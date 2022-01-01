Peking Restaurant 221 Scott Street
No reviews yet
221 Scott Street
Wausau, WI 54403
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Appetizer Plate for 2
Includes egg rolls, tempura shrimp, crab rangoon, and fried chicken
Appetizer Plate for 3
Appetizer Plate for 4
Appetizer Plate for 5
Appetizer Plate for 6
Butterfly Shrimp (4)
Butterfly Shrimp (6)
Crab Rangoon (5)
Egg Roll
Korean Ribs
Pork Dumplings (12)
Pork Dumplings (6)
Potstickers (6)
Reuben Egg Roll
Spring Roll
Vegetarian
Szech Tenders
Tempura Chicken
Tempura Shrimp
Tempura Vegetables
Beef Menu
Beef and Mushrooms
sliced beef sauteed with mushrooms and onions
Beef and Snow Peas
fresh snow peas sauteed with beef, mushrooms and onions
Beef Cantonese
sliced beef and vegetables over pan fried noodles
Beef Chop Suey
with a variety of vegetables
Beef Chow Mein
with crispy noodles; with a variety of vegetables
Beef with Broccoli
beef stir fried with fresh broccoli
Beef with Rice Noodles
sliced beef stir fried with rice noodles
Curry Beef
sliced beef with onions and peppers in a curry sauce
Ginger Onion Beef
beef stir fried in a garlic, ginger onion sauce
Pepper Steak
sliced beef with green peppers, onions and black bean sauce
Sizzling Beef
stir fried beef and spices served on a sizzling platter
Steak Kew
with assorted Chinese vegetables
Szechuan Beef
stir fried beef cooked Szechuan style with chili sauce
Chicken Menu
Almond Chicken
Cashew Chicken
Chicken Broccoli
sauteed with fresh broccoli, mushrooms and onions
Chicken Cantonese
sliced chicken and vegetables on pan fried noodles
Chicken Chop Suey
with a variety of vegetables in a light sauce
Chicken Chow Mein
with crispy noodles; with a variety of vegetables in a light sauce
Chicken Kew
sliced chicken sauteed with Chinese vegetables
Chicken Subgum
sliced chicken sauteed and assorted Chinese vegetables
Chicken with Snow Peas
sliced chicken with vegetables and snow peas
Curry Chicken
cooked with onions and peppers in a curry sauce
General Tsao Chicken
Ginger Garlic Chicken
ginger, garlic and onions, sauteed with wine and chicken
Governor's Chicken
sauteed with onions, peas, peanuts and chili peppers
Governor's Chicken and Shrimp
Hawaiian Chicken
cooked in a pineapple, tomato and wine sauce
Hong Sue Chicken
batter fried chicken with sauteed vegetables
Lemon Chicken
batter fried chicken with homemade lemon sauce
Loong Fung Kew
shrimp and chicken sauteed with Chinese vegetables
Mandarin Chicken
sliced chicken sauteed with hoisin sauce
Orange Chicken
Sesame Chicken
Sweet and Sour Chicken
batter fried chicken with our own sweet and sour sauce
Szechuan Chicken
stir fried chicken cooked Szechuan style with chili sauce
Egg Foo Young
Fried Rice
Lo Mein
Pork Menu
Black Mushroom Pork
pork stir fried with shitake black mushrooms
Hong Sue Pork
batter fried pork topped with stir fried vegetables
Mandarin Pork
sliced pork sauteed with hoisin sauce
Pork Chop Suey
Pork Chow Mein
Pork Shanghai
shrimp and pork sauteed with cabbage and chili sauce
Pork Subgum
sliced pork with a blend of vegetables
Sweet and Sour Pork
batter fried pork in our sweet and sour sauce
Szechuan Pork
sliced pork cooked Szechuan style with onions and peppers
Seafood Menu
Fragrant Shrimp
shrimp sauteed with peas, mushrooms and onions
Ginger Garlic Shrimp
ginger, garlic and onions sauteed with wine and shrimp
Governor's Lobster
lobster sauteed with onions, peas, peanuts and chili sauce
Governor's Scallops
sauteed with onions, peas, peanuts and chili peppers
Governor's Shrimp
shrimp sauteed with onions, peas, peanuts and chili sauce
Mandarin Shrimp
shrimp sauteed with vegetables in hoisin sauce
Scallops and Greens
sauteed with assorted green vegetables
Scallops and Shrimp with Snow Peas
sauteed scallops and shrimp with snow peas
Scallops in Mushroom Sauce
scallops sauteed with mushrooms and onions
Shrimp and Lobster Sauce
shrimp cooked in garlic, black bean and egg sauce
Shrimp and Mushrooms
shrimp stir fried with mushrooms
Shrimp and Snow Peas
shrimp with fresh snow peas, mushrooms and onions
Shrimp Cantonese
shrimp and vegetables on pan fried noodles
Shrimp Chop Suey
Shrimp Chow Mein
Shrimp Kew
shrimp sauteed with Chinese vegetables
Shrimp Subgum
Shrimp with Black Mushrooms
shrimp sauteed with snow peas and black mushrooms
Sweet and Sour Shrimp
batter fried shrimp with our sweet and sour sauce
Szechuan Shrimp
cooked Szechuan style with peppers, onions and chili sauce
Soups
Specials
Basil Chicken & Scallops
Basil Chicken & Shrimp
Basil Garlic Chicken & Asparagus
Basil Shrimp & Scallop Cantonese
Dragonberry Shrimp
East Meets West
Fruit Basket
Green Curry Chicken
Green Curry Shrimp
Mango Shrimp
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Mooshu Pork
Peking Duck
Pineapple Duck
Pressed Duck
Scallop & Chicken Cantonese
Seafood Cantonese
Sizzling Beef & Shrimp
Sizzling Lamb and Shrimp
Sizzling Lemon Chicken and Shrimp
Sizzling Lemon Scallops
Sizzling Lemon Shrimp
Strawberry Beef
Strawberry Chicken
Szechuan Trio
Teriyaki Chicken
Vegetable Menu
3 Mushroom Tofu
select mushrooms, sauteed tofu and chili sauce
Cantonese Vegetables
a saute of seasonal vegetables and chili sauce
Ginger Garlic Broccoli
ginger, garlic, broccoli and vegetables
Governor's Vegetables
onions, peas and assorted vegetables with peanuts in chili sauce
Monk's Delight
a traditional blend of Chinese vegetables
Mushroom Chop Suey
mushrooms stir fried with assorted vegetables
Snow Peas
fresh pea pods with mushrooms and onions
Szechuan Fried Beancurd
fried tofu served with a spicy sauce
Tofu Subgum
beancurd stir fried with Chinese vegetables
Vegetarian Delight
a variety of vegetables lightly sauteed
Vegetable Lo Mein
soft noodles sauteed with vegetables and chili sauce
Dessert
Extras
N/A Bevs
Club Soda
Coffee:Decaf
Coffee:Regular
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Sprite
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocalate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kiddie Cocktail
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
N/A Mojito
N/A Pina Colada
N/A Strawberry Daiquiri
N/ABloody Mary
Orange Juice
Root Beer
Rootbeer Float
Sprite
Squirt
Tonic
Gin
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
Amaretto DBL
B & B
B & B DBL
Bailey's
Bailey's DBL
Chambord
Chambord DBL
Disaronno
Disaronno DBL
Drambuie
Drambuie DBL
Godiva
Godiva DBL
Hennessy
Hennessy DBL
Kahlua
Kahlua DBL
Licor 43
Licor 43 DBL
Midori
Midori DBL
Tia Maria
Tia Maria DBL
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Buchanan's
Buchanan's DBL
Dewars
Dewars DBL
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig DBL
Glennfiddich
Glennfiddich DBL
Glennfiddich Special
Glennfiddich Special DBL
Glennfiddich XX
Glennfiddich XX DBL
Johnny Walker Red
Johny Walker Red DBL
Knob Creek
Knob Creek DBL
Macallan Double Cask
Macallan Double Cask DBL
Macallan Sherry Oak
Macallan Sherry Oak DBL
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark DBL
Monkey Shoulder
Monkey Shoulder DBL
Vodka
Whiskey
Bulliet
Bulliet DBL
Bulliet Rye
Bulliet Rye DBL
Christian Brothers
Christian Brothers DBL
Courvoisier
Courvoisierr DBL
Crown Royal
Crown Royal DBL
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson
Jameson DBL
Jameson Orange
Jameson Orange DBL
Jim Beam Rye
Jim Beam Rye DBL
Jim Bean
Jim Bean DBL
Korbel
Korbel DBL
Mount Royal
Mount Royal DBL
Screwball PB Whiskey
Screwball PB Whiskey DBL
Seagrams 7
Seagrams 7 DBL
Seagrams VO
Seagrams VO DBL
Southern Comfort
Southern Comfort DBL
Stephen Foster
Stephen Foster DBL
Templeton Rye
Templeton Rye DBL
Tullamore Dew
Tullamore Dew DBL
Well Whiskey
Well Whiskey DBL
Windsor
Windsor Canadian Club
Windsor Canadian Club DBL
Windsor DBL
Sake
After Dinner Drinks
Beer and Seltzers
Cocktails
Apple Makers Manhattan
Bloody Mary
Cucumber Lemoade
Daiquiri
Fuzzy Navel
Georgia Peach Hard Iced Tea
Gimlet (Gin)
Gimlet (Vodka)
Gin Solstice
Hurricane
Long Island
Mai Tai
Mango Peach Margarita
Manhattan (Brandy)
Manhattan (Whiskey)
Margarita
Orange Grand
Orange Typhoon
Passionfruit Marg
Pineapple UpCake
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Sidecar
Smith & Kearns
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Margarita
Strawberry Razz Smash
Tequila Sunrise
Tin Cup
Tom Collins
The Scottish Spritzer
Martini
Appletini
Chocalate Martini
Cosmo
Cranberry Relish Martini
French Martini
Glass Slipper Martini
Key West Martini
Lemondrop
Lichi Martini
Love Martini
Mango Tango
Martini (Gin)
Martini (Vodka)
Maui Mist
Nuts & Berries Martini
Orange Cosmo
Peachy Keen
Pineapple Bomber
Pink Flamingo
Raspberry Cosmo
Raspberry Lemondrop
Sunrise Martini
Whiskey Sunrise Martini
Mojitos
Mules
Old Fashioned
Wine (Glass)
Boen Pinot Noir (G)
BV Cabernet (G)
Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet (G)
Conundrum Red Blend (G)
Conundrum White Blend (G)
Crios Malbec (G)
Heinz Eiffel Shine Riesling (G)
Klinker Brick Zinfandel (G)
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (G)
Piquitos Moscato (G)
Plum Wine (G)
Robert Hall Merlot (G)
Sake Sangria
Sea Sun Chardonnay (G)
The Seeker Pinot Grigio (G)
Wine (Bottle)
Beringer Chardonnay (B)
Conundrum White Blend (B)
Heinz Eiffel Shine Riesling (B)
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (B)
Piquitos Moscato (B)
Sea Sun Chardonnay (B)
The Seeker Pinot Grigio (B)
Villa Sandi Prosecco (B)
Boen Pinot Noir (B)
BV Cabernet (B)
Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet (B)
Conundrum Red Blend (B)
Crios Malbec (B)
Dry Creek (B)
Klinker Brick Zinfandel (B)
Resonance Pinot Noir (B)
Robert Hall Merlot (B)
Villa Sandi Prosecco (B)
Beringer Chardonnay (B)
Conundrum White Blend (B)
Heinz Eiffel Shine Riesling (B)
Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (B)
Piquitos Moscato (B)
Sea Sun Chardonnay (B)
The Seeker Pinot Grigio (B)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
221 Scott Street, Wausau, WI 54403