A map showing the location of Peggy Sue's Market, Inc.View gallery

Peggy Sue's Market, Inc.

review star

No reviews yet

3411 Asbury Ave

Dallas, TX 75205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Meat per Pound

Sliced Brisket

$14.00+

Chopped Brisket

$14.00+

Shaved Brisket

$14.00+

Burnt Ends

$15.00+

Smoked Turkey Breast

$10.00+

Pulled Pork

$10.00+

Baby Back Pork Ribs

$10.00+

Smoked Sausage

$9.00+

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage

$9.00+

Hot Link Sausage

$9.00+

Sides

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Baked Potato Salad

$7.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Hatch Chili Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

BBQ Beans

$6.00

Dozen Hawaiian Rolls

$6.00

Dozen Jalapeño Cheddar Rolls

$6.00

1/2 Dozen Hawaiian Rolls

$3.00

1/2 Dozen Jalapeño Cheddar Rolls

$3.00

Extra Pint Sauce

$8.00

Pies

Whole Cherry

$35.00Out of stock

Whole Texas Pecan

$35.00

Whole Coconut

$35.00

Whole Apricot

$35.00

Family Packs

Small Family Pack

$98.00

Large Family Pack

$198.00

Bulk Items

Whole Chilled Turkey Breast (3-4 lb)

$75.00

Whole Chilled Brisket (4-5 lb)

$120.00

Uncooked Brisket Point

$20.00

Uncooked Brisket Flat

$20.00

Iced Tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$8.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$8.00

Extras

Plates

Cups

Utensils

CHOWLY OPEN ITEM

CHOWLY OPEN ITEM

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3411 Asbury Ave, Dallas, TX 75205

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

SOLO BURGERS & WINGS
orange star4.0 • 28
6413 Hillcrest Ave Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Shug's After Hours
orange starNo Reviews
3020 Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Shug's Bagels
orange star4.2 • 462
3020 Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. at Mockingbird Station
orange starNo Reviews
5319 E Mockingbird Lane Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
360 Brunch House - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
5331 E Mockingbird Ln Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
The People's Last Stand
orange starNo Reviews
5319 E Mockingbird Ln, Suite 210 Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston