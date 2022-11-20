Peel Wood Fired Pizza and Brewery O'Fallon

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Kids Cheese Pizza
Fried Chicken Street Tacos

Shared Plates

As the name would suggest, they are perfect for sharing and a great way to start your meal at Peel.
Blackened Mahi Street Tacos

Blackened Mahi Street Tacos

$16.00

grilled mahi, chile cumin grilled tortillas, old bay coleslaw, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, sriracha aioli, cilantro, lime

Fried Chicken Street Tacos

Fried Chicken Street Tacos

$14.00

flour tortilla, buttermilk fried chicken, honey chipotle glaze, house made pickles, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, aji verde

Garlic Cheese Ciabatta

Garlic Cheese Ciabatta

$9.00

Sliced ciabatta topped with garlic chive butter, mozzarella cheese and fresh oregano,then wood fired. Served with marinara and parmesan cream.

Potato Wedges And Dips

Potato Wedges And Dips

$9.00

hand cut crispy potato wedges, gremolata, spiced ketchup, aji verde, andalouse

Pretzel Rolls

Pretzel Rolls

$9.00

Our house recipe served with parmesan cream and spicy mustard sauce.

Prosciutto Involtini

Prosciutto Involtini

$16.00

Our famous involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella and basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Wood fired artichokes, baby spinach, chive cream cheese, parmesan, topped with fontina cheese and served with house seasoned spiced chips

Side Salads

The smaller version of our very popular salads will still fill you up and makes the perfect complement to one of our pizzas.
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$10.00

Mixed green, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.

Side Apple Gorgonzola Salad

Side Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00

Baby spinach, granny smith apples, Gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, maple cider vinaigrette

Side Pear Raspberry Salad

Side Pear Raspberry Salad

$11.00

romaine, raspberries, anjou pears, feta cheese, pistachios, creamy poppyseed dressing

Full Salads

A generous portion that is perfect to share or have as an entree.
Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad

Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$20.00

Baby spinach, granny smith apples, Gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans, maple cider vinaigrette.

Full Caesar Salad

Full Caesar Salad

$20.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.

Full Pear Raspberry Salad

Full Pear Raspberry Salad

$22.00

romaine, raspberries, anjou pears, feta cheese, pistachios, creamy poppyseed dressing

Orange Chicken Salad

Orange Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy orange chicken, romaine, red cabbage, carrots, almonds, mandarin oranges, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, green onions, ramen, honey sesame vinaigrette

Soups

Choose from our standards, Smoked Tomato Bisque and Wild Mushroom or one of our seasonal offerings. A cup of our soup is a great pairing with a salad or sandwich.
Cup- Smoked Tomato Bisque

Cup- Smoked Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Our creamy house made smoked tomato bisque served with parmesan, basil and house made croutons

Bowl- Smoked Tomato Bisque

Bowl- Smoked Tomato Bisque

$12.00

Our creamy house made smoked tomato bisque served with parmesan, basil and house made croutons

Cup- Wild Mushroom Soup

Cup- Wild Mushroom Soup

$6.00

Creamy House made with oyster, cremini, and shiitake mushrooms, served with fresh thyme

Bowl- Wild Mushroom Soup

Bowl- Wild Mushroom Soup

$12.00

Creamy House made with oyster, cremini, and shiitake mushrooms, served with fresh thyme

Cup- Broccoli Cheddar

$6.00

Bowl- Broccoli Cheddar

$12.00

Wood Fired Wings

Our fresh jumbo wings are wood-fired at a blistering 800 degrees, and made with our house dry-rub, and a touch of extra virgin olive oil. While the wings are roasting by the open flames of our Mugnaini oven, brilliant flavors develop. The smoke and intense heat produces an addicting taste and texture that’s even better once tossed in one of our house-made signature sauces.
6 Wings

6 Wings

$12.00

Our traditional bone in wings, wood fired, and tossed in your choice of sauce.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$24.00

Our traditional bone in wings, wood fired, and tossed in your choice of sauce.

12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2

12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2

$24.00

Our traditional bone in wings, wood fired, and tossed in your choice of sauce.

Pizzas

WOOD FIRED PIZZA We cook in a Mugnaini-built wood-burning oven. We use white and red oak for its clean taste, high BTUs (British thermal units) and mild ash bed. All of our pizzas are cooked to perfection at a consistent 800 degrees. The blaze of the oven leaves its unique mark on all of our foods like our signature charred bubble on the crust of our pizzas.
Grecian Pizza

Grecian Pizza

$18.00

Feta cheese, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, sun-dried tomato pesto, extra virgin olive oil.

Bacon Potato Pizza

Bacon Potato Pizza

$18.00

Bacon, fingerling potatoes, cheddar, parmesan cream. Finished with fresh chives and sour cream.

Balsamic Chicken Pizza

Balsamic Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Wood fired chicken, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, balsamic reduction, roasted garlic olive oil, fresh basil.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

wood fired chicken, peel bbq, mozzarella, hickory smoked cheddar, red onions, cilantro

Bolognese Pizza

Bolognese Pizza

$17.00

Bolognese sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed red pepper flakes, fresh thyme, oregano, basil

Buffalo Pizza

Buffalo Pizza

$17.00

Wood fired chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, finished with celery and ranch,

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$14.00

Includes sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Calzone

Calzone

$14.00

Includes ricotta and mozzarella cheese and your choice of parmesan cream or marinara sauce on the side.

Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Popper

Chicken Bacon Jalapeno Popper

$18.00

chicken, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, jalapeno cream cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, polonaise bread crumbs

Coppa Pizza

Coppa Pizza

$16.00

Coppa ham, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.

Formaggio Pizza

Formaggio Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh oregano.

Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza

Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza

$19.00

Maple bourbon pork, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, maple bourbon glaze.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.

Bacon and Pickle Pizza

Bacon and Pickle Pizza

$17.00

House made pickles, ranch, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan, crushed red pepper, fresh dill

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic olive oil, fontina, parmesan, roasted garlic, fresh rosemary.

Ricotta Pizza

Ricotta Pizza

$17.00

Italian sausage, wild mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$20.00

Gulf shrimp, garlic chive butter, sun-dried tomatoes, mozzarella, gremolata.

Trio Pizza

Trio Pizza

$18.00

Coppa ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.

Wild Mushroom Pizza

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream

Pastas

Not in the mood for pizza or still hungry? We've got you covered with one of our mouth watering Mac n' Cheese bowls.
Full Buffalo Mac

Full Buffalo Mac

$22.00

Wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery.

Side Buffalo Mac

Side Buffalo Mac

$11.00

wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery.

Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$8.00

our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired

Full Mac & Cheese

Full Mac & Cheese

$16.00

a full sized portion of our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired

Sandwiches

At Peel, we believe the best part about a sandwich is the bread it is made with. Every morning, our baking staff produces our breads from scratch by crafting our ciabatta bread with its unique crust and hand forming thousands of pretzel rolls. Our focaccia bread is wood-fired with extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, and grey salt. All of our fresh bread options are constructed to be enjoyed by you.
Italian Club

Italian Club

$16.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, arugula, basil aioli on rosemary focaccia.

Blackened Shrimp PoBoy

Blackened Shrimp PoBoy

$17.00

blackened gulf shrimp, creole butter, lettuce, roma tomato, crystal aioli, toasted hoagie

Pub Burger and Wedges

Pub Burger and Wedges

$17.00

8 oz steak burger, irish white cheddar, bacon, lettuce, roma tomato, onion, roasted garlic aioli, brioche, served with hand cut crispy potato wedges

Desserts

Is there a better way to cap off a meal than a sweet treat? Enjoy one (or two) of these delicious desserts.
Nutella Smores Pizza

Nutella Smores Pizza

$11.00

Nutella ganache, graham crackers, marshmallows, powdered sugar.

Mini Smores Pizza

Mini Smores Pizza

$6.00

Nutella ganache, graham crackers, marshmallows, powdered sugar.

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Rich layers of chocolate cake and chocolate mousse accented with mini chocolate chips. Garnished with white chocolate curls.

Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake

Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake

$7.00

Classic vanilla cheesecake with the additions of orange marmalade and orange zest on a vanilla cookie crust. Finished with Chantilly cream and a fresh strawberry.

Wood Fired Apple Pie

Wood Fired Apple Pie

$7.00

caramelized apples, house made caramel sauce and vanilla bean ice cream topped with Hawaiian black sea salt

Kids Menu

We offer a variety of choices for the little ones that will make even the pickiest of children very excited.
Kids Cheese Pizza

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

toasted white bread with american cheese

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$5.00

pasta noodles with your choice of marinara, alfredo, butter or garlic chive butter

A La Carte Items

If you're still feeling hungry, these side items will do the trick.
Focaccia

Focaccia

$4.00

baked fresh to order rosemary focaccia

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$2.00

A mix of fresh fruit and berries

Side Apples

$2.00

Fresh cut Granny Smith apple slices

Additional Sauces

Needing some extra dressing or simply want to dunk that crust in our famous Parmesan Cream? Find all your sauces here.
Side-Bleu Dressing

Side-Bleu Dressing

$2.00

House made with crumbled gorgonzola and our house ranch

Side-Marinara

Side-Marinara

$0.50

House made marinara sauce

Side-Parm Cheese

Side-Parm Cheese

$0.50

Freshly grated aged parmesan cheese

Side-Parmesan Cream

Side-Parmesan Cream

$0.50

Our "to die for" house made parmesan cream sauce

Side-Ranch

Side-Ranch

$0.50

Our infamous house made ranch dressing

Bulk Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

Bulk Ranch

Bulk Ranch

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Parmesan Cream

Bulk Parmesan Cream

$7.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Lemon Caesar Dressing

Bulk Lemon Caesar Dressing

$5.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk House Spicy Mustard

Bulk House Spicy Mustard

$5.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk House Vinaigrette

Bulk House Vinaigrette

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Maple Cider Vinaigrette

Bulk Maple Cider Vinaigrette

$7.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Marinara

Bulk Marinara

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Pizza Sauce

Bulk Pizza Sauce

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Tomato Bisque

Bulk Tomato Bisque

$8.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup

Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup

$8.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Peel Brewing Co

Brewed in O'Fallon IL

32oz Crowler Alterior Motive

$10.00

ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 Brewed in the traditional Northern German style originating from the 1600’s. Deep copper colored and cool fermented and cold conditioned, clean tasting with a slight hop bitterness at the end. The aroma is sweet with hints of caramel, toffee and bread in the background. This beer has a slight dry finish and offers a smooth mouth feel.

32oz Crowler BBA

$10.00

32oz Crowler Belgian Strong Ale

$10.00

ABV: 9.09% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND An appealing orchard aroma releases through the white lacing of this bright golden brew. Peel’s Belgian Strong Ale has subtle hints of clove and orange that greets the palate, supported by a light, earthy farmouse aroma. Vibrant carbonation prickles the tongue as the beer washes back. An undercurrent of soft, bready malts supports the accents while an intense, yet satisfying finish cleanses the tongue.

32oz Crowler Blood Orange Wheat

$10.00

ABV: 5.66% IBU: 12.6 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND A refreshing wheat ale brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. A generous amount of blood orange juice was added post fermentation, producing a mild, sweet finish with a hint of spice from the toasted coriander.

32oz Crowler Lightsabre

$10.00

ABV: 4.5% IBU: 10 Style: Refreshing Ale Profile: Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.

32oz Crowler Moonlight IPA

$10.00

Style: Session IPA ABV: 4.55% IBU: 57.9 Availability: Seasonal We drink it almost every night. When that ol' moon gets a-big and bright. It's a supernatural delight that provides ample citrus flavors and aromas. Malt that's slight and bitterness that don't bite. You'll keep things loose. We'll keep things light. And everybody will be dancin' in the Moonlight.

32oz Crowler Oktoberfest

$10.00

32oz Crowler Perception IPA

$10.00

ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Perception is purposely unfiltered and cloudy New England IPA that has a softer mouthfeel and lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPA’s. The use of English yeast and sweeter hop strains yield an IPA that has a juicy tropical aroma and flavor opposite of traditional IPA’s that usually burst with citrusy and pine-forward hops. What’s your perception?

32oz Crowler Pinky and the Brain

$12.00

32oz Crowler Tropical Dollop

$10.00Out of stock

64oz Growler Alterior Motive

$20.00

ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Brewed in the traditional Northern German style originating from the 1600’s. Deep copper colored and cool fermented and cold conditioned, clean tasting with a slight hop bitterness at the end. The aroma is sweet with hints of caramel, toffee and bread in the background. This beer has a slight dry finish and offers a smooth mouth feel.

64oz Growler BBA

$20.00

64oz Growler Belgian Strong Ale

$20.00

ABV: 9.09% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND An appealing orchard aroma releases through the white lacing of this bright golden brew. Peel’s Belgian Strong Ale has subtle hints of clove and orange that greets the palate, supported by a light, earthy farmouse aroma. Vibrant carbonation prickles the tongue as the beer washes back. An undercurrent of soft, bready malts supports the accents while an intense, yet satisfying finish cleanses the tongue.

64oz Growler Blood Orange Wheat

$20.00

ABV: 5.66% IBU: 12.6 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND A refreshing wheat ale brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. A generous amount of blood orange juice was added post fermentation, producing a mild, sweet finish with a hint of spice from the toasted coriander

64oz Growler Lightsabre

$20.00

ABV: 4.5% IBU: 10 Style: Refreshing Ale Profile: Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.

64oz Growler Moonlight IPA

$20.00

Style: Session IPA ABV: 4.55% IBU: 57.9 Availability: Seasonal We drink it almost every night. When that ol' moon gets a-big and bright. It's a supernatural delight that provides ample citrus flavors and aromas. Malt that's slight and bitterness that don't bite. You'll keep things loose. We'll keep things light. And everybody will be dancin' in the Moonlight.

64oz Growler Oktoberfest

$20.00

64oz Growler Perception IPA

$20.00

ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Perception is purposely unfiltered and cloudy New England IPA that has a softer mouthfeel and lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPA’s. The use of English yeast and sweeter hop strains yield an IPA that has a juicy tropical aroma and flavor opposite of traditional IPA’s that usually burst with citrusy and pine-forward hops.

64oz Growler Pinky

$24.00

64oz Growler Tropical Dollop

$20.00Out of stock

ABV: 5.42% IBU: 24 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND What could possibly be better than the combination of deep roasted malts, coffee, vanilla, and a smooth, creamy finish? Peel’s Brown Ale overflows with bold flavors woven into a very balanced and approachable beer that finishes with creamy lingering hints of chocolate, coffee, vanilla and roasted goodness. Bright floral and citrus hops peek through from time to time, adding additional layers of complexity.

64oz Refill Alterior Motive

$15.00

ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Brewed in the traditional Northern German style originating from the 1600’s. Deep copper colored and cool fermented and cold conditioned, clean tasting with a slight hop bitterness at the end. The aroma is sweet with hints of caramel, toffee and bread in the background. This beer has a slight dry finish and offers a smooth mouth feel.

64oz Refill BBA

$18.00

64oz Refill Belgian Strong Ale

$15.00

ABV: 9.09% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND An appealing orchard aroma releases through the white lacing of this bright golden brew. Peel’s Belgian Strong Ale has subtle hints of clove and orange that greets the palate, supported by a light, earthy farmouse aroma. Vibrant carbonation prickles the tongue as the beer washes back. An undercurrent of soft, bready malts supports the accents while an intense, yet satisfying finish cleanses the tongue.

64oz Refill Blood Orange Wheat

$15.00

ABV: 5.66% IBU: 12.6 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND A refreshing wheat ale brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. A generous amount of blood orange juice was added post fermentation, producing a mild, sweet finish with a hint of spice from the toasted coriander

64oz Refill Lightsabre

$15.00

ABV: 4.5% IBU: 10 Style: Refreshing Ale Profile: Pours straw in color, great clarity with a fading white head. Light body with a very clean and crisp mouthfeel light citrus from the hops and a sweetness from the malt.

64oz Refill Moonlight IPA

$15.00

Style: Session IPA ABV: 4.55% IBU: 57.9 Availability: Seasonal We drink it almost every night. When that ol' moon gets a-big and bright. It's a supernatural delight that provides ample citrus flavors and aromas. Malt that's slight and bitterness that don't bite. You'll keep things loose. We'll keep things light. And everybody will be dancin' in the Moonlight.

64oz Refill Oktoberfest

$15.00

64oz Refill Perception IPA

$15.00

ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Perception is purposely unfiltered and cloudy New England IPA that has a softer mouthfeel and lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPA’s. The use of English yeast and sweeter hop strains yield an IPA that has a juicy tropical aroma and flavor opposite of traditional IPA’s that usually burst with citrusy and pine-forward hops.

64oz Refill Tropical Dollop

$15.00Out of stock

ABV: 5.42% IBU: 24 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND What could possibly be better than the combination of deep roasted malts, coffee, vanilla, and a smooth, creamy finish? Peel’s Brown Ale overflows with bold flavors woven into a very balanced and approachable beer that finishes with creamy lingering hints of chocolate, coffee, vanilla and roasted goodness. Bright floral and citrus hops peek through from time to time, adding additional layers of complexity.

