Pekesbachi 2812 N 39th Dr

2825 West Thomas Road

Phoenix, AZ 85017

Order Again

Entrees

New York Steak Plate

$23.00

Seasoned NY Steak served with fried rice and grilled vegetables.

Chicken Plate

$20.00

Seasoned Chickened served with fried rice and grilled vegetables

Shrimp Plate

$23.00

Grilled Shrimp served with fried rice and grilled vegetables

Lobster Tail Plate

$30.00

Lemon seasoned lobster tail served with fried rice and grilled vegetables.

Bowl

$17.00

Pekes Specials

Cielo, Mar Y Tierra

$30.00

NY Steak, Shrimp, and Chicken served with fried rice and grill vegetables.

Sierra Y Mar

$28.00

NY Steak, and Shrimp served with fried rice and grill vegetables.

7 Mares

$35.00

Lobster Tail, Scallop and Shrimp served with fried rice and grill vegetables.

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Add Ons

Add Steak

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Lobster Tail

$15.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Hottest, hibachi, food truck in town!

2825 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85017

