Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen
1,747 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Peekaboo Kitchen was created by four friends and long time veterans of Best Friends Animal Society to introduce great vegetarian food to southern Utah. Artisanal wood fired pizza, Impossible and Beyond Meat burgers, hot sandwiches, entrees, salads, extraordinary homemade desserts, beer, wine, full bar.
Location
233 W Center St, Kanab, UT 84741
Gallery