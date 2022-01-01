PEGGS Restaurant imageView gallery

PEGGS Restaurant South Bend, IN

review star

No reviews yet

127 S. Mighican Street

South Bend, IN 46601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

PEGGS Eggs

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Benedicts

California Benedict

$13.00

Traditional Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Irish Eggs Benedict

$13.00

PEGGS Featured Benedict

$14.00

Lunch Entree

BLT Wrap

$8.00

California Chicken

$13.00

Ck Pasta Cajun

$13.00

PEGGS Burger

$13.00

Prime Rib Wrap

$13.00

R House Burger

$14.00

Philly

$13.00

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Kelli's Veg Burger

$13.00

Featured Sandwich

$13.00

Side Items

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Side FF

$4.00

***Soup Cup

$4.00

***Soup Bowl

$6.00

***Soup & Salad

$8.00

***Side Salad

$4.00

Veggie Medley

$4.00

Side Yogurt

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Yogurt with Granola

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Pick 2

Quick Pick

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Cheeseburger -Kid's

$5.00

Chicken Fingers -Kid's

$5.00

Combo -Kid's

$3.99

Little Chick Pancake -Kid's

$3.25

PEGG'S Little French Toast -Kid's

$3.99

Grilled Cheese -Kid's

$3.99

Chickadee -Kid's

$3.99

Kids Mac

$3.99

Juice

Green w/ Envy - 12 oz

$7.00

Green & Gold - 12 oz

$7.00

Island Blush- 12 oz

$7.00

Immunity Zinger - 12 oz

$7.00

Green w Envy - 16 oz

$9.25

Green & Gold - 16 oz

$9.25

Island Blush - 16 oz

$9.25

Immunity Zinger - 16 oz

$9.25

Pineapple Sunrise - 12 oz

$8.00

Pineapple Sunrise - 16 oz

$10.00

Carrot Top - 12 oz

$7.00

Carrot Top - 16 oz

$9.25

Pract Pearfect - 12 oz

$7.00

Pract Pearfect - 16 oz

$9.25

Prickly Pear - 12 oz

$7.00

Prickly Pear - 16 oz

$9.25

Beet it - 12oz

$7.00

Beet It -16 oz

$9.25

NB Orange 12 oz

$7.00

NB Orange 16 oz

$9.25

Eggsentials

Eggsentials

Breakfast Skillet

Meaty

$22.00+

Veggie

$22.00+

Build Your Own Tacos

Build Your Own Tacos

Pancakes or French Toast Combo

Pancakes

$16.00+

French Toast

$16.00+

Take & Make Batter

1 Qt

$15.00

2 Qts

$25.00

Box of Joe

Crack of Dawn - brewed

$20.00

Reg or Decaf - brewed

$15.00

Bag - Crack of Dawn

$16.00

Retail

SB T Shirt

$18.00

Coffee 12oz Almond Windmill Cookie

$12.00

Coffee 12 oz Cinnamon Crumble

$12.00

Coffee 12 oz Hazelnut

$12.00

Coffee 12 oz Irish Creme

$12.00

Coffee 12 oz Nutty Irishman

$12.00

Coffee 12 oz Southern Pecan

$12.00

Coffee 1.75 oz French Vanilla

$2.00

PEGGS Crack of Dawn 1 lb

$16.00

Petes Shirt

$20.00

R House

$8.00

PEGGS hats

$16.00

PEGGS T-Shirt

$18.00

PEGGS Mugs

$9.00

Shamrock T-Shirt

$18.00

Hat Gift Basket

$45.00

Coffee Gift Basket

$45.00

SM Crack of Dawn

$3.00

Friends T Shirt - Yellow

$18.00

Friends T Shirt- Gray

$18.00

Brunch T Shirt - Blue

$18.00

Brunch T Shirt - Green

$18.00

Brunch T Shirt - Gray

$18.00

Buy 2 TShirts Special Discount

-$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast*Brunch*Lunch and weekend Dinner in downtown South Bend, IN Catering - Grab & Go - Reservations - Patio

Website

Location

127 S. Mighican Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Directions

Gallery
PEGGS Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

A Roaster Called Revenant - 231 South Michigan Street
orange starNo Reviews
231 South Michigan Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Fatbird
orange star4.3 • 434
103 W Colfax Ave South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Fiddler's Hearth Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,158
127 N Main Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,474
119 N Michigan St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Cafe Navarre
orange starNo Reviews
101 N. Michigan Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Cinco 5 International
orange star4.6 • 780
112 W Colfax Ave South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Bend

Wings Over - South Bend
orange star4.3 • 4,234
1124 E Angela Blvd South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Woochi Japanese Fusion & Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,474
119 N Michigan St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Fiddler's Hearth Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,158
127 N Main Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Allie's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.5 • 1,050
2323 Mishawaka Ave South Bend, IN 46615
View restaurantnext
The Lauber
orange star4.4 • 782
504 E Lasalle Ave South Bend, IN 46617
View restaurantnext
Cinco 5 International
orange star4.6 • 780
112 W Colfax Ave South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Bend
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Granger
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Buchanan
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
New Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston