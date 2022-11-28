Restaurant header imageView gallery
Peet's Coffee Drive Thru 802 Pine Street, West Village

review star

No reviews yet

802 PINE STREET

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit
Latte
Coffee Of the Day

Food- BREAKFAST

Sausage,Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$3.25

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$3.25

Ham, Egg and Cheese English Muffin

$3.25

Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$2.95

Sausage Burrito

$3.50

Bacon Burrito

$3.50

Plain Bagel

$1.75

Oatmeal

$2.25

Food- PASTRY

Almond Croissant

$2.95

Blueberry Muffin

$2.85

Blackberry Lavender Scone

$3.25

Biscotti

$1.95

Coffee

Coffee Of the Day

$2.75+

Americano

$3.75+

Cafe au Lait

$3.40+

Latte

$4.45+

Espresso

$2.95+

Hot Cocoa

$3.55+

Steamer With Syrup

$3.05+

Cortado

$2.80+

Latte Macchiato

$3.40+

Flat White

$3.55+

Cappuccino

$4.10+

Havana Cappucino

$4.50+

Vanilla Latte

$4.90+

Skinny Vanilla Latte

$3.90+

Caramel Latte

$4.90+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Mocha

$4.25+

Horchata Latte

$4.90+

Vanilla Almond Latte

$5.20+

Hazelnut Oat Latte

$5.20+

Brown Sugar Oat Latte

$5.20+

Pumpkin Latte

$5.05+

Caramel Apple Latte

$5.05+

Holiday Spice Latte

$5.05+

Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.85+

Iced Coffee

Cold Brew

$3.70+

Iced Americano

$3.45+

Iced Espresso

$2.75+

Black Tie

$4.20+

Coconut Black Tie

$3.35+

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.90+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.90+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Iced Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Iced White Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Havana Cappucino

$4.50+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.10+

Iced SF Vanilla Latte

$3.90+

Iced SF Hazelnut Latte

$3.90+

Blended Iced

$5.00+

Original Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.10+

Horchata Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.80+

Maple Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte

$4.95+

Vanilla Oat Foam Cold Brew

$4.20+

Iced Vanilla Almond Latte

$5.20+

Iced Hazelnut Oat Latte

$5.20+

Iced Brown Sugar Oat latte

$5.20+

Brown Sugar Cold Brew Oat Latte

$4.95+

Brown Sugar CB Oat Latte W/ Jelly

$5.95+

Iced Brown Sugar Matcha Oat Latte

$5.10+

Iced Brown S. Matcha Oat Latte W/ Jelly

$6.10+

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$5.05+

Iced Caramel Apple Latte

$5.05+

Pumpkin Cold Brew Oat Latte

$4.95+

Pumpkin Cold Brew Oat Latte W/ Jelly

$6.40+

Iced Holiday Spice Latte

$5.05+

Holiday Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte W/ Brown Sugar Jelly

$5.95+

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.85+

Tea Lattes

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$4.80+

Iced Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$4.80+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Hot Tea

Green Tea Tropical

$2.85

Organic Green Dragon

$2.85

Organic Emerald Matcha

$2.85

London Fog

$3.30

Organic Breakfast

$2.85

Decaf Breakfast

$2.85

Masala Chai

$2.85

Organic Earl Grey

$2.85

Organic African Nectar

$2.85

Organic Mint Melange

$2.85

Chamomile Citrus

$2.85

Turmeric Ginger

$2.85

Wild Berry Hibiscus

$2.85

Fruit Tea Shaker + Iced Tea

Iced Tea Shaker w/ Jelly

$5.35+

Strawberry Lemon Black Tea

$4.95+

Yuzu Citrus Black Tea

$4.95+

Tropical Berry Green Tea

$4.95+

Pineapple Citrus Green Tea

$4.95+

Berry Hibiscus Tea

$4.95+

Citrus Hibiscus Tea

$4.95+

Iced Tea

$2.85+

Water + Bottled Juice

Iced Water

$0.00+

Cup of Ice

$0.00+

Hot Water

$0.00+

Bottled Water

$1.00

Defoor Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Dog treats

Dog Sticks (each)

$0.75

Dog sticks (bag)

$7.25
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Hand-Roasted. Small Batches. Since 1966

802 PINE STREET, Chattanooga, TN 37402

