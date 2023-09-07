Breakfast Menu

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$7.95

Cheese Omelette

$8.95

American, Swiss, Cheddar, or mozzarella

Bacon Omelette

$9.95

Sausage Omelette

$9.95

Ham Omelette

$9.95

Mushroom Omelette

$8.95

Western Omelette

$9.95

Florentine Omelette

$9.95

Spinach & feta cheese

Greek Omelette

$9.95

Feta cheese & tomatoes

Country Omelette

$9.95

Sausage, green peppers, onions & tomatoes

Supreme Omelette

$10.95

Bacon, ham, sausage & American cheese

Gyro Omelette

$9.95

Beef & lamb slices

Ralph's Favorite Omelette

$9.95

Broccoli & cheddar cheese

Skillets

Western Skillet

$9.95

Ham, onions & green peppers

Corned Beef Skillet

$9.95

Sautéed corned beef, onions & mushrooms

Country Skillet

$9.95

Choice of turkey sausage or sausage, green peppers, onions & tomato

Veggie Skillet

$9.95

Broccoli, onions & mushrooms

Build Your Own Skillet

$6.95

Start with 2 eggs, hash browns & toast

Sandwiches

Fried Egg Sandwich

$5.95

Western Sandwich

$6.95

Canadian Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.95

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$7.95

Breakfast Meat & Eggs Sandwich

$5.95

Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or scrapple & egg

Peep's Special

Peeps Special

$9.95

Two eggs any style, two strips of bacon or one 4 oz sausage patty, two pancakes or two French toast

Fresh Eggs

Two Eggs

$5.95

Ham Steak & Three Eggs

$16.95

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

N.Y Steak & 3 Eggs

$20.95

Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Creamed Chipped Beef Over Toast

$9.95

Sausage Gravy Over Biscuits

$9.95

Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$11.95

Two poached eggs & Canadian bacon over toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns

Florentine Benedict

$9.95

Two poached eggs, spinach & tomato over toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns

Sausage Benedict

$10.95

Two poached eggs & sausage over toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hash browns

Breads and Muffins

Toast

$2.95

Choice of bread

English Muffin

$2.95

Bagel

$2.95

Croissant

$2.75

Muffins

$3.95

Cereal and Oatmeal

Cold Cereal

$4.95

Cup Oatmeal

$3.95

Bowl Oatmeal

$4.95

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.95

Fresh Strawberries

$4.95

In season

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Meat

$3.95

Signature Breakfast Meat

$4.95

Hash Browns

$4.95

One Egg

$1.50

Cup Chipped BF

$3.95

Cup Sausa Gravy

$3.95

Cheese Wiz

$2.75

French Fries

$3.95

Pancakes

SHRT Pancakes

$6.95

(3) Pancakes

$7.95

SHRT Banana Nut Pancakes

$8.95

(3) Banana Nut Pancakes

$9.95

SHRT Blueberry Pancakes

$8.95

(3) Blueberry Pancakes

$9.95

SHRT Pan Creamed Chip BF & 2 Eggs Combo

$11.95

SHRT Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.95

(3) Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.95

single pancake

$2.75

Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.95

Waffle Cream Chipped Beef

$10.95

Fruit Waffle

$11.95

With strawberries, banana and whipped cream

French Toast

Single French Toast

$2.75

SHRT French Toast

$7.95

(3) French Toast

$8.95

Stuffed French Toast

$9.95

Two pieces of French toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with whipped cream

Ultimate Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

Three pieces of our stuffed French toast with bananas and walnuts, topped with whipped cream

Stuffed French Toast Combo

$11.95

Two pieces of French toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with whipped cream and two pieces of bacon

Monte Cristo

$10.95

Two French toast with slices of ham & turkey, topped with Swiss cheese

Kiddie Corner - Breakfast

Kids One Egg

$6.99

With hash browns, toast & 2 slices of bacon, or 1 sausage

Kids One Pancake

$6.99

With 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage

Kids One French Toast

$6.99

With 2 slices of bacon or 1 sausage

Lunch Menu

Munchies

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Piled high with melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses, chopped bacon & sour cream

Onion Rings

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

5 pieces. With marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.95

With a choice of sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

South of the Border

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Baskets

FRIED Chic Basket

$14.95

Shrimp Basket

$15.95

With cocktail or tartar sauce

Fish & Chips Basket

$15.95

With cocktail or tartar sauce

Chic FING Basket

$11.95

With choice of sauce

Fresh Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, garlic croutons & creamy Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sliced hard-boiled egg, bacon, grilled chicken, choice of dressing

Anna's Greek Salad

$10.95

Feta cheese, tomato wedges, cucumber, red onion, romaine lettuce & kalamata olives tossed in our housemade Greek dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.95

Fried buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and shredded Cheddar cheese, served with ranch dressing

Chef Salad

$15.95

Roast beef, turkey, baked ham, imported swiss cheese, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, romaine lettuce, and red onions, served with your choice of dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.95

Fresh baby spinach, mozzarella, mushrooms, sliced egg & bacon with red wine vinaigrette

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.95

Homemade tuna salad with coleslaw, red onion, tomato, green pepper, and hard-boiled egg over a bed of lettuce

Chicken Salad Platter

$10.95

Homemade chicken salad with coleslaw, red onion, tomato, green pepper, and hard-boiled egg over a bed of lettuce

Housemade Soup

Crock of French Onion Soup

$6.95

Sandwiches & Wraps

Gyro Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, and tzatziki sauce

Vegg Burg Wrap

$9.95

Mushroom, fresh spinach & tzatziki sauce

Southwestern Wrap

$9.95

Chicken breast, ranch dressing, jalapeño peppers, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Buff Chick Wrap

$9.95

Chicken breast, ranch dressing, lettuce & tomato

Calif Turkey Wrap

$9.95

Sliced turkey breast, swiss, lettuce, tomato & avocado

Chick Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato & Caesar dressing

Greek Chick Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken, spinach & feta cheese & tzatziki sauce

Cajun Chick Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken with Cajun spices, lettuce & red onion

Chick Salad Wrap

$9.95

With lettuce, tomatoes & red onion

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.95

With lettuce, tomatoes & red onion

Philly Wrap

$9.95

Hand-carved steak grilled with onions, mushrooms & cheese

Specialty Sandwiches

Turkey Reuben

$10.95

Sliced turkey with sauerkraut & melted Swiss cheese on rye

Reuben

$10.95

Corned beef with sauerkraut & melted Swiss cheese on rye

Reuben Burger Melt

$10.95

8 oz. beef patty, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on grilled rye

Tuna Salad Melt

$10.95

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.95

Steak Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

On a roll with sautéed onions & American cheese

Chicken Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95

On a roll with sautéed onions & American cheese

French Dip

$11.95

Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on an Italian steak roll served with au jus for dipping

Patty Melt

$11.95

8 oz. beef patty, fried onions, & Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Greek Gyro

$11.95

With lettuce, tomato, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread

Classic Sandwiches

Roast Beef Sandwich

$7.95

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$7.95

On Jewish rye bread

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

American or Swiss

B.L.T

$8.95

Bacon, lettuce & tomato

Frankfurter

$5.95

On a bun

Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Choice of cheese

Burgers

Burger

$9.95

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Choice of American, Swiss or Cheddar

Philly Cheeseburger

$12.95

Grilled onions, mushrooms, melted American cheese

Bacon Avocado Burger

$12.95

Fresh avocado slices, crisp bacon, provolone

Mexican Burger

$12.95

Cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers

Texas Burger

$12.95

Melted cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, sautéed onions

Blue Burger

$11.95

Blue cheese, A1 sauce

Greek Burger

$11.95

Feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce on the side

Panini

Reuben Panini

$11.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut Swiss, side of Russian dressing

N Y Panini

$11.95

Roast beef, Swiss, sautéed onions, and mushrooms

Greek Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato & feta cheese

The Louisiana Panini

$11.95

Cajun spicy chicken, provolone cheese, sautéed onions, and sliced tomatoes

Chic CORDON Bleu Panini

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast, ham, and Swiss cheese

Monte Cristo Panini

$11.95

Layers of ham, turkey & Swiss cheese

Triple Decker's

Roast Turkey & Bacon Triple Decker

$10.95

Roast Beef & Bacon Triple Decker

$10.95

Chicken Breast & Bacon Triple Decker

$10.95

Tuna Salad & Sliced Egg Triple Decker

$10.95

Chicken Salad & Bacon Triple Decker

$10.95

Hamburger & Bacon Triple Decker

$10.95

Veggie Burger & Avocado Triple Decker

$10.95

B.L.T Triple Decker

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato

Kiddie Corner - Lunch

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.99

3 Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

All Beef Hot Dog

$7.99

On a bun with fries & pickle

Sides

Hash Browns

$4.95

One Egg

$1.50

Cup Chipped BF

$3.95

Cup Sausa Gravy

$3.95

Cheese Wiz

$2.75

French Fries

$3.95

Bacon

$3.95

Well Bacon

$3.95

Lite Bacon

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

Well Scrapple

$3.95

Scrapple

$3.95

Ham

$3.95

Pork Roll

$4.95

Canadian Bacon

$4.95

Corned Beef Hash

$4.95

Turkey Sausage

$4.95

Turkey Bacon

$4.95

Beverages

Hot & Cold Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Herbal Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.25

Fresh brewed

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Fresh brewed

Soft Drinks

$2.95

Small Assorted Juices

$2.95

Large Assorted Juices

$3.95