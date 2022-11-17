Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peking Chinese Restaurant

611 Reviews

$$

1013 Superior Ave

Tomah, WI 54660

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon
General Tso's Chicken
Sesame Chicken

Appetizers

Egg Roll (Beef)

$1.70

Egg Roll (Pork)

$1.70

Contains peanut butter

Spring Roll (Veggie)

$1.80

(1/2) Crab Rangoon

$3.20

3 pieces

Crab Rangoon

$5.75

6 pieces

Fried Shrimp

$6.85

6 pieces

Fried Wontons

$4.45

12 pieces

Mandarin Beef

$10.75

6 pieces

Chicken Wings

$8.00

8 pieces

Chicken in Foil

$5.75

6 pieces

Fr. Dumplings

$8.00

6 pieces

St. Dumplings

$8.00

6 pieces

Tray For 2

$12.95

Egg roll, fried shrimp, mandarin beef, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil

Tray For 1

$6.70

Soups

Egg Drop Soup

$1.75

Hot and Sour Soup

$1.90

Wonton Soup

$1.90

Mixed Wonton/Egg Drop Soup

$1.95

Hot Sour/Egg Mix

$1.95

Hot Sour/Wonton Mix

$1.95

Medium Egg Drop Soup

$3.00

Medium Hot Sour Soup

$3.20

Medium Wonton Soup

$3.20

Medium Wonton/Egg Mix

$3.40

Medium Hot Sour/Egg Mix

$3.40

Medium Hot Sour/Wonton Mix

$3.40

Large Egg Drop

$5.50

Large Hot Sour

$6.10

Large Wonton Soup

$6.10

Large Wonton/Egg Mix

$6.30

Large Hot Sour/Egg Mix

$6.30

Large Hot Sour/Wonton Mix

$6.30

Chow Mein Fun Soup

$11.75

House Special Soup

$9.00

Shrimp, Crab, Chicken, Egg, Mixed Veggies

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$8.25

Pork Fried Rice

$8.25

Vegetable Fried Rice

$8.25

Beef Fried Rice

$10.25

Shrimp Fried Rice

$10.25

Special Fried Rice

$11.25

Shrimp, Chicken, & Pork

Plain Fried Rice

$7.70

Only egg

Chow Mein (Crispy Noodle)

Chicken Chow Mein

$8.35

Crispy Noodle

Pork Chow Mein

$8.35

Crispy Noodle

Beef Chow Mein

$10.75

Crispy Noodle

Shrimp Chow Mein

$10.75

Crispy Noodle

Special Chow Mein

$10.75

Crispy Noodle- Shrimp, Chicken, & Pork

Vegetable Chow Mein

$8.35

Chop Suey

Chicken Chop Suey

$8.35

Pork Chop Suey

$8.35

Beef Chop Suey

$10.75

Shrimp Chop Suey

$10.75

Special Chop Suey

$10.75

Shrimp, Chicken, & Pork

Vegetable Chop Suey

$8.35

Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein

$10.75

Soft Noodle

Shrimp Lo Mein

$10.75

Soft Noodle

Chicken Lo Mein

$8.75

Soft Noodle

Pork Lo Mein

$8.75

Soft Noodle

Vegetable Lo Mein

$8.75

Soft Noodle

Special Lo Mein

$10.75

Soft Noodle- Shrimp, Chicken, & Pork

Plain Lo Mein

$8.20

Soft Noodle

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$8.75

Sweet & Sour Pork

$8.75

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$9.25

Egg Foo Young

Chicken Egg Foo Young

$9.75

Pork Egg Foo Young

$9.75

Beef Egg Foo Young

$11.25

Shrimp Egg Foo Young

$11.25

Vegetable Egg Foo Young

$9.75

Special Egg Foo Young

$11.25

Moo Shu

Moo Shu Chicken

$11.30

With 5 Pancakes

Moo Shu Pork

$11.30

With 5 Pancakes

Moo Shu Beef

$11.30

With 5 Pancakes

Moo Shu Shrimp

$11.30

With 5 Pancakes

Moo Shu Vegetable

$11.30

With 5 Pancakes

Vegetarian Dishes

Mixed Vegetable

$9.20

Sautéed Bamboo Shoot, Snow Peas & Mushrooms

$9.75

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$9.75

Spicy

Hon Siu Tofu

$10.75

Spicy

Pork

Roast Pork with Vegetable

$9.75

Pork with Garlic Sauce

$9.75

Spicy

Double Cooked Pork

$9.75

Spicy

Roast Pork with Snow Peas

$9.70

Ma Po Tofu

$10.00

Poultry

Chicken with Broccoli

$9.90

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$9.90

Chicken with Vegetable

$9.90

Almond Chicken

$9.90

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$9.90

Pepperada Chicken

$9.90

Spicy

Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$9.90

Spicy

Kung Pao Chicken

$9.90

Spicy

Chicken with Snow Peas

$9.90

Chicken Black Bean Sauce

$9.90

Spicy

Hunan Chicken

$9.90

Spicy

Szechuan Chicken

$10.00

Spicy

Curry Chicken

$10.00

Spicy

House Special Chicken

$10.00

Spicy

Spicy Chicken

$12.95

Beef

Pepper Steak

$10.50

Beef with Broccoli

$10.50

Kung Pao Beef

$10.50

Spicy-Contains peanuts

Beef with Snow Peas

$10.50

Beef with Mushroom & Bamboo Shoot

$10.50

Beef with Garlic Sauce

$10.50

Spicy

Beef with Vegetable

$10.50

House Special Beef

$11.00

Spicy

Mongolian Beef

$11.00

Spicy

Hunan Beef

$11.00

Spicy

Szechuan Beef

$11.00

Spicy

Curry Beef

$11.00

Spicy

Spicy Beef

$12.95

Seafood

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$11.00

Kung Pao Shrimp

$11.00

Spicy- Contains peanuts

Shrimp with Snowpeas

$11.00

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce

$11.00

Spicy

Shrimp with Vegetables

$11.00

Wonderful Shrimp

$11.00

Spicy

Shrimp with Broccoli

$11.00

Fresh Scallops with Garlic Sauce

$13.45

Spicy

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$11.00

Hunan Shrimp

$11.00

Spicy

Szechuan Shrimp

$11.00

Spicy

Curry Shrimp

$11.00

Spicy

Peking Specialties

Two Flavor Shrimp

$12.45

House spicy shrimp and mildly flavored shrimp in wine sauce

Triple Delight

$13.45

Shrimp, scallops, and beef dry sauteed with minced ginger, hot peppers, and spices

Emperors Delight

$11.95

Beef, crab meat, and mushrooms stir fried in imperial sauce

Sizzling Beef & Scallops

$13.45

Prime beef sauteed with tender scallops

Fuzon Chicken

$11.75

Chicken with crab meat, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, bamboo shoots, and carrots

Two Flavored Beef & Chicken

$11.95

Beef and chicken, chinese cabbage, and baby corn

Sizzling Shrimp

$12.45

Shrimp with snow peas, carrots, waterchestnuts, baby corn, and mushrooms

Sizzling Seafood

$13.45

Shrimp, crab meat, fresh seafoods, baby corn, broccoli, bamboo shoots, and carrots

Happy Nest

$14.45

Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, with mushrooms, baby corn, and carrots served in a nest

Happy Family

$13.45

Shrimp, beef, chicken, scallops, broccoli, mushrooms, chinese cabbage, and baby corn

Hong Kong Chicken

$11.75

Chicken breast crispy fried and blended with chinese vegetables

Honey Chicken

$11.75

Chicken breast crispy fried with honey sauce

Honey Shrimp

$13.95

Shrimp crispy fried with honey sauce

General Tso's Chicken

$12.95

Lightly breaded chicken stir fried in a slightly tangy red sauce

Sesame Chicken

$12.95

Lightly breaded chicken stir fried in a slightly tangy red sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds

Orange Beef

$13.95

Thinly cut & lightly breaded beef strips marinated and stir fried with orange peels in brown sauce

Orange Chicken

$12.95

Lightly breaded chicken sauteed with orange peels in a sweet light sauce

Honey Pork

$14.45

Tender slices of roast pork with honey sauce

Chow Mein Fun (Rice Noodle)

$12.25

Thin rice noodle with choice of meat stir fried with mixed veggies

Canton Chow Mein

$13.45

Stir fried mixed veggies in a house special sauce over pan fried noodles with choice of meat

Three Delicacies Sautee

$11.75

Shrimp, beef, chicken with mixed veggies in a spicy house special sauce

Pineapple Chicken

$13.95

Crispy fried and lightly breaded chicken in a sweet sauce mixed with pineapples

Peking Special Dinner

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Sweet & Sour Pork

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Kung Pao Chicken

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Pepperada Chicken

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Beef with Broccoli

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Almond Chicken

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Beef Chop Suey

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Pork Chop Suey

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Chicken Chop Suey

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Mixed Vegetables

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Pepper Steak

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Chicken with Cashew Nuts

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Beef with Vegetables

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Shrimp with Vegetables

$17.45

Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup

Extras

Small Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Large Sweet & Sour Sauce (table sauce)

$2.50

Large Warm Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.50

Small Hot Mustard

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Plum Sauce

$1.00

Add Side Brown Sauce

$2.50

Add Side EFY Sauce

$2.50

Add Side General Tso Sauce

$2.50

Add Side White Sauce

$2.50

Chow Mein Noodles

$1.50

Add Side Garlic Sauce

$2.50

Add Side Dumpling Sauce

$2.50

Add Side Honey Sauce

$4.35

Add Side Orange Sauce

$2.50

Add Side Szechuan Sauce

$2.50

Add Side White Rice

$2.50

Add Side Fried Rice

$2.50

Alcohol

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

MGD

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Michelob Light

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Tsingtao

$3.50Out of stock

Heineken

$3.50

Corona

$3.50

Becks

$3.50

Michelob Lager

$3.00

Dessert

Sugar Buns

$5.75

Catering

Chicken Fried Rice (Catering)

$40.00

Pork Fried Rice (Catering)

$40.00

Vegetable Fried Rice (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp Fried Rice (Catering)

$40.00

Special Fried Rice (Catering)

$40.00

Plain Fried Rice (Catering)

$40.00

Chicken Chow Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Pork Chow Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Beef Chow Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp Chow Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Special Chow Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Chicken Chop Suey (Catering)

$40.00

Pork Chop Suey (Catering)

$40.00

Beef Chop Suey (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp Chop Suey (Catering)

$40.00

Special Chop Suey (Catering)

$40.00

Beef Lo Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp Lo Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Pork Lo Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Special Lo Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Plain Lo Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken (Catering)

$40.00

Sweet & Sour Shrimp (Catering)

$40.00

Pork Egg Foo Young (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp Egg Foo Young (Catering)

$40.00

Special Egg Foo Young (Catering)

$40.00

Moo Shu Pork (Catering)

$40.00

Moo Shu Beef (Catering)

$40.00

Moo Shu Shrimp (Catering)

$40.00

Moo Shu Vegetable (Catering)

$40.00

Mixed Vegetable (Catering)

$40.00

Sautéed Bamboo Shoot, Snow Peas & Mushrooms (Catering)

$40.00

Broccoli with Garlic Sauce (Catering)

$40.00

Hon Siu Tofu (Catering)

$40.00

Pork with Garlic Sauce (Catering)

$40.00

Double Cooked Pork (Catering)

$40.00

Roast Pork with Snow Peas (Catering)

$40.00

Ma Po Tofu (Catering)

$40.00

Chicken with Broccoli (Catering)

$40.00

Moo Goo Gai Pan (Catering)

$40.00

Chicken with Vegetable (Catering)

$40.00

Almond Chicken (Catering)

$40.00

Chicken with Cashew Nuts (Catering)

$40.00

Chicken with Garlic Sauce (Catering)

$40.00

Kung Pao Chicken (Catering)

$40.00

Chicken with Snow Peas (Catering)

$40.00

Chicken Black Bean Sauce (Catering)

$40.00

Hunan Chicken (Catering)

$40.00

Curry Chicken (Catering)

$40.00

House Special Chicken (Catering)

$40.00

Pepper Steak (Catering)

$40.00

Beef with Broccoli (Catering)

$40.00

Kung Pao Beef (Catering)

$40.00

Beef with Snow Peas (Catering)

$40.00

Beef with Mushroom & Bamboo Shoot (Catering)

$40.00

Beef with Garlic Sauce (Catering)

$40.00

Beef with Vegetable (Catering)

$40.00

House Special Beef (Catering)

$40.00

Mongolian Beef (Catering)

$40.00

Hunan Beef (Catering)

$40.00

Szechuan Beef (Catering)

$40.00

Curry Beef (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp with Cashew Nuts (Catering)

$40.00

Kung Pao Shrimp (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp with Snowpeas (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp with Vegetables (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp with Broccoli (Catering)

$40.00

Fresh Scallops with Garlic Sauce (Catering)

$40.00

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce (Catering)

$40.00

Hunan Shrimp (Catering)

$40.00

Curry Shrimp (Catering)

$40.00

Two Flavor Shrimp (Catering)

$48.00

Triple Delight (Catering)

$48.00

Emperors Delight (Catering)

$48.00

Sizzling Beef & Scallops (Catering)

$48.00

Fuzon Chicken (Catering)

$48.00

Two Flavored Beef & Chicken (Catering)

$48.00

Sizzling Shrimp (Catering)

$48.00

Sizzling Seafood (Catering)

$48.00

Happy Nest (Catering)

$48.00

Happy Family (Catering)

$48.00

Hong Kong Chicken (Catering)

$48.00

Honey Chicken (Catering)

$48.00

Honey Shrimp (Catering)

$48.00

General Tso's Chicken (Catering)

$48.00

Sesame Chicken (Catering)

$48.00

Orange Beef (Catering)

$48.00

Orange Chicken (Catering)

$48.00

Chow Mein Fun (Rice Noodle) (Catering)

$48.00

Canton Chow Mein (Catering)

$48.00

Three Delicacies Sautee (Catering)

$48.00

Pineapple Chicken (Catering)

$48.00

Beef Fried Rice (Catering)

$40.00

Sweet and Sour Pork (Catering)

$40.00

Vegetable Lo Mein (Catering)

$40.00

Chicken Lo Mein (Catering)

$40.00

White Rice

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy fresh, made-to-order Hunan/Szechuan/Cantonese style food!

Website

Location

1013 Superior Ave, Tomah, WI 54660

Directions

Gallery
Peking Chinese Restaurant image
Peking Chinese Restaurant image
Peking Chinese Restaurant image

