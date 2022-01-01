Peka Restaurant imageView gallery

Peka Restaurant

156 Reviews

$$

304 Washington st

Brighton, MA 02135

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanadas
Los Tacos de Guadalupe
Arepas

N/A Beverages

Sm Pellegrino

$3.75

Sm AquaPanna

$3.75

Lg Pellegrino

$7.00

Lg Aquapana

$7.00

P.F Juice

$3.50

Mango Juice

$3.50

Frescolita

$2.75

Malta Polar

$2.75

Fresh squeezed Lemonade

$4.50

Virgin Mojito

$7.50

Shirley temple

$7.50

pineapple Juice (Deep Copy)

$3.50

Strawberry Juice (Deep Copy)

$3.50

Orange Juice (Deep Copy)

$3.50

Tamarind Juice (Deep Copy)

$3.50

Red Bull

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Peka Margarita

$11.00

La Peka-Sita

$12.00

Mojito

$11.00

Skinny Mojito

$11.00

Mama-Juana

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Demonio

$12.00

Caipirinha

$11.00

Holy-Smoke

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$13.00

Michelada

$10.00

Drink Special

$13.00

Pedro's Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$11.00

La Peka-Sita (Copy)

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Tropical Dead

$14.00

Evil Queen

$14.00

Muerte En Hawaii

$14.00

La Diabla

$14.00

Espanto

$14.00

Martinis

Lychee Trip

$14.00

Ginebra No Te Rajes

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Burbujeantes

304 Washington St.

$12.00

Feel the Beat

$12.00

Sangria

Pt Red Sangria

$36.00

PT White Sangria

$36.00

PT Rose Sangria

$36.00

GL Red Sangria

$9.00

GL White Sangria

$9.00

Gl Rose Sangria

$9.00

Beer

Corona Bucket

$30.00

Peka Brew

$7.00

Mass Landing - Gunner's Daughter

$9.00

Clown Shoes - Clementine

$8.00

Mighty Squirrel - Cloud Candy

$9.00

Rickey Wise Sour

$10.00

Nite Lite

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Bent Water - Sluice Juice

$9.00

Lord Hobo - Boom Sauce

$8.00

Pipeworks - Ninja vs Unicorn

$8.00

Wormtown Be Hoppy

$8.00

Citizens Cider

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Tecate roja

$6.00

Modelo especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Aguila

$6.00

Cusquena

$6.00

WC Mango

$5.00

WC Black cherry

$5.00

WC Black raspberry

$5.00

Samuel Adams Lager

$6.00

Samuel Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Wine

Aime Roquesant Rose

$10.00

Rose All Day Rose

$9.00

Aime Roquesant Rose

$38.00

Rose All Day Rose

$30.00

Aruma - Malbec - Argentina (gls)

$9.50

Santa Julia - Malbec - Argentina (gls)

$9.00

High Heaven Vintners - Syrah (gls)

$8.00

J. Lohr - Syrah (gls)

$9.00

Josh Cellars - Cabernet Sauvignon (gls)

$11.00

Finca La Emperatriz - Tempranillo (btl)

$63.00

Erazmo - Cabernet Sauvignon (btl)

$84.00

Aruma - Malbec (btl)

$36.00

Santa Julia - Malbec (btl)

$35.00

High Heaven Vintners - Syrah (btl)

$30.00

J. Lohr - Syrah (btl)

$34.00

Josh Cellars - Cabernet Sauvignon (btl)

$42.00

Finca La Emperatriz - Tempranillo (btl)

$63.00

Erazmo - Cabernet Sauvignon (btl)

$84.00

BenMarco - Malbec (btl)

$80.00

Susana Balbo - Cabernet Sauvignon (btl)

$98.00

Santa Julia - Torrontes (btl)

$39.00

J. Lohr - Riesling (btl)

$35.00

Los Vascos - Chardonnay (btl)

$31.00

Finca La Emperatriz - Viura (btl)

$34.00

De Martino - Sauvignon Blanc (btl)

$35.00

Bezigner Family Winery - Sauvignon Blanc (btl)

$37.00

Santa Julia - Torrontes (gls)

$11.00

J. Lohr - Riesling (gls)

$10.00

Los Vascos - Chardonnay (gls)

$9.00

Finca La Emperatriz - Viura (gls)

$9.00Out of stock

De Martino - Sauvignon Blanc (gls)

$10.00

Bezigner Family Winery - Sauvignon Blanc (gls)

$10.00

Valdo No 1- Brut Rose

$36.00

Vilarnau Brut Cava

$39.00

Cordorniu Clasico Cava Splits

$9.00

Moet et Chandon imp

$65.00

Veuve Clicquot

$330.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$330.00

Dom Perignon

$600.00

Valdo No 1- Brut Rose

$12.00

Cordorniu Clasico Cava

$10.00

Liquors

Bribon- Blanco

$11.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$25.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Chamucos Rep

$15.00

Chamucos Sil

$13.00

Chamuscos Anejo

$16.00

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

Cincoro Reposado

$25.00

Cincoro Silver

$23.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Comisario Anejo

$15.00

Comisario Blanco

$13.00

Comisario Reposado

$13.00

Cuervo la Familia

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70th

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Monte Alban (House tequila)

$9.00

Patron-Anejo

$17.00

Patron-Reposado

$15.00

Patron-Silver

$13.00

Prospero Anejo

$14.00

Prospero Blanco

$12.00

Rey Sol

$36.00

San Matias

$11.00

B Casa Dragones

$450.00

B Cincoro Reposado

$350.00

B Cinco Silver

$400.00

B Cuervo la Familia

$500.00

B Don Julio 1942

$500.00

B Don Julio Anejo

$350.00

B Don Julio Reposado

$340.00

B Don Julio Silver

$330.00

B Patron Silver

$350.00

B Patron Reposado

$350.00

B Patron Anejo

$350.00

B Clase Azul Rep

$590.00

B Casamigos Silver

$300.00

B Casamigos Reposado

$350.00

B Casamigos Anejo

$400.00

12 yr Flor de Caña

$11.00

Aniversario

$15.00

Brugal Anejo

$10.00

Brugal X.V

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Diplomatico

$11.00

Dos Maderas 5+3

$10.00

Dos Maderas Double Aged

$13.00

Flor de Cana (House Rum)

$9.00

Pampero

$11.00

Pisco Alegre

$9.00

Ron Zacapa

$11.00

Ron Zacapa XO

$17.00

Santa Teresa

$12.00

B Ron Zacapa

$330.00

B Ron Zacapa XO

$450.00

B Santa Teresa

$330.00

B Aniversario

$320.00

B Brugal X.V

$200.00

B Diplomatico

$200.00

B Pampero

$200.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Gunpowder

$11.00

B Hendricks

$340.00

Absolut

$9.00

Barton (House vodka)

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Jeremiah Weed

$9.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Citrus

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

B Belvedere

$330.00

B Grey Goose

$390.00

B Titos

$320.00

Amaretto DiSarrono

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Godiva Milk Chocolate

$10.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Cointreau 1lt

$11.00

Cristal aguardiente

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier 1lt

$11.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Orange Curacao 1lt

$7.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Stirrings Apple

$8.00

Stirrings Peach

$8.00

Triple Sec 1lt

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Vermouth Dry

$7.00

Gracias a Dios

$11.00

400 Conejos

$10.00

Bozal Mezcal Borrego

$14.00

Bozal Mezcal Chino Verde

$15.00

Bozal Mezcal Cuixe

$16.00

Bozal Mezcal Ensamble

$17.00

Bozal Mezcal Pechuga

$24.00

Bozal Mezcal Tepeztate

$19.00

Mala Idea Cuishe

$11.00

Mala Idea Ensemble

$12.00

Mala Idea Espadin Capo

$13.00

Mala Idea Tobala

$18.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Bushmill's

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

B Buchanan 12yr

$330.00

B Buchanan Red Seal

$500.00

B Chivas 12

$330.00

B Chivas 18

$370.00

B JWalker Black

$330.00

B Walker Gold

$420.00

B Mcallen 12

$360.00

B Mcallen 15

$390.00

B Macallen 18

$900.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Hennessy XO

$27.00

Jameson

$8.00

Remmy V.S.O.P

$14.00

B Remmy X.O

$700.00

B Remmy V.S.O.P

$330.00

Buchanan 12yr

$12.00

Buchanan 18yr

$15.00

Buchanan Red Seal

$34.00

Chivas

$13.00

Chivas 18yr

$17.00

Crown Royal

$11.00

Glenlivet 15yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 15yr French Oak

$16.00

Glenlivet 16yr Nadurra

$17.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$21.00

Jwalker Black

$13.00

Jwalker Blue

$37.00

Jwalker Gold

$16.00

Jwalker Green

$14.00

Jwalker Swing

$16.00

Macallan 12yr

$13.00

Macallan 15yr

$23.00

Macallan 18yr

$43.00

Old Parr

$11.00

Antioqueno

$14.00

Pellegrino 750

$7.00

Pellegrino 1.5

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Americano

$11.00

Aperol Spritzer

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bellini

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Blod and Sand

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$11.00

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

Gimlet

$12.00

GreyHound

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashion

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Pina colada

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Side Car

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise`

$8.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

White Russian

$9.00

Long Island

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Gin and Tonic

$10.00

Cuba libre

$14.00

Trays/Large Formats

Mojito Flight

$20.00

Bucket of Beers 6

$42.00

Pitcher of Red or White Sangria

$36.00

Pitcher Of Mojito

$38.50

Pitcher Of Margarita

$42.00

Margarita Flight

$22.00

Caipirinha Flight

$22.00

Tapas

Argentinian Empanada

$5.00Out of stock

Empanadas

$5.00

Fried Turnovers made with corn dough. Served with Chimichurri sauce.

Arepas

The traditional “bread” from Venezuela, stuffed with your choice of filling. This is Katy’s breakfast, lunch, and dinner- it makes her proud of where we come from.

Tequeños

$12.00

Hand-rolled puff pastry wrapped queso blanco. Served with guava lime sauce on the side.

Arepitas

$6.00

Nachos

$12.00

One of Pedro’s favorite! A bed of malanga chips topped with slow-roasted pork, grilled chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, black beans pico de gallo, guacamole and finished with chipotle sour cream.

Los Tacos de Guadalupe

$4.50

Fish- Mahi-Mahi, garlic aioli, spicy cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese Steak- Grilled skirt steak, cherry tomatoes, onion, jalapeño Carnitas- Tomatillo salsa, red onions, cotija cheese Shrimp- black beans, roasted corn, red pepper sauce Veggie- Corn, yellow squash, zucchini, jicama

Guacamole

$7.00

Flauticas

$9.00

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Passion Fruit Pork Rib

$14.00

Smoked pork ribs finished with a spicy passion fruit, mango barbecue sauce.

Pork Belly

$11.50

Crispy pork belly topped with caramelized onions, passion fruit, and barbecue jalapeño sauce.

Yuca Frita

$5.00

“The beauty of all roots” fried and served with the family recipe cilantro sauce.

Pupusas

$9.00Out of stock

Corn cakes stuffed with chicken, pork, and cheese. Served with cabbage escabeche.

Garlic Shrimp

$17.50

Shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, cilantro and olive oil. Served with toasted bread.

Shrimp and Tostones

$9.50

Black Tiger shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and served on tostones. Glazed with a papaya mustard sauce.

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly fried calamari served with garlic aioli and pickled cabbage.

Prince Mussels

$10.00

PEI mussels with a white wine, garlic and fresh tomato sauce. Served with toasted bread.

Peruvian Ceviche

$14.00

White fish marinated in lime juice and mixed with red peppers, green peppers, onions, cilantro, lime juice. Served with malanga chips.

Aji Amarillo Ceviche

$13.75

Whitefish marinated in yogurt and pepper-based Yellow Leche de Tigre. Mixed with red peppers, cilantro, and lime juice. Served with Malanga Chips.

PeKa Ceviche

$14.50

Dinner

Churrasco

$35.00

Grilled Prime New York Strip served with chorizo, black bean rice, yuca, and plantains. Or with truffle fries, garlic aioli, and plantains… That’s the way Sebastian likes it!

Flank Steak

$29.00

Certified Natural beef grilled and finished with rocoto peppers and Roquefort butter. Served with black bean rice, yuca, and plantains.

Gaucho

$29.00

Grilled and finished with Argentinian Chimichurri. Served with black bean rice, yuca and plantains.

Red Snapper

$29.00

Whole Red Snapper sautéed with vegetables in a spicy roasted pepper vinaigrette. Served with coconut rice and tostones.

Pollo Asado

$21.00

Our famous half roasted chicken served with chorizo, black bean rice, yuca, and plantains.

Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Salmon Fillet with sautéed shrimp. Topped with roasted peppers and onions.

La Paella 1 Person

$24.00

Simmered rice cooked in a lobster broth with chicken, chorizo, shrimp, clams, fish, and saffron.

Paella 2 People

$36.00

Pabellon Criollo

$21.50

The most traditional Venezuelan dish! Carne Mechada, white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.

PeKa Burger

$18.50

Prime Angus Beef, cheese, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, and Katy’s secret sauce. Served with truffle fries and house pickles.

La Tabla

$100.00

Veggie Plate

$19.00

Dinner Quesadillas

$15.00

Cheese: Oaxaca Cheese, pico de gallo Chicken: Roasted Chicken, black beans, roasted corn, Oaxaca cheese Shrimp: Shrimp, bacon, jalapeño, and Oaxaca cheese Cubano: Pernil, Oaxaca cheese, pickles, baby arugula, Cubano aioli

Haddock

$40.00

Plato Navideno

$21.50

Clam chowder

$7.00

Red Snapper Special

$45.00

Enchiladas

$22.50

Salads

Tropical

$15.50

Fajitas Salad

$16.50

Sopas

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Tortilla Chicharron

$6.00

Sides

Chorizo

$3.00

Plantains

$5.00

Fried Sweet Plantains

Tostones

$4.00

Black Bean Rice

$3.50

Grilled Arepa

$2.50

Side of Pan

$2.50

Coconut Rice

$3.50

Veggies of the day

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Malanga Chips

$3.50

Avocado side

$5.00

Side Sour Ceam

$2.00

Side Of Tortillas

$3.50

Pico De Gallo

$3.50

Desserts

Flan

$7.00

Arroz con Leche

$6.00

Churros with Ice Cream

$8.50

3 Leches Cake

$7.50

Cake Cutting Fee

$15.00

Takeout Only

Cuban Roasted Pork

$12.50Out of stock

home style mojo marinaded pork butt served with; black beans and rice, traditional steam Cuban yucca and sweet plantains.

Roasted Chicken 1/4

$12.50

Our famous 1/4 roasted chicken, served with chorizo, black bean rice, yuca and plantains

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

304 Washington st, Brighton, MA 02135

Directions

Peka Restaurant image

