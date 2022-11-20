Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery O'Fallon
104 South Cherry Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
32 oz. Soft Drinks To-go
Shared Plates
Blackened Mahi Street Tacos
grilled mahi, chile cumin grilled tortillas, old bay coleslaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, sriracha aioli, cilantro, lime
Fried Chicken Street Tacos
flour tortilla, buttermilk fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, house made pickles, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, aji verde
Garlic Cheese Ciabatta
Sliced ciabatta topped with garlic chive butter, mozzarella cheese and fresh oregano,then wood fired. Served with marinara and parmesan cream.
Potato Wedges And Dips
hand cut crispy potato wedges, gremolata, spiced ketchup, aji verde, andalouse
Pretzel Rolls
Our house recipe served with parmesan cream and spicy mustard sauce.
Prosciutto Involtini
Our famous involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella and basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Wood fired artichokes, baby spinach, chive cream cheese, parmesan, topped with fontina cheese and served with house seasoned spiced chips
Side Salads
Side House Salad
Mixed green, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.
Side Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Baby spinach, granny smith apples, Gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, maple cider vinaigrette
Side Pear Raspberry Salad
romaine, raspberries, anjou pears, feta cheese, pistachios, creamy poppyseed dressing
Full Salads
Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Baby spinach, granny smith apples, Gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, maple cider vinaigrette.
Full Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.
Full House Salad
Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
Full Pear Raspberry Salad
romaine, raspberries, anjou pears, feta cheese, pistachios, creamy poppyseed dressing
Orange Chicken Salad
Crispy orange chicken, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, almonds, mandarin oranges, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, green onions, ramen, honey sesame vinaigrette
Soups
Cup- Smoked Tomato Bisque
Our creamy house made smoked tomato bisque served with parmesan, basil and house made croutons
Bowl- Smoked Tomato Bisque
Our creamy house made smoked tomato bisque served with parmesan, basil and house made croutons
Cup- Wild Mushroom Soup
Creamy House made with oyster, cremini, and shiitake mushrooms, served with fresh thyme
Bowl- Wild Mushroom Soup
Creamy House made with oyster, cremini, and shiitake mushrooms, served with fresh thyme
Cup- Broccoli Cheddar
Bowl- Broccoli Cheddar
Wood Fired Wings
Pizzas
Grecian Pizza
Feta cheese, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, sun-dried tomato pesto, extra virgin olive oil.
Bacon Potato Pizza
Bacon, fingerling potatoes, cheddar, parmesan cream. Finished with fresh chives and sour cream.
Balsamic Chicken Pizza
Wood fired chicken, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, balsamic reduction, roasted garlic olive oil, fresh basil.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
wood fired chicken, peel bbq, mozzarella, hickory smoked cheddar, red onions, cilantro
Bolognese Pizza
Bolognese sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed red pepper flakes, fresh thyme, oregano, basil
Buffalo Pizza
Wood fired chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, finished with celery and ranch,
BYO Pizza
Includes sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Calzone
Includes ricotta and mozzarella cheese and your choice of parmesan cream or marinara sauce on the side.
Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Popper
chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapeno cream cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, polonaise bread crumbs
Coppa Pizza
Coppa ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Formaggio Pizza
Mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh oregano.
Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza
Maple bourbon pork, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, maple bourbon glaze.
Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Bacon and Pickle Pizza
House made pickles, ranch, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed red pepper, fresh dill
Prosciutto Pizza
Prosciutto, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic olive oil, fontina, parmesan, roasted garlic, fresh rosemary.
Ricotta Pizza
Italian sausage, wild mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Sausage Pizza
Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Gulf shrimp, garlic chive butter, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, gremolata.
Trio Pizza
Coppa ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Wild Mushroom Pizza
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
Pastas
Full Buffalo Mac
Wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery.
Side Buffalo Mac
wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery.
Side Mac and Cheese
our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired
Full Mac & Cheese
a full sized portion of our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired
Sandwiches
Italian Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, arugula, basil aioli on rosemary focaccia.
Blackened Shrimp PoBoy
blackened gulf shrimp, creole butter, lettuce, roma tomato, crystal aioli, toasted hoagie
Pub Burger and Wedges
8 oz steak burger, irish white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, roma tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, brioche, served with hand cut crispy potato wedges
Desserts
Nutella Smores Pizza
Nutella ganache, graham crackers, marshmallows, powdered sugar.
Mini Smores Pizza
Nutella ganache, graham crackers, marshmallows, powdered sugar.
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Rich layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse accented with mini chocolate chips. Garnished with white chocolate curls.
Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake
Classic vanilla cheesecake with the additions of orange marmalade and orange zest on a vanilla cookie crust. Finished with Chantilly cream and a fresh strawberry.
Wood Fired Apple Pie
caramelized apples, house made caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice cream topped with Hawaiian black sea salt
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Pizza
a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese
toasted white bread with american cheese
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired
Kids Spaghetti
pasta noodles with your choice of marinara, alfredo, butter or garlic chive butter
A La Carte Items
Additional Sauces
Side-Bleu Dressing
House made with crumbled gorgonzola and our house ranch
Side-Marinara
House made marinara sauce
Side-Parm Cheese
Freshly grated aged parmesan cheese
Side-Parmesan Cream
Our "to die for" house made parmesan cream sauce
Side-Ranch
Our infamous house made ranch dressing
Bulk Soups, Sauces, and Dressings
Bulk Ranch
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Parmesan Cream
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Lemon Caesar Dressing
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk House Spicy Mustard
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk House Vinaigrette
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Maple Cider Vinaigrette
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Marinara
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Pizza Sauce
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Tomato Bisque
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Peel Brewing Co
32oz Crowler Alterior Motive
ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 Brewed in the traditional Northern German style originating from the 1600’s. Deep copper colored and cool fermented and cold conditioned, clean tasting with a slight hop bitterness at the end. The aroma is sweet with hints of caramel, toffee and bread in the background. This beer has a slight dry finish and offers a smooth mouth feel.
32oz Crowler BBA
32oz Crowler Belgian Strong Ale
ABV: 9.09% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND An appealing orchard aroma releases through the white lacing of this bright golden brew. Peel’s Belgian Strong Ale has subtle hints of clove and orange that greets the palate, supported by a light, earthy farmouse aroma. Vibrant carbonation prickles the tongue as the beer washes back. An undercurrent of soft, bready malts supports the accents while an intense, yet satisfying finish cleanses the tongue.
32oz Crowler Blood Orange Wheat
ABV: 5.66% IBU: 12.6 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND A refreshing wheat ale brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. A generous amount of blood orange juice was added post fermentation, producing a mild, sweet finish with a hint of spice from the toasted coriander.
32oz Crowler Lightsabre
ABV: 4.5% IBU: 10 Style: Refreshing Ale Profile: Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.
32oz Crowler Moonlight IPA
Style: Session IPA ABV: 4.55% IBU: 57.9 Availability: Seasonal We drink it almost every night. When that ol' moon gets a-big and bright. It's a supernatural delight that provides ample citrus flavors and aromas. Malt that's slight and bitterness that don't bite. You'll keep things loose. We'll keep things light. And everybody will be dancin' in the Moonlight.
32oz Crowler Oktoberfest
32oz Crowler Perception IPA
ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Perception is purposely unfiltered and cloudy New England IPA that has a softer mouthfeel and lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPA’s. The use of English yeast and sweeter hop strains yield an IPA that has a juicy tropical aroma and flavor opposite of traditional IPA’s that usually burst with citrusy and pine-forward hops. What’s your perception?
32oz Crowler Pinky and the Brain
32oz Crowler Tropical Dollop
64oz Growler Alterior Motive
ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Brewed in the traditional Northern German style originating from the 1600’s. Deep copper colored and cool fermented and cold conditioned, clean tasting with a slight hop bitterness at the end. The aroma is sweet with hints of caramel, toffee and bread in the background. This beer has a slight dry finish and offers a smooth mouth feel.
64oz Growler BBA
64oz Growler Belgian Strong Ale
ABV: 9.09% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND An appealing orchard aroma releases through the white lacing of this bright golden brew. Peel’s Belgian Strong Ale has subtle hints of clove and orange that greets the palate, supported by a light, earthy farmouse aroma. Vibrant carbonation prickles the tongue as the beer washes back. An undercurrent of soft, bready malts supports the accents while an intense, yet satisfying finish cleanses the tongue.
64oz Growler Blood Orange Wheat
ABV: 5.66% IBU: 12.6 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND A refreshing wheat ale brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. A generous amount of blood orange juice was added post fermentation, producing a mild, sweet finish with a hint of spice from the toasted coriander
64oz Growler Lightsabre
ABV: 4.5% IBU: 10 Style: Refreshing Ale Profile: Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.
64oz Growler Moonlight IPA
Style: Session IPA ABV: 4.55% IBU: 57.9 Availability: Seasonal We drink it almost every night. When that ol' moon gets a-big and bright. It's a supernatural delight that provides ample citrus flavors and aromas. Malt that's slight and bitterness that don't bite. You'll keep things loose. We'll keep things light. And everybody will be dancin' in the Moonlight.
64oz Growler Oktoberfest
64oz Growler Perception IPA
ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Perception is purposely unfiltered and cloudy New England IPA that has a softer mouthfeel and lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPA’s. The use of English yeast and sweeter hop strains yield an IPA that has a juicy tropical aroma and flavor opposite of traditional IPA’s that usually burst with citrusy and pine-forward hops.
64oz Growler Pinky
64oz Growler Tropical Dollop
ABV: 5.42% IBU: 24 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND What could possibly be better than the combination of deep roasted malts, coffee, vanilla, and a smooth, creamy finish? Peel’s Brown Ale overflows with bold flavors woven into a very balanced and approachable beer that finishes with creamy lingering hints of chocolate, coffee, vanilla and roasted goodness. Bright floral and citrus hops peek through from time to time, adding additional layers of complexity.
64oz Refill Alterior Motive
ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Brewed in the traditional Northern German style originating from the 1600’s. Deep copper colored and cool fermented and cold conditioned, clean tasting with a slight hop bitterness at the end. The aroma is sweet with hints of caramel, toffee and bread in the background. This beer has a slight dry finish and offers a smooth mouth feel.
64oz Refill BBA
64oz Refill Belgian Strong Ale
ABV: 9.09% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND An appealing orchard aroma releases through the white lacing of this bright golden brew. Peel’s Belgian Strong Ale has subtle hints of clove and orange that greets the palate, supported by a light, earthy farmouse aroma. Vibrant carbonation prickles the tongue as the beer washes back. An undercurrent of soft, bready malts supports the accents while an intense, yet satisfying finish cleanses the tongue.
64oz Refill Blood Orange Wheat
ABV: 5.66% IBU: 12.6 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND A refreshing wheat ale brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. A generous amount of blood orange juice was added post fermentation, producing a mild, sweet finish with a hint of spice from the toasted coriander
64oz Refill Lightsabre
ABV: 4.5% IBU: 10 Style: Refreshing Ale Profile: Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.
64oz Refill Moonlight IPA
Style: Session IPA ABV: 4.55% IBU: 57.9 Availability: Seasonal We drink it almost every night. When that ol' moon gets a-big and bright. It's a supernatural delight that provides ample citrus flavors and aromas. Malt that's slight and bitterness that don't bite. You'll keep things loose. We'll keep things light. And everybody will be dancin' in the Moonlight.
64oz Refill Oktoberfest
64oz Refill Perception IPA
ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Perception is purposely unfiltered and cloudy New England IPA that has a softer mouthfeel and lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPA’s. The use of English yeast and sweeter hop strains yield an IPA that has a juicy tropical aroma and flavor opposite of traditional IPA’s that usually burst with citrusy and pine-forward hops.
64oz Refill Tropical Dollop
ABV: 5.42% IBU: 24 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND What could possibly be better than the combination of deep roasted malts, coffee, vanilla, and a smooth, creamy finish? Peel’s Brown Ale overflows with bold flavors woven into a very balanced and approachable beer that finishes with creamy lingering hints of chocolate, coffee, vanilla and roasted goodness. Bright floral and citrus hops peek through from time to time, adding additional layers of complexity.
