Pegasus Pizzeria

6601 Sugar Valley Dr #115

Nashville, TN 37211

BYO 8-Piece Detroit Style
The Titan
Hand Tossed 14 Inch

Appetizers

Sicilian Baked Meatballs

$10.00

meatballs | mozzarella | parmesan house-made focaccia

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

made in-house | served with warm marinara

Garlic Knots

$10.00

topped with herb butter and parmesan served with warm marinara

Pegasus Wings

Out of stock

tossed in your choice of: buffalo, mango habanero, honey mustard, or cajun dry rub

Pegasus Salad

Out of stock

artisan greens | red onion | cucumber | tomato | parmesan | crouton | house vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

Out of stock

our take on a classic caesar | romaine | kale | parmesan | crouton | house-made caesar

Pasta

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$12.00

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

parmesan | alfredo | breadcrumb

Parmesan Cream Ravioli

$15.00

three cheese ravioli with a parmesan, garlic cream sauce | mushroom | spinach | breadcrumb

Penne Pesto

$15.00Out of stock

house-made creamy, walnut pesto | parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

hand-breaded chicken breast | mozzarella | marinara | fettuccine

Specialty Pizza

Apollo

$15.00Out of stock

our take on a classic margarita pizza | red sauce | pesto | burrata | basil | garlic oil

Aries

$15.00

red sauce | jalapeno, bacon, pineapple jam | pepperoni | mozzarella.

Zeus

$15.00

a classic pie | red sauce | mozzarella | red onion | green pepper | Italian sausage

Dionysus

$15.00

our take on a garden pizza | red sauce | green pepper | kalamata | red onion | mushroom | mozzarella

Aphrodite

$15.00

our white pie | white sauce | mozzarella | burrata

The Titan

$15.00

a classic meat lover's | red sauce | sausage | pepperoni | sliced meatball | mozzarella

Mt. Olympus

$15.00

our Greek pizza | herb olive oil | kalamata | spinach | tomato | artichoke hearts | feta

Demeter "Vegan"

$15.00

red sauce | fire-roasted peppers | sautéed kale | cherry tomato | red pepper flakes | red onion | garlic oil | romesco | herb vegan cheese blend

BYO Pizza

Hand Tossed 14 Inch

$9.00

Cauliflower Crust

$12.00

BYO 4-Piece Detroit Style

$9.00

BYO 8-Piece Detroit Style

$13.00

Beverages

2 Liters

$4.00

Cans

$1.50

Extras

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Wing Sauce

$1.00

SPECIALS

8-Piece 1-Topping and 12 Wings

$26.00Out of stock

Choice of any 1-Topping 8-Piece Detroit Style Pizza and 12-Bone In Pegasus Wings with Choice of Sauce

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

More Than Just Pizza Locally Owned and Operated "Pizza of the Gods"

Website

Location

6601 Sugar Valley Dr #115, Nashville, TN 37211

Directions

