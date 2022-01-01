Peka Restaurant
156 Reviews
$$
304 Washington st
Brighton, MA 02135
Popular Items
N/A Beverages
Sm Pellegrino
Sm AquaPanna
Lg Pellegrino
Lg Aquapana
P.F Juice
Mango Juice
Frescolita
Malta Polar
Fresh squeezed Lemonade
Virgin Mojito
Shirley temple
Red Bull
Signature Cocktails
Peka Margarita
La Peka-Sita
Mojito
Skinny Mojito
Mama-Juana
Pisco Sour
Demonio
Caipirinha
Holy-Smoke
Mexican Mule
Michelada
Drink Special
Pedro's Shot
Green Tea Shot
Skinny Margarita
Tropical Dead
Evil Queen
Muerte En Hawaii
La Diabla
Espanto
Burbujeantes
Sangria
Beer
Corona Bucket
Peka Brew
Mass Landing - Gunner's Daughter
Clown Shoes - Clementine
Mighty Squirrel - Cloud Candy
Rickey Wise Sour
Nite Lite
Guiness
Bent Water - Sluice Juice
Lord Hobo - Boom Sauce
Pipeworks - Ninja vs Unicorn
Wormtown Be Hoppy
Citizens Cider
Corona
Tecate roja
Modelo especial
Negra Modelo
Aguila
Cusquena
WC Mango
WC Black cherry
WC Black raspberry
Samuel Adams Lager
Samuel Adams Seasonal
Bud Light
Wine
Aime Roquesant Rose
Rose All Day Rose
Aruma - Malbec - Argentina (gls)
Santa Julia - Malbec - Argentina (gls)
High Heaven Vintners - Syrah (gls)
J. Lohr - Syrah (gls)
Josh Cellars - Cabernet Sauvignon (gls)
Finca La Emperatriz - Tempranillo (btl)
Erazmo - Cabernet Sauvignon (btl)
Aruma - Malbec (btl)
Santa Julia - Malbec (btl)
High Heaven Vintners - Syrah (btl)
J. Lohr - Syrah (btl)
Josh Cellars - Cabernet Sauvignon (btl)
Finca La Emperatriz - Tempranillo (btl)
Erazmo - Cabernet Sauvignon (btl)
BenMarco - Malbec (btl)
Susana Balbo - Cabernet Sauvignon (btl)
Santa Julia - Torrontes (btl)
J. Lohr - Riesling (btl)
Los Vascos - Chardonnay (btl)
Finca La Emperatriz - Viura (btl)
De Martino - Sauvignon Blanc (btl)
Bezigner Family Winery - Sauvignon Blanc (btl)
Santa Julia - Torrontes (gls)
J. Lohr - Riesling (gls)
Los Vascos - Chardonnay (gls)
Finca La Emperatriz - Viura (gls)
De Martino - Sauvignon Blanc (gls)
Bezigner Family Winery - Sauvignon Blanc (gls)
Valdo No 1- Brut Rose
Vilarnau Brut Cava
Cordorniu Clasico Cava Splits
Moet et Chandon imp
Veuve Clicquot
Veuve Clicquot Rose
Dom Perignon
Valdo No 1- Brut Rose
Cordorniu Clasico Cava
Liquors
Bribon- Blanco
Casa Dragones Joven
Casamigos
Casamigos Reposado
Chamucos Rep
Chamucos Sil
Chamuscos Anejo
Cincoro Anejo
Cincoro Reposado
Cincoro Silver
Clase Azul
Comisario Anejo
Comisario Blanco
Comisario Reposado
Cuervo la Familia
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70th
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Monte Alban (House tequila)
Patron-Anejo
Patron-Reposado
Patron-Silver
Prospero Anejo
Prospero Blanco
Rey Sol
San Matias
B Casa Dragones
B Cincoro Reposado
B Cinco Silver
B Cuervo la Familia
B Don Julio 1942
B Don Julio Anejo
B Don Julio Reposado
B Don Julio Silver
B Patron Silver
B Patron Reposado
B Patron Anejo
B Clase Azul Rep
B Casamigos Silver
B Casamigos Reposado
B Casamigos Anejo
12 yr Flor de Caña
Aniversario
Brugal Anejo
Brugal X.V
Captain Morgan
Diplomatico
Dos Maderas 5+3
Dos Maderas Double Aged
Flor de Cana (House Rum)
Pampero
Pisco Alegre
Ron Zacapa
Ron Zacapa XO
Santa Teresa
B Ron Zacapa
B Ron Zacapa XO
B Santa Teresa
B Aniversario
B Brugal X.V
B Diplomatico
B Pampero
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Beefeater
Tanqueray
Gunpowder
B Hendricks
Absolut
Barton (House vodka)
Belvedere
Ciroc Coconut
Grey Goose
Jeremiah Weed
Ketel One
Ketel One Citrus
Titos
B Belvedere
B Grey Goose
B Titos
Amaretto DiSarrono
Chambord
Godiva Milk Chocolate
St. Germaine
Bailey's
Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth
Cointreau 1lt
Cristal aguardiente
Frangelico
Grand Marnier 1lt
Kahlua
Orange Curacao 1lt
Sambuca
Stirrings Apple
Stirrings Peach
Triple Sec 1lt
Campari
Midori
Vermouth Dry
Gracias a Dios
400 Conejos
Bozal Mezcal Borrego
Bozal Mezcal Chino Verde
Bozal Mezcal Cuixe
Bozal Mezcal Ensamble
Bozal Mezcal Pechuga
Bozal Mezcal Tepeztate
Mala Idea Cuishe
Mala Idea Ensemble
Mala Idea Espadin Capo
Mala Idea Tobala
Canadian Club
Dewars
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Seagram's 7
Bushmill's
Southern Comfort
B Buchanan 12yr
B Buchanan Red Seal
B Chivas 12
B Chivas 18
B JWalker Black
B Walker Gold
B Mcallen 12
B Mcallen 15
B Macallen 18
Hennessy
Hennessy XO
Jameson
Remmy V.S.O.P
B Remmy X.O
B Remmy V.S.O.P
Buchanan 12yr
Buchanan 18yr
Buchanan Red Seal
Chivas
Chivas 18yr
Crown Royal
Glenlivet 15yr
Glenlivet 15yr French Oak
Glenlivet 16yr Nadurra
Glenlivet 18yr
Jwalker Black
Jwalker Blue
Jwalker Gold
Jwalker Green
Jwalker Swing
Macallan 12yr
Macallan 15yr
Macallan 18yr
Old Parr
Antioqueno
Pellegrino 750
Pellegrino 1.5
Classic Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Americano
Aperol Spritzer
Bahama Mama
Bellini
Black Russian
Blod and Sand
Bloody Mary
Daiquiri
Dark and Stormy
Dirty Shirley
Gimlet
GreyHound
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Paloma
Pina colada
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Side Car
Tequila Sunrise`
Tom Collins
White Russian
Paloma
Gin and Tonic
Cuba libre
Tapas
Argentinian Empanada
Empanadas
Fried Turnovers made with corn dough. Served with Chimichurri sauce.
Arepas
The traditional “bread” from Venezuela, stuffed with your choice of filling. This is Katy’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner- it makes her proud of where we come from.
Tequeños
Hand-rolled puff pastry wrapped queso blanco. Served with guava lime sauce on the side.
Arepitas
Nachos
One of Pedro’s favorite! A bed of malanga chips topped with slow-roasted pork, grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans pico de gallo, guacamole and finished with chipotle sour cream.
Los Tacos de Guadalupe
Fish- Mahi-Mahi, garlic aioli, spicy cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese Steak- Grilled skirt steak, cherry tomatoes, onion, jalapeño Carnitas- Tomatillo salsa, red onions, cotija cheese Shrimp- black beans, roasted corn, red pepper sauce Veggie- Corn, yellow squash, zucchini, jicama
Guacamole
Flauticas
Queso Fundido
Passion Fruit Pork Rib
Smoked pork ribs finished with a spicy passion fruit, mango barbecue sauce.
Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly topped with caramelized onions, passion fruit, and barbecue jalapeño sauce.
Yuca Frita
“The beauty of all roots” fried and served with the family recipe cilantro sauce.
Pupusas
Corn cakes stuffed with chicken, pork, and cheese. Served with cabbage escabeche.
Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, cilantro and olive oil. Served with toasted bread.
Shrimp and Tostones
Black Tiger shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and served on tostones. Glazed with a papaya mustard sauce.
Calamari
Lightly fried calamari served with garlic aioli and pickled cabbage.
Prince Mussels
PEI mussels with a white wine, garlic and fresh tomato sauce. Served with toasted bread.
Peruvian Ceviche
White fish marinated in lime juice and mixed with red peppers, green peppers, onions, cilantro, lime juice. Served with malanga chips.
Aji Amarillo Ceviche
Whitefish marinated in yogurt and pepper-based Yellow Leche de Tigre. Mixed with red peppers, cilantro, and lime juice. Served with Malanga Chips.
PeKa Ceviche
Dinner
Churrasco
Grilled Prime New York Strip served with chorizo, black bean rice, yuca, and plantains. Or with truffle fries, garlic aioli, and plantains… That’s the way Sebastian likes it!
Flank Steak
Certified Natural beef grilled and finished with rocoto peppers and Roquefort butter. Served with black bean rice, yuca, and plantains.
Gaucho
Grilled and finished with Argentinian Chimichurri. Served with black bean rice, yuca and plantains.
Red Snapper
Whole Red Snapper sautéed with vegetables in a spicy roasted pepper vinaigrette. Served with coconut rice and tostones.
Pollo Asado
Our famous half roasted chicken served with chorizo, black bean rice, yuca, and plantains.
Salmon
Grilled Salmon Fillet with sautéed shrimp. Topped with roasted peppers and onions.
La Paella 1 Person
Simmered rice cooked in a lobster broth with chicken, chorizo, shrimp, clams, fish, and saffron.
Paella 2 People
Pabellon Criollo
The most traditional Venezuelan dish! Carne Mechada, white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
PeKa Burger
Prime Angus Beef, cheese, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and Katy’s secret sauce. Served with truffle fries and house pickles.
La Tabla
Veggie Plate
Dinner Quesadillas
Cheese: Oaxaca Cheese, pico de gallo Chicken: Roasted Chicken, black beans, roasted corn, Oaxaca cheese Shrimp: Shrimp, bacon, jalapeño, and Oaxaca cheese Cubano: Pernil, Oaxaca cheese, pickles, baby arugula, Cubano aioli
Haddock
Plato Navideno
Clam chowder
Red Snapper Special
Enchiladas
Sides
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
304 Washington st, Brighton, MA 02135