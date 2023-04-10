  • Home
  • /
  • Kanab
  • /
  • Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen

1,747 Reviews

$$

233 W Center St

Kanab, UT 84741

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Garlic Parm Bombs
Ginger Beer
Caesar Salad

Food & Drinks

Appetizers

Garlic Parm Bombs

Garlic Parm Bombs

$11.00

Dough bites,garlic,parm, vegan option

Hell Dive

Hell Dive

$15.00

Rst.artichokes,herbs and cream cheeseAppetizers

Latkes

Latkes

$12.00Out of stock

Shredded cauliflower,potato,gouda

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$12.00

Pot stickers served with sweet chili

Stuffed Avocado

$9.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$8.00Out of stock

Nachos With A Twist

$15.00

Salads

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens,pico de gallo,cojita cheese, grape heirloom tomato,fresh avocado ,topped with crispy tortilla chips GF and VO option available

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce,heirloom tomatoes,red onions,topped with parmesan chips

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Tomato,mozzarella,fresh basil topped with olive oil and balsamic

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$16.00

Romain lettuce,heirloom tomatoes,cucumber,red onions,olives, peppperoncini,feta cheese and topped with pumpkin seeds

House Salad

House Salad

$13.00

Sm. House Salad

$8.00

Scarlett Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil,mozzarella,drizzled with olive oil

Something Special

$18.00

House made basil pesto,oven roasted tomatoes,kalamata olives, & artichokes

Mushroom Madness

$18.00

Pomodoro sauce, wild mushrooms marinated in tarragon white wine topped with mozzarella

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$18.00

Pomodora sauce,vegan italian sausage, sweet drop, shisito and serrano peppers, chevre, smoked gouda,drizzled with bourbon reduction.

Angel's Landing

Angel's Landing

$17.00

House made olive tapenade, spinach, artichoke,mozzarella and drizzled with balsamic

Lone Ranger

Lone Ranger

$17.00

Pomodoro sauce, Italian sausage and mozzarella

Fuhgeddaboudit

$20.00

Marinera,cheddar,parmesan,gouda,feta,chevre,and gorgonzola.

White Pocket

White Pocket

$22.00Out of stock

House made Alfredo sauce, chicken,roasted red pepper, red onion,spinach, mozzarella, and parmesan (not a vegan option)

Peekaboo Pear

$18.00

Fresh sage, fresh pear,mozzarella and topped with fresh arugula,mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Mushroom Happiness

$19.00

Little Canyoneers

Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled cheese with smoked gouda and cheddar in herb butter on french loaf

Mini Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Marconi baked with a blend of cheddar, fontina,gouda topped with bread crumbs

Wrangler

$11.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Grand

$20.00

Topped with Guinness cheddar, sauteed jalpenos, seared tomato,crispy onions strings and drizzled with black pepper aioli

The Duke

The Duke

$17.00

Topped with fresh lettuce,tomato,sliced red oion and cheddar cheese.

Tonto

$17.00

Topped with wild sauteed mushroom and swiss cheese

Dual At Diablo

$18.00

Topped with roasted red pepper, hatch green chilies and melted swiss cheese

Major Powell

$18.00

Topped with grilled red onion, gorgonzola, and drizzled with black pepper aioli

BBQ Outlaw

$19.00

BBQ sauce, jalapenos,caramelized onions, and onion ring.

Red Canyon

Red Canyon

$17.00

Impossible meatballs smothered in house made marinara topped with mozzarella and roasted peppers on a hoagie roll.

Peka Pear Grilled Cheese

$16.00

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Sides

Sweet potato fries

$7.00

Sidewinder fries

$7.00

Loaded sidewinder fries

$10.00

Sesonal veggies

$8.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Doggie treat

$5.00Out of stock

Entrees

Best Friends Delight

Best Friends Delight

$16.00

Long grain brown rice served with a seasonal grilled veggies

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Macaroni and cheese baked with a blend of cheddar, smoked gouda and topped with toasted breadcrumbs

Spaghetti

$18.00

Choose your pasta, choose your sauce, choose your protein.

Meat loaf Special

$16.00Out of stock

Desserts

Vegan Carrot Cake

$9.00

Vegan

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$9.00

Vegan option

Vegan Cheesecake

$8.00

Three Berry Compote

$1.00

Peanut butter Landslide

$9.00Out of stock
Chocolate Thunder

Chocolate Thunder

$9.00

Lava Cake Gf

$5.00

A La Mode

$1.00Out of stock

Vegan Cowgirl Cookie

$3.00

vegan

Vegan Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnabombs

$9.00

Gluten free Torte

$10.00Out of stock

Zuc. Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate mousse

$8.00Out of stock

Peach crisp

$5.00Out of stock

Vegan Cupcakes

$3.25Out of stock

Vegan Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Vegan Lemon Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Key lime Cream PIe

$8.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Izzy cans

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

S, Pellegrino

$5.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Berry Lemonade

$5.00Out of stock

La Colombe Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Orange juice

$5.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.50

La Colombe Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

La Colombe Espresso single

$2.00

La Colombe Espresso double

$4.00

Spicy Chai Latte

$5.00

Cider

$8.00

Large Pellegrino

$8.00

La Colombe Oatmilk vanilla Latte

$7.00

Spicy Chai Dirty Latee

$7.00

Sauces

Side of Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side of Black Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side of Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side of Blood Orange Dressing

$0.50

Side of marinara

$1.00

Veganaise

$0.50

Special

Wild Style Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Kanabkabob

$17.00Out of stock

Egg plant Parm

$17.00Out of stock

Retail

Jewlery

Rings

$10.00

Stickers

Cat Pizza Sticker

$5.00

Extra

Cookie Jar Mix

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Peekaboo Kitchen was created by four friends and long time veterans of Best Friends Animal Society to introduce great vegetarian food to southern Utah. Artisanal wood fired pizza, Impossible and Beyond Meat burgers, hot sandwiches, entrees, salads, extraordinary homemade desserts, beer, wine, full bar.

Website

Location

233 W Center St, Kanab, UT 84741

Directions

Gallery
Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen image
Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wild Thyme Cafe - Kanab, Utah
orange star4.6 • 952
198 S 100 E Kanab, UT 84741
View restaurantnext
Havana Cabana
orange starNo Reviews
310 S 100 E Suite 1 Kanab, UT 84741
View restaurantnext
Camp Outpost Zion
orange star4.5 • 138
709 Zion Park Blvd Springdale, UT 84767
View restaurantnext
Anthera - 281 Zion Park Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
281 Zion Park Blvd SPRINGDALE, UT 84767
View restaurantnext
Spotted Dog - 428 Zion Park Blvd
orange star4.5 • 4,230
428 Zion Park Blvd SPRINGDALE, UT 84767
View restaurantnext
Bumbleberry Bakery - 897 Zion Park Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
897 Zion Park Blvd SPRINGDALE, UT 84767
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kanab

Wild Thyme Cafe - Kanab, Utah
orange star4.6 • 952
198 S 100 E Kanab, UT 84741
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kanab
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cedar City
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)
Flagstaff
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston