Peking Restaurant 221 Scott Street

Appetizers

Appetizer Plate for 2

$13.00

Includes egg rolls, tempura shrimp, crab rangoon, and fried chicken

Appetizer Plate for 3

$20.00

Appetizer Plate for 4

$26.00

Appetizer Plate for 5

$33.00

Appetizer Plate for 6

$39.00

Butterfly Shrimp (4)

$16.00

Butterfly Shrimp (6)

$22.00

Crab Rangoon (5)

$12.00

Egg Roll

$3.00

Korean Ribs

$9.00

Pork Dumplings (12)

$14.00

Pork Dumplings (6)

$10.00

Potstickers (6)

$14.00

Reuben Egg Roll

$4.00

Spring Roll

$3.00

Vegetarian

Szech Tenders

$12.00

Tempura Chicken

$9.00

Tempura Shrimp

$12.00

Tempura Vegetables

$13.00

Beef Menu

Beef and Mushrooms

$20.00

sliced beef sauteed with mushrooms and onions

Beef and Snow Peas

$22.00

fresh snow peas sauteed with beef, mushrooms and onions

Beef Cantonese

$22.00

sliced beef and vegetables over pan fried noodles

Beef Chop Suey

$18.00

with a variety of vegetables

Beef Chow Mein

$18.00

with crispy noodles; with a variety of vegetables

Beef with Broccoli

$20.00

beef stir fried with fresh broccoli

Beef with Rice Noodles

$20.00

sliced beef stir fried with rice noodles

Curry Beef

$19.00

sliced beef with onions and peppers in a curry sauce

Ginger Onion Beef

$20.00

beef stir fried in a garlic, ginger onion sauce

Pepper Steak

$20.00

sliced beef with green peppers, onions and black bean sauce

Sizzling Beef

$24.00

stir fried beef and spices served on a sizzling platter

Steak Kew

$21.00

with assorted Chinese vegetables

Szechuan Beef

$20.00

stir fried beef cooked Szechuan style with chili sauce

Chicken Menu

Almond Chicken

$21.00

Cashew Chicken

$21.00

Chicken Broccoli

$20.00

sauteed with fresh broccoli, mushrooms and onions

Chicken Cantonese

$22.00

sliced chicken and vegetables on pan fried noodles

Chicken Chop Suey

$17.00

with a variety of vegetables in a light sauce

Chicken Chow Mein

$17.00

with crispy noodles; with a variety of vegetables in a light sauce

Chicken Kew

$19.00

sliced chicken sauteed with Chinese vegetables

Chicken Subgum

$21.00

sliced chicken sauteed and assorted Chinese vegetables

Chicken with Snow Peas

$21.00

sliced chicken with vegetables and snow peas

Curry Chicken

$19.00

cooked with onions and peppers in a curry sauce

General Tsao Chicken

$20.00

Ginger Garlic Chicken

$19.00

ginger, garlic and onions, sauteed with wine and chicken

Governor's Chicken

$20.00

sauteed with onions, peas, peanuts and chili peppers

Governor's Chicken and Shrimp

$25.00

Hawaiian Chicken

$19.00

cooked in a pineapple, tomato and wine sauce

Hong Sue Chicken

$19.00

batter fried chicken with sauteed vegetables

Lemon Chicken

$20.00

batter fried chicken with homemade lemon sauce

Loong Fung Kew

$23.00

shrimp and chicken sauteed with Chinese vegetables

Mandarin Chicken

$20.00

sliced chicken sauteed with hoisin sauce

Orange Chicken

$22.00

Sesame Chicken

$20.00

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$18.00

batter fried chicken with our own sweet and sour sauce

Szechuan Chicken

$20.00

stir fried chicken cooked Szechuan style with chili sauce

Dinners

Dinner for 2

$54.00

Dinner for 3

$81.00

Dinner for 4

$108.00

Szechuan Dinner for 2

$60.00

Egg Foo Young

Beef EFY

$17.00

Chicken EFY

$17.00

House EFY

$19.00

Ham, shrimp, and mushroom

Mushroom EFY

$16.00

Pork EFY

$17.00

Shrimp EFY

$18.00

Vegetable EFY

$16.00

Fried Rice

Beef FR

$11.00

Chicken FR

$11.00

Curry Beef FR

$12.00

Curry Chicken FR

$12.00

Ham FR

$11.00

House FR

$15.00

Mushroom FR

$11.00

Pork FR

$11.00

Shrimp FR

$14.00

Vegetable FR

$11.00

Kid's Menu

Tempura Chicken and Fries

$10.00

Egg Roll and Fried Rice

$10.00

Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein

$21.00

Chicken Lo Mein

$19.00

House Lo Mein

$25.00

Pork Lo Mein

$21.00

Shrimp Lo Mein

$23.00

Vegetable Lo Mein

$19.00

soft noodles sauteed with vegetables and chili sauce

Pork Menu

Black Mushroom Pork

$21.00

pork stir fried with shitake black mushrooms

Hong Sue Pork

$19.00

batter fried pork topped with stir fried vegetables

Mandarin Pork

$20.00

sliced pork sauteed with hoisin sauce

Pork Chop Suey

$18.00

Pork Chow Mein

$18.00

Pork Shanghai

$20.00

shrimp and pork sauteed with cabbage and chili sauce

Pork Subgum

$20.00

sliced pork with a blend of vegetables

Sweet and Sour Pork

$18.00

batter fried pork in our sweet and sour sauce

Szechuan Pork

$20.00

sliced pork cooked Szechuan style with onions and peppers

Seafood Menu

Fragrant Shrimp

$22.00

shrimp sauteed with peas, mushrooms and onions

Ginger Garlic Shrimp

$24.00

ginger, garlic and onions sauteed with wine and shrimp

Governor's Lobster

$45.00

lobster sauteed with onions, peas, peanuts and chili sauce

Governor's Scallops

$34.00

sauteed with onions, peas, peanuts and chili peppers

Governor's Shrimp

$24.00

shrimp sauteed with onions, peas, peanuts and chili sauce

Mandarin Shrimp

$23.00

shrimp sauteed with vegetables in hoisin sauce

Scallops and Greens

$34.00

sauteed with assorted green vegetables

Scallops and Shrimp with Snow Peas

$39.00

sauteed scallops and shrimp with snow peas

Scallops in Mushroom Sauce

$34.00

scallops sauteed with mushrooms and onions

Shrimp and Lobster Sauce

$21.00

shrimp cooked in garlic, black bean and egg sauce

Shrimp and Mushrooms

$24.00

shrimp stir fried with mushrooms

Shrimp and Snow Peas

$23.00

shrimp with fresh snow peas, mushrooms and onions

Shrimp Cantonese

$27.00

shrimp and vegetables on pan fried noodles

Shrimp Chop Suey

$22.00

Shrimp Chow Mein

$22.00

Shrimp Kew

$23.00

shrimp sauteed with Chinese vegetables

Shrimp Subgum

$25.00

Shrimp with Black Mushrooms

$25.00

shrimp sauteed with snow peas and black mushrooms

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$21.00

batter fried shrimp with our sweet and sour sauce

Szechuan Shrimp

$23.00

cooked Szechuan style with peppers, onions and chili sauce

Soups

Chinese Vegetable

$8.00

Egg Drop (Bowl)

$6.00

Egg Drop (Cup)

$4.00

Hot and Sour

$8.00

Szechuan Noodle Soup

$23.00

Won Ton with Dumplings

$8.00

Specials

Basil Chicken & Scallops

$44.00

Basil Chicken & Shrimp

$26.00

Basil Garlic Chicken & Asparagus

$23.00

Basil Shrimp & Scallop Cantonese

$48.00

Dragonberry Shrimp

$26.00

East Meets West

$43.00

Fruit Basket

$40.00

Green Curry Chicken

$21.00

Green Curry Shrimp

$27.00

Mango Shrimp

$28.00

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$20.00

Mooshu Pork

$23.00

Peking Duck

$60.00

Pineapple Duck

$22.00

Pressed Duck

$22.00

Scallop & Chicken Cantonese

$31.00

Seafood Cantonese

$67.00

Sizzling Beef & Shrimp

$35.00

Sizzling Lamb and Shrimp

$35.00

Sizzling Lemon Chicken and Shrimp

$29.00

Sizzling Lemon Scallops

$36.00

Sizzling Lemon Shrimp

$29.00

Strawberry Beef

$31.00

Strawberry Chicken

$27.00

Szechuan Trio

$59.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$22.00

Vegetable Menu

3 Mushroom Tofu

$20.00

select mushrooms, sauteed tofu and chili sauce

Cantonese Vegetables

$20.00

a saute of seasonal vegetables and chili sauce

Ginger Garlic Broccoli

$19.00

ginger, garlic, broccoli and vegetables

Governor's Vegetables

$18.00

onions, peas and assorted vegetables with peanuts in chili sauce

Monk's Delight

$21.00

a traditional blend of Chinese vegetables

Mushroom Chop Suey

$17.00

mushrooms stir fried with assorted vegetables

Snow Peas

$18.00

fresh pea pods with mushrooms and onions

Szechuan Fried Beancurd

$20.00

fried tofu served with a spicy sauce

Tofu Subgum

$19.00

beancurd stir fried with Chinese vegetables

Vegetarian Delight

$18.00

a variety of vegetables lightly sauteed

Vegetable Lo Mein

$19.00

soft noodles sauteed with vegetables and chili sauce

Dessert

Bailey's Irish Cream Cheesecake

$9.00

Black Cherry Ricotta Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate PB Landslide

$9.00

House Dessert

$7.00

Specialty Dessert

$9.00

Strawberry Lace Cheesecake

$9.00

Turtle Pecan Cheesecake

$9.00

Extras

Open Food

N/A Bevs

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee:Decaf

$3.00

Coffee:Regular

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Hot Chocalate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

N/A Mojito

$6.00

N/A Pina Colada

$6.00

N/A Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.00

N/ABloody Mary

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Brandy

Christian Brothers (Rail)

$5.00

Christian Brothers (Rail) DBL

$8.00

Korbel

$7.00

Korbel DBL

$10.00

Gin

Beefeaters

$7.00

Beefeaters DBL

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$10.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Hendricks DBL

$12.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Tanqueray DBL

$10.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Gin DBL

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Amaretto DBL

$9.00

B & B

$7.00

B & B DBL

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Bailey's DBL

$12.00

Chambord

$7.00

Chambord DBL

$10.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Disaronno DBL

$11.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Drambuie DBL

$11.00

Godiva

$8.00

Godiva DBL

$11.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Hennessy DBL

$12.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kahlua DBL

$10.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Licor 43 DBL

$9.00

Midori

$7.00

Midori DBL

$10.00

Tia Maria

$7.00

Tia Maria DBL

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi DBL

$9.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$6.00

Bacardi Dragonberry DBL

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$8.00

Malibu

$6.00

Malibu DBL

$9.00

Myer's Dark Rum

$6.00

Myer's Dark Rum DBL

$9.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Buchanan's

$8.00

Buchanan's DBL

$12.00

Dewars

$7.00

Dewars DBL

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Elijah Craig DBL

$12.00

Glennfiddich

$13.00

Glennfiddich DBL

$25.00

Glennfiddich Special

$13.00

Glennfiddich Special DBL

$25.00

Glennfiddich XX

$13.00

Glennfiddich XX DBL

$25.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Johny Walker Red DBL

$17.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek DBL

$12.00

Macallan Double Cask

$14.00

Macallan Double Cask DBL

$27.00

Macallan Sherry Oak

$14.00

Macallan Sherry Oak DBL

$27.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder DBL

$19.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$9.00

Patron

$9.00

Patron DBL

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut DBL

$9.00

Citrus Vodka

$6.00

Citrus Vodka DBL

$9.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose DBL

$11.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Ketel One DBL

$10.00

Orange Vodka

$6.00

Orange Vodka DBL

$9.00

Tito's

$7.00

Tito's DBL

$10.00

Vanilla Vodka

$6.00

Vanilla Vodka DBL

$9.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Vodka DBL

$8.00

Whiskey

Bulliet

$7.00

Bulliet DBL

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$10.00

Christian Brothers

$5.00

Christian Brothers DBL

$8.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Courvoisierr DBL

$13.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal DBL

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson DBL

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

Jameson Orange DBL

$13.00

Jim Beam Rye

$7.00

Jim Beam Rye DBL

$10.00

Jim Bean

$7.00

Jim Bean DBL

$10.00

Korbel

$7.00

Korbel DBL

$10.00

Mount Royal

$6.00

Mount Royal DBL

$9.00

Screwball PB Whiskey

$9.00

Screwball PB Whiskey DBL

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Seagrams VO DBL

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$10.00

Stephen Foster

$6.00

Stephen Foster DBL

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$7.00

Templeton Rye DBL

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Tullamore Dew DBL

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$8.00

Windsor

$6.00

Windsor Canadian Club

$6.00

Windsor Canadian Club DBL

$9.00

Windsor DBL

$9.00

Sake

House Sake (S)

$5.00

House Sake (L)

$9.00

Kurosawa Nigori

$16.00

Okunomatsu Junmai

$16.00

Mizbasho Ginjo

$16.00

Yaegake Junmai Daiginjo

$16.00

After Dinner Drinks

Blue Moon Ice Cream

$10.00

Almond Joy Coffee

$8.00

Brandy Alexander

$8.00

Coffee Alexander

$8.00

Hot Coffee Alexander

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Grasshopper

$8.00

Chocolate White Russian

$9.00

Mud Slide

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Peppermint Patty

$7.00

Bailey's Iced Coffee

$10.00

Hazy Screwball

$10.00

Pink Squirrel

$8.00

Beer and Seltzers

5 Star Bull Falls

$7.00

Budlight

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Guiness

$5.00

Heineken N/A

$5.00

Labatt's Blue

$2.00

Lakefront IPA

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Sapporo

$6.00

Spotted Cow

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

Tsing Tao

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

Cocktails

Apple Makers Manhattan

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cucumber Lemoade

$9.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Georgia Peach Hard Iced Tea

$7.00

Gimlet (Gin)

$7.00

Gimlet (Vodka)

$7.00

Gin Solstice

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Mango Peach Margarita

$10.00

Manhattan (Brandy)

$8.00

Manhattan (Whiskey)

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Orange Grand

$8.00

Orange Typhoon

$9.00

Passionfruit Marg

$10.00

Pineapple UpCake

$9.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Smith & Kearns

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Strawberry Razz Smash

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tin Cup

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

The Scottish Spritzer

$6.00

Martini

Appletini

$10.00

Chocalate Martini

$10.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Cranberry Relish Martini

$10.00

French Martini

$9.00

Glass Slipper Martini

$10.00

Key West Martini

$10.00

Lemondrop

$11.00

Lichi Martini

$9.00

Love Martini

$9.00

Mango Tango

$12.00

Martini (Gin)

$8.00

Martini (Vodka)

$8.00

Maui Mist

$10.00

Nuts & Berries Martini

$9.00

Orange Cosmo

$10.00

Peachy Keen

$9.00

Pineapple Bomber

$10.00

Pink Flamingo

$9.00

Raspberry Cosmo

$10.00

Raspberry Lemondrop

$11.00

Sunrise Martini

$9.00

Whiskey Sunrise Martini

$9.00

Mojitos

Blackberry Mojito

$9.00

Caribbean Mojito

$9.00

Classic Mojito

$9.00

Maker's Mark Mojito

$13.00

Mango Mojito

$11.00

Peach Mojito

$9.00

Pear Mojito

$9.00

Pineapple Mojito

$9.00

Pinot Mojito

$9.00

Red Dragon Mojito

$9.00

Sake Mojito

$9.00

Sparkling Mojito

$9.00

Strawberry Mojito

$9.00

Tropical Mojito

$11.00

Mules

Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Mangoberry Mule

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Peking Spicy Mule

$9.00

Spiced Cranberry Mule

$9.00

Strawberry Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

Brandy Old Fashioned

$6.00

Whiskey Old Fashioned

$6.00

Jameson Mandarin OF

$10.00

Salted Carmel Maple OF

$9.00

Jameson Blackberry Maple OF

$9.00

Wine (Glass)

Boen Pinot Noir (G)

$8.00

BV Cabernet (G)

$16.00

Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet (G)

$8.00

Conundrum Red Blend (G)

$8.00

Conundrum White Blend (G)

$7.00

Crios Malbec (G)

$6.00

Heinz Eiffel Shine Riesling (G)

$7.00

Klinker Brick Zinfandel (G)

$8.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (G)

$7.00

Piquitos Moscato (G)

$5.00

Plum Wine (G)

$6.00

Robert Hall Merlot (G)

$8.00

Sake Sangria

$6.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay (G)

$7.00

The Seeker Pinot Grigio (G)

$5.00

Wine (Bottle)

Beringer Chardonnay (B)

$36.00

Conundrum White Blend (B)

$26.00

Heinz Eiffel Shine Riesling (B)

$26.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$26.00

Piquitos Moscato (B)

$22.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay (B)

$26.00

The Seeker Pinot Grigio (B)

$22.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco (B)

$6.00

Boen Pinot Noir (B)

$29.00

BV Cabernet (B)

$41.00

Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet (B)

$29.00

Conundrum Red Blend (B)

$29.00

Crios Malbec (B)

$25.00

Dry Creek (B)

$45.00

Klinker Brick Zinfandel (B)

$29.00

Resonance Pinot Noir (B)

$45.00

Robert Hall Merlot (B)

$29.00

Villa Sandi Prosecco (B)

$6.00

Beringer Chardonnay (B)

$36.00

Conundrum White Blend (B)

$26.00

Heinz Eiffel Shine Riesling (B)

$26.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (B)

$26.00

Piquitos Moscato (B)

$22.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay (B)

$26.00

The Seeker Pinot Grigio (B)

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 Scott Street, Wausau, WI 54403

Directions

