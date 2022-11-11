Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pegah's Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

11005 Johnson Drive

Shawnee, KS 66203

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Chicken Fried Chicken

Pegah's Breakfast

1/2 AM Starter

$7.99

One egg, choice of meat, hash browns, toast

AM Starter

$10.99

Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns, toast

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

One house made biscuit with our white sausage gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Two house made biscuits with our white sausage gravy

Combo Breakfast

Combo Breakfast

$12.99

One house made biscuit with our white sausage gravy

Sunrise Breakfast

$8.49

Two eggs, hash browns, toast

Pegah's Scramble

$10.99

Two scrambled eggs, sausage, grilled onions, cheddar jack cheese, hash browns, toast

Diced Ham & Scramble

$10.99

Two scrambled eggs, diced man, hash browns, toast

Chorizo & Eggs

$10.99

Two eggs, Chorizo, Hash Browns, Toast

Grilled Ham & Egg Sandwich

$10.99

Eggs and ham on sourdough bread, hash browns

Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Sirloin, two eggs, hash browns, toast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Two eggs, hash browns, toast

Pork Chop & Eggs

$13.99

Two eggs, hash browns, toast

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$13.99

Off The Griddle

1/2 French Toast

$4.99

One slice, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

French Toast

$8.99

Two slices, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Florida French Toast

Florida French Toast

$12.99

Two slices with bananas, blueberries, and strawberries, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Nutella French Toast

$12.99

Two Slices with bananas and nutella, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

French Toast Combo

$10.99

One slice, choice of egg, choice of meat, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Florida French Toast Combo

$12.99

One slice with fruit, choice of egg, choice of meat, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Nutella French Toast Combo

$12.99

One slice with nutella, banana, choice of egg, choice of meat, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Pancakes Short Stack

$7.99

Two hot cakes, butter, syrup

Pancakes One Hot Cake

$3.99

One hot cake, butter, syrup

Pancakes Chocolate Chips

$9.49

Two hot cakes made with chocolate chips

Pancakes Blueberries

$9.49

Two hot cakes made with blueberries

Hot Cake Combo

Hot Cake Combo

$10.99

One hot cake, choice of egg, choice of meat, butter, syrup

Malted Waffle

$8.99

Crispy outside, fluffy inside, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Pecan Waffle

$10.99

Waffle with pecans, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Florida Waffle

$12.99

Waffle with bananas, blueberries, and strawberries, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$11.99

Half waffle with two strips of chicken, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Waffle Combo

$10.99

Half waffle, choice of egg, choice of meat, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Florida Waffle Combo

$13.99

Half Waffle with fruit, choice of egg, choice of meat, powdered sugar, butter, syrup

Omelets

Just Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Melted cheese

Veggie Omelet

$11.99

Spinach, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, mushrooms, green peppers

Bacon Omelet

$12.99

Ham Omelet

$12.99

Sausage Omelet

$12.99

Chorizo Omelet

$12.99

Country Omelet

$12.99

Bacon, sausage, onions, country gravy, melted cheese

Denver Omelet

$12.99

Ham, cheddar jack, green peppers, onions

Country Club Omelet

$12.99

Mozzarella, onion, tomato, turkey, hollandaise

International Omelet

$13.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack, salsa, sour cream

Steak Fajita Omelet

$14.99

Sirloin steak, onions, green pepper, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack

Skillets

Country Skillet

$12.99

Onions, green peppers, ham, sausage gravy, melted cheese, two eggs, toast

Mexican Skillet

$12.99

Onions, green peppers, melted cheese, two eggs, salsa, sour cream

Steak Skillet

$13.99

Charred grilled sirloin steak, shredded cheddar jack, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, two eggs, salsa, sour cream

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Served with marinara

Portabella Mushrooms

$10.99

Breaded potoabella mushrooms slices with ranch

Chilli Cheese Fries

$10.99

Bacon, diced tomatoes, sour cream

Potato Boats

$10.99

Idaho potato skins, melted cheddar jack, bacon, sour cream, salsa

Mile High Nachos

$10.99

Melted cheese, diced tomato, chilli, tomatoes, jalepenos, sour cream, salsa

Wings

Wings

$10.99

Choice of sauce, choice of dressing side, served with cellery

Chicken Quesadillas

$10.99

Cheddar, jack cheese, bacon, sour cream, fresh pico, chipotle sauce

Steak Quesadillas

$12.99

Cheddar, jack cheese, bacon, sour cream, fresh pico, chipotle sauce

Homestyle Platters

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Lightly breaded, fried golden brown, country gravy

Smothered Chicken Breast

Smothered Chicken Breast

$15.99

Sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, jack and cheddar melt

Grilled Hawaiian Chicken Breast

$15.99

Grilled pineapple ring

Cajun Chicken

$15.99

Grilled Louisiana cajun seasoning

Chicken Strip Dinner

$15.99

Four chicken strips, breaded tenderloins, deep fried

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Lightly breaded, fried golden brown, country gravy

Smothered Chop Steak

$15.99

Sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions

Grilled Beef Liver

$15.99

Lightly breaded then grilled, bacon, grilled onions

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$15.99

Two bone-in grilled chops

Pork Cutlet Dinner

Pork Cutlet Dinner

$15.99

Lightly breaded, deep fried, country gravy

Meatloaf Dinner

Meatloaf Dinner

$15.99

Oven roasted, country style home made brown gravy

Turkey & Stuffing Dinner

$15.99

Thick slices, oven raosted turkey gravy

Breaded Cod Platter

$15.99

Three pieces, panko-breaded

Pegah's Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

spaghetti sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan, garlic toast

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$15.99

Parmesan cheese, garlic toast

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Brocolli, Mushrooms, garlic toast

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken

$18.99

Brocolli, Mushrooms, garlic toast

Pegah's Specialties

Tequila Lime Chicken

Tequila Lime Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken, tortilla strips, cheese, lemon, fresh pico, mexi ranch dressing

Ball Tip Sirloin

$15.99

8 oz choice ball tip sirloin

Beef Medallions

$16.99

Sirloin tips served with sauteed mushrooms and onions

Butterfly Shrimp Platter

$15.99

8 butterfly shrimp with house cocktail sauce

Surf & Turf

$18.99

8 oz ball tip sirloin with 4 butterfly breaded shrimp

Turkey Dinner Special

$15.99

A delicious turkey dinner with gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of two sides

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$13.99

Cheddar cheese, pineapple, crsipy bacon, toasted kaiser bun

Pork Cutlet Sandwich

$13.99

Golden fried, lightly toasted kaiser bun

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$13.99

Golden brown, lightly toasted kaiser bun

Open Faced Hot Turkey Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled sourdough, home made gravy, cranberry sauce

Open Faced Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled sourdough, home made brown gravy

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Cajun seasoning, melted cheddar cheese, lightly toasted kaiser bun

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.99

Sourdough, cheddar jack, grilled tomatoes

Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Panko-breaded cod, lightly toasted kaiser bun, side of tartar sauce

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$13.99

Corned beef, sourkraut, jack cheese, grilled rye, 1000 island

Philly Cheese Beef Sandwich

$13.99

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, monterey jack, toasted hoagie bun

Philly Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, monterey jack, toasted hoagie bun

Superbird Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey breast, crispy bacon, grilled tomatoes, cheddar, monterey jack, grilled sourdough bun

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$13.99

Ham, cheddar, monterey jack, grilled sourdough

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Monterey jack, cheddar, grilled sourdough

Cold Sandwiches

Pegah's BLTE Sandwich

$11.99

Tomato, lettuce, bacon, mayo, egg, toasted white bread

Triple Decker BLT Sandwich

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted white bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, sourdough bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, sourdough bread

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

Triple Decker Club Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted white bread

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.99

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Chili & Cheese Burger

$11.99
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

Sandwich Melts

Patty Melt

$11.99

Grilled rye, cheddar, grilled onions, tomato

Frisco Melt

$11.99

Grilled sourdough, cheddar jack, grilled onions, tomato

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Tuna salad, grilled rye, cheddar

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Cheddar, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Cheddar, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream

Sante Fe Wrap

$12.99

Chicken, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, tortilla strips, mexi ranch, corn

Southwest Steak Wrap

$12.99

Sirloin strips, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, torilla srtrips, mexi ranch, corn

Burritos

El Jefe

El Jefe

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, chorizo sausage, jalepenos, cheddar jack, tomato, onion, bell pepper

Whole Hog

$12.99

Scarmbled eggs, diced sausage links, diced sausge patty, ham, bacon strips, cheddar jack

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.99

Organic spring mix, chicken breast, feta crumbles, olives, red onion, cherry tomato, pita chips, Aegeam Greek dressing

Fajita Steak Salad

$12.99

Red and green peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream

Pegah's Taco Salad

$12.99

Choice of meat, fried flour tortilla basket, refried beans, cheddar jack, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream

Chef's Salad

$12.99

Salad mix, ham, turkey, cheddar jack, egg, tomato

Mexican Salad

$12.99

Crispy corn, tortilla chips, homemade chilli, cheddar jack, salad mix, tomatoes, picante sauce, sour cream, jalepenos

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, garlic crutons, parmesan

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, garlic crutons, parmesan

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Salad mix, hard boiled egg, bacon tomato, cheddar jack

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Salad mix, hard boiled egg, bacon tomato, cheddar jack

Sante Fe Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Salad mix, tomato, tortrilla strips, cheddar jack, sour cream, mexi ranch

Sante Fe Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Salad mix, tomato, tortrilla strips, cheddar jack, sour cream, mexi ranch

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.99

Diced tomtoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crushed pecans, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Spinach Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Diced tomtoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crushed pecans, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Spinach Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.99

Diced tomtoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crushed pecans, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette

Soups, Chili, & Side Salads

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Comes with crackers, add cheese and onions!

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Monday Soup - Vegetable Beef

$3.99

Tuesday Soup - Potato Soup

$3.99

Wednesday - Famous Ham & Beans

$3.99

Thursday - Chicken Noodle

$3.99

Friday - Broccoli Cheese

$3.99

Saturday - Vegetable Soup

$3.99

Sunday - Chicken Noodle

$3.99

Healthy Start

Low Carb Breakfast

Low Carb Breakfast

$10.99

Three scrambled eggs, ham, spinach, mushrooms, onions, served with cottage cheese

Low Carb Burrito

$11.99

Scrambled egg whites, turkey, bacon, spinach, tomato, onions, mushrooms, parmesan, served with cottage cheese

Turkey, Spinach, & Feta Omelet

$12.99

Three eggs, bacon crumbles, diced onion

Fruit & Yogurt

Fruit & Yogurt

$8.99

Fresh fruit, yogurt, granolla

Desserts

Cake

$5.99
Pie

Pie

$5.49

Cinnamon Roll

$4.49

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.49

Gravy Sides

Side of White Gravy

$1.99

Side of Brown Gravy

$1.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Potato Sides

Real Mashed Poatoes No Gravy

$3.49

Real Mashed Poatoes Brown Gravy

$3.49

Real Mashed Poatoes White Gravy

$3.49

Hash Browns

$3.49

French Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.49

Cottage Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Home Fries

$3.49

Baked Potato

$4.49

Potato Salad

$2.99

Chips

$2.99

Meat Sides

Bacon

$4.49

Sausage Links

$4.49

Sausage Patties

$4.49

Turkey Links

$4.49

Corn Beefed Hash

$4.49

Ham Steak

$4.99

Egg Sides

One Egg

$1.49

Two Eggs

$2.99

Three Eggs

$4.49

Four Eggs

$5.99

Vegetable Sides

Corn

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Carrots

$2.99

Mixed Steamed Vegis

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Fruit Sides

Fruit Salad

$2.99

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Cup of Bananas

$1.99

Cup of Strawberries

$1.99

Cup of Blueberries

$1.99

Cup of Grapes

$1.99

Cheesey Sides

Mac n' Cheese

$4.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Cereal Sides

Oatmeal

$4.49

Comes with milk, raisins, brown sugar, & butter

Grits

$4.49

Sides

Stuffing

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Spanish Rice

$2.99

Onion Peels

$3.49

Extra Sauces & Dressings

1000 Island (2 oz)

$0.49

BBQ (2 oz)

$0.49

Bleu Cheese (2 oz)

$0.49

Caesar (2 oz)

$0.49

French (2 oz)

$0.49

Greek (2 oz)

$0.49

Hollandaise Sauce (4 oz) (Not Available After 2 pm)

$1.99

Honey Mustard (2 oz)

$0.49

Italian (2 oz)

$0.49

Ketchup (2 oz)

$0.49

Mexi Ranch (2 oz)

$0.49

Ranch (2 oz)

$0.49

Raspberry Vinaigrette (2 oz)

$0.49

Salsa (2 oz)

$0.49

Sour Cream (2 oz)

$0.49

Toast & Bread

White Toast

$2.49

Wheat Toast

$2.49

Gluten Free Toast

$2.49

Biscuit

$2.49

Sourdough Toast

$2.99

Raisin Bread

$3.49

Garlic Toast

$3.99

English Muffin

$3.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.99

Dinner Roll

$2.49

Cold Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Red Cream Soda

$2.99

Root Beet

$2.99

Hi-C Orange

$2.99

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Pegah's Mocha

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.49

Apple Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Tomato Juice

$3.49

V8 Juice

$3.49
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast All Day, Lunch & Dinner Diner! We serve all American comfort food! Please explore our huge menu which has different Menus for Breakfast, Bennies, Desserts, and Lunch & Dinner!

Website

Location

11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203

Directions

