Classic PBJ

$7.50

House Made Honey Roasted Peanut Butter And House Made Grape Jelly. HOUSE MADE Peanut Butter HOUSE MADE Jam Placed On Texas Toast And Kissed with The Panini Grill For 30 Seconds NON GMO 100% REAL FRUITS LOCAL PEANUTS MADE FROM SCRATCH NO HIGH-fructose corn syrup MADE WITH LOVE PROTEIN HEALTHY MADE WITH JUST GOODNESS AND LOVE