00
Per person. Served with brown rice, chef's vegetable, peddlers mixed green salad with berries, candied pecans, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette and rolls
- Juniper Brown Sugar Dusted Pork Tenderloin$16.00
Per person. Served with tarragon mashed red potatoes, sautéed squashes and red onion, spinach salad with honey dijon vinaigrette and roasted garlic bread
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches$14.00
Per person. With strawberry salsa and horseradish sauce with chips and salsa, orange citrus coleslaw and fresh fruit
Wedding Menu
Wedding Lunch & Dinner
- Taco Bar$20.00
Per person. Green chili chicken and sweet pulled pork served with flour and corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese, limes, cilantro, with tomato-black bean rice, chips and salsa, corn and jicama salad
- BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches$18.00
Per person. Served on rolls with strawberry salsa and horseradish sauce with baked beans, pasta salad, chips and salsa, and fresh fruit plate
- Jerk Chicken with Peach - Pineapple Salsa$22.00
Per person. Served over cranberry, almond and feta quinoa and chef's choice vegetables
- Parmesan Chicken$20.00
Per person. Tomato-artichoke, pesto and alfredo sauce served over penne pasta with mozzarella-tomato-pesto antipasto
- Juniper Brown Sugar Grilled Pork Tenderloin$20.00
Per person. Served with tarragon mashed red potatoes and chef's vegetables
- Grilled Lemon Chicken$22.00
Per person. Served over quinoa with zucchini, almonds, grapes and feta pita bread with hummus cucumber, kalamata olives, tomatoes & feta antipasti
- Smoked Beef Brisket$32.00
Per person. Served with tarragon mashed red potatoes and roasted brussels
- Pesto, Tomato and Mozzarella Chicken$26.00
Per person. Served with butternut squash, sage and pecan brown rice, roasted cheddar cheese cauliflower
- Sage Stuffed Lemon-thyme Airline Chicken Breast$30.00
Per person. Served with roasted red potatoes and fennel carrots
- Ginger Sesame Chicken$20.00
Per person. Served over coconut, fig and almonds jasmine rice and sautéed squashes and red onion
- Peddlers Chicken Enchilada$24.00
Per person. With chicken, pepper jack and goat cheeses, spinach - topped with a sweet corn tomatillo sauce, served with black bean/tomato rice, chips and salsa
- Fajitas$20.00
Marinated chicken and steak strips, pepper, & onions served with flour and corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar jack cheese, limes, cilantro, lime cilantro rice, chips with salsa and pineapple
- Sausage Lasagna$18.00
Per person. Served with mozzarella, tomato, pesto antipasto and garlic cheese bread
Themed Dinners
- Mountain BBQ$52.00
Per person. Appetizers: Smoked trout crostini with caramelized red onions & lime caper aioli on sourdough toasts, shrimp shooter with fresh fruit salsa, roasted carrot avocado bites. Entrée: Smoked beef brisket and grilled blackened salmon with tarragon ma
- Spanish Tapas$42.00
Per person. Mediterranean mezze platter assorted salamis, cheese hummus and pita, olives, feta and sundried tomatoes, smoked almonds. Spanish toast with garlic & tomatoes. Caramelized pears with champagne sauce and Gorgonzola. Gambas al ajillo (shrimp with
- Orient Express$45.00
Per person. Appetizers: Indonesian chicken skewers with spicy tahini sauce, marinated shrimp wrapped in pickled ginger and cucumber, baked pita chips & vegetables with assorted dips roasted red pepper hummus burnt soy cream. Entrée: peddlers salmon with ho
- Fiesta$38.00
Per person. Appetizers: Jerk chicken skewers, sweet potato avocado bites, mozzarella chainring mozzarella slices layered with pesto & tomatoes. Entrée: Sweet pulled pork tacos served with flour and corn tortillas, sour cream, guacamole, cheddar jack chees
- Wedding Meal$42.00
Per person. Appetizers: Goat cheese crostini with red grape tomatoes, fresh basil & blackberry balsamic essence, crab stuffed mushrooms, saffron meatballs. Entrée: grilled & dusted pork tenderloin with dijon mustard sauce & chef's choice 2nd sauce served w
- Evening Luau$36.00
Per person. Appetizers: Coconut shrimp with a sweet dipping sauce, sweet potato avocado bites. Entrée: BBQ smoked pulled pork sandwiches, blackened chicken with mango salsa, coconut lime herbed rice, herbed sweet potatoes, mixed green salad with orchids, m
Wedding Dessert Bar
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
3632 N. Wolf Creek dr., Eden, UT 84310