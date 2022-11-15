Pegah's Family Restaurant
No reviews yet
5354 Roberts Street
Shawnee, KS 66226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pegah's Breakfast
1/2 AM Starter
One egg, choice of meat, hash browns, toast
AM Starter
Two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns, toast
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
One house made biscuit with our white sausage gravy
Biscuits & Gravy
Two house made biscuits with our white sausage gravy
Combo Breakfast
One house made biscuit with our white sausage gravy
Sunrise Breakfast
Two eggs, hash browns, toast
Pegah's Scramble
Two scrambled eggs, sausage, grilled onions, cheddar jack cheese, hash browns, toast
Diced Ham & Scramble
Two scrambled eggs, diced man, hash browns, toast
Chorizo & Eggs
Two eggs, Chorizo, Hash Browns, Toast
Grilled Ham & Egg Sandwich
Eggs and ham on sourdough bread, hash browns
Steak & Eggs
Sirloin, two eggs, hash browns, toast
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Two eggs, hash browns, toast
Pork Chop & Eggs
Two eggs, hash browns, toast
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs
Off The Griddle
1/2 French Toast
One slice, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
French Toast
Two slices, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Florida French Toast
Two slices with bananas, blueberries, and strawberries, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Nutella French Toast
Two Slices with bananas and nutella, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
French Toast Combo
One slice, choice of egg, choice of meat, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Florida French Toast Combo
One slice with fruit, choice of egg, choice of meat, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Nutella French Toast Combo
One slice with nutella, banana, choice of egg, choice of meat, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Pancakes Short Stack
Two hot cakes, butter, syrup
Pancakes One Hot Cake
One hot cake, butter, syrup
Pancakes Chocolate Chips
Two hot cakes made with chocolate chips
Pancakes Blueberries
Two hot cakes made with blueberries
Hot Cake Combo
One hot cake, choice of egg, choice of meat, butter, syrup
Malted Waffle
Crispy outside, fluffy inside, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Pecan Waffle
Waffle with pecans, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Florida Waffle
Waffle with bananas, blueberries, and strawberries, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Chicken & Waffles
Half waffle with two strips of chicken, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Waffle Combo
Half waffle, choice of egg, choice of meat, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Florida Waffle Combo
Half Waffle with fruit, choice of egg, choice of meat, powdered sugar, butter, syrup
Omelets
Just Cheese Omelet
Melted cheese
Veggie Omelet
Spinach, tomato, onion, cheddar jack, mushrooms, green peppers
Bacon Omelet
Ham Omelet
Sausage Omelet
Chorizo Omelet
Country Omelet
Bacon, sausage, onions, country gravy, melted cheese
Denver Omelet
Ham, cheddar jack, green peppers, onions
Country Club Omelet
Mozzarella, onion, tomato, turkey, hollandaise
International Omelet
Ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack, salsa, sour cream
Steak Fajita Omelet
Sirloin steak, onions, green pepper, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack
Skillets
Country Skillet
Onions, green peppers, ham, sausage gravy, melted cheese, two eggs, toast
Mexican Skillet
Onions, green peppers, melted cheese, two eggs, salsa, sour cream
Steak Skillet
Charred grilled sirloin steak, shredded cheddar jack, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, two eggs, salsa, sour cream
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara
Portabella Mushrooms
Breaded potoabella mushrooms slices with ranch
Chilli Cheese Fries
Bacon, diced tomatoes, sour cream
Potato Boats
Idaho potato skins, melted cheddar jack, bacon, sour cream, salsa
Mile High Nachos
Melted cheese, diced tomato, chilli, tomatoes, jalepenos, sour cream, salsa
Wings
Choice of sauce, choice of dressing side, served with cellery
Chicken Quesadillas
Cheddar, jack cheese, bacon, sour cream, fresh pico, chipotle sauce
Steak Quesadillas
Cheddar, jack cheese, bacon, sour cream, fresh pico, chipotle sauce
Homestyle Platters
Chicken Fried Chicken
Lightly breaded, fried golden brown, country gravy
Smothered Chicken Breast
Sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, jack and cheddar melt
Grilled Hawaiian Chicken Breast
Grilled pineapple ring
Cajun Chicken
Grilled Louisiana cajun seasoning
Chicken Strip Dinner
Four chicken strips, breaded tenderloins, deep fried
Country Fried Steak
Lightly breaded, fried golden brown, country gravy
Smothered Chop Steak
Sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions
Grilled Beef Liver
Lightly breaded then grilled, bacon, grilled onions
Pork Chop Dinner
Two bone-in grilled chops
Pork Cutlet Dinner
Lightly breaded, deep fried, country gravy
Meatloaf Dinner
Oven roasted, country style home made brown gravy
Turkey & Stuffing Dinner
Thick slices, oven raosted turkey gravy
Breaded Cod Platter
Three pieces, panko-breaded
Pegah's Chicken Parmesan
spaghetti sauce, melted mozzarella, parmesan, garlic toast
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Parmesan cheese, garlic toast
Fettuccine Alfredo
Brocolli, Mushrooms, garlic toast
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken
Brocolli, Mushrooms, garlic toast
Pegah's Specialties
Tequila Lime Chicken
Grilled chicken, tortilla strips, cheese, lemon, fresh pico, mexi ranch dressing
Ball Tip Sirloin
8 oz choice ball tip sirloin
Beef Medallions
Sirloin tips served with sauteed mushrooms and onions
Butterfly Shrimp Platter
8 butterfly shrimp with house cocktail sauce
Surf & Turf
8 oz ball tip sirloin with 4 butterfly breaded shrimp
Turkey Dinner Special
A delicious turkey dinner with gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of two sides
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Bacon Sandwich
Cheddar cheese, pineapple, crsipy bacon, toasted kaiser bun
Pork Cutlet Sandwich
Golden fried, lightly toasted kaiser bun
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Golden brown, lightly toasted kaiser bun
Open Faced Hot Turkey Sandwich
Grilled sourdough, home made gravy, cranberry sauce
Open Faced Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Grilled sourdough, home made brown gravy
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Cajun seasoning, melted cheddar cheese, lightly toasted kaiser bun
Meatloaf Sandwich
Sourdough, cheddar jack, grilled tomatoes
Fish Sandwich
Panko-breaded cod, lightly toasted kaiser bun, side of tartar sauce
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, sourkraut, jack cheese, grilled rye, 1000 island
Philly Cheese Beef Sandwich
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, monterey jack, toasted hoagie bun
Philly Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, monterey jack, toasted hoagie bun
Superbird Sandwich
Turkey breast, crispy bacon, grilled tomatoes, cheddar, monterey jack, grilled sourdough bun
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, cheddar, monterey jack, grilled sourdough
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Monterey jack, cheddar, grilled sourdough
Cold Sandwiches
Pegah's BLTE Sandwich
Tomato, lettuce, bacon, mayo, egg, toasted white bread
Triple Decker BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted white bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, sourdough bread
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, sourdough bread
Triple Decker Club Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted white bread
Cold Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough
Burgers
Sandwich Melts
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Cheddar, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Cheddar, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream
Sante Fe Wrap
Chicken, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream, tortilla strips, mexi ranch, corn
Southwest Steak Wrap
Sirloin strips, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, torilla srtrips, mexi ranch, corn
Burritos
Salads
Greek Salad
Organic spring mix, chicken breast, feta crumbles, olives, red onion, cherry tomato, pita chips, Aegeam Greek dressing
Fajita Steak Salad
Red and green peppers, onions, sauteed mushrooms, diced tomatoes, salsa, sour cream
Pegah's Taco Salad
Choice of meat, fried flour tortilla basket, refried beans, cheddar jack, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream
Chef's Salad
Salad mix, ham, turkey, cheddar jack, egg, tomato
Mexican Salad
Crispy corn, tortilla chips, homemade chilli, cheddar jack, salad mix, tomatoes, picante sauce, sour cream, jalepenos
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic crutons, parmesan
Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, garlic crutons, parmesan
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad mix, hard boiled egg, bacon tomato, cheddar jack
Crispy Chicken Salad
Salad mix, hard boiled egg, bacon tomato, cheddar jack
Sante Fe Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad mix, tomato, tortrilla strips, cheddar jack, sour cream, mexi ranch
Sante Fe Crispy Chicken Salad
Salad mix, tomato, tortrilla strips, cheddar jack, sour cream, mexi ranch
Spinach Salad
Diced tomtoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crushed pecans, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette
Spinach Grilled Chicken Salad
Diced tomtoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crushed pecans, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette
Spinach Crispy Chicken Salad
Diced tomtoes, hard boiled egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crushed pecans, strawberries, raspberry vinaigrette
Soups, Chili, & Side Salads
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Cup of Chili
Comes with crackers, add cheese and onions!
Bowl of Chili
Monday Soup - Vegetable Beef
Tuesday Soup - Potato Soup
Wednesday - Famous Ham & Beans
Thursday - Chicken Noodle
Friday - Broccoli Cheese
Saturday - Vegetable Soup
Sunday - Chicken Noodle
Healthy Start
Low Carb Breakfast
Three scrambled eggs, ham, spinach, mushrooms, onions, served with cottage cheese
Low Carb Burrito
Scrambled egg whites, turkey, bacon, spinach, tomato, onions, mushrooms, parmesan, served with cottage cheese
Turkey, Spinach, & Feta Omelet
Three eggs, bacon crumbles, diced onion
Fruit & Yogurt
Fresh fruit, yogurt, granolla
Potato Sides
Meat Sides
Fruit Sides
Cheesey Sides
Extra Sauces & Dressings
1000 Island (2 oz)
BBQ (2 oz)
Bleu Cheese (2 oz)
Caesar (2 oz)
French (2 oz)
Greek (2 oz)
Hollandaise Sauce (4 oz) (Not Available After 2 pm)
Honey Mustard (2 oz)
Italian (2 oz)
Ketchup (2 oz)
Mexi Ranch (2 oz)
Ranch (2 oz)
Raspberry Vinaigrette (2 oz)
Salsa (2 oz)
Sour Cream (2 oz)
Toast & Bread
Cold Beverages
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 9:59 pm
Breakfast All Day, Lunch & Dinner Diner! We serve all American comfort food! Take a look at our huge menu!
5354 Roberts Street, Shawnee, KS 66226