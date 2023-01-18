Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peekskill Brewery 47 s Water st

review star

No reviews yet

47 s Water st

Peekskill, NY 10566

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Daily Specials

Blackened Salmon Salad

$18.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.95

Lentil Soup

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewery and Full-service Restaurant located on the Peekskill Riverfront District

Website

Location

47 s Water st, Peekskill, NY 10566

Directions

Gallery
Peekskill Brewery image
Peekskill Brewery image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gleason's
orange star4.3 • 329
911 South st Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Rocco's Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Division Street Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Birdsall House
orange star4.2 • 1,708
970 Main St Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Peekskill SmokeHouse - 15 N. Division Street
orange starNo Reviews
15 N. Division Street Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
RameNesque - 1008 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1008 Main St Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
The Central - 300 Railroad ave
orange starNo Reviews
300 Railroad ave Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peekskill

Birdsall House
orange star4.2 • 1,708
970 Main St Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Gleason's
orange star4.3 • 329
911 South st Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
River Outpost Brewing Co. and Fin & Brew
orange star4.5 • 258
5 John Walsh Blvd Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
NY Firehouse Grille - 63 Welcher Ave
orange star4.0 • 184
63 Welcher Ave Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peekskill
Croton On Hudson
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Kisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Nyack
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston