Peking Chinese Restaurant
611 Reviews
$$
1013 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI 54660
Popular Items
Appetizers
Egg Roll (Beef)
Egg Roll (Pork)
Contains peanut butter
Spring Roll (Veggie)
(1/2) Crab Rangoon
3 pieces
Crab Rangoon
6 pieces
Fried Shrimp
6 pieces
Fried Wontons
12 pieces
Mandarin Beef
6 pieces
Chicken Wings
8 pieces
Chicken in Foil
6 pieces
Fr. Dumplings
6 pieces
St. Dumplings
6 pieces
Tray For 2
Egg roll, fried shrimp, mandarin beef, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil
Tray For 1
Soups
Egg Drop Soup
Hot and Sour Soup
Wonton Soup
Mixed Wonton/Egg Drop Soup
Hot Sour/Egg Mix
Hot Sour/Wonton Mix
Medium Egg Drop Soup
Medium Hot Sour Soup
Medium Wonton Soup
Medium Wonton/Egg Mix
Medium Hot Sour/Egg Mix
Medium Hot Sour/Wonton Mix
Large Egg Drop
Large Hot Sour
Large Wonton Soup
Large Wonton/Egg Mix
Large Hot Sour/Egg Mix
Large Hot Sour/Wonton Mix
Chow Mein Fun Soup
House Special Soup
Shrimp, Crab, Chicken, Egg, Mixed Veggies
Fried Rice
Chow Mein (Crispy Noodle)
Chop Suey
Lo Mein
Egg Foo Young
Moo Shu
Vegetarian Dishes
Pork
Poultry
Chicken with Broccoli
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Chicken with Vegetable
Almond Chicken
Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Pepperada Chicken
Spicy
Chicken with Garlic Sauce
Spicy
Kung Pao Chicken
Spicy
Chicken with Snow Peas
Chicken Black Bean Sauce
Spicy
Hunan Chicken
Spicy
Szechuan Chicken
Spicy
Curry Chicken
Spicy
House Special Chicken
Spicy
Spicy Chicken
Beef
Pepper Steak
Beef with Broccoli
Kung Pao Beef
Spicy-Contains peanuts
Beef with Snow Peas
Beef with Mushroom & Bamboo Shoot
Beef with Garlic Sauce
Spicy
Beef with Vegetable
House Special Beef
Spicy
Mongolian Beef
Spicy
Hunan Beef
Spicy
Szechuan Beef
Spicy
Curry Beef
Spicy
Spicy Beef
Seafood
Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Kung Pao Shrimp
Spicy- Contains peanuts
Shrimp with Snowpeas
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce
Spicy
Shrimp with Vegetables
Wonderful Shrimp
Spicy
Shrimp with Broccoli
Fresh Scallops with Garlic Sauce
Spicy
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Hunan Shrimp
Spicy
Szechuan Shrimp
Spicy
Curry Shrimp
Spicy
Peking Specialties
Two Flavor Shrimp
House spicy shrimp and mildly flavored shrimp in wine sauce
Triple Delight
Shrimp, scallops, and beef dry sauteed with minced ginger, hot peppers, and spices
Emperors Delight
Beef, crab meat, and mushrooms stir fried in imperial sauce
Sizzling Beef & Scallops
Prime beef sauteed with tender scallops
Fuzon Chicken
Chicken with crab meat, mushrooms, broccoli, baby corn, bamboo shoots, and carrots
Two Flavored Beef & Chicken
Beef and chicken, chinese cabbage, and baby corn
Sizzling Shrimp
Shrimp with snow peas, carrots, waterchestnuts, baby corn, and mushrooms
Sizzling Seafood
Shrimp, crab meat, fresh seafoods, baby corn, broccoli, bamboo shoots, and carrots
Happy Nest
Shrimp, scallops, crab meat, with mushrooms, baby corn, and carrots served in a nest
Happy Family
Shrimp, beef, chicken, scallops, broccoli, mushrooms, chinese cabbage, and baby corn
Hong Kong Chicken
Chicken breast crispy fried and blended with chinese vegetables
Honey Chicken
Chicken breast crispy fried with honey sauce
Honey Shrimp
Shrimp crispy fried with honey sauce
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken stir fried in a slightly tangy red sauce
Sesame Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken stir fried in a slightly tangy red sauce sprinkled with sesame seeds
Orange Beef
Thinly cut & lightly breaded beef strips marinated and stir fried with orange peels in brown sauce
Orange Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken sauteed with orange peels in a sweet light sauce
Honey Pork
Tender slices of roast pork with honey sauce
Chow Mein Fun (Rice Noodle)
Thin rice noodle with choice of meat stir fried with mixed veggies
Canton Chow Mein
Stir fried mixed veggies in a house special sauce over pan fried noodles with choice of meat
Three Delicacies Sautee
Shrimp, beef, chicken with mixed veggies in a spicy house special sauce
Pineapple Chicken
Crispy fried and lightly breaded chicken in a sweet sauce mixed with pineapples
Peking Special Dinner
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Sweet & Sour Pork
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Shrimp with Cashew Nuts
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Kung Pao Shrimp
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Kung Pao Chicken
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Pepperada Chicken
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Broccoli with Garlic Sauce
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Beef with Broccoli
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Almond Chicken
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Beef Chop Suey
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Pork Chop Suey
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Chicken Chop Suey
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Mixed Vegetables
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Pepper Steak
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Moo Goo Gai Pan
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Beef with Vegetables
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Shrimp with Vegetables
Served with egg roll, fried shrimp, fried wonton, chicken wing, chicken in foil, mandarin beef, rice, and your choice of soup
Extras
Small Sweet & Sour Sauce
Large Sweet & Sour Sauce (table sauce)
Large Warm Sweet & Sour Sauce
Small Hot Mustard
Chili Oil
Plum Sauce
Add Side Brown Sauce
Add Side EFY Sauce
Add Side General Tso Sauce
Add Side White Sauce
Chow Mein Noodles
Add Side Garlic Sauce
Add Side Dumpling Sauce
Add Side Honey Sauce
Add Side Orange Sauce
Add Side Szechuan Sauce
Add Side White Rice
Add Side Fried Rice
Alcohol
Dessert
Catering
Chicken Fried Rice (Catering)
Pork Fried Rice (Catering)
Vegetable Fried Rice (Catering)
Shrimp Fried Rice (Catering)
Special Fried Rice (Catering)
Plain Fried Rice (Catering)
Chicken Chow Mein (Catering)
Pork Chow Mein (Catering)
Beef Chow Mein (Catering)
Shrimp Chow Mein (Catering)
Special Chow Mein (Catering)
Chicken Chop Suey (Catering)
Pork Chop Suey (Catering)
Beef Chop Suey (Catering)
Shrimp Chop Suey (Catering)
Special Chop Suey (Catering)
Beef Lo Mein (Catering)
Shrimp Lo Mein (Catering)
Pork Lo Mein (Catering)
Special Lo Mein (Catering)
Plain Lo Mein (Catering)
Sweet & Sour Chicken (Catering)
Sweet & Sour Shrimp (Catering)
Pork Egg Foo Young (Catering)
Shrimp Egg Foo Young (Catering)
Special Egg Foo Young (Catering)
Moo Shu Pork (Catering)
Moo Shu Beef (Catering)
Moo Shu Shrimp (Catering)
Moo Shu Vegetable (Catering)
Mixed Vegetable (Catering)
Sautéed Bamboo Shoot, Snow Peas & Mushrooms (Catering)
Broccoli with Garlic Sauce (Catering)
Hon Siu Tofu (Catering)
Pork with Garlic Sauce (Catering)
Double Cooked Pork (Catering)
Roast Pork with Snow Peas (Catering)
Ma Po Tofu (Catering)
Chicken with Broccoli (Catering)
Moo Goo Gai Pan (Catering)
Chicken with Vegetable (Catering)
Almond Chicken (Catering)
Chicken with Cashew Nuts (Catering)
Chicken with Garlic Sauce (Catering)
Kung Pao Chicken (Catering)
Chicken with Snow Peas (Catering)
Chicken Black Bean Sauce (Catering)
Hunan Chicken (Catering)
Curry Chicken (Catering)
House Special Chicken (Catering)
Pepper Steak (Catering)
Beef with Broccoli (Catering)
Kung Pao Beef (Catering)
Beef with Snow Peas (Catering)
Beef with Mushroom & Bamboo Shoot (Catering)
Beef with Garlic Sauce (Catering)
Beef with Vegetable (Catering)
House Special Beef (Catering)
Mongolian Beef (Catering)
Hunan Beef (Catering)
Szechuan Beef (Catering)
Curry Beef (Catering)
Shrimp with Cashew Nuts (Catering)
Kung Pao Shrimp (Catering)
Shrimp with Snowpeas (Catering)
Shrimp with Garlic Sauce (Catering)
Shrimp with Vegetables (Catering)
Shrimp with Broccoli (Catering)
Fresh Scallops with Garlic Sauce (Catering)
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce (Catering)
Hunan Shrimp (Catering)
Curry Shrimp (Catering)
Two Flavor Shrimp (Catering)
Triple Delight (Catering)
Emperors Delight (Catering)
Sizzling Beef & Scallops (Catering)
Fuzon Chicken (Catering)
Two Flavored Beef & Chicken (Catering)
Sizzling Shrimp (Catering)
Sizzling Seafood (Catering)
Happy Nest (Catering)
Happy Family (Catering)
Hong Kong Chicken (Catering)
Honey Chicken (Catering)
Honey Shrimp (Catering)
General Tso's Chicken (Catering)
Sesame Chicken (Catering)
Orange Beef (Catering)
Orange Chicken (Catering)
Chow Mein Fun (Rice Noodle) (Catering)
Canton Chow Mein (Catering)
Three Delicacies Sautee (Catering)
Pineapple Chicken (Catering)
Beef Fried Rice (Catering)
Sweet and Sour Pork (Catering)
Vegetable Lo Mein (Catering)
Chicken Lo Mein (Catering)
White Rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy fresh, made-to-order Hunan/Szechuan/Cantonese style food!
1013 Superior Ave, Tomah, WI 54660