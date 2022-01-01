Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville

1,543 Reviews

$$

921 South Arbor Vitae

Set 101

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Prosciutto Involtini*
Side House Salad*
K-Cheese Pizza

Togo Information

Vehicle

Vehicle

Please let us know what color and type of vehicle you are driving for curbside pickup

Silverware

Silverware

Please let us know how many togo utensils you would like with your order.

Shared Plates*

As the name would suggest, they are perfect for sharing and a great way to start your meal at Peel.
Garlic Cheese Ciabatta*

Garlic Cheese Ciabatta*

$9.00

sliced ciabatta topped with garlic chive butter, mozzarella cheese and fresh oregano served with marinara and parmesan cream

Pretzel Rolls*

Pretzel Rolls*

$9.00

our house made recipe served with parmesan cream and spicy mustard sauce

Prosciutto Involtini*

Prosciutto Involtini*

$15.00

our famous involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella and basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil

Pizza Bianca*

Pizza Bianca*

$12.00

mozzarella, fontina, parmesan on garlic oil with basil served with side of marinara

Mimi's Meatball Appetizer

Mimi's Meatball Appetizer

$12.00

meatloaf style meatballs served with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, and oregano

Pizzas*

WOOD FIRED PIZZA We cook in a Mugnaini-built wood-burning oven. We use white and red oak for its clean taste, high BTUs (British thermal units) and mild ash bed. All of our pizzas are cooked to perfection at a consistent 800 degrees. The blaze of the oven leaves its unique mark on all of our foods like our signature charred bubble on the crust of our pizzas.
Frozen 5 Cheese

Frozen 5 Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

mozzarella, fontina, smoked gouda, parmesan, and provolone on tomato sauce

Frozen Pepperoni

Frozen Pepperoni

$14.00Out of stock

pepperoni on tomato sauce and oregano

Frozen Triple Pepperoni

$16.00Out of stock
Frozen Trio

Frozen Trio

$16.00Out of stock

pepperoni, Italian sausage, coppa ham on tomato sauce with oregano

Frozen Wild Mushroom

$16.00Out of stock

Frozen Buffalo

$16.00Out of stock
BBQ Chicken Pizza*

BBQ Chicken Pizza*

$17.00

wood fired chicken, peel bbq, mozzarella, hickory smoked cheddar, red onions, cilantro

Bacon Potato Pizza*

Bacon Potato Pizza*

$18.00

Bacon, fingerling potatoes, cheddar, parmesan cream, finished with fresh chives and sour cream.

Buffalo Pizza*

Buffalo Pizza*

$17.00

Wood fired chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, finished with ranch and celery.

BYO Calzone*

BYO Calzone*

$13.00

Includes mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and your choice of marinara or parmesan cream sauces on the side.

BYO Pizza*

BYO Pizza*

$13.00

Includes sauce, mozzarella. Add any toppings you would like (extra charge).

Chicken Gorgonzola Pizza*

Chicken Gorgonzola Pizza*

$18.00

baby spinach, gorgonzola, red onions, and wood fired chicken on sun-dried tomato pesto and parmesan cream mix

Formaggio Pizza*

Formaggio Pizza*

$15.00

Mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh oregano.

Grecian Pizza*

Grecian Pizza*

$18.00

Feta cheese, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, sun-dried tomato pesto, extra virgin olive oil

Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza*

Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza*

$18.00

Maple bourbon pork, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, maple bourbon glaze.

Margherita Pizza*

Margherita Pizza*

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

Nutella Smores Pizza*

Nutella Smores Pizza*

$11.00

chocolate hazelnut spread, wood fired marshmallows, graham crackers

Pepperoni Pizza*

Pepperoni Pizza*

$15.00

Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.

Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza*

Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza*

$17.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, wood fired pineapple, red onion.

Prosciutto Pizza*

Prosciutto Pizza*

$17.00

Prosciutto, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic olive oil, fontina, parmesan roasted garlic, fresh rosemary.

Ricotta Pizza*

Ricotta Pizza*

$17.00

Italian sausage, wild mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce.

Sausage Pizza*

Sausage Pizza*

$15.00

Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza*

Shrimp Scampi Pizza*

$20.00Out of stock

Gulf shrimp, garlic chive butter, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, gremolata

Trio Pizza*

Trio Pizza*

$18.00

Coppa ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.

Wild Mushroom Pizza*

Wild Mushroom Pizza*

$17.00

cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream

Triple Pepperoni*

Triple Pepperoni*

$17.00

house pepperoni, spicy pepperoni, wood fired diced pepperoni, tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella, parmesan

Thai Pizza*

$18.00

Thai red curry sauce, mozzarella, wood fired chicken. Finished w/shredded carrots and cucumber, peanuts & cilantro

Wood Fired Oven*

Taking a break from pizza today? Enjoy one of these perfectly filling pasta dishes.
Full Buffalo Mac & Cheese*

Full Buffalo Mac & Cheese*

$16.00

our classic mac & cheese with wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery

Side Buffalo Mac & Cheese*

Side Buffalo Mac & Cheese*

$10.00

our classic mac & cheese with wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery

Full Mac & Cheese*

Full Mac & Cheese*

$11.00

A large portion our Mac n' Cheese.

Side Mac & Cheese*

Side Mac & Cheese*

$7.00

our house made macaroni gratin topped with fontina cheese and wood fired

Side Salads*

The smaller version of our very popular salads will still fill you up and makes the perfect complement to one of our pizzas.
Side Apple Gorgonzola*

Side Apple Gorgonzola*

$9.00Out of stock

Baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans and maple cider vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad*

Side Caesar Salad*

$9.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.

Side House Salad*

Side House Salad*

$9.00

Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.

Side Thai Chicken Salad

$10.00
Side Italian Chopped Salad

Side Italian Chopped Salad

$9.00

romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onions, provolone cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Full Salads*

A generous portion that is perfect to share or have as an entree.
Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad*

Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad*

$17.00Out of stock

Baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans and maple cider vinaigrette.

Full Caesar Salad*

Full Caesar Salad*

$17.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.

Full House Salad*

Full House Salad*

$17.00

Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.

Full Thai Chicken Salad

Full Thai Chicken Salad

$18.00

Romaine, wood fired chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro and peanut dressing.

Full Italian Chopped Salad

Full Italian Chopped Salad

$17.00

romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onions, provolone cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Cups of Soup*

Choose from our standards, Smoked Tomato Bisque and Wild Mushroom or one of our seasonal offerings. A cup of our soup is a great pairing with a salad or sandwich.
Cup-Smoked Tomato Bisque*

Cup-Smoked Tomato Bisque*

$6.00

A cup of our house made smoked tomato bisque garnished with croutons, parmesan, and basil.

Cup-Wild Mushroom Soup*

Cup-Wild Mushroom Soup*

$6.00

A cup of our house made cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, shitake, and oyster mushrooms garnished with fresh thyme.

Cup-Broccoli Cheddar

Cup-Broccoli Cheddar

Out of stock

Our traditional, house made, broccoli cheddar soup topped with cheddar cheese.

Bowls of Soup*

A bowl of our soup can be a great starter or a meal of its own. Choose from Smoked Tomato Bisque, Wild Mushroom or one of our featured soups (changes periodically).
Bowl-Smoked Tomato Bisque*

Bowl-Smoked Tomato Bisque*

$11.00

A bowl of our house made smoked tomato bisque garnished with croutons, parmesan, and basil.

Bowl-Wild Mushroom Soup*

Bowl-Wild Mushroom Soup*

$11.00

A bowl of our house made cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, shitake, and oyster mushrooms garnished with fresh thyme.

Bowl-Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Bowl-Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$11.00Out of stock

Our traditional, house made, broccoli cheddar soup topped with cheddar cheese.

Wood Fired Wings*

Our fresh jumbo wings are wood-fired at a blistering 800 degrees, and made with our house dry-rub, and a touch of extra virgin olive oil. While the wings are roasting by the open flames of our Mugnaini oven, brilliant flavors develop. The smoke and intense heat produces an addicting taste and texture that’s even better once tossed in one of our house-made signature sauces.
6 Wings*

6 Wings*

$10.00Out of stock

A healthier approach to wings. Six house rub wood fired wings, one flavor.

12 Wings*

12 Wings*

$18.00Out of stock

A healthier approach to wings. Twelve of our house rub wood fired wings, one flavor.

12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2*

12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2*

$18.00Out of stock

A healthier approach to wings. Twelve of our house rub wings, two flavors.

Sandwiches

At Peel, we believe the best part about a sandwich is the bread it is made with. Every morning, our baking staff produces our breads from scratch by crafting our ciabatta bread with its unique crust and hand forming thousands of pretzel rolls. Our focaccia bread is wood-fired with extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, and grey salt. All of our fresh bread options are constructed to be enjoyed by you.
Italian Club

Italian Club

$16.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, arugula, basil aioli on a rosemary focaccia.

Taragon Chicken Salad

Taragon Chicken Salad

$15.00Out of stock

wood fired chicken, celery, red onion, fresh taragon served on house made pretzel rolls

Tacchino

Tacchino

$16.00

smoked turkey, fontina cheese, mixed greens, sun-dried tomato pesto, on a rosemary focaccia

Italian Beef Sandwich

Italian Beef Sandwich

$15.00

Seasoned slow cooked beef in au jus, with house made giardiniera served on a hoagie

Desserts

Is there a better way to cap off a meal than a sweet treat? Enjoy one (or two) of these delicious desserts.
Frozen Cookies and Cream Cheesecake

Frozen Cookies and Cream Cheesecake

$25.00Out of stock

classic vanilla cheesecake with Oreo cookie folded through out with a chocolate cookie crust

Frozen Strawberry Cheesecake

Frozen Strawberry Cheesecake

$25.00Out of stock

strawberry marmalade, chocolate, ganache, graham cracker crust

Nutella S'Mores Pizza

Nutella S'Mores Pizza

$11.00

End your meal the right way! The always popular Nutella S'Mores pizza will melt in your mouth and make you happy you said "yes" to dessert.

Mini Nutella S'Mores Pizza

Mini Nutella S'Mores Pizza

$6.00

A 7 inch version of our classic dessert pizza. Chocolate hazelnut spread, wood fired marshmallows, graham crackers.

Brûlée Cheesecake

$6.00

Sides

If you're still feeling hungry or just want a side order of our popular Mac n' Cheese, these side items will do the trick
Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$2.00

House made ciabatta baked fresh daily with your choice of butter or olive oil.

Focaccia

Focaccia

$2.00

Baked fresh to order rosemary focaccia

Full Chicken

Full Chicken

$8.00

8 ounces of house rub wood fired chicken breast

Lasagna Bread

Lasagna Bread

$2.00

House made ciiabatta bread, wood fired with garlic olive oil and parmesan

Side Chicken

Side Chicken

$4.00

4 ounces of house rub chicken breast.

Side Veggies with Ranch

Side Veggies with Ranch

$1.50

An assortment of carrot sticks , cucumber slices, and celery sticks served with house ranch dressing.

Side-Fruit Cup

Side-Fruit Cup

$1.50

A mix of fresh pineapple, strawberries, and blueberries.

No Charge Marinara

Kids Menu

We offer a variety of choices for the little ones that will make even the pickiest of children very excited.
K-Cheese Pizza

K-Cheese Pizza

$6.00

a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce

K-Grilled Cheese

K-Grilled Cheese

$5.00

toasted white bread with american cheese

K-Macaroni & Cheese

K-Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired

K-Pasta

K-Pasta

$5.00

pasta noodles with your choice of marinara, alfredo, butter or garlic chive butter

K-Turkey Sliders

$6.00

Merchandise

Peel Glassware (Select)

Peel Glassware (Select)

$5.00

Choose from one of our exclusive glassware options

Sauces

Needing some extra dressing or simply want to dunk that crust in our famous Parmesan Cream? Find all your sauces here.
Side-Balsamic Red

Side-Balsamic Red

$0.50

house made balsamic reduction

Side-Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

house buffalo sauce

Side-Butter

Side-Ex Virgin Olive Oli

$0.50
Side-Garlic Chive

Side-Garlic Chive

$0.50

house made garlic chive butter

Side-Garlic Olive Oil

$0.50

house made garlic olive oil

Side-Gorg Ranch

Side-Gorg Ranch

$2.00

Peel Brewing Co Ranch dressing mixed with freshly crumbled gorgonzola

Side-House Vin

Side-House Vin

$0.50

house sweet mustard vinaigrette

Side-Lemon Caesar

Side-Lemon Caesar

$0.50

house made lemon caesar dressing

Side-Maple Cider Vin

Side-Maple Cider Vin

$0.50

house made maple cider vinaigrette

Side-Maple Glaze

$0.50

house made maple bourbon glaze

Side-Marinara

$0.50

house made marinara sauce

Side-Mayo

Side-Parm Cream

Side-Parm Cream

$0.50

our infamous parmesan cream sauce

Side-Parmesan

Side-Parmesan

$1.50

freshly grated aged parmesan cheese

Side-Ranch

Side-Ranch

$0.50

our infamous ranch dressing

Side-Sour Cream

$0.50

Side-Spicy Mustard

$0.50

house made spicy mustard

Side-Tomato Sauce

$0.50

house tomato sauce

Side House Vin

Bulk Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

Bulk Balsamic Reduction

$14.50

served cold and your choice of 16 oz or 32 oz

Bulk Caesar Dressing

Bulk Caesar Dressing

$5.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk House Vinaigrette

Bulk House Vinaigrette

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Maple Cider Vinaigrette

Bulk Maple Cider Vinaigrette

$7.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Marinara

Bulk Marinara

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Parmesan Cream

Bulk Parmesan Cream

$7.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Pizza Sauce

Bulk Pizza Sauce

$4.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Ranch

Bulk Ranch

$4.00+Out of stock

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Tomato Bisque

Bulk Tomato Bisque

$8.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup

Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup

$8.00+

Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz

N/A Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.79

Coffee

$3.45

Cranberry Juice

$2.49

Decaf Coffee

$3.45

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Fitz Pumpkin Pop

$3.25Out of stock

Fitz's Cream Soda

$3.25Out of stock

Fitz's Orange Soda

$3.25

Fitz's Rootbeer

$3.25Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.79

Kids Drink

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.49

Mt. Dew

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.49

Peach Tea

$2.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Raspberry Tea

$2.79

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Soda Water

$2.49

Stash Hot Tea

$2.79

Water

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.79

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$4.99Out of stock

Virgin Blackberry Lemonade

$4.99Out of stock

Virgin Cucumber Basil

$4.99

Jack O Pop

$5.00Out of stock

Togo 32 oz Soda

32oz Fountain

$1.50

Fitz's Bottle Soda

$3.25

Peel Drafts

GR-Alterior Motive

GR-Alterior Motive

$20.00

ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Brewed in the traditional Norther German style originating from the 1600’s. Deep copper colored, cool fermented, and cold conditioned. Clean tasting beer with a slight hop bitterness at the end. The aroma is sweet with hints of caramel, toffee and bread in the background. This beer has a slight dry finish and offers a smooth mouthfeel.

GR-Belgian Strong Ale

$20.00

ABV: 9.06% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND An appealing orchard aroma releases through the white lacing of this bright golden brew. Peel’s Belgian Strong Ale has subtle hints of clove and orange that greets the palate, supported by a light, earthy farmhouse aroma. Vibrant carbonation prickles the tongue as the beer washes back. An undercurrent of soft, bready malts supports the accents while an intense, yet satisfying finish cleanses the tongue.

GR-Blood Orange Wheat

GR-Blood Orange Wheat

$20.00Out of stock

ABV: 5.66% IBU: 12.6 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND A refreshing wheat ale brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. A generous amount of blood orange juice was added post fermentation, producing a mild, sweet finish with a hint of spice from the toasted coriander.

GR-Double Blonde Ale

GR-Double Blonde Ale

$20.00

ABV: 5.1% IBU: 17 Style: American Blonde Ale Crisp and refined with a gentle kiss of hops, mild citrus notes and straw hues. Flavorful and approachable.

GR-Habit Forming

$20.00

GR-Honey Pot

$20.00Out of stock

GR-Pandemic Paradise

$20.00

Juicy New England IPA Profile: Flavors of pink guava and pineapple will wash over your pallet along with slight bitterness from our hop additions.

GR-Perception IPA

GR-Perception IPA

$20.00Out of stock

ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 Style: New England IPA Perception is purposely unfiltered and cloudy NEIPA that has a softer mouthfeel and lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPA’s. The use of English yeast and sweeter hop strains yield an IPA that has a juicy tropical aroma and flavor opposite of traditional IPA’s that usually burst with citrusy and pine-forward hops.

GR-Steel Monkey

$20.00

ABV: 8.2% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE A spiced ale conditioned with oak staves that were soaked in Brandy. Notes of cinnamon, banana, and molasses compliment the smooth and bright mouth feel.

GR-Brown Ale

GR-Brown Ale

$20.00

ABV: 5.42% IBU:26 Style: American Brown Ale Deep roasted malts with hints of chocolate, coffee and vanilla

RF 64-Alterior Motive

RF 64-Alterior Motive

$15.00
RF 64-Belgian Strong Ale

RF 64-Belgian Strong Ale

$15.00
RF 64-Blood Orange Wheat

RF 64-Blood Orange Wheat

$15.00

RF 64-Habit Forming

$15.00

RF 64-Pandemic Paradise

$15.00
RF 64-Perception IPA

RF 64-Perception IPA

$15.00
RF 64-Double Take Blonde

RF 64-Double Take Blonde

$15.00

RF 64-Honey Pot

$15.00

RF 64-Steel Monkey

$15.00
CR-Belgian Strong Ale

CR-Belgian Strong Ale

$10.00
CR-Blood Orange Wheat

CR-Blood Orange Wheat

$10.00
CR-Double Take Blonde

CR-Double Take Blonde

$10.00

CR-Habit Forming

$10.00

CR-Honey Pot

$10.00

CR-Pandemic Paradise

$10.00

ABV: 7.1% IBU: 65 Style: Juicy New England IPA Profile: Flavors of pink guava and pineapple will wash over your pallet along with slight bitterness from our hop additions.

CR-Perception IPA

CR-Perception IPA

$10.00

CR-Steel Monkey

$10.00

CR-Brown Ale

$10.00

samples

Samp Blood Orange

Samp Perception

Samp Oktoberfest

Samp Pandemic Paradise

Samp Double Take

Samp ALT

Out of stock

Samp Belgian Strong

Samp Tropical

Samp Habit Forming

Samp Tangerine

Out of stock

Samp Farmhouse

Wine

BTL Buehler White Zinfandel

$25.00Out of stock

BTL Caymus Conundrum

$36.00

BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL Edna Valley Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Laforet Unoaked Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Hogue Riesling

$30.00

BTL Praia Vinho Verde

$30.00

BTL Raeburn Chardonnay

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Rombauer Chardonnay

$55.00

BTL Rosehaven Rose

$36.00

BTL William Hill Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Uno Moscato

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Avalon Napa Cabernet

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Catena Malbec

$36.00

BTL Caymus Napa Cabernet

$150.00

BTL Chateau Souverain Merlot

$30.00

BTL Chateau Souverain Pinot Noir

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Douglas Hill Sweet Red

$25.00

BTL Duckhorn Goldeneye Pinot Noir

$100.00

BTL Duckhorn Napa Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Locations California

$45.00

BTL Orin Swift's 8 Years in the Desert

$90.00

BTL Pahlmeyer "Jayson" Proprietary Pinot Noir

$160.00

BTL Silver Oak Alexander Valley CAbernet

$175.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

4-Pack Fitz's Sodas

4-Pack Fitz's Root Beer

$10.00Out of stock

4-Pack Fitz's Orange Soda

$10.00

4-Pack Fitz's Cream Soda

$10.00Out of stock

4-Pack Mix Fitz's Soda

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

Location

921 South Arbor Vitae, Set 101, Edwardsville, IL 62025

Directions

Gallery
Peel Wood Fired Pizza image
Peel Wood Fired Pizza image
Peel Wood Fired Pizza image
Peel Wood Fired Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Alfonzo's Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 688
611 Edwardsville Rd Troy, IL 62294
View restaurantnext
Pappo's Pizzeria - Fairview Heights
orange starNo Reviews
15 Ludwig Dr Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View restaurantnext
Ropers Regal Beagle - 3043 Godfrey Rd
orange star4.2 • 894
3043 Godfrey Rd Godfrey, IL 62035
View restaurantnext
Sage House
orange star4.5 • 181
129 East Warren Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante - 3515 Lindell Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3515 Lindell Blvd Saint Louis, MO 63103
View restaurantnext
Pi Pizzeria - Central West End
orange star4.6 • 2,209
400 N Euclid Ave St Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Edwardsville

The Cup - Edwardsville
orange star4.9 • 810
1057 Century Drive Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Sacred Grounds - 233 N Main St
orange star4.6 • 623
233 N Main St Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Sugarfire 618 - Edwardsville
orange star4.2 • 448
2323 PLUM ST EDWARDSVILLE, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
222 Artisan Bakery - 222 N Main St
orange star4.7 • 324
222 N Main St Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Teaspoons Cafe
orange star4.7 • 232
2125 S. state rt. 157 Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Chappy's on Route 66 in Edwardsville
orange star5.0 • 29
1031 Century Drive Edwardsville, IL 62025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edwardsville
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston