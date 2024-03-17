Pedro's Tacos & Tequila Bar
4040 Riverside Dr.
MACON, GA 31210
Drinks
Fountain
Bottled
Specialty Drinks
Appetizers
- A1. Choriqueso$11.49
Cheese & Mexican sausage; served with Pico de Gallo & tortillas
- A2. Chicken Wings$16.50
10 wings with sauce on the side
- A3. Stuffed Jalapeños$10.49
10 cheddar-stuffed jalapeños
- A4. Sampler Platter$15.99
Choice of nachos, quesadilla, with two stuffed jalapeños, wings, chicken flautas and two chicken tenders with a side of queso
- A5. Queso [Cheese] Dip$5.99
- A6. Guacamole Dip$5.99+
- A7. Bean Dip$8.99
- A8. Carne Asada [STEAK] Nachos$15.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños on the side.
- A9. Carne [GROUND BEEF] Nachos$14.49
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños on the side.
- A10. De Pollo [CHICKEN] Nachos$15.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños on the side.
- A15. NACHOS LOCOS$18.99
With chicken, shrimp, steak, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & jalapeños with cheese dip on top
- Ground Beef Empanadas$11.99
Three homemade seasoned ground beef empanadas served with queso cheese dip & our homemade pipian sauce
Lunch
Specials
- SP1. Pedro's Favorite$11.99
One Burrito, One Beef Taco, One Beef Enchilada & One Chalupa
- SP2. Fajita Burrito$12.99
Large Flour Tortilla rolled with Beans, Bell Peppers, Onions and your choice of meat topped with Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
- SP3. One Beef Taco, One Beef Enchilada & One Burrito$11.99
- SP4. One Beef Tostada, One Tamale$10.99
Served with Rice
- SP5. One Burrito$10.99
Served with Rice & Refried Beans
- SP6. Two Beef Tacos$10.99
Served with Rice & Refried Beans
- SP7. One Burrito with Chile Con Carne$10.99
Served with Rice
- SP8. One Beef Taco, One Burrito & One Flauta$10.99
- SP9. One Chile Relleno & One Beef Taco$11.99
Served with Beans & Guacamole Salad
- SP10. One Enchilada Burrito, One Beef Taco & One Tamale$10.99
- SP11. Burrito Supreme$10.99
One Flour Tortilla rolled with Ground Beef & Beans, topped with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole, Sour Cream & Rice or Beans on the side, topped with Red Sauce
- SP12. Los Tres Amigos$10.99
One Beef Taco & One Beef Enchilada. Served with Rice & Refried Beans
- SP13. Speedy Gonzales$11.99
One Burrito, One Shredded Beef Quesadilla & One Chile Relleno
- SP14. Huevos Al Gusto$10.99
Mexican style Eggs prepared to your choice of Machaca (Shredded Beef), Ham, Chorizo, Bacon, La Mexicano or Rancheros. Served with Rice, Beans & Tortillas
- SP15. Chimichanga$12.99
Fried Burrito with Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole & Sour Cream. Topped with Cheese Sauce. Served with Rice & Beans
- SP16. Taco Salad$10.99
Fried Flour Tortilla Shell filled with Lettuce, topped with Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream
- SP17. Lunch Enchiladas$10.99
Two Enchiladas served with Rice & Refried Beans, topped with Red Sauce
- SP18. Puff Taco$11.99
Large Crunchy Flour Tortilla filled with Ground Beef, Lettuce & Tomatoes, topped with Chile con Carne & Cheese
- SP19. Pedro's Quesadillas$11.99
Two Quesadillas served with a Guacamole Salad
- SP20. Fajitas$13.99
Your choice sizzling with Onions & Bell Peppers; Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas included on the side. Served with Rice & Refried Beans
- SP21. Fajitas Trio$17.99
A combination of Chicken, Steak & Shrimp sizzling with Onions & Bell Peppers; Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Flour Tortillas included on the side. Served with Rice & Refried Beans
- SP22. Chilaquiles Rojos$13.99
Combination of tortilla chips with Scrambled Eggs, Red Sauce and Steak Strips on top. Served with Rice & Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
- SP23. Pollo Loco$14.99
Chicken Breast topped with Mushrooms, Bell Peppers & Onions. Served with Rice, Cheese & Steamed Vegetables
- SP24. Fish or Shrimp Tacos$14.99
Three Tacos served with your choice of Tortilla Soup or Charro Bean Soup, Soft or Hard Tortillas
- SP25. Mexican Burger$12.99
Half Pound of 100% Pure Ground Beef Burger, topped with sliced Jalapeños, sliced Avocado & Cheese Served with Steak Fries
- SP26. Lunch Quesadillas$10.99
One Quesadilla, Rice & Beans
- SP27. Happy Plate$12.99
A bed of rice or french fries with your choice of meat, and cheese dip on top
- SP28. Chorizo Burritos$10.99
Two Chorizo & Egg filled Burritos. Served with Rice & Beans
Dinner
Bowls
- Avocado & Chicken Salad$16.50
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, spinach, avocado, cucumber, tomato & croutons
- Caesar Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, red onion & croutons
- Taco Salad$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole & sour cream
- Tortilla Soup$5.99
- Charro Bean Soup$5.99
- FIESTA FAJITA SALAD$16.99
Cooked with your choice of sizzling fajitas with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, with lettuce, guacamole, and our sour cream. Served in a taco bowl.
Kids Menu
- Taco Plate$5.99
Your choice of soft or hard shell ground beef taco with Mexican rice and refried beans or fries
- Enchilada Plate$5.99
Shredded chicken or ground beef enchilada topped with red sauce, served with Mexican rice and refried beans or fries
- Cheese Pizza$5.99
Ground beef covered with enchilada sauce, served with rice & beans
- Chicken Tenders$6.99
Three chicken tenders with fries or choice of Mexican rice and refried beans
- Quesadilla Plate$5.99
Shredded chicken or cheese served with rice & beans
- Cheeseburger Plate$6.99
Kid burger with your choice of fries or mexican rice and refried beans
Pedro's Menu
- Happy Plate$13.99
A bed of rice or french fries with your choice of meat, and cheese dip on top
- Plato Pedro's$13.99
One chili relleno, one beef tostada, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, one burrito & one flauta
- Tamales Dinner$16.99
Three tamales served with rice and your choice of soup or house salad
- Puff Taco$15.99
Large crunchy flour tortilla filled with beef, lettuce, tomato, topped with chili con carne & cheese
- Carne Asada Chilaquiles Rojos$17.99
Served with rice & beans, lettuce, sour cream & Pico de Gallo
- Pork Carnitas$18.99
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & tortillas
- Quesadilla Plate$12.99
One quesadilla served with rice and beans
- Chimichanga$14.99
Fried burrito with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream topped with cheese sauce; served with rice & beans
- Seafood Chimichanga$19.99
Shrimp, crawfish, crab and baby spinach sautéed in a seafood creamy chipotle sauce; served with rice & refried beans
- Flautas Mexicanas$14.99
Four shredded beef or chicken flautas with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole
From The Grill
- Carne Asada$22.99
Served with rice & your choice of either charro or refried beans, flour tortillas & guacamole salad
- Pollo Asado$17.99
Grilled chicken breast; served with rice & refried beans & a guacamole salad
- Pollo Loco$18.99
Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, bell peppers & onions; served with rice, cheese dip & steamed vegetables
- Fajitas al Pastor$18.99
Marinated pork strips in adobo sauce with pineapple & onions; served with rice & refried beans, guacamole salad, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & flour tortillas
- Mexican Burger$13.99
Half pound of 100% pure ground beef burger, topped with diced jalapeños, sliced avocado & monterrey jack cheese; served with steak fries
- Mezquite Grill$43.99
One half-dozen shrimp, carne asada [grilled steak], sausage, grilled chicken breast, onions and bell peppers; lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo included on the side with six corn or flour tortillas. Seved with rice & your choice of either charro or refried beans. ~ THE BEST DINNER FOR TWO~
- Fajitas$19.99
Your choice of meat, sizzling with onions & bell peppers; lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole included on the side with corn, flour or wheat tortillas. Served with rice & your choice of charro or refried beans. ~ A FAMILY FAVORITE ~
Seafood
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$20.99
Fresh shrimp slowly simmered in special spices & garlic sauce; served with Mexican rice, steamed vegetables & garlic bread
- Camarones a la Diabla$20.99
Fresh shrimp grilled in a spicy special diabla sauce served with Mexican rice, steamed vegetables & garlic bread
- Pescado & Camaron Plate$20.99
Fish & shrimp served with Mexican rice, steamed vegetables & cheese dip
- Cocktail de Camaron$19.99
Fresh boiled shrimp, served with our own special Del Mar cocktail sauce & Pico de Gallo
- Tostadas de Ceviche$19.99
Three crispy corn tortillas covered with chopped fish fillets or shrimp, mixed with Pico de Gallo & lime juice
Vegetarian Dishes
- 1V. Cheese Enchiladas$12.99
Three cheese enchiladas with rice & refried beans; served with a guacamole salad
- 2V. Vegetarian Fajitas$16.99
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, carrots with guacamole, sour cream & tortillas; served with rice & refried beans
- 3V. Veggie Quesadillas$12.99
Two cheese quesadillas filled with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers & onions
- 4V. Puff Taco$13.99
Large crunchy flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, topped with cheese sauce
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supreme$16.99
Combination of one chicken, one beef, one cheese & one bean enchilada topped with red sauce and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.99
Four specialty prepared enchiladas with beef [may substitute chicken or cheese & onion] topped with red sauce and melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Enchiladas Dinner$13.99
Two beef or chicken enchiladas; served with rice & refried beans
- Enchiladas al Carbon$17.99
Three cheese enchiladas with your choice of meat; served with rice & beans, lettuce, sour cream & Pico de Gallo, topped with cheese dip & red/green salsa
- Seafood Enchiladas$18.99
Two fresh corn tortillas filled with a blend of mixed cheese and topped off with shrimp, crawfish and baby spinach sautéed in a seafood creamy chipotle sauce; served with rice & refried beans
Burritos
- Burrito Supreme$14.99
Flour tortilla rolled around beef, beans & cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. Served with red burrito sauce and your choice of rice or beans.
- Burrito Grande$16.99
A flour tortilla rolled around stuffed with ground beef, rice, and refried beans. Topped with chili con carne & sour cream.
- Burrito Loco$19.99
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream & charro beans. Topped with cheese sauce.
- Burrito Seafood$20.99
Shrimp, crawfish, crab and baby spinach sautéed in a seafood creamy chipotle sauce; served with rice & refried beans
- Burrito Carne Asada$16.99
A flour tortilla rolled in beans and salsa verde cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
- Burrito Fajita$17.99
Large flour tortilla rolled with beans, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and your choice of meat topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
Desserts
- Flan$4.99
Mexican custard with vanilla and caramel flavoring
- Sopapillas$5.99
Deep fried flour tortillias, covered with cinnamon sugar and a side of honey
- Fried Ice Cream$4.99
Big scoop of ice cream in a crispy, flaky pastry filled with cinnamon sugar, topped with chocolate syrup
- Tres Leches$5.99
Ultra light white cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon
- Banana Chimi Cheesecake$5.99
Lightly fried chimichanga cheesecake topped with chocolate syrup and caramel. Served with a side of ice cream
- Caramel Cheesecake$5.99
- Churros$5.99
Deep fried dough pastry sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Served with a side of ice cream
A La Carte
- 1. Enchilada$3.99
Your choice - beef, chicken or cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce
- 2. Chile con Carne$5.99
Mexican style - small strips of steak cooked with our special sauce
- 3. Chile Relleno$4.99
Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and red sauce on top
- 4. Order of Tortillas$2.99
Three per order - flour, corn or wheat
- 5. Chalupa$4.99
Corn tortilla topped with beans, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tomato & guacamole
- 6. Spanish Rice$3.49
- 7. Refried Beans$3.49
- 8. Tamale$3.25
- 9. Quesadilla$3.99
- 10. Beef Tostada$4.99
- 11. Flauta$3.99
Corn tortilla rolled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with guacamole
- 12. Burrito$6.99
One flour tortilla with beans and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, with cheese and red sauce
- 13. Taco$3.75
Taco, hard or soft shell, with beef, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
- 14. Side Shrimp 6CT$10.95
- 15. Chips$1.95+
- 16. Side Salad$2.95
- Fries$2.95
- Charro Beans$4.95
Pedro's Quesadillas
Street Tacos
- Street Tacos$15.99
Three tacos served with charro beans, rice, cilantro & onions
- Beef Tacos$12.99
Three beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese
- Soft Chicken Tacos$12.99
Three Shredded Chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
- Fish or Shrimp Tacos$18.99
Three tacos with your choice of fish or shrimp; served with a house salad and rice or soup
Extras
Menú Tradicional
- 1. Caldo de Res$18.00
Traditional Mexican beef vegetable soup. Beef shanks with mixed vegetables all for a savory taste, served with rice and tortillas.
- 2. Pozole$18.00
Traditional Mexican stew. Hominy with meat, seasoned and garnished with cabbage, onion, radish, avocado, and oregano.
- 3. Albondigus$18.00
Traditional Mexican soup. Beef meat balls made with Chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans.
- 4. Tortas$13.95
- 5. Tacos$14.99
- 6. Quesabirria$17.95
- 7. Enfrijoladas$17.95
- 8. Chili Colorado$18.00
- 9. Esquite$7.95
- 10. Sopa de Fideo$7.95
Specials
Macon Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Savor the taste of Mexico at our cozy restaurant. Explore delicious tacos, sizzling fajitas, and more. Your authentic Mexican dining experience starts here!
