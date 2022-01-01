Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville

No reviews yet

32 South State Route 157

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Wings*
Prosciutto Involtini*
Pepperoni Pizza*

Soft Drinks To-Go

32oz Fountain

$1.50

Add a 32oz Fountain soda to your order

Fitz's Rootbeer

Fitz's Rootbeer

$3.25

Enjoy a local Craft Soda from the Delmar Loop

Fitz's Orange Soda

Fitz's Orange Soda

$3.25

Bringing a St Louis tradition to Edwardsville

16 oz Minas Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

16 oz Minas Drip Coffee

$4.00

Shared Plates*

As the name would suggest, they are perfect for sharing and a great way to start your meal at Peel.
Garlic Cheese Ciabatta*

Garlic Cheese Ciabatta*

$10.00

wood fired ciabatta, garlic chive butter, mozzarella, fresh oregano, served with marinara and parmesan cream

Pretzel Rolls*

Pretzel Rolls*

$9.00

our house made recipe served with parmesan cream and spicy mustard sauce

Prosciutto Involtini*

Prosciutto Involtini*

$16.00

involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, fresh basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream, and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil

Pizza Bianca*

Pizza Bianca*

$12.00

mozzarella, fontina, parmesan on garlic oil with basil served with side of marinara

Potato Wedges and Dips

Potato Wedges and Dips

$9.00

hand cut crispy potato wedges, gremolata, spiced ketchup, aji verde, andalouse

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

cornmeal breaded haddock, cilantro, pico de gallo, cojita cheese, and aji verde

Wood Fired Spinach and Crab Dip

Wood Fired Spinach and Crab Dip

$14.00

Spinach, artichoke, and crab dip wood fired and served with pita chips

Pizzas*

WOOD FIRED PIZZA We cook in a Mugnaini-built wood-burning oven. We use white and red oak for its clean taste, high BTUs (British thermal units) and mild ash bed. All of our pizzas are cooked to perfection at a consistent 800 degrees. The blaze of the oven leaves its unique mark on all of our foods like our signature charred bubble on the crust of our pizzas.
Bacon Pickle Pizza

Bacon Pickle Pizza

$17.00

house made pickles, ranch, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed red pepper, and fresh dill

Bacon Potato Pizza*

Bacon Potato Pizza*

$18.00

Bacon, fingerling potatoes, cheddar, parmesan cream, finished with fresh chives and sour cream.

BBQ Chicken Pizza*

BBQ Chicken Pizza*

$17.00

wood fired chicken, peel bbq, mozzarella, hickory smoked cheddar, red onions, cilantro

Buffalo Pizza*

Buffalo Pizza*

$17.00

Wood fired chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, finished with ranch and celery.

BYO Calzone*

BYO Calzone*

$14.00

Includes mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and your choice of marinara or parmesan cream sauces on the side.

BYO Pizza*

BYO Pizza*

$14.00

Includes sauce, mozzarella. Add any toppings you would like (extra charge).

Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Popper

Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Popper

$18.00

chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapeno cream cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, polonaise bread crumbs

Chicken Gorgonzola Pizza*

Chicken Gorgonzola Pizza*

$18.00

baby spinach, gorgonzola, red onions, and wood fired chicken on sun-dried tomato pesto and parmesan cream mix

Formaggio Pizza*

Formaggio Pizza*

$16.00

Mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh oregano.

Hot Honey and Pepperoni Pizza

Hot Honey and Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, spicy pepperoni, hot honey, and basil

Jerk Chicken Pizza

Jerk Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Caribbean Mango bbq, wood fired chicken, mozzarella, and black beans finished with mangos and cilantro

Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza*

Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza*

$19.00

Maple bourbon pork, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, maple bourbon glaze.

Margherita Pizza*

Margherita Pizza*

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

Pepperoni Pizza*

Pepperoni Pizza*

$16.00

Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.

Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza*

Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza*

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, wood fired pineapple, red onion.

Prosciutto Pizza*

Prosciutto Pizza*

$18.00

Prosciutto, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic olive oil, fontina, parmesan roasted garlic, fresh rosemary.

Ricotta Pizza*

Ricotta Pizza*

$17.00

Italian sausage, wild mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Sausage Pizza*

Sausage Pizza*

$16.00

Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.

Trio Pizza*

Trio Pizza*

$18.00

Coppa ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.

Vegan Taco Pizza

Vegan Taco Pizza

$19.00

taco seasoned quinoa, vegan mozzarella, garlic olive oil, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest crema

Wild Mushroom Pizza*

Wild Mushroom Pizza*

$18.00

cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream

Pastas

Taking a break from pizza today? Enjoy one of these perfectly filling pasta dishes.
Full Buffalo Mac & Cheese*

Full Buffalo Mac & Cheese*

$22.00

our classic mac & cheese with wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery

Side Buffalo Mac & Cheese*

Side Buffalo Mac & Cheese*

$11.00

our classic mac & cheese with wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery

Full Mac & Cheese*

Full Mac & Cheese*

$16.00

house made macaroni gratin wood fired with fontina cheese

Side Mac & Cheese*

Side Mac & Cheese*

$8.00

house made macaroni gratin wood fired with fontina cheese

Blackened Shrimp Linguine

Blackened Shrimp Linguine

$18.00

wood fired trinity, cajun cream sauce, blackened shrimp, gremolata, garlic ciabatta bread

Bucatini Pomodoro

Bucatini Pomodoro

$16.00

light pasta, with tomato, garlic, basil, and parmesan cheese served with garlic ciabatta bread

Side Salads*

The smaller version of our very popular salads will still fill you up and makes the perfect complement to one of our pizzas.
Side Apple Gorgonzola*

Side Apple Gorgonzola*

$10.00

Baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans and maple cider vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad*

Side Caesar Salad*

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.

Side House Salad*

Side House Salad*

$10.00

Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, red onions, roma tomatoes, smoked tomato vinaigrette.

Side Italian Chopped

Side Italian Chopped

$12.00

romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Full Salads*

A generous portion that is perfect to share or have as an entree.
Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad*

Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad*

$20.00

Baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans and maple cider vinaigrette.

Full Caesar Salad*

Full Caesar Salad*

$20.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.

Full House Salad*

Full House Salad*

$20.00

Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.

Full Mixed Greens Salad

$20.00

Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, red onions, roma tomatoes, smoked tomato vinaigrette.

Full Italian Chopped Salad

Full Italian Chopped Salad

$24.00

romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Cups of Soup*

Choose from our standards, Smoked Tomato Bisque and Wild Mushroom or one of our seasonal offerings. A cup of our soup is a great pairing with a salad or sandwich.
Cup-Smoked Tomato Bisque*

Cup-Smoked Tomato Bisque*

$6.00

A cup of our house made smoked tomato bisque garnished with croutons, parmesan, and basil.

Cup-Wild Mushroom Soup*

Cup-Wild Mushroom Soup*

$6.00

A cup of our house made cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, shitake, and oyster mushrooms garnished with fresh thyme.

Bowls of Soup*

A bowl of our soup can be a great starter or a meal of its own. Choose from Smoked Tomato Bisque, Wild Mushroom or one of our featured soups (changes periodically).
Bowl-Smoked Tomato Bisque*

Bowl-Smoked Tomato Bisque*

$12.00

A bowl of our house made smoked tomato bisque garnished with croutons, parmesan, and basil.

Bowl-Wild Mushroom Soup*

Bowl-Wild Mushroom Soup*

$12.00

A bowl of our house made cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, shitake, and oyster mushrooms garnished with fresh thyme.

Wood Fired Wings*

Our fresh jumbo wings are wood-fired at a blistering 800 degrees, and made with our house dry-rub, and a touch of extra virgin olive oil. While the wings are roasting by the open flames of our Mugnaini oven, brilliant flavors develop. The smoke and intense heat produces an addicting taste and texture that’s even better once tossed in one of our house-made signature sauces.
6 Wings*

6 Wings*

$12.00

A healthier approach to wings. Six house rub wood fired wings, one flavor.

12 Wings*

12 Wings*

$24.00

A healthier approach to wings. Twelve of our house rub wood fired wings, one flavor.

12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2*

12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2*

$24.00

A healthier approach to wings. Twelve of our house rub wings, two flavors.

Sandwiches

At Peel, we believe the best part about a sandwich is the bread it is made with. Every morning, our baking staff produces our breads from scratch by crafting our ciabatta bread with its unique crust and hand forming thousands of pretzel rolls. Our focaccia bread is wood-fired with extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, and grey salt. All of our fresh bread options are constructed to be enjoyed by you.
Italian Club

Italian Club

$16.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, arugula, basil aioli on a rosemary focaccia.

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$16.00

Seasoned slow cooked beef in au jus, with house made giardiniera served on a hoagie

Pub Burger and Chips

Pub Burger and Chips

$17.00

8 oz steak burger, irish white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, roma tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, brioche

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.00

corn meal breaded haddock, jalapeno slaw, brioche, hand cut crispy potato wedges

Wood Fired Italian Sub

Wood Fired Italian Sub

$17.00

geo salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, arugula, pepperoncini peppers, roasted garlic aioli, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, house made ciabatta

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

spicy breaded chicken breast, house made pickles, mayo on a toasted brioche bun

Desserts

Is there a better way to cap off a meal than a sweet treat? Enjoy one (or two) of these delicious desserts.
Nutella S'Mores Pizza

Nutella S'Mores Pizza

$11.00

End your meal the right way! The always popular Nutella S'Mores pizza will melt in your mouth and make you happy you said "yes" to dessert.

Mini Nutella S'Mores Pizza

Mini Nutella S'Mores Pizza

$6.00

A 7 inch version of our classic dessert pizza. Chocolate hazelnut spread, wood fired marshmallows, graham crackers.

Vanilla Malt Cheesecake

Vanilla Malt Cheesecake

$7.00

Classic vanilla cheesecake with malted milk and a vanilla cream cookie crust. Topped with chocolate hard shell and finished with chantilly cream and malted milk balls

Apple Crisp Involtini 6 piece

Apple Crisp Involtini 6 piece

$6.00

caramelized apples and pecan streusel served with a maple caramel dipping sauce

Apple Crisp Involtini 12 piece

Apple Crisp Involtini 12 piece

$12.00

caramelized apples and pecan streusel served with a maple caramel dipping sauce

Pumpkin Cake

Pumpkin Cake

$8.00

House made pumpkin spiced cake with layers of cream cheese frosting. Garnished with candied pecans.

Kids Menu

We offer a variety of choices for the little ones that will make even the pickiest of children very excited.
K-Cheese Pizza

K-Cheese Pizza

$6.00

a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce

K-Grilled Cheese

K-Grilled Cheese

$5.00

toasted white bread with american cheese

K-Macaroni & Cheese

K-Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired

K-Spaghetti

K-Spaghetti

$5.00

spaghetti noodles with your choice of marinara, alfredo, butter or garlic chive butter

K-Turkey Sliders

K-Turkey Sliders

$6.00Out of stock

two pretzel rolls with turkey, mayonnaise, american cheese

Sides

If you're still feeling hungry or just want a side order of our popular Mac n' Cheese, these side items will do the trick
Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$4.00

House made ciabatta baked fresh daily with your choice of butter or olive oil.

Lasagna Bread

Lasagna Bread

$2.00

House made ciiabatta bread, wood fired with garlic olive oil and parmesan

Focaccia

Focaccia

$4.00

Baked fresh to order rosemary focaccia

Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$4.00

4 ounces of house rub chicken breast.

Full Chicken

Full Chicken

$8.00

8 ounces of house rub wood fired chicken breast

Side Gulf Shrimp

Side Gulf Shrimp

$6.00

Gulf Shrimp cooked with garlic chive butter

Full Gulf Shrimp

Full Gulf Shrimp

$11.00

Gulf Shrimp cooked with garlic chive butter

Side Veggies with Ranch

Side Veggies with Ranch

$1.50

An assortment of carrot sticks , cucumber slices, and celery sticks served with house ranch dressing.

Side-Fruit Cup

Side-Fruit Cup

$1.50

A mix of fresh pineapple, strawberries, and blueberries.

Side-Blue Cheese Dressing

Side-Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

freshly crumbled gorgonzola mixed with our house ranch dressing.

Side Parm Cream

Side Parm Cream

$0.50

Our "to die for" house made parmesan cream sauce

Side-Ranch

Side-Ranch

$0.50

our infamous ranch dressing

Bulk Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

Bulk Balsamic Reduction

$14.50+

served cold and your choice of 16 oz or 32 oz

Bulk Caesar Dressing

Bulk Caesar Dressing

$5.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk House Vinaigrette

Bulk House Vinaigrette

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Maple Cider Vinaigrette

Bulk Maple Cider Vinaigrette

$7.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Marinara

Bulk Marinara

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Parmesan Cream

Bulk Parmesan Cream

$7.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Pizza Sauce

Bulk Pizza Sauce

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Ranch

Bulk Ranch

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Tomato Bisque

Bulk Tomato Bisque

$8.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup

Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup

$8.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Spicy Mustard

$4.00+

Merchandise

Peel Glassware (Select)

Peel Glassware (Select)

$5.00

Choose from one of our exclusive glassware options

Minas Coffee Whole Bean

Minas Coffee Whole Bean

$12.00

12 oz - 100% Arabica Coffee Medium / Dark Roast: Smooth, silky body with natural notes & aromas of chocolate, cocoa, sweet caramel and subtle honey

Minas Coffee Grounds

Minas Coffee Grounds

$12.00

12 oz - 100% Arabica Coffee Medium / Dark Roast: Smooth, silky body with natural notes & aromas of chocolate, cocoa, sweet caramel and subtle honey

Large Peel Dog Treats

$6.00

Small Peel Dog Treats

$6.00

Frozen Pizzas and Cheese Cakes

Frozen Chocolate Strawberry cheesecake

Frozen Chocolate Strawberry cheesecake

$24.00

strawberry marmalade, chocolate ganache, graham cracker crust

Frozen Cookies And Cream

$25.00Out of stock

Frozen Turtle Cheesecake

$25.00

Peel Drafts

GR-Alterior Motive

GR-Alterior Motive

$20.00

ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Brewed in the traditional Norther German style originating from the 1600’s. Deep copper colored, cool fermented, and cold conditioned. Clean tasting beer with a slight hop bitterness at the end. The aroma is sweet with hints of caramel, toffee and bread in the background. This beer has a slight dry finish and offers a smooth mouthfeel.

GR-Belgian Strong Ale

GR-Belgian Strong Ale

$20.00

ABV: 9.06% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND An appealing orchard aroma releases through the white lacing of this bright golden brew. Peel’s Belgian Strong Ale has subtle hints of clove and orange that greets the palate, supported by a light, earthy farmhouse aroma. Vibrant carbonation prickles the tongue as the beer washes back. An undercurrent of soft, bready malts supports the accents while an intense, yet satisfying finish cleanses the tongue.

GR-Blood Orange Wheat

GR-Blood Orange Wheat

$20.00

ABV: 5.66% IBU: 12.6 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND A refreshing wheat ale brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. A generous amount of blood orange juice was added post fermentation, producing a mild, sweet finish with a hint of spice from the toasted coriander.

GR-Lightsabre

$20.00

Welcome to the transition, this beer is a perfect option for craft drinkers looking for a lighter option while still providing more flavor then other "go-tos". Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.

GR-Perception IPA

GR-Perception IPA

$20.00

ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 Style: New England IPA Perception is purposely unfiltered and cloudy NEIPA that has a softer mouthfeel and lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPA’s. The use of English yeast and sweeter hop strains yield an IPA that has a juicy tropical aroma and flavor opposite of traditional IPA’s that usually burst with citrusy and pine-forward hops.

GR-Tropical Dollop

$20.00

GR- Beachcomber

$20.00

GR-Pinky and The Brain

$24.00

GR-Oktoberfest

$20.00

GR-Moonlight IPA

$20.00
Refill 64oz - Alterior Motive

Refill 64oz - Alterior Motive

$15.00

Bring in your empty 64oz growler and we will fill it at a reduced price.

Refill 64oz - Belgian Strong Ale

Refill 64oz - Belgian Strong Ale

$15.00

Bring in your empty 64oz growler and we will fill it at a reduced price.

Refill 64oz - Blood Orange Wheat

Refill 64oz - Blood Orange Wheat

$15.00

Bring in your empty 64oz growler and we will fill it at a reduced price.

Refill 64oz - Lightsabre

$15.00

Welcome to the transition, this beer is a perfect option for craft drinkers looking for a lighter option while still providing more flavor then other "go-tos". Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.

Refill 64oz - Perception IPA

Refill 64oz - Perception IPA

$15.00

Bring in your empty 64oz growler and we will fill it at a reduced price.

Refill 64oz- Beachcomber

$15.00

Refill 64oz - Pinky and The Brain

$18.00

Refill 64oz - Oktoberfest

$15.00

Refill 64oz - Moonlight

$15.00
Crower - ALTerior Motive

Crower - ALTerior Motive

$10.00

Sealed 32oz aluminum can ready to go!

Crowler - Belgian Strong Ale

Crowler - Belgian Strong Ale

$10.00

Sealed 32oz aluminum can ready to go!

Crowler - Blood Orange Wheat

Crowler - Blood Orange Wheat

$10.00

Sealed 32oz aluminum can ready to go!

Crowler - Lightsabre

$10.00

Welcome to the transition, this beer is a perfect option for craft drinkers looking for a lighter option while still providing more flavor then other "go-tos". Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.

Crowler - Perception IPA

Crowler - Perception IPA

$10.00

Sealed 32oz aluminum can ready to go!

Crowler - Tropical Dollop

$10.00

Crowler- Beachcomber

$10.00

Crowler - Pinky and The Brain

$12.00

Crowler-Oktoberfest

$10.00

Crowler - Moonlight IPA

$10.00
All hours
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location

32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Directions

