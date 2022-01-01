- Home
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Edwardsville
1,543 Reviews
$$
921 South Arbor Vitae
Set 101
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Popular Items
Togo Information
Shared Plates*
Garlic Cheese Ciabatta*
sliced ciabatta topped with garlic chive butter, mozzarella cheese and fresh oregano served with marinara and parmesan cream
Pretzel Rolls*
our house made recipe served with parmesan cream and spicy mustard sauce
Prosciutto Involtini*
our famous involtini filled with prosciutto, parmesan, mozzarella and basil, served with marinara, parmesan cream and roasted garlic balsamic olive oil
Pizza Bianca*
mozzarella, fontina, parmesan on garlic oil with basil served with side of marinara
Mimi's Meatball Appetizer
meatloaf style meatballs served with marinara, mozzarella, parmesan, and oregano
Pizzas*
Frozen 5 Cheese
mozzarella, fontina, smoked gouda, parmesan, and provolone on tomato sauce
Frozen Pepperoni
pepperoni on tomato sauce and oregano
Frozen Triple Pepperoni
Frozen Trio
pepperoni, Italian sausage, coppa ham on tomato sauce with oregano
Frozen Wild Mushroom
Frozen Buffalo
BBQ Chicken Pizza*
wood fired chicken, peel bbq, mozzarella, hickory smoked cheddar, red onions, cilantro
Bacon Potato Pizza*
Bacon, fingerling potatoes, cheddar, parmesan cream, finished with fresh chives and sour cream.
Buffalo Pizza*
Wood fired chicken, house buffalo sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola, finished with ranch and celery.
BYO Calzone*
Includes mozzarella and ricotta cheeses and your choice of marinara or parmesan cream sauces on the side.
BYO Pizza*
Includes sauce, mozzarella. Add any toppings you would like (extra charge).
Chicken Gorgonzola Pizza*
baby spinach, gorgonzola, red onions, and wood fired chicken on sun-dried tomato pesto and parmesan cream mix
Formaggio Pizza*
Mozzarella, fontina, parmesan, tomato sauce, fresh oregano.
Grecian Pizza*
Feta cheese, baby spinach, roma tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, sun-dried tomato pesto, extra virgin olive oil
Maple Bourbon Pork Pizza*
Maple bourbon pork, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, maple bourbon glaze.
Margherita Pizza*
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.
Nutella Smores Pizza*
chocolate hazelnut spread, wood fired marshmallows, graham crackers
Pepperoni Pizza*
Pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza*
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto, wood fired pineapple, red onion.
Prosciutto Pizza*
Prosciutto, fingerling potatoes, roasted garlic olive oil, fontina, parmesan roasted garlic, fresh rosemary.
Ricotta Pizza*
Italian sausage, wild mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Sausage Pizza*
Italian sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Shrimp Scampi Pizza*
Gulf shrimp, garlic chive butter, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, gremolata
Trio Pizza*
Coppa ham, Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh oregano.
Wild Mushroom Pizza*
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
Triple Pepperoni*
house pepperoni, spicy pepperoni, wood fired diced pepperoni, tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella, parmesan
Thai Pizza*
Thai red curry sauce, mozzarella, wood fired chicken. Finished w/shredded carrots and cucumber, peanuts & cilantro
Wood Fired Oven*
Full Buffalo Mac & Cheese*
our classic mac & cheese with wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery
Side Buffalo Mac & Cheese*
our classic mac & cheese with wood fired chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese, fontina, parmesan cream, finished with ranch and celery
Full Mac & Cheese*
A large portion our Mac n' Cheese.
Side Mac & Cheese*
our house made macaroni gratin topped with fontina cheese and wood fired
Side Salads*
Side Apple Gorgonzola*
Baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans and maple cider vinaigrette.
Side Caesar Salad*
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.
Side House Salad*
Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
Side Thai Chicken Salad
Side Italian Chopped Salad
romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onions, provolone cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Full Salads*
Full Apple Gorgonzola Salad*
Baby spinach, granny smith apples, gorgonzola cheese, sun-dried cranberries, spiced pecans and maple cider vinaigrette.
Full Caesar Salad*
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, lemon caeser dressing.
Full House Salad*
Mixed greens, coppa ham, hard cooked egg, red onion, croutons, house vinaigrette.
Full Thai Chicken Salad
Romaine, wood fired chicken, shredded carrot, cucumber, roasted peanuts, fresh cilantro and peanut dressing.
Full Italian Chopped Salad
romaine, genoa salami, pepperoncini, green olives, red onions, provolone cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Cups of Soup*
Cup-Smoked Tomato Bisque*
A cup of our house made smoked tomato bisque garnished with croutons, parmesan, and basil.
Cup-Wild Mushroom Soup*
A cup of our house made cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, shitake, and oyster mushrooms garnished with fresh thyme.
Cup-Broccoli Cheddar
Our traditional, house made, broccoli cheddar soup topped with cheddar cheese.
Bowls of Soup*
Bowl-Smoked Tomato Bisque*
A bowl of our house made smoked tomato bisque garnished with croutons, parmesan, and basil.
Bowl-Wild Mushroom Soup*
A bowl of our house made cream of wild mushroom soup with cremini, shitake, and oyster mushrooms garnished with fresh thyme.
Bowl-Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Our traditional, house made, broccoli cheddar soup topped with cheddar cheese.
Wood Fired Wings*
6 Wings*
A healthier approach to wings. Six house rub wood fired wings, one flavor.
12 Wings*
A healthier approach to wings. Twelve of our house rub wood fired wings, one flavor.
12 Wings 1/2 & 1/2*
A healthier approach to wings. Twelve of our house rub wings, two flavors.
Sandwiches
Italian Club
Smoked turkey, bacon, fresh mozzarella, roma tomato, arugula, basil aioli on a rosemary focaccia.
Taragon Chicken Salad
wood fired chicken, celery, red onion, fresh taragon served on house made pretzel rolls
Tacchino
smoked turkey, fontina cheese, mixed greens, sun-dried tomato pesto, on a rosemary focaccia
Italian Beef Sandwich
Seasoned slow cooked beef in au jus, with house made giardiniera served on a hoagie
Desserts
Frozen Cookies and Cream Cheesecake
classic vanilla cheesecake with Oreo cookie folded through out with a chocolate cookie crust
Frozen Strawberry Cheesecake
strawberry marmalade, chocolate, ganache, graham cracker crust
Nutella S'Mores Pizza
End your meal the right way! The always popular Nutella S'Mores pizza will melt in your mouth and make you happy you said "yes" to dessert.
Mini Nutella S'Mores Pizza
A 7 inch version of our classic dessert pizza. Chocolate hazelnut spread, wood fired marshmallows, graham crackers.
Brûlée Cheesecake
Sides
Ciabatta
House made ciabatta baked fresh daily with your choice of butter or olive oil.
Focaccia
Baked fresh to order rosemary focaccia
Full Chicken
8 ounces of house rub wood fired chicken breast
Lasagna Bread
House made ciiabatta bread, wood fired with garlic olive oil and parmesan
Side Chicken
4 ounces of house rub chicken breast.
Side Veggies with Ranch
An assortment of carrot sticks , cucumber slices, and celery sticks served with house ranch dressing.
Side-Fruit Cup
A mix of fresh pineapple, strawberries, and blueberries.
No Charge Marinara
Kids Menu
K-Cheese Pizza
a 7 inch pizzas with mozzarella and tomato sauce
K-Grilled Cheese
toasted white bread with american cheese
K-Macaroni & Cheese
our house macaroni topped with fontina cheese and wood fired
K-Pasta
pasta noodles with your choice of marinara, alfredo, butter or garlic chive butter
K-Turkey Sliders
Sauces
Side-Balsamic Red
house made balsamic reduction
Side-Buffalo Sauce
house buffalo sauce
Side-Butter
Side-Ex Virgin Olive Oli
Side-Garlic Chive
house made garlic chive butter
Side-Garlic Olive Oil
house made garlic olive oil
Side-Gorg Ranch
Peel Brewing Co Ranch dressing mixed with freshly crumbled gorgonzola
Side-House Vin
house sweet mustard vinaigrette
Side-Lemon Caesar
house made lemon caesar dressing
Side-Maple Cider Vin
house made maple cider vinaigrette
Side-Maple Glaze
house made maple bourbon glaze
Side-Marinara
house made marinara sauce
Side-Mayo
Side-Parm Cream
our infamous parmesan cream sauce
Side-Parmesan
freshly grated aged parmesan cheese
Side-Ranch
our infamous ranch dressing
Side-Sour Cream
Side-Spicy Mustard
house made spicy mustard
Side-Tomato Sauce
house tomato sauce
Side House Vin
Bulk Soups, Sauces, and Dressings
Bulk Balsamic Reduction
served cold and your choice of 16 oz or 32 oz
Bulk Caesar Dressing
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk House Vinaigrette
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Maple Cider Vinaigrette
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Marinara
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Parmesan Cream
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Pizza Sauce
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Ranch
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Tomato Bisque
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
Bulk Wild Mushroom Soup
Served cold and your choice of 16oz or 32oz
N/A Drinks
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Diet Dr.Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Fitz Pumpkin Pop
Fitz's Cream Soda
Fitz's Orange Soda
Fitz's Rootbeer
Ginger Beer
Iced Tea
Kids Drink
Lemonade
Milk
Mt. Dew
Orange Juice
Peach Tea
Pepsi
Raspberry Tea
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
Stash Hot Tea
Water
Wild Cherry Pepsi
Virgin Strawberry Mojito
Virgin Blackberry Lemonade
Virgin Cucumber Basil
Jack O Pop
Togo 32 oz Soda
Peel Drafts
GR-Alterior Motive
ABV: 6.8% IBU: 25 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE Brewed in the traditional Norther German style originating from the 1600’s. Deep copper colored, cool fermented, and cold conditioned. Clean tasting beer with a slight hop bitterness at the end. The aroma is sweet with hints of caramel, toffee and bread in the background. This beer has a slight dry finish and offers a smooth mouthfeel.
GR-Belgian Strong Ale
ABV: 9.06% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND An appealing orchard aroma releases through the white lacing of this bright golden brew. Peel’s Belgian Strong Ale has subtle hints of clove and orange that greets the palate, supported by a light, earthy farmhouse aroma. Vibrant carbonation prickles the tongue as the beer washes back. An undercurrent of soft, bready malts supports the accents while an intense, yet satisfying finish cleanses the tongue.
GR-Blood Orange Wheat
ABV: 5.66% IBU: 12.6 AVAILABILITY: YEAR ROUND A refreshing wheat ale brewed with blood orange peel and coriander. A generous amount of blood orange juice was added post fermentation, producing a mild, sweet finish with a hint of spice from the toasted coriander.
GR-Double Blonde Ale
ABV: 5.1% IBU: 17 Style: American Blonde Ale Crisp and refined with a gentle kiss of hops, mild citrus notes and straw hues. Flavorful and approachable.
GR-Habit Forming
GR-Honey Pot
GR-Pandemic Paradise
Juicy New England IPA Profile: Flavors of pink guava and pineapple will wash over your pallet along with slight bitterness from our hop additions.
GR-Perception IPA
ABV: 6.3% IBU: 35 Style: New England IPA Perception is purposely unfiltered and cloudy NEIPA that has a softer mouthfeel and lower bitterness compared to traditional west-coast IPA’s. The use of English yeast and sweeter hop strains yield an IPA that has a juicy tropical aroma and flavor opposite of traditional IPA’s that usually burst with citrusy and pine-forward hops.
GR-Steel Monkey
ABV: 8.2% IBU: 26 AVAILABILITY: SPECIAL RELEASE A spiced ale conditioned with oak staves that were soaked in Brandy. Notes of cinnamon, banana, and molasses compliment the smooth and bright mouth feel.
GR-Brown Ale
ABV: 5.42% IBU:26 Style: American Brown Ale Deep roasted malts with hints of chocolate, coffee and vanilla
RF 64-Alterior Motive
RF 64-Belgian Strong Ale
RF 64-Blood Orange Wheat
RF 64-Habit Forming
RF 64-Pandemic Paradise
RF 64-Perception IPA
RF 64-Double Take Blonde
RF 64-Honey Pot
RF 64-Steel Monkey
CR-Belgian Strong Ale
CR-Blood Orange Wheat
CR-Double Take Blonde
CR-Habit Forming
CR-Honey Pot
CR-Pandemic Paradise
ABV: 7.1% IBU: 65 Style: Juicy New England IPA Profile: Flavors of pink guava and pineapple will wash over your pallet along with slight bitterness from our hop additions.
CR-Perception IPA
CR-Steel Monkey
CR-Brown Ale
samples
Wine
BTL Buehler White Zinfandel
BTL Caymus Conundrum
BTL Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
BTL Edna Valley Chardonnay
BTL Laforet Unoaked Chardonnay
BTL Hogue Riesling
BTL Praia Vinho Verde
BTL Raeburn Chardonnay
BTL Rombauer Chardonnay
BTL Rosehaven Rose
BTL William Hill Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Uno Moscato
BTL Avalon Napa Cabernet
BTL Catena Malbec
BTL Caymus Napa Cabernet
BTL Chateau Souverain Merlot
BTL Chateau Souverain Pinot Noir
BTL Douglas Hill Sweet Red
BTL Duckhorn Goldeneye Pinot Noir
BTL Duckhorn Napa Cabernet
BTL Elouan Pinot Noir
BTL Locations California
BTL Orin Swift's 8 Years in the Desert
BTL Pahlmeyer "Jayson" Proprietary Pinot Noir
BTL Silver Oak Alexander Valley CAbernet
Corkage Fee
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!
921 South Arbor Vitae, Set 101, Edwardsville, IL 62025