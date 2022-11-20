Peggy Kinnanes Irish Restaurant & Pub 8 N Vail Ave

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

Reuben Rolls

$15.00

Think "egg roll" Reuben style. Served with 1000 Island dipping sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.50

Pulled Pork tossed in BBQ served on top of corn tortillas with cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, green onions, jalapenos and guacamole

Deviled Eggs

$9.50

Creamy mayo and mustard with a hint of chives and a dash of hot sauce

Loaded Pretzel Bites

$10.50

Soft pretzel bites topped with chessar cheese sauce, bacon and garlic parmesan sauce

Mashed Potato Balls

$11.50

Homemade mashed potatoes combined with bacon, green onion and cheddar cheese breaded and fried served with ranch for dipping

Curry Chips

$8.75

Thick cut crisp fries served with curry sauce

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.50

Fresh Wisconsin cheese curds lightly battered and served with homemade ranch dressing

Spicy Pickle Fries

$9.50

Fry-cut pickles coated in crispy cornmeal batter, flavored with a touch of mustard and horseradish served with homemade ranch dressing

Chipotle Avocado Quesadilla

$14.00

Filled with black beans, avocado, corn and cheese topped with our homemade chipotle sauce

Hummus Platter

$13.00

Red roasted pepper and original hummus served with pita and veggies

Calamari

$17.00

Lightly breaded calamari served with marinara sauce

1lb Bavarian Pretzel

$15.00

served with beer cheese soup for dipper

Wings-10pc

$15.00

Market Price

Onion Rings

$7.95

Green Beans

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Kilkenny Rolls

$11.00

Potato Skins

$13.50

Private Party Appetizers

$29.99

Function Menu

$34.95

Kid Buffet

$10.00

Mimosa Bar

$19.99

Salads

Bunratty Shrimp Salad - GF

$16.95

A quartet of super foods make this healthy and delicious choice! Grilled shrimp served on a bed of green leaf lettuce, quinoia, avocado, cucumber, red bell peppers, red onion and feta. Tossed in our homemade lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.

Kilkenny Chicken Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens with chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and cucumbers tossed in our bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Cranberry Almond Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, cold roasted chicken, raisins, cranberries, toasted almonds and pecans, diced red onion tossed in sweet red wine vinaigrette dressing.

Bloom's BBQ Salad

$13.95

Crunchy green leaf lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, cucmbers, corn, avocado, and mised cheeses tossed in our homemade BBQ dressing topped with crispy onion straws.

Wedge Salad

$12.95

Crunchy iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, onion, tomatoes and creamy bleu cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Green leaf lettuce tossed with a traditional Caesar dressing topped with house croutons and fresh parmesan cheese.

Chicken Salad, Fruit & Cheese Plate

$15.00

Homemade chicken salad served with fresh season fruit, Irish cheddar and smoked Gouda cheese cubes with crackers

Field of Greens Side salad

$5.25

Lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons with choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.25

Wraps

Bunratty Shrimp Salad Wrap

$16.95

A quartet of super foods make this healthy and delicious choice! Grilled shrimp served on a bed of green leaf lettuce, quinoia, avocado, cucumber, red bell peppers, red onion and feta. Tossed in our homemade lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.

Kilkenny Chicken Wrap

$16.95

Mixed greens with chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, and cucumbers tossed in our bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Cranberry Almond Wrap

$15.25

Mixed greens, cold roasted chicken, raisins, cranberries, toasted almonds and pecans, diced red onion tossed in sweet red wine vinaigrette dressing.

Bloom's BBQ Wrap

$13.95

Crunchy green leaf lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, cucmbers, corn, avocado, and mised cheeses tossed in our homemade BBQ dressing topped with crispy onion straws.

Wedge Salad Wrap

$11.95

Crunchy iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, onion, tomatoes and creamy bleu cheese dressing.

Caesar Salad Wrap

$9.95

Green leaf lettuce tossed with a traditional Caesar dressing topped with house croutons and fresh parmesan cheese.

Superfood Wrap

$16.00

Chic Sal Wrap

$16.00

Sliders

Guinness Burger Sliders

$16.00

Three Certified Angus beef sliders topped with caramelized onions and our Guinness infused cheddar cheese.

Jameson Pork Sliders

$16.00

Three pulled pork sliders topped with melted cheddar cheese and onion straws served with our signature Jameson sauce.

Fish & Chip Sliders

$16.00

Our famouse hand battered fresh cod served in bite sized portions on slider buns topped with tartar sauce, coleslaw and American cheese.

Pot Roast Sliders

$16.00

Slowly cooked pot roast served with grilled onions and horseradish sauce, Swiss cheese and demi-glace.

Chicken BLT Sliders

$16.00

Crispy chicken breast, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Burgers

The Jameson

$16.95

"Burger Bash 2020 People's Choice Award." 10oz burger topped with Irish cheddar, bacon, onion straws and Jameson sauce.

Picante Burger

$16.95

10oz Burger topped with Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, roasted Jalapenos, haystack onions and jalapeno aioli.

Bourbon Burger

$16.95

10oz Burger topped with Bourbon reduction sauce, Swiss cheese and caramelized onions

Black & Bleu Burger

$16.95

Blackened 10oz burger with melted Bleu cheese and caramelized onions

The "Kinnane"

$15.50

Plain and simple with lettuce, tomato and red onion. Add Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack, American or Bleu cheese

Paddy Melt

$16.25

Sandwiches

Classic Reuben

$17.00

Lean corned beef thinly sliced, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese with Emerald Isle dressing on grilled rye bread.

Open Faced Meatloaf

$16.00

Our homemade meatloaf is served on toasted white bread with mashed potatos and choice of Jameson sauce or brown gravy.

Blackened Cajun Chicken

$16.50

Chicken breast cast iron seared crisp and juicy with a hint of cajun heat topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Corned Beef on Rye

$16.00

Lean corned beef thinly sliced with Swiss cheese on light rye bread. *best served cold

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$15.50

Shredded chicken breast tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce layered between slides of cheddar cheese on rustic bread.

Superfood Wrap

$16.00

Black bean patty, hummus, guacamole, red quinoa, jasmine rice, assorted peppers, corn and cilantro wrapped up in a spinach tortilla

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Three flour tortillas loaded with cripy cod and topped with pico de gallo, shredded cabbage and chipotle sour cream. * does not include side

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken breast glazed with basil pesto on top of spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato dressed with a pesto mayo on grilled ciabatta bread

BLT

$13.95

Prepared on toasted white bread with American Bacon

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Our homemade chicken salad made with yoghurt, green apples, cranberries, red onion and raisins on toasted bread.

Pot Roast Sandwich

$16.00

Slowly cooked pot roast served with grilled onions and horseradish sauce, Swiss cheese and demi-glace.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Season pulled pork. BBQ sauce, house made cole slaw, butter chip pickles with sweet potato fries.

Cod Sandwich

$14.95

Blk Salmon Sandwhich

$17.95

Halfer

$12.95Out of stock

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$16.00

Entrees

Firecracker Salmon

$26.95

Salmon glazed in a sweet-spicy sauce served with roasted vegetable quinoa blend and broccoli

Whiskey Pesto Pasta

$15.50

Penne pasta toassed in an Irish Whiskey pesto cream sauce with a hint of garlic and sun-dried tomatoes

Pork Shank

$29.95Out of stock

Slow braised pork shank smothered in our Jameson sauce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli and oinion straws.

Stir Fry

$16.00

Light, healthy, stir fry loaded with broccoli, snow peas, red peppers, bean sprouts, green and white onions tossed with garlic and ginger in a light sesame oil served with brown rice

Jameson Salmon

$26.95

Fresh salmom basted and grilled with our Jameson sauce served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables.

Meatloaf dinner

$19.95

Peggy's classic homemade meatloaf served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and vegetables topped with your choice of our signature Jameson sauce or brown gravy.

Adult Noodles

$10.95

Irish Favorites

Kinnane's Famous Fish n' Chips

$21.95

Fresh Alaskan cod dipped in our special recipe Guinness beer batter served with Irish "chips," Killarney sauce and coleslaw.

All Day Irish Fry Breakfast

$18.95

Scrambled eggs, imported Irish bacon, Imported Irish sausage, black and white pudding, Imported Bachelor baked beans and potato pancake.

Shepherd's Pie

$20.95

Tender ground sirloin, diced carrots, sweet tender peas, onions and vegetables in a rich brown sauce topped with mashed potatoes.

Corned Beef & Cabbage- GF

$20.95

Lean thick cut corned beef, boiled potatoes, veggies and cabbage

Corned Beef Colcannon- GF

$20.95

Sliced boiled potatoes with butter and bacon served on a bed of cabbage topped with our freshly sliced lean corned beef

Lamb Stew

$24.95

Soups

Cup-Wisconsin Beer Cheese Soup

$6.00

Bowl-Wisconsin Beer Cheese Soup

$8.00

Soup of the Day- Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Soup of the Day- Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Chili- Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Chili-Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Desserts

Homemade Bread Pudding

$8.95

Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake

$8.95

6 Layer Carrot Cake

$13.95

Perfect for Sharing!

Chocolate Molten Cake

$7.95

Served with Capannari's Vanilla Ice Cream

Kentucky Butter Cake

$7.95

Served with Capannari's Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Cheesecake with Raspberry sauce

$7.95

Gourmet Brownie

$7.95Out of stock

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.95

Kids

Kid Burger

$6.95

Kid Hot Dog

$6.95

Kid Chicken Nugget

$6.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid Corn Dogs

$6.95

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kid Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kid pretzel Bites

$6.95

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.95

Kids Noodles

$6.95

Kid Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Fries

$1.00

Sm. Kids Fruit

$1.95

Sm. Kids Veggies

$1.95

Add Kids Chicken

$2.00

Kids Choc Ice Cream

Kids Van. Ice Cream

Kids Dinner

$13.00

Off Menu Items

Chicken added

$8.00

Salmon added

$12.00

Shrimp added

$12.00

Potato Skins

$13.50

Mini Fish & Chips

$10.25

Reuben Quesadilla

$11.95

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.95

Small Shepherd Pie

$12.00

Pot Roast Dinner

$16.95

BBQ Salmon Salad

$16.95

Cheese & Crackers Plate

$10.00

Jalpenos

$1.00

Guacamole & Chips

$12.50

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy your dining experience in our authentic Irish Pub. Everything is straight from Ireland and our food is top notch!

Location

8 N Vail Ave, Arlington Height, IL 60004

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

