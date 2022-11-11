Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Peking Pavilion 110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township

433 Reviews

$$$

110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township

Manalapan, NJ 07726

Order Again

Popular Items

Filet Mignon Egg Roll
Chicken with Broccoli
Fried Rice

Peking Pavilion Fall Specials

#1 Peking Seafood Chowder

$18.00

A blend of bay scallops, rock shrimp, and clams in rich chowder soup.

#2 Steam Crystal Shrimp Dumpling

$18.00

Semi translucent chewy wrapper with fresh sweet shrimp.

#3 Grilled Whole Prawn in Shell

$20.00

Butter Grilled Wild Live Prawn with Peking's Signature scallion & ginger sauce.

#4 The Peking Boat

$39.00

Sole Medallions sautéed in a light Rice Wine Sauce, with ginger, garlic, and Shao Xing Wine, Presented in an edible "Sole Boat."

#5 Pork Chop with Angel Hair Pasta

$36.00

The bone-in pork chops are gently sautéed with our sweet Vidalia Onion, Black pepper Sauce on the bed of house vegetable angle hair pasta.

#6 Shredded Turkey in Peking Style

$25.00

Peking style shredded local farmed turkey stir fry with the famous Peking sweet bean sauce, served over shredded cabbage, green onions, and Mu Shu pancakes.

#7 Cauliflower Imperial

$22.00

Lightly battered in out water chestnut flour; expertly sautéed in our sweet and savory Tangerine Imperial Sauce.

#8 Shanghai Mixed Noodle

$32.00

Shanghai noodle stir-fried with chicken, beef, shrimp, bay scallop, and calamari in authentic Asian style brown sauce.

Brown Rice

#9 Blueberry Gelato

$12.00

Homemade Silky-smooth treat Ice Cream with cream and fresh blueberry.

Mushu Pancke

$1.00

Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Wonton Soup(QT)

$12.00

Hot and Sour Soup

$6.00

Hot and Sour Soup(QT)

$12.00

Chicken Egg Corn Soup

$6.00

Chicken Egg Corn Soup(QT)

$12.00

Mix soup

$6.00

Mix Soup(QT)

$12.00

Basil tofu Soup

$10.00

Chicken & Rice Soup

$9.00

Chicken Noddle

$9.00

Miniature Cantonese Wonton Soup

$9.00

Peking Soup

$11.00

Seafood Soup

$11.00

Vegetables Soup

$10.00

Starters

Filet Mignon Egg Roll

Filet Mignon Egg Roll

$7.00
Shanghai Shrimp Roll (2)

Shanghai Shrimp Roll (2)

$10.00
Vegtable Spring Roll

Vegtable Spring Roll

$7.00
Peppercorn Calamari

Peppercorn Calamari

$18.00
Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$14.00
Veg Dumplings

Veg Dumplings

$14.00
Chicken Soong in Lettuce Wraps (4)

Chicken Soong in Lettuce Wraps (4)

$18.00
Rock Shrimp with Scallion Pancakes

Rock Shrimp with Scallion Pancakes

$23.00
Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00
Skewered Chicken and Steak

Skewered Chicken and Steak

$12.00
Roasted Barbecue Pork

Roasted Barbecue Pork

$14.00

Assorted Platter for one

$14.00

Assorted Platter for Two

$28.00
Peppercorn Chicken Wings

Peppercorn Chicken Wings

$19.00

Golden Coin

$19.00Out of stock

Pepper corn Rock Shrimp

$23.00

Scallion Pancake

$7.00

Mushu Pancake

$1.00

Edamame

$8.00

Breadstick

$3.00Out of stock

Cocktail Shrimp

$25.00

Seafood

Grand Mariner Prawns

Grand Mariner Prawns

$33.00

Crispy colossal prawns quick-fried in our Grand Marnier sauce.

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$30.00
Sesame Shrimp

Sesame Shrimp

$32.00

Giant prawns battered and glazed with our homemade sesame sauce.

Scallops with Tangerine Peel

$36.00
Ahi Tuna over Mesclun Salad

Ahi Tuna over Mesclun Salad

$33.00

A delicious Asian vinaigrette accompanies the salad which is topped with are our slices of Sushi Grade Tuna. Seared first with a black peppercorn crust and drizzled with a Wasabi Creme.

Shrimp Velvet

$31.00

A succulent stir-fry and seasoned vegetables in a light rice wine sauce.

Honey Miso Salmon

Honey Miso Salmon

$31.00

Served with a saute of baby shrimp and vegetable fried rice.

Jumbo Sea Scallops and Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Sea Scallops and Jumbo Shrimp

$36.00

Finished with Pavilion's own XO sauce and served over pineapple fried rice.

Garlicky Jumbo Shrimp with Asparagus

$31.00

Peking Imperial

$61.00

Live Maine lobster and filet mignon, The ultimate of all surf and turf entrees.

Whole Crispy Fish

Whole Crispy Fish

$39.00

Our executive chef's special! Your choice of a lightly dusted and wok-fried 2.5lb, red snapper in a spicy-tangy sauce or steamed with a light soy-ginger sauce.

Live Lobster

Live Lobster

$45.00+

Scallions and ginger pr peppercorn sauce. 1 1/2 LBS or 3 1/4 LBS

Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$31.00

Shrimp w/ String Bean

$31.00

Shrimp w/ Eggplant

$31.00

Shrimp & Calamari in Garlic Sauce

$31.00

Crispy Shrimp with Tangerine Peel

$32.00

Papper corn Shrimp

$32.00

Jumbo Shrimp with Asparagus

$31.00

Poultry

Chicken Imperial

Chicken Imperial

$21.00

The secret recipe stolen by General Tao.

Sesame Chicken

$21.00

White meat chicken quick-fried then glazed with a sweet and tangy sauce.

Chicken with Broccoli

Chicken with Broccoli

$19.00

Touted as "The best Chicken with Broccoli ever" by critics and guests alike.

Peppercorn Chicken

Peppercorn Chicken

$20.00

Crispy peppercorn chicken tender over organic salad.

Chicken Velvet

$20.00

Sliced chicken breast stir-fried with seasonal vegetables in a light rice wine sauce.

Crispy Duck L'Orange

$26.00

Half of a succulent Long Island duckling with a luscious drizzling of freshly squeezed orange juice reduction.

Sweet and Sour Pineapple Chicken

Sweet and Sour Pineapple Chicken

$22.00

Sauteed with the sweetest of select Hawaiian Gold pineapple.

Peking Chicken

Peking Chicken

$36.00

Organic chicken is carved and served in the same manner as Pavilion's Signature Peking Duck. With homemade Hoisin Sauce, scallions, cucumbers, and steamed pancakes.

Peking Duck

Peking Duck

$49.00

Slowly roasted Long Island duckling finished to a crisp, juicy perfection. Served with finely sliced scallions, cucumbers, steamed crepes, and our homemade plum sauce.

Chicken in Black Bean Sauce

$20.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$21.00

Chicken w/ Eggplant

$19.00

Chicken w/ String Beans

$19.00

Tangerine Chicken

$21.00

Meat

Steak in Tangy Tangerine Peel Sauce

Steak in Tangy Tangerine Peel Sauce

$30.00
Chung King Beef

Chung King Beef

$31.00

Wok-seared chunk of filet mignon and mushrooms on a bed of fresh-market spinach.

Beef with Broccoli

Beef with Broccoli

$20.00

Sizzling Black Pepper Filet Mignon

$32.00

Filet mignon with stir-fried onion and mushrooms.

Pavilion's Three Delicacies

Pavilion's Three Delicacies

$28.00

One of our most popular entrees! A saute of chicken, beef, and shrimp with fresh market vegetables in a hearty garlic sauce on a sizzling skillet.

Basil Beef

Basil Beef

$22.00

Basil Chicken

$22.00

Mu Shu Pork

$22.00

A Chinese classic served with julienne vegetables, hoisin sauce, and thin pancakes.

Mu Shu Chicken

$22.00

Mu Shu Beef

$22.00

Mu Shu Shrimp

$22.00
Skirt Steak over Ginger Lo Mein

Skirt Steak over Ginger Lo Mein

$39.00

Grilled marinated skirt steak thinly sliced and served over Ginger Lo mein.

Mike's Rack of Lamb

Mike's Rack of Lamb

$39.00

Served on a bed of stir-fried seasoned vegetables.

Pepper Steak

$21.00
Ishiyaki Stone Filet Mignon

Ishiyaki Stone Filet Mignon

$45.00

Melt-in-your-mouth filet mignon cooked table-side on a heated Ishiyaki stone. Fresh and tender, served with Asian vegetables on the side. It's absolutely delicious!

Mongolian Beef

$21.00
Corrina's New York Strip Steak

Corrina's New York Strip Steak

$49.00

Hand-selected certified Angus beef is aged on-premise.

Beef w/ String Beans

$22.00

Beef w Snow Peas

$24.00

Broccoli with Filet Mignon

$32.00

Shredded Pork in Szechuan Sauce

$22.00

Hunan Beef

$22.00

Egg foo Young

$26.00

Brown Rice

Vegetable

Dry Sauteed String Beans

Dry Sauteed String Beans

$17.00

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$17.00

Sautéed Baby Bok Choy

$17.00

Sautéed Mix Vegetables

$17.00

Baby Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Vegetarian Imperial

$21.00

Homemade veggie patties stir-fried in a tangy-sweet sauce. Taste like chicken.

Mu Shu Vegtebles

$16.00

Served with four warm crepes and our homemade plum sauce.

Ma-Po Tofu

Ma-Po Tofu

$17.00

A traditional dish bursting with Sichuan spices.

Sizzling Tofu

$17.00

Popcorn Cauliflower

$21.00

Fried Rice and Pasta

Peking Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with a combination of shrimp, pork, chicken, and fresh vegetables.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$16.00

Lobster Fired Rice

$60.00

Lobster Lo Mein

$60.00
Lo Mein

Lo Mein

$16.00
Angel Hair Rice Pasta

Angel Hair Rice Pasta

$17.00

With or without curry

Pan Fried Noodles

Pan Fried Noodles

$26.00

A very popular dish in Hong Kong.

Chow-Fun Noodles

$24.00

Sauteed with chicken, beef, or shrimp.

White Rice

$3.00+

Brown Rice

$3.00+

Dessert

Boston Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate lava cake

$10.00

Cookie Lava Cake

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Choco Fudge Cake

$10.00

Coconut Cake

$10.00

Oreo Cake

$10.00

Rainbow Cake

$10.00

Key lime cake

$10.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Mochi (3 Pieces)

$10.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Almond Cookie

$1.50

Whole Cake

$70.00

Water BTL

Fuji Water

$8.50

S. Pellegrino Sparking Water

$8.00

Evian Water

$8.00

Soda

Ice Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fenta

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The original Peking Pavilion Restaurant was established in 1975 in Richmond, Virginia. It was a highly successful, cutting edge dining spot that operated through 1983, when founders Mike and Corrina Kuo relocated to New Jersey. Equipped with 10 years of experience, they were determined to take Peking Pavilion to the highest level of food preparation and quality service. The Kuos reopened the restaurant in Monmouth County where the management team of Peking Pavilion continues to offer the finest gourmet Chinese food with international appeal. The popularity and acclaim of Peking Pavilion has been shown through our growing number of discerning patrons as well as by rave reviews from The New York Times, Zagat, and many other publications. But our most important “critics” are our loyal customers that continue to dine with us daily.Our elegant, yet relaxed atmosphere makes Peking Pavilion the perfect place for business meetings, family gatherings or a casual evening out with friends.

Website

Location

110 NJ-33, Manalapan Township, Manalapan, NJ 07726

Directions

Gallery
Peking Pavilion image
Peking Pavilion image
Peking Pavilion image
Peking Pavilion image

