- Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
32 South State Route 157
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Popular Items
Would you like togo silverware
Soft Drinks To-Go
Shared Plates*
Garlic Cheese Ciabatta*
wood fired ciabatta, garlic chive butter, mozzarella, fresh oregano, served with marinara and parmesan cream
Pretzel Rolls*
our house made recipe served with parmesan cream and spicy mustard sauce
Prosciutto Involtini*
involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella, fresh basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream, and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil
Pizza Bianca*
mozzarella, fontina, parmesan on garlic oil with basil served with side of marinara
Potato Wedges and Dips
hand cut crispy potato wedges, gremolata, spiced ketchup, aji verde, andalouse
Fish Tacos
cornmeal breaded haddock, cilantro, pico de gallo, cojita cheese, and aji verde
Wood Fired Spinach and Crab Dip
Spinach, artichoke, and crab dip wood fired and served with pita chips
Pizzas*
Bacon Pickle Pizza
house made pickles, ranch, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed red pepper, and fresh dill
Bacon Potato Pizza*
Bacon, fingerling potatoes, cheddar, parmesan cream, finished with fresh chives and sour cream.
BBQ Chicken Pizza*
wood fired chicken, peel bbq, mozzarella, hickory smoked cheddar, red onions, cilantro
Buffalo Pizza*
Wood fired chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, finished with ranch and celery.
BYO Calzone*
Includes mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and your choice of marinara or parmesan cream sauces on the side.
BYO Pizza*
Includes sauce, mozzarella. Add any toppings you would like (extra charge).
Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Popper
chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapeno cream cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, polonaise bread crumbs
Chicken Gorgonzola Pizza*
baby spinach, gorgonzola, red onions, and wood fired chicken on sun-dried tomato pesto and parmesan cream mix
Formaggio Pizza*
Mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh oregano.
Hot Honey and Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, spicy pepperoni, hot honey, and basil
Jerk Chicken Pizza
Caribbean Mango bbq, wood fired chicken, mozzarella, and black beans finished with mangos and cilantro
Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza*
Maple bourbon pork, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, maple bourbon glaze.
Margherita Pizza*
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Pepperoni Pizza*
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza*
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, wood fired pineapple, red onion.
Prosciutto Pizza*
Prosciutto, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic olive oil, fontina, parmesan roasted garlic, fresh rosemary.
Ricotta Pizza*
Italian sausage, wild mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Sausage Pizza*
Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Trio Pizza*
Coppa ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Vegan Taco Pizza
taco seasoned quinoa, vegan mozzarella, garlic olive oil, lettuce, pico de gallo, southwest crema
Wild Mushroom Pizza*
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
Pastas
Full Buffalo Mac & Cheese*
our classic mac & cheese with wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery
Side Buffalo Mac & Cheese*
our classic mac & cheese with wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery
Full Mac & Cheese*
house made macaroni gratin wood fired with fontina cheese
Side Mac & Cheese*
house made macaroni gratin wood fired with fontina cheese
Blackened Shrimp Linguine
wood fired trinity, cajun cream sauce, blackened shrimp, gremolata, garlic ciabatta bread
Bucatini Pomodoro
light pasta, with tomato, garlic, basil, and parmesan cheese served with garlic ciabatta bread
Side Salads*
Side Apple Gorgonzola*
Baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans and maple cider vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad*
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.
Side House Salad*
Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
Side Mixed Greens Salad
Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, red onions, roma tomatoes, smoked tomato vinaigrette.
Side Italian Chopped
romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Full Salads*
Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad*
Baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans and maple cider vinaigrette.
Full Caesar Salad*
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.
Full House Salad*
Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
Full Mixed Greens Salad
Kalamata olives, artichokes, feta, red onions, roma tomatoes, smoked tomato vinaigrette.
Full Italian Chopped Salad
romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onion, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Cups of Soup*
Bowls of Soup*
Wood Fired Wings*
Sandwiches
Italian Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, arugula, basil aioli on a rosemary focaccia.
Italian Beef Sandwich
Seasoned slow cooked beef in au jus, with house made giardiniera served on a hoagie
Pub Burger and Chips
8 oz steak burger, irish white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, roma tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, brioche
Fish and Chips
corn meal breaded haddock, jalapeno slaw, brioche, hand cut crispy potato wedges
Wood Fired Italian Sub
geo salami, pepperoni, provolone, tomato, arugula, pepperoncini peppers, roasted garlic aioli, parmesan, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, house made ciabatta
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
spicy breaded chicken breast, house made pickles, mayo on a toasted brioche bun
Desserts
Nutella S'Mores Pizza
End your meal the right way! The always popular Nutella S'Mores pizza will melt in your mouth and make you happy you said "yes" to dessert.
Mini Nutella S'Mores Pizza
A 7 inch version of our classic dessert pizza. Chocolate hazelnut spread, wood fired marshmallows, graham crackers.
Vanilla Malt Cheesecake
Classic vanilla cheesecake with malted milk and a vanilla cream cookie crust. Topped with chocolate hard shell and finished with chantilly cream and malted milk balls
Apple Crisp Involtini 6 piece
caramelized apples and pecan streusel served with a maple caramel dipping sauce
Apple Crisp Involtini 12 piece
caramelized apples and pecan streusel served with a maple caramel dipping sauce
Pumpkin Cake
House made pumpkin spiced cake with layers of cream cheese frosting. Garnished with candied pecans.
Kids Menu
K-Cheese Pizza
a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce
K-Grilled Cheese
toasted white bread with american cheese
K-Macaroni & Cheese
our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired
K-Spaghetti
spaghetti noodles with your choice of marinara, alfredo, butter or garlic chive butter
K-Turkey Sliders
two pretzel rolls with turkey, mayonnaise, american cheese
Sides
Ciabatta
House made ciabatta baked fresh daily with your choice of butter or olive oil.
Lasagna Bread
House made ciiabatta bread, wood fired with garlic olive oil and parmesan
Focaccia
Baked fresh to order rosemary focaccia
Side Chicken
4 ounces of house rub chicken breast.
Full Chicken
8 ounces of house rub wood fired chicken breast
Side Gulf Shrimp
Gulf Shrimp cooked with garlic chive butter
Full Gulf Shrimp
Gulf Shrimp cooked with garlic chive butter
Side Veggies with Ranch
An assortment of carrot sticks , cucumber slices, and celery sticks served with house ranch dressing.
Side-Fruit Cup
A mix of fresh pineapple, strawberries, and blueberries.
Side-Blue Cheese Dressing
freshly crumbled gorgonzola mixed with our house ranch dressing.
Side Parm Cream
Our "to die for" house made parmesan cream sauce
Side-Ranch
our infamous ranch dressing
Bulk Soups, Sauces, and Dressings
Bulk Balsamic Reduction
served cold and your choice of 16 oz or 32 oz
Bulk Caesar Dressing
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk House Vinaigrette
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Maple Cider Vinaigrette
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Marinara
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Parmesan Cream
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Pizza Sauce
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Ranch
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Tomato Bisque
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Spicy Mustard
Merchandise
Peel Glassware (Select)
Choose from one of our exclusive glassware options
Minas Coffee Whole Bean
12 oz - 100% Arabica Coffee Medium / Dark Roast: Smooth, silky body with natural notes & aromas of chocolate, cocoa, sweet caramel and subtle honey
Minas Coffee Grounds
12 oz - 100% Arabica Coffee Medium / Dark Roast: Smooth, silky body with natural notes & aromas of chocolate, cocoa, sweet caramel and subtle honey
Large Peel Dog Treats
Small Peel Dog Treats
Frozen Pizzas and Cheese Cakes
Peel Drafts
GR-Alterior Motive
ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Brewed in the traditional Norther German style originating from the 1600’s. Deep copper colored, cool fermented, and cold conditioned. Clean tasting beer with a slight hop bitterness at the end. The aroma is sweet with hints of caramel, toffee and bread in the background. This beer has a slight dry finish and offers a smooth mouthfeel.
GR-Belgian Strong Ale
ABV: 9.06% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND An appealing orchard aroma releases through the white lacing of this bright golden brew. Peel’s Belgian Strong Ale has subtle hints of clove and orange that greets the palate, supported by a light, earthy farmhouse aroma. Vibrant carbonation prickles the tongue as the beer washes back. An undercurrent of soft, bready malts supports the accents while an intense, yet satisfying finish cleanses the tongue.
GR-Blood Orange Wheat
ABV: 5.66% IBU: 12.6 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND A refreshing wheat ale brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. A generous amount of blood orange juice was added post fermentation, producing a mild, sweet finish with a hint of spice from the toasted coriander.
GR-Lightsabre
Welcome to the transition, this beer is a perfect option for craft drinkers looking for a lighter option while still providing more flavor then other "go-tos". Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.
GR-Perception IPA
ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 Style: New England IPA Perception is purposely unfiltered and cloudy NEIPA that has a softer mouthfeel and lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPA’s. The use of English yeast and sweeter hop strains yield an IPA that has a juicy tropical aroma and flavor opposite of traditional IPA’s that usually burst with citrusy and pine-forward hops.
GR-Tropical Dollop
GR- Beachcomber
GR-Pinky and The Brain
GR-Oktoberfest
GR-Moonlight IPA
Refill 64oz - Alterior Motive
Bring in your empty 64oz growler and we will fill it at a reduced price.
Refill 64oz - Belgian Strong Ale
Bring in your empty 64oz growler and we will fill it at a reduced price.
Refill 64oz - Blood Orange Wheat
Bring in your empty 64oz growler and we will fill it at a reduced price.
Refill 64oz - Lightsabre
Welcome to the transition, this beer is a perfect option for craft drinkers looking for a lighter option while still providing more flavor then other "go-tos". Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.
Refill 64oz - Perception IPA
Bring in your empty 64oz growler and we will fill it at a reduced price.
Refill 64oz- Beachcomber
Refill 64oz - Pinky and The Brain
Refill 64oz - Oktoberfest
Refill 64oz - Moonlight
Crower - ALTerior Motive
Sealed 32oz aluminum can ready to go!
Crowler - Belgian Strong Ale
Sealed 32oz aluminum can ready to go!
Crowler - Blood Orange Wheat
Sealed 32oz aluminum can ready to go!
Crowler - Lightsabre
Welcome to the transition, this beer is a perfect option for craft drinkers looking for a lighter option while still providing more flavor then other "go-tos". Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.
Crowler - Perception IPA
Sealed 32oz aluminum can ready to go!
Crowler - Tropical Dollop
Crowler- Beachcomber
Crowler - Pinky and The Brain
Crowler-Oktoberfest
Crowler - Moonlight IPA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!
32 South State Route 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025