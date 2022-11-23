Peggy's Place imageView gallery

Peggy's Place

2682 E. Roundbunch Road

Orange, TX 77630

Appetizers

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$9.99+

Cajun nacho made with crawfish, crabmeat and shrimp mixed in our special cheese.

1lb Boiled Shrimp

$14.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Bacon Shrimp Wrap (6)

$10.99

Bacon Shrimp Wrap With Jalapeno & Cheese (6)

$12.99

Side Orders

Small French Fries

$1.99

Small Homemade Onion Rings

$2.99

Small Corn Nuggets

$2.99

Small Grilled Veggies

$2.99

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Small Fried Pickles

$2.99

Small Hushpuppies (3)

$4.24

Large French Fries

$3.99

Large Homemade Onion Rings

$5.99

Large Corn Nuggets

$5.99

Large Grilled Veggies

$5.99

Large Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Large Fried Pickles

$5.99

Large Hushpuppies (6)

$7.99

brkfst: Bacon

$2.99

brkfst: Bowl Of Gravy

$1.99

brkfst: Hash Brown Sticks

$1.99

brkfst: Sausage

$2.99

brkfst: Toast & Jelly

$1.99

brkfst: Two Eggs

$3.05

Cajun Nacho Sauce

$3.00

Condiments

$0.25

1/2 Lb Patty

$5.00

American Sandwich

Peg's Classic Burger

$10.99

Mini Busters

$10.99

Texas Patty Melt

$12.99

Richard's Philly Burger

$15.99

Cowbayou Burger

$18.99

Hot Mess Burger

$15.99

Omelet Burger

$15.99

The Fry Baby

$15.99

BLT

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Bayou Philly Poboy

$12.99

Chicken Philly Poboy

$12.99

Cheeseburger Special

$9.99

Classic Special

$8.99

5+ Classic Burger Special

$8.00

Bayou Philly Grilled Chz

$14.99

Seafood Sandwich

Shrimp Burger

$11.99

Crab Cake Burger

$12.99

Whisker Burger

$12.99

Entree - Lunch

Chicken Lunch

$10.99

Shrimp Lunch

$10.99

Whisker Lunch

$10.99

Crabcake Lunch

$10.99

Tilapia Lunch

$10.99

Red Snapper Lunch

$12.99

Entree - Dinner

Chicken Breast Dinner

$15.99

Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Whisker Dinner

$16.99

Crab Cake Dinner

$16.99

Tilapia Dinner

$16.99

Red Snapper Dinner

$18.99

Combination Dinners

$18.99

Small Seafood Platter

$24.99

Large Seafood Platter

$43.99

Taco & Wraps

Chicken Taco

$15.99

Shrimp Taco

$16.99

Whisker Taco

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$13.99

Kid's Menu

Lil Shrimpy

$6.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

1/4lb Cutie Burger

$6.99

Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Breakfast

Fishermans Sandwich (Double)

$15.99

Huntermans Sandwich

$12.99

Sausage, Egg, & Chz Sandwich

$11.99

Bacon, Egg & Chz Sandwich

$11.99

2 Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Richard's Special Omelet

$12.99

Breakfast Side Order

One Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon (1)

$1.50

Sausage (1)

$2.50

Toast and Jelly

$1.99

One Pancake

$1.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Bread Pudding with Ice Cream

$6.99

Cookies

$2.25

Ice Cream Float

$3.99

Special Dessert of the Day

$5.99

Fudge

$2.25

Brookie

$1.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$3.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$3.99

Fried Candy Bar

$2.99

Banana Pudding

$2.50

Alacarte

Hamburger Patty

$5.00

Catfish

$5.99

crabcake

$5.99

Bacon Shrimp Wrap With Jalapeno & Cheese (1)

$2.20

Bacon Shrimp Wrap

$1.99

Specials

Lg Seafood Platter

$30.99

2lb Boiled Shrimp

$30.00

3lb Boiled Shrimp

$45.00

Beverages

Can Drinks

$1.00

Water Tree Classic

$2.00

Glass of water

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Half/Half Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Cream Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Dasani

$2.99

Peel and Devine Shrimp 16-20 count

Peel and Devine Shrimp

$17.99

Shrimp Tails

Shrimp Tails

$12.99

Catfish Filet

Catfish Filet

$5.99

Red Snapper

Red Snapper Filet

$15.99

Tilapia

Tilapia

$7.99

1lb Claw Meat

1 lb Clawmeat

$24.99

Tackle

Swim Bait

$5.99

4in Latex Segmented Body Shrimp

$6.99

Mustal 3/0 Hook Widegap

$3.25

Shrimp Lead Heads 3/8 oz

$3.39

3 Tandean and 3 Triples

$1.75

Candy

Hershey Bar

$1.99

Reese

$1.25

Kit Kat

$1.25

Snickers

$1.25

Butterfinger

$1.25

FEES

$15 delivery fee

$15.00

$10 delivery fee

$10.00

$5 delivery fee

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come an pass uself a good time sha We only deliver 15 miles from restaurant.

Location

2682 E. Roundbunch Road, Orange, TX 77630

Directions

Gallery
Peggy's Place image

