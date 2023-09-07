- Home
Peep's Diner 333 Main Street
No reviews yet
333 Main Street
Harleysville, PA 19438
Breakfast Menu
Omelettes
Plain Omelette
Cheese Omelette
American, Swiss, Cheddar, or mozzarella
Bacon Omelette
Sausage Omelette
Ham Omelette
Mushroom Omelette
Western Omelette
Florentine Omelette
Spinach & feta cheese
Greek Omelette
Feta cheese & tomatoes
Country Omelette
Sausage, green peppers, onions & tomatoes
Supreme Omelette
Bacon, ham, sausage & American cheese
Gyro Omelette
Beef & lamb slices
Ralph's Favorite Omelette
Broccoli & cheddar cheese
Skillets
Western Skillet
Ham, onions & green peppers
Corned Beef Skillet
Sautéed corned beef, onions & mushrooms
Country Skillet
Choice of turkey sausage or sausage, green peppers, onions & tomato
Veggie Skillet
Broccoli, onions & mushrooms
Build Your Own Skillet
Start with 2 eggs, hash browns & toast
Sandwiches
Peep's Special
Fresh Eggs
Two Eggs
Ham Steak & Three Eggs
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
N.Y Steak & 3 Eggs
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Creamed Chipped Beef Over Toast
Sausage Gravy Over Biscuits
Benedict
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs & Canadian bacon over toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns
Florentine Benedict
Two poached eggs, spinach & tomato over toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns
Sausage Benedict
Two poached eggs & sausage over toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns
Cereal and Oatmeal
Breakfast Sides
Pancakes
Waffle
French Toast
Single French Toast
SHRT French Toast
(3) French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
Two pieces of French toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with whipped cream
Ultimate Stuffed French Toast
Three pieces of our stuffed French toast with bananas and walnuts, topped with whipped cream
Stuffed French Toast Combo
Two pieces of French toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with whipped cream and two pieces of bacon
Monte Cristo
Two French toast with slices of ham & turkey, topped with Swiss cheese
Kiddie Corner - Breakfast
Lunch Menu
Munchies
Loaded Fries
Piled high with melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, chopped bacon & sour cream
Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
5 pieces. With marinara sauce
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
With a choice of sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
South of the Border
Baskets
Fresh Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons & creamy Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced hard-boiled egg, bacon, grilled chicken, choice of dressing
Anna's Greek Salad
Feta cheese, tomato wedges, cucumber, red onion, romaine lettuce & kalamata olives tossed in our housemade Greek dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and shredded Cheddar cheese, served with ranch dressing
Chef Salad
Roast beef, turkey, baked ham, imported swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, romaine lettuce, and red onions, served with your choice of dressing
Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, mozzarella, mushrooms, sliced egg & bacon with red wine vinaigrette
Tuna Salad Platter
Homemade tuna salad with coleslaw, red onion, tomato, green pepper, and hard-boiled egg over a bed of lettuce
Chicken Salad Platter
Homemade chicken salad with coleslaw, red onion, tomato, green pepper, and hard-boiled egg over a bed of lettuce
Housemade Soup
Sandwiches & Wraps
Gyro Wrap
Lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce
Vegg Burg Wrap
Mushroom, fresh spinach & tzatziki sauce
Southwestern Wrap
Chicken breast, ranch dressing, jalapeño peppers, bacon, lettuce & tomato
Buff Chick Wrap
Chicken breast, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato
Calif Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey breast, swiss, lettuce, tomato & avocado
Chick Caesar Wrap
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato & Caesar dressing
Greek Chick Wrap
Grilled chicken, spinach & feta cheese & tzatziki sauce
Cajun Chick Wrap
Grilled chicken with Cajun spices, lettuce & red onion
Chick Salad Wrap
With lettuce, tomatoes & red onion
Tuna Salad Wrap
With lettuce, tomatoes & red onion
Philly Wrap
Hand-carved steak grilled with onions, mushrooms & cheese
Specialty Sandwiches
Turkey Reuben
Sliced turkey with sauerkraut & melted Swiss cheese on rye
Reuben
Corned beef with sauerkraut & melted Swiss cheese on rye
Reuben Burger Melt
8 oz. beef patty, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled rye
Tuna Salad Melt
Chicken Salad Melt
Steak Philly Cheese Steak
On a roll with sautéed onions & American cheese
Chicken Philly Cheese Steak
On a roll with sautéed onions & American cheese
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on an Italian steak roll served with au jus for dipping
Patty Melt
8 oz. beef patty, fried onions, & Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Greek Gyro
With lettuce, tomato, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread
Classic Sandwiches
Burgers
Burger
Cheeseburger
Choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar
Philly Cheeseburger
Grilled onions, mushrooms, melted American cheese
Bacon Avocado Burger
Fresh avocado slices, crisp bacon, provolone
Mexican Burger
Cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers
Texas Burger
Melted cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, sautéed onions
Blue Burger
Blue cheese, A1 sauce
Greek Burger
Feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce on the side
Panini
Reuben Panini
Corned beef, sauerkraut Swiss, side of Russian dressing
N Y Panini
Roast beef, Swiss, sautéed onions, and mushrooms
Greek Panini
Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato & feta cheese
The Louisiana Panini
Cajun spicy chicken, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, and sliced tomatoes
Chic CORDON Bleu Panini
Grilled chicken breast, ham, and Swiss cheese
Monte Cristo Panini
Layers of ham, turkey & Swiss cheese
Triple Decker's
Roast Turkey & Bacon Triple Decker
Roast Beef & Bacon Triple Decker
Chicken Breast & Bacon Triple Decker
Tuna Salad & Sliced Egg Triple Decker
Chicken Salad & Bacon Triple Decker
Hamburger & Bacon Triple Decker
Veggie Burger & Avocado Triple Decker
B.L.T Triple Decker
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
Kiddie Corner - Lunch
Sides
Sides
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Delight in Every Bite! Breakfast and lunch.
333 Main Street, Harleysville, PA 19438