- Home
- /
- Arlington Heights
- /
- Peggy Kinnanes Irish Restaurant & Pub - 8 N Vail Ave
Peggy Kinnanes Irish Restaurant & Pub 8 N Vail Ave
No reviews yet
8 N Vail Ave
Arlington Height, IL 60004
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Reuben Rolls
Think "egg roll" Reuben style. Served with 1000 Island dipping sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork tossed in BBQ served on top of corn tortillas with cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, green onions, jalapenos and guacamole
Deviled Eggs
Creamy mayo and mustard with a hint of chives and a dash of hot sauce
Loaded Pretzel Bites
Soft pretzel bites topped with chessar cheese sauce, bacon and garlic parmesan sauce
Mashed Potato Balls
Homemade mashed potatoes combined with bacon, green onion and cheddar cheese breaded and fried served with ranch for dipping
Curry Chips
Thick cut crisp fries served with curry sauce
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds lightly battered and served with homemade ranch dressing
Spicy Pickle Fries
Fry-cut pickles coated in crispy cornmeal batter, flavored with a touch of mustard and horseradish served with homemade ranch dressing
Chipotle Avocado Quesadilla
Filled with black beans, avocado, corn and cheese topped with our homemade chipotle sauce
Hummus Platter
Red roasted pepper and original hummus served with pita and veggies
Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari served with marinara sauce
1lb Bavarian Pretzel
served with beer cheese soup for dipper
Wings-10pc
Market Price
Onion Rings
Green Beans
Chicken Tenders
Kilkenny Rolls
Potato Skins
Private Party Appetizers
Function Menu
Kid Buffet
Mimosa Bar
Salads
Bunratty Shrimp Salad - GF
A quartet of super foods make this healthy and delicious choice! Grilled shrimp served on a bed of green leaf lettuce, quinoia, avocado, cucumber, red bell peppers, red onion and feta. Tossed in our homemade lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.
Kilkenny Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and cucumbers tossed in our bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Cranberry Almond Salad
Mixed greens, cold roasted chicken, raisins, cranberries, toasted almonds and pecans, diced red onion tossed in sweet red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Bloom's BBQ Salad
Crunchy green leaf lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, cucmbers, corn, avocado, and mised cheeses tossed in our homemade BBQ dressing topped with crispy onion straws.
Wedge Salad
Crunchy iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, onion, tomatoes and creamy bleu cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Green leaf lettuce tossed with a traditional Caesar dressing topped with house croutons and fresh parmesan cheese.
Chicken Salad, Fruit & Cheese Plate
Homemade chicken salad served with fresh season fruit, Irish cheddar and smoked Gouda cheese cubes with crackers
Field of Greens Side salad
Lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons with choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Wraps
Bunratty Shrimp Salad Wrap
A quartet of super foods make this healthy and delicious choice! Grilled shrimp served on a bed of green leaf lettuce, quinoia, avocado, cucumber, red bell peppers, red onion and feta. Tossed in our homemade lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.
Kilkenny Chicken Wrap
Mixed greens with chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and cucumbers tossed in our bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Cranberry Almond Wrap
Mixed greens, cold roasted chicken, raisins, cranberries, toasted almonds and pecans, diced red onion tossed in sweet red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Bloom's BBQ Wrap
Crunchy green leaf lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, cucmbers, corn, avocado, and mised cheeses tossed in our homemade BBQ dressing topped with crispy onion straws.
Wedge Salad Wrap
Crunchy iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, onion, tomatoes and creamy bleu cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad Wrap
Green leaf lettuce tossed with a traditional Caesar dressing topped with house croutons and fresh parmesan cheese.
Superfood Wrap
Chic Sal Wrap
Sliders
Guinness Burger Sliders
Three Certified Angus beef sliders topped with caramelized onions and our Guinness infused cheddar cheese.
Jameson Pork Sliders
Three pulled pork sliders topped with melted cheddar cheese and onion straws served with our signature Jameson sauce.
Fish & Chip Sliders
Our famouse hand battered fresh cod served in bite sized portions on slider buns topped with tartar sauce, coleslaw and American cheese.
Pot Roast Sliders
Slowly cooked pot roast served with grilled onions and horseradish sauce, Swiss cheese and demi-glace.
Chicken BLT Sliders
Crispy chicken breast, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Burgers
The Jameson
"Burger Bash 2020 People's Choice Award." 10oz burger topped with Irish cheddar, bacon, onion straws and Jameson sauce.
Picante Burger
10oz Burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, roasted Jalapenos, haystack onions and jalapeno aioli.
Bourbon Burger
10oz Burger topped with Bourbon reduction sauce, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened 10oz burger with melted Bleu cheese and caramelized onions
The "Kinnane"
Plain and simple with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Add Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack, American or Bleu cheese
Paddy Melt
Sandwiches
Classic Reuben
Lean corned beef thinly sliced, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese with Emerald Isle dressing on grilled rye bread.
Open Faced Meatloaf
Our homemade meatloaf is served on toasted white bread with mashed potatos and choice of Jameson sauce or brown gravy.
Blackened Cajun Chicken
Chicken breast cast iron seared crisp and juicy with a hint of cajun heat topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Corned Beef on Rye
Lean corned beef thinly sliced with Swiss cheese on light rye bread. *best served cold
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Shredded chicken breast tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce layered between slides of cheddar cheese on rustic bread.
Superfood Wrap
Black bean patty, hummus, guacamole, red quinoa, jasmine rice, assorted peppers, corn and cilantro wrapped up in a spinach tortilla
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas loaded with cripy cod and topped with pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and chipotle sour cream. * does not include side
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Chicken breast glazed with basil pesto on top of spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato dressed with a pesto mayo on grilled ciabatta bread
BLT
Prepared on toasted white bread with American Bacon
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad made with yoghurt, green apples, cranberries, red onion and raisins on toasted bread.
Pot Roast Sandwich
Slowly cooked pot roast served with grilled onions and horseradish sauce, Swiss cheese and demi-glace.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Season pulled pork. BBQ sauce, house made cole slaw, butter chip pickles with sweet potato fries.
Cod Sandwich
Blk Salmon Sandwhich
Halfer
Adult Grilled Cheese
Thanksgiving Sandwich
Entrees
Firecracker Salmon
Salmon glazed in a sweet-spicy sauce served with roasted vegetable quinoa blend and broccoli
Whiskey Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta toassed in an Irish Whiskey pesto cream sauce with a hint of garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
Pork Shank
Slow braised pork shank smothered in our Jameson sauce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli and oinion straws.
Stir Fry
Light, healthy, stir fry loaded with broccoli, snow peas, red peppers, bean sprouts, green and white onions tossed with garlic and ginger in a light sesame oil served with brown rice
Jameson Salmon
Fresh salmom basted and grilled with our Jameson sauce served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Meatloaf dinner
Peggy's classic homemade meatloaf served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables topped with your choice of our signature Jameson sauce or brown gravy.
Adult Noodles
Irish Favorites
Kinnane's Famous Fish n' Chips
Fresh Alaskan cod dipped in our special recipe Guinness beer batter served with Irish "chips," Killarney sauce and coleslaw.
All Day Irish Fry Breakfast
Scrambled eggs, imported Irish bacon, Imported Irish sausage, black and white pudding, Imported Bachelor baked beans and potato pancake.
Shepherd's Pie
Tender ground sirloin, diced carrots, sweet tender peas, onions and vegetables in a rich brown sauce topped with mashed potatoes.
Corned Beef & Cabbage- GF
Lean thick cut corned beef, boiled potatoes, veggies and cabbage
Corned Beef Colcannon- GF
Sliced boiled potatoes with butter and bacon served on a bed of cabbage topped with our freshly sliced lean corned beef
Lamb Stew
Soups
Desserts
Homemade Bread Pudding
Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake
6 Layer Carrot Cake
Perfect for Sharing!
Chocolate Molten Cake
Served with Capannari's Vanilla Ice Cream
Kentucky Butter Cake
Served with Capannari's Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla Cheesecake with Raspberry sauce
Gourmet Brownie
Scoop Of Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sundae
Kids
Kid Burger
Kid Hot Dog
Kid Chicken Nugget
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Corn Dogs
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kid Cheese Pizza
Kid pretzel Bites
Kids Fish & Chips
Kids Noodles
Kid Quesadilla
Kids Fries
Sm. Kids Fruit
Sm. Kids Veggies
Add Kids Chicken
Kids Choc Ice Cream
Kids Van. Ice Cream
Kids Dinner
Off Menu Items
Chicken added
Salmon added
Shrimp added
Potato Skins
Mini Fish & Chips
Reuben Quesadilla
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
Firecracker Shrimp
Small Shepherd Pie
Pot Roast Dinner
BBQ Salmon Salad
Cheese & Crackers Plate
Jalpenos
Guacamole & Chips
Appetizers
Reuben Rolls
Think "egg roll" Reuben style. Served with 1000 Island dipping sauce
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork tossed in BBQ served on top of corn tortillas with cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, green onions, jalapenos and guacamole
Deviled Eggs
Creamy mayo and mustard with a hint of chives and a dash of hot sauce
Loaded Pretzel Bites
Soft pretzel bites topped with chessar cheese sauce, bacon and garlic parmesan sauce
Mashed Potato Balls
Homemade mashed potatoes combined with bacon, green onion and cheddar cheese breaded and fried served with ranch for dipping
Curry Chips
Thick cut crisp fries served with curry sauce
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds lightly battered and served with homemade ranch dressing
Spicy Pickle Fries
Fry-cut pickles coated in crispy cornmeal batter, flavored with a touch of mustard and horseradish served with homemade ranch dressing
Chipotle Avocado Quesadilla
Filled with black beans, avocado, corn and cheese topped with our homemade chipotle sauce
Hummus Platter
Red roasted pepper and original hummus served with pita and veggies
Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari served with marinara sauce
1lb Bavarian Pretzel
served with beer cheese soup for dipper
Wings-10pc
Market Price
Onion Rings
Green Beans
Chicken Tenders
Salads
Bunratty Shrimp Salad - GF
A quartet of super foods make this healthy and delicious choice! Grilled shrimp served on a bed of green leaf lettuce, quinoia, avocado, cucumber, red bell peppers, red onion and feta. Tossed in our homemade lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.
Kilkenny Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and cucumbers tossed in our bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Cranberry Almond Salad
Mixed greens, cold roasted chicken, raisins, cranberries, toasted almonds and pecans, diced red onion tossed in sweet red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Bloom's BBQ Salad
Crunchy green leaf lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, cucmbers, corn, avocado, and mised cheeses tossed in our homemade BBQ dressing topped with crispy onion straws.
Wedge Salad
Crunchy iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, onion, tomatoes and creamy bleu cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad
Green leaf lettuce tossed with a traditional Caesar dressing topped with house croutons and fresh parmesan cheese.
Chicken Salad, Fruit & Cheese Plate
Homemade chicken salad served with fresh season fruit, Irish cheddar and smoked Gouda cheese cubes with crackers
Field of Greens Side salad
Lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons with choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Wraps
Bunratty Shrimp Salad Wrap
A quartet of super foods make this healthy and delicious choice! Grilled shrimp served on a bed of green leaf lettuce, quinoia, avocado, cucumber, red bell peppers, red onion and feta. Tossed in our homemade lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.
Kilkenny Chicken Wrap
Mixed greens with chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and cucumbers tossed in our bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Cranberry Almond Wrap
Mixed greens, cold roasted chicken, raisins, cranberries, toasted almonds and pecans, diced red onion tossed in sweet red wine vinaigrette dressing.
Bloom's BBQ Wrap
Crunchy green leaf lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, cucmbers, corn, avocado, and mised cheeses tossed in our homemade BBQ dressing topped with crispy onion straws.
Wedge Salad Wrap
Crunchy iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, onion, tomatoes and creamy bleu cheese dressing.
Caesar Salad Wrap
Green leaf lettuce tossed with a traditional Caesar dressing topped with house croutons and fresh parmesan cheese.
Superfood Wrap
Chic Sal Wrap
Sliders
Guinness Burger Sliders
Three Certified Angus beef sliders topped with caramelized onions and our Guinness infused cheddar cheese.
Jameson Pork Sliders
Three pulled pork sliders topped with melted cheddar cheese and onion straws served with our signature Jameson sauce.
Fish & Chip Sliders
Our famouse hand battered fresh cod served in bite sized portions on slider buns topped with tartar sauce, coleslaw and American cheese.
Pot Roast Sliders
Slowly cooked pot roast served with grilled onions and horseradish sauce, Swiss cheese and demi-glace.
Chicken BLT Sliders
Crispy chicken breast, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Burgers
The Jameson
"Burger Bash 2020 People's Choice Award." 10oz burger topped with Irish cheddar, bacon, onion straws and Jameson sauce.
Picante Burger
10oz Burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, roasted Jalapenos, haystack onions and jalapeno aioli.
Bourbon Burger
10oz Burger topped with Bourbon reduction sauce, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened 10oz burger with melted Bleu cheese and caramelized onions
The "Kinnane"
Plain and simple with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Add Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack, American or Bleu cheese
Paddy Melt
Sandwiches
Classic Reuben
Lean corned beef thinly sliced, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese with Emerald Isle dressing on grilled rye bread.
Open Faced Meatloaf
Our homemade meatloaf is served on toasted white bread with mashed potatos and choice of Jameson sauce or brown gravy.
Blackened Cajun Chicken
Chicken breast cast iron seared crisp and juicy with a hint of cajun heat topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Corned Beef on Rye
Lean corned beef thinly sliced with Swiss cheese on light rye bread. *best served cold
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Shredded chicken breast tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce layered between slides of cheddar cheese on rustic bread.
Superfood Wrap
Black bean patty, hummus, guacamole, red quinoa, jasmine rice, assorted peppers, corn and cilantro wrapped up in a spinach tortilla
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortillas loaded with cripy cod and topped with pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and chipotle sour cream. * does not include side
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Chicken breast glazed with basil pesto on top of spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato dressed with a pesto mayo on grilled ciabatta bread
BLT
Prepared on toasted white bread with American Bacon
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad made with yoghurt, green apples, cranberries, red onion and raisins on toasted bread.
Pot Roast Sandwich
Slowly cooked pot roast served with grilled onions and horseradish sauce, Swiss cheese and demi-glace.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Season pulled pork. BBQ sauce, house made cole slaw, butter chip pickles with sweet potato fries.
Cod Sandwich
Blk Salmon Sandwhich
Halfer
Adult Grilled Cheese
Entrees
Firecracker Salmon
Salmon glazed in a sweet-spicy sauce served with roasted vegetable quinoa blend and broccoli
Whiskey Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta toassed in an Irish Whiskey pesto cream sauce with a hint of garlic and sun-dried tomatoes
Pork Shank
Slow braised pork shank smothered in our Jameson sauce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli and oinion straws.
Stir Fry
Light, healthy, stir fry loaded with broccoli, snow peas, red peppers, bean sprouts, green and white onions tossed with garlic and ginger in a light sesame oil served with brown rice
Jameson Salmon
Fresh salmom basted and grilled with our Jameson sauce served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Meatloaf dinner
Peggy's classic homemade meatloaf served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables topped with your choice of our signature Jameson sauce or brown gravy.
Irish Favorites
Kinnane's Famous Fish n' Chips
Fresh Alaskan cod dipped in our special recipe Guinness beer batter served with Irish "chips," Killarney sauce and coleslaw.
All Day Irish Fry Breakfast
Scrambled eggs, imported Irish bacon, Imported Irish sausage, black and white pudding, Imported Bachelor baked beans and potato pancake.
Shepherd's Pie
Tender ground sirloin, diced carrots, sweet tender peas, onions and vegetables in a rich brown sauce topped with mashed potatoes.
Corned Beef & Cabbage- GF
Lean thick cut corned beef, boiled potatoes, veggies and cabbage
Corned Beef Colcannon- GF
Sliced boiled potatoes with butter and bacon served on a bed of cabbage topped with our freshly sliced lean corned beef
Lamb Stew
Braised lamb, onions, carrots, potatoes, rosemary, garlic, demi-glace served with a roll
Soups
Desserts
Homemade Bread Pudding
Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake
6 Layer Carrot Cake
Perfect for Sharing!
Chocolate Molten Cake
Served with Capannari's Vanilla Ice Cream
Kentucky Butter Cake
Served with Capannari's Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla Cheesecake with Raspberry sauce
Gourmet Brownie
Scoop Of Ice Cream
Kids
Kid Burger
Kid Hot Dog
Kid Chicken Nugget
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Corn Dogs
Kid Mac & Cheese
Kid Cheese Pizza
Kid pretzel Bites
Kids Fish & Chips
Kids Noodles
Kid Quesadilla
Kids Fries
Sm. Kids Fruit
Add Kids Chicken
Kids Choc Ice Cream
Kids Van. Ice Cream
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy your dining experience in our authentic Irish Pub. Everything is straight from Ireland and our food is top notch!
8 N Vail Ave, Arlington Height, IL 60004