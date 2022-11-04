Main picView gallery

Peekskill SmokeHouse 15 N. Division Street

15 N. Division Street

Peekskill, NY 10566

Order Again

Popular Items

SmokeHouse Mac and Cheese
Burned Ends
ST Louis Spare Rib

Appetizers

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.00

Cheesy Chili Dip

$12.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00
Burned Ends

Burned Ends

$10.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

SmokeHouse Mac and Cheese

$7.50
Pork Belly Burned Ends

Pork Belly Burned Ends

$10.00

Brisket Tortillas

$10.00

Chicken Tortillas

$10.00

Pulled Pork Tortillas

$10.00

Meat A La Carte

Brisket

$20.00+

Smoked Brisket

Pulled Pork

$13.50+

Smoked Chicken

$15.00+

Smoked Beef Sausages

$9.00

ST Louis Spare Rib

$20.00+

Beef Short Rib

$39.00

Sold per Rib Bone, comes over 1 pound of beef.

Smokehouse Platters

Smokehouse Platter for two

$49.50

Smokehouse platter for 1

$38.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Burgers

Home made burger made from Angus Brisket. Comes with lettuce, tomato and onions on the side.

Brisket Burger

$16.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.00

Made with Romain, Spring Mix, Shredded Carrots and Tomatoes. Seasoned with Balsamic Dressing, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper. Either served with Balsamic, Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Texas Ranger Chick Pea Salad

$14.00

Made with Chickpeas, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Chopped Olives, Crumbled feta. Dressing: Lemon Vinaigrette. Olive Oil, White wine vinegar, lemon juice, parsley, salt and pepper.

Smokehouse Salad

$14.00

Please let us know if you have a food allergy. Some food items contain allergens. Made with Arugula and Romain Salad. Topped with dry roasted Sliced Almonds, Dried cranberries and shaved parmesan. Served with balsamic dressing on the side.

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$4.50

Broccoli Slaw

$4.50

Fries

$4.50

Baked Beans

$4.50

Potato Salad

$4.50

Corn Bread

$2.50

Brussel Sprouts

$4.50

White Claw

White Claw Watermelon

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15 N. Division Street, Peekskill, NY 10566

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

